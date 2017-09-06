After Hurricane Harvey, A Beacon Is Left Shining

As Hurricane Harvey finishes its toll in the southeastern parts of Texas, homeowners will begin to assess their damages. Research firm "Enki Research" has early estimations of $48B-$75B in damages, with an average of $57B. This firm utilizes an extensive computer modeling system to help forecast costs of weather related storms, which they estimate Harvey is "almost certain" to be at least the third worst storm in U.S. history.

A tragedy indeed. However, Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) made a well timed acquisition of Allied Building Products for a purchase price of $2.625B, or ~8.7x adjusted EBITDA. They are expecting this acquisition to close on January 2, 2018, pending customary regulatory procedures and closing requirements. Allied Building Products is a leading distributor of roofing, siding, wallboard, ceiling systems and other building products operating through two business segments - Exterior (~60% of FY16 sales) and Interior (~40%). In addition, Allied estimates roughly 70% of their overall sales stem from repair/remodel business. With a well diversified customer base, this acquisition should be immediately accretive to BECN's bottom line.

BECN reported Q3 earnings in early August which, while missing analysts estimates, were a record performance. Q3 sales reached $1.21B (+5.3% growth) vs. estimates of $1.15B and EPS of $0.84 (+9.1% growth) vs estimates of $0.90. Their product mix remained relatively stable with 56% of sales stemming from residential roofing, 29% from non-residential roofing and 15% from complimentary sales. At the time earnings were reported, management saw a more modest Q4 and reduced sales guidance from 6-9% to 5-6%. This was before the profound acquisition of Allied.

An Allied Acquisition

Allied Building Products is a big player in this industry with FY16 sales of $2.56B and an EBITDA margin of 7.3%. Sales have continued to improve YTD with further margin expansion. Their exterior products segment will further solidify Beacon as an industry leader and management has estimated $50M-$60M of synergies in the first year and a run-rate of $110M in synergies.

For the period ending 6/30/17, management indicated the combined TTM sales of Beacon and Allied was close to $7B with 593 locations across the U.S. and Canada. While the roofing industry remains highly fragmented, Beacon continues to be a leader and has further solidified their geographic presence. The map below shows the combined coverage the company will operate post acquisition, with improvements across the South Central (red) region. The improved geographic placement will not only immediate help with rebuilding the damage caused from Harvey, but puts Beacon in a position to capitalize from any inclement weather experienced across either coastline.

While this acquisition is fantastic at face value and will surely improve profitability, Beacon puts itself in a levered position of ~5x. A brief history lesson on Beacon, after their transformational acquisition of RSG in early 2015, leverage reached 4.5x with management indicating they will reduce leverage by 1x within 24 months. As of 6/30/17, leverage was a more modest 3.4x. With a post acquisition leverage of 5x, management is confident they can reduce this leverage to around 3x within 24-36 months. The higher leverage may inhibit potential larger acquisitions as the company waits to pay down more debt, however, historical organic growth has remained healthy enough to sustain business operations.

Where will the wind blow next?

Industry dynamics are projected to remain within the long-term historical averages, per company estimates. This includes roughly 1.3M new housing starts per year with $759B spent on non-residential construction and $324B spent of repair/remodel per year. Spending continues to increase 3-4% per year as re-roofing demand stems primarily from leaks, old age and weather with an estimated 95% of this demand resulting from non-discretionary needs.

While it is too early to determine estimated benefits for BECN resulting from Harvey, we can reminisce on a previous natural disaster, Katrina. Sales by quarter were analyzed in the years following Hurricane Katrina as depicted by the two charts below (Source: Company SEC filings). Katrina officially lasted from August 23rd - 31st, 2005 and caused over $100 billion in damages.



Although Beacon's sales are seasonal due to roofing demands fluctuating throughout the year, FY06 proved to be a strong year, stemming from growth post-Katrina. Sales for the fiscal year increased by over 75% before tapering off to the historical 5-15% growth range. Thus, deriving from historical performance, it would not be out of the norm for BECN to experience growth well above historical averages - above 15%. While sales growth will not materialize immediately, growth, especially in their newly improved South Central region, should improve in the coming quarters.

BECN data by YCharts

A five year chart shows BECN excelled the 12-months following Katrina with the stock appreciating 50%. The drastic decline starting mid 2007 was a preclude to what we know now as the "Great Recession", but that's another story. BECN's stock has risen 20% since initial reports showing Harvey's severity began circulating around August 23rd. A short-term investment would have fared very well the past two weeks, however, the real upside is the long-term play. With reconstruction of natural disasters occurring for a few years post trauma, BECN is in an excellent position to pursue long-term growth stemming from Harvey. As the Houston area rebuilds their economy over the next few years, starting with houses and buildings, Beacon will support this area for years to come.

Despite the higher, manageable leverage, Beacon has put themselves in a position to not only benefit from the tragedy we know as Hurricane Harvey, but further establish their credibility and longevity within the roofing industry. The Allied acquisition will boost growth potential and wouldn't surprise too many investors if an earnings beat or two follows suit.

Currently, BECN trades at ~28x earnings, which compares to a 5-year average of ~27x earnings. Due to the acquisitive nature of this company and the near term potential from Harvey, it is difficult to imagine Beacon trading near historical norms. Plus, with Hurricane Irma on pace to hit Florida this week, additional upside is soon to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BECN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.