Dave & Buster's: Buy The Dip, But...

Investment Thesis

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) announced solid 2Q17 results, but slightly missed analysts' revenue estimates. The stock reacted in a major way, down nearly 10% at the time of the writing of this article, which provides a good opportunity for long-term investors who are willing to sit through short-term volatility.

Second Quarter 2017 Results

The company announced 2Q17 earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $281 million, representing 15% YoY growth. Excluding a litigation settlement, the company grew EBITDA by nearly 16% and EBITDA margins by 20 basis points. Year to date, the company has opened eight stores and has an additional nine stores under construction, pointing to continued rapid growth. Management indicated that the company remained committed to driving 10% or more unit growth over the long-term and continue to foresee a 200-plus store opportunity in the U.S. and Canada alone. In 2Q17, the company repurchased 1.0 million shares of its common stock for $67.2 million.

2017 Full-Year Guidance

The company guided to revenues of $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion and comparable store sales increase of 1% to 2%, down from 2% to 3% previously. The company raised its new store guidance from 12 to 14, and raised its net income guidance from a range of $107 million to $111 million previously to a range of $109 million to $113 million. Importantly, management guided to a reduced diluted share count of 42.6 million to 42.8 million (vs. 43.2 million to 43.4 million previously).

My Take On 2Q17 Results

The downward revision in comparable store sales growth guidance is likely what spooked investors. Even with this downward revision, however, the company is set to continue its rapid double-digit growth, primarily due to higher number of planned new stores. As the following graph shows, even though management's new 2017 revenue guidance was slightly below the consensus estimate going into the earnings release, it still represents very significant long-term growth, unmatched among the company's peers:

More importantly, the company continued to grow its EBITDA, excluding litigation adjustments, at a rate quicker than its top-line, resulting in an EBITDA margin expansion of 20 basis points. As the following graph shows, even though the company's operating margin is volatile from quarter to quarter due to seasonality, the trailing-twelve month operating profitability shows a consistent upward trend. This trend speaks to the operating leverage in the company's business, which is very positive for long-term shareholders.

PLAY Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Primarily due to the company's continued double-digit top-line growth, its consistently improving operating profitability, and the nearly 30% drop in the stock price in just three months, I estimate that today's $52 per share is a good entry point for long-term investors with staying power.

One Caveat

Dave & Buster's is a restaurant and entertainment company, which puts it squarely in the consumer discretionary sector, which is as cyclical as sectors get.

As I explained in my recent article, Headwinds Ahead For Homebuilders, interest rates are set to rise:

The current federal funds rate is 1.25%. The "dot plot" above signals that the Federal Reserve will raise rates once in 2017, to 1.5%, to more than 2% in 2018, and to 3% in 2019.

Further, as I explained in my recent article, Is Oil Boiling Under The Surface? (spoiler alert: the answer is yes), both demand and supply dynamics are pointing to higher oil prices in the coming quarters. If this prediction materializes, consumers who pay more at the pump may temporarily cut back at restaurants.

Bottom Line

The 10% drop in the company's stock price is an overreaction to solid results the company reported for 2Q17. Even though the company may face some headwinds in the shorter term from rising interest rates and oil prices, today's significant stock price drop provides long-term investors with a reasonable entry point.

Follow For Free Articles

Premium Research

