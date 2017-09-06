Essa Pharma Is More Likely To Fly Than To Die

On the other hand, the sell-off itself has created increased risks from a fundamental point of view.

Essa Pharma (EPIX) is a high quality biotech that has suffered a sell-off that was probably caused almost totally by one large seller who reduced its position by 33% and, by doing so, only lost a tiny fraction of its AUM. The rest of the volume was probably driven by price-driven selling, as the sell-off reduced the company's market cap and stock price to levels that would cause a delisting if the stock can't recover. Moreover, the price decline itself created some fundamental problems for Essa, which are however manageable, if the upcoming trial results are decent.

The news that triggered the sell-off doesn't warrant a 90% reduction of Essa's market cap. In fact, insiders and other institutional investors wanted to participate in a secondary after the sell-off, but were stopped by Canadian regulators that didn't like the higher insider and institutional participation.

All this has created a heavily skewed risk/reward profile for Essa: While the upcoming trial results (due any day from now) have always been a fly-or-die event, after the 90% price decline the potential reward is immensely higher than the potential loss. If the new update from the trial is problematic for Essa, the stock could easily be a zero, while any decent update should take it rapidly back to its recent highs (~$3) or even higher.

An epic sell-off

Essa Pharma (EPIX) is a small-cap biotech trading both on Nasdaq and on its home exchange in Toronto. Shares outstanding are ~29m. The company has ~4m options outstanding, all of which are worthless below a share price of $0.64. (All figures in USD at an USD/CAD exchange rate of 1.25.) In addition, there are ~7m warrants, which are worthless below $1.60. During the past nine months the company hasn't granted any options. At the current share price of ~$0.30, the company has a market cap of just ~$9m and is a one-trick pony with its only noteworthy development candidate, EPI-506. This prostate cancer treatment is currently in an open-label, single-arm phase 1/2 dose-escalation study of end-stage patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have failed existing treatments including abiraterone (Zytiga / Johnson (JNJ) or enzalutamide (Xtandi / Pfizer (PFE), or both, and may have also received one prior line of chemotherapy.

Essa is followed by only 3 analysts and the median target price (linked page shows values in CAD) of $4.84 offers 1,500% upside. Even the lowest price target still offers 500% upside. Well-known biotech heavyweights like Clarus, Deerfield and Omega have bought into the story at prices around $3.

Following a 5/17 press release announcing an ASCO 2017 poster presentation of interim results from this study, the stock rallied ~40% within a few days on Nasdaq:

Notably, the press release stated that only "minor PSA declines in 3/18 patients had been observed at doses from 80 to 1280 mg".

However, as more detailed results from the trial were published on 6/5, the stock crashed.

The 21 patients self-administered oral doses of EPI-506 ranging from 80 mg to 2400 mg, with mean drug exposure of 87 days (range of 21 to 427 days). Seventeen patients discontinued treatment, primarily due to progressive disease, and four remain on study. Three patients have undergone prolonged treatment (median of 286 days; range 219 – not reached), after intrapatient dose escalation. Prostate-specific antigen (“PSA”) declines ranging from 4% to 29% have been observed in four patients at higher doses (≥1280 mg). An analysis of human drug exposures (AUC) compared to exposure levels derived from a xenograft model of castration resistant prostate cancer (“CRPC”) showed that EPI-506 doses of ≥2400 mg were beginning to reach the anticipated target range for significant tumor growth inhibition as indicated by the model. Additional Phase 1 cohorts continue to be enrolled to evaluate a 3600 mg dose (either once-daily or 1800 mg twice-daily). EPI-506 was well tolerated and demonstrated an acceptable safety profile in doses up to 2400 mg. No treatment-related serious adverse events were reported. The most common adverse events ("AEs") were diarrhea (8/21) and nausea (6/21), either Grade 1 or 2. Anemia was the only AE ≥Grade 3 observed in more than one patient (3/21) but was considered by investigators to be unrelated to EPI-506. Other AEs ≥Grade 3 considered potentially related to EPI-506 included a single case of elevated AST reported as possibly related, and a single case of elevated amylase deemed probably related ("DLT").

Here is a more granular view of the sell-off:

An important piece of information (the fact that very few patients had minor PSA declines) was already in the 5/17 press release, yet the stock at first rallied. Moreover, when the selling started on 6/5 (the poster presentation day), it was rather timid (only 15,000 shares were necessary to produce a 25% dive on Nasdaq, while on the TSE about 59,000 shares were traded). The highest volume was reached only on 6/7, when the stock broke the $1 barrier. Looking at trading volume, we can clearly see that the selling was more driven by price than by deteriorating fundamentals (which were known by 6/5). In fact, volume increased as the stock price fell.

From what I could find out, it appears to be tough to borrow the stock and there is in fact almost no shorting.

Overall, during the week starting on 6/5, only ~5% of shares outstanding changed hands on Nasdaq and ~7% on the TSE. A deeper analysis shows that probably much of the trading volume was created by arbitrageurs trying to shave a few cents of profits off the slight pricing differences between the two different exchanges. In fact, we can sometimes notice close to identically sized large trading blocks changing hands at the same time on both exchanges.

Also of note: According to quarterly 13F filings, Deerfield (which manages close to $10B, of which Essa is obviously only a microscopic fraction) liquidated 33% of its position in Q2, corresponding to 705,371 shares sold, which likely accounted for a large part of the trading volume at the beginning of June.

The most likely trigger for the sell-off was the high number of discontinuations, which was not included in the 5/17 press release. 17/21 patients discontinued treatment, most of them due to progressive disease. Yet the first phase of this study was intended to find a therapeutic dose and the model had indicated that the lower doses were likely to produce little effects. So the high discontinuation rate doesn't say much about the drug's prospects. Fortunately, in addition, the higher doses ≥1280 mg confirmed the model so far, albeit in a tiny sample, as half of the patients on higher doses experienced PSA declines:

(Source)

That said, let's keep in mind that the study was not intended to provide indications regarding efficacy at this stage.

Effects of the sell-off

Especially with small, loss-making biotechs that regularly need to access financing, a lower price has obviously a fundamental effect, as it leads to worse financing conditions, more dilution and potentially even a delisting. This is especially the case with Essa that currently runs on borrowed money and will need financing over the next few quarters.

As of June 30, 2017 the company had roughly $8m of cash and cash equivalents and $10.5m of total liabilities, of which $6.5m are long-term debt. In the past nine months, Essa has used ~14m of cash, which clearly shows how urgently it needs a cash infusion. Which now is obviously more difficult to achieve at favorable conditions.

Effectively, the financing overhang might have exacerbated the sell-off, as the first trial results made a secondary on good terms much less likely. When so many patients drop out, the overall trial validity is obviously in jeopardy and, at the same time, future costs are likely to increase, since more patients than originally planned might be required.

Actually, in July, when the stock had already tanked, Essa announced an overnight offering, only to blow it off a few days later. Interestingly, this was not due to little interest (effectively, pricing of $0.44 was announced one day after the offering announcement):

The company was informed by financial regulators that the concentration of the proposed insider and institutional participation exceeded permitted levels and conditional approval was denied. Therefore, the company will not proceed with the proposed offering but may consider alternative acceptable transaction structures.

Six days later, Essa informed the public on an additional twist in the story:

While alternative transaction structures have been identified that may be pursued, additional data is currently being received from the higher dose cohorts in the Phase 1 clinical trial of EPI-506. As a result, the Company intends to delay an offering until after that data can be announced from the ongoing highest dose cohorts. The Company will provide further updates as they become available.

Originally, the data from the first phase of the study was expected at the beginning of September, i.e. any day at this point.

In the meantime, the difficult situation required the following dire statement in Essa's most recent financial report:

Management has forecasted that the Company’s current working capital will not be sufficient to execute its planned expenditures for the coming year. These matters indicate the existence of material uncertainties that raises substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. During the period ended June 30, 2017, the Company drew down $8,000,000 on a term credit loan facility agreement. The term credit loan facility is subject to certain covenants which, if triggered, could affect the timing of repayment (Note 7). During the period ended June 30, 2017, the Company also received $5,192,799, a portion of the third and final tranche of Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas (“CPRIT”) funding of $5,422,000 (Note 16). Management continues to seek sources of additional financing which would assure continuation of the Company’s operations and research programs. However, there is no certainty that such financing will be provided or provided on favorable terms. Management believes that it will complete one or more of these arrangements in sufficient time to continue to execute its planned expenditures without interruption.

In addition, the company has received both a bid price deficiency notice and a delisting notice from Nasdaq. Listing requirements on the TSE are less stringent. Both breaches on Nasdaq could be cured simply by a higher share price.

A binary situation

Everything depends on the further trial results. Ironically, a study not intended to provide statistically relevant clues regarding efficacy will be watched exactly for these. Essa needs to show that higher doses of EPI-506 produce at least some PSA declines in a sufficiently large part of the trial population. In addition, it would be good to see less discontinuations in the higher-dose cohorts and, obviously, a safety profile similar to the already published results.

2 of the 4 patients that remain from the first 21 trial participants experienced PSA declines:

Since higher doses seem to raise the chances on PSA declines and another 15 patients are scheduled to enroll in the higher-dose portion of the study, including a 3600 mg dose, the probability of a positive outcome should be substantially higher than the opposite. This is the key assumption of my thesis.

It is supported by this interpretation by professional researchers:

Thirteen patients eventually progressed and stopped taking the medication. While the clinical outcome data is lacking, this is just the first phase of the two-phase study. PSA decline and stable disease has been observed at higher doses. All four patients that had PSA decline were taking the 1280 mg dose or higher. The side effect profile appears to be tolerable, and phase 2 will likely proceed once the optimal dose is determined. As options for patients who have failed at least one line of therapy for mCRPC is limited, finding a new target with effective therapy is essential.

If about half of the patients continue to experience PSA declines, the market will probably give Essa another chance, as developing a treatment for half of the treatment-resistant population would certainly make sense - and the stock will skyrocket. If the study runs into trouble, it might be lights out for Essa.

Science and market

The company presentation provides an overview and I encourage you to study the slides carefully. Here are only some of the most important details:

Despite new hormonal therapies, the treatment of CRPC continues to be a challenge due to continued androgen receptor signaling. EPI-506 is a first-in-class, highly-specific small molecule that binds to a novel target on the AR, the N-terminal domain and directly inhibits AR transcriptional activity by blocking the interaction of the AR with transcriptional proteins. Hence, EPI-506 has the potential to affect a broader AR population (e.g., AR splice variants) and circumvent AR-driven resistance mechanisms implicated in treatment-resistant CRPC tumors.

Current hormonal therapies work by either depleting levels of androgen, inhibiting the synthesis of androgen, or by preventing androgen binding to the androgen receptor, all of which require an intact androgen ligand-binding domain, an area often mutated or truncated in known AR-driven resistance mechanisms. By directly targeting the AR n-terminal domain, EPI-506 could circumvent mechanisms of drug resistance to current therapies.

If EPI-506 works in patients that have failed Xtandi and Zytiga, Essa could expand into 1st line therapy (where it would directly compete with the current blockbusters) and work on other AR-driven tumors:

This extremely high potential made EPI-506 an interesting biotech investment even before the recent developments. If the current trial succeeds, Essa will likely look for a partner to finance further (combination) studies.

A high-quality company

It is often said that in biotech you invest in people.

Essa's CEO and President, David R. Parkinson has served a venture partner at NEA, led oncology clinical development activities at Novartis, Amgen and Biogen, has worked at the National Cancer Institute, serving as Chief of the Investigational Drug Branch. He is a past Chairman of the FDA Biologics Advisory Committee and has authored over 100 peer-reviewed publications.

The COO, Peter Virsik, was involved in building Gilead's HIV franchise.

Before joining Essa, the CMO, Frank Perabo, was at Astellas, where he was instrumental in the development and approval of one of the world's major prostate cancer treatments, Xtandi.

The Chairman of the Board is Richard Glickman, who is better known as the CEO an Chairman of Aurinia (AUPH).

Both scientific founders are on the board as well: Marianne Sadar and Raymond Andersen.

The major share holders Clarus and Omega are among the best biotech investors around and haven't sold a single share after ASCO. Moreover, the blown-off secondary was not authorized because the "proposed insider and institutional participation exceeded permitted levels", which shows continued high interest by qualified investors and insiders.

Bottom line

I refrain from calculating a precise price target, which wouldn't make sense in the present situation. Essa will probably either fly or die. However, given the tea leaves we have at our disposal, it is far more likely that it will fly. As recently as in April, prior to ASCO, the company was worth close to $100m. Now it trades for 10% of this. As the story was not less binary back in April than it is today - the company already depended totally on the EPI-506 trial results - I would expect the capitalization to go much higher than $100m, if the first portion of the trial is mildly successful. This would also remove concerns about excessive dilution and a potential delisting from Nasdaq and substantially increase the chances to find a strong development partner for future, larger trials.

So the stock will either crash or shoot up to $3-6 within the next few weeks.

Personally, I allocated a small part of my portfolio to this binary play, perfectly understanding that it could be a total loss. However, I play these situations consistently and, on average, have done very well. I can't lose more than 100%, but can make ten or more times my allocation, while - most importantly - the probability of success seems to be heavily skewed in my favor.

