Retail Isn't Dying, Bad Retailers Are

That retailer is Five Below and it has seen strong price returns as well as strong revenue and earnings growth.

In this article, I will be reviewing one example of a retail store that has been able to strive in the current retail environment.

While the retail industry is facing several challenges, there have been many companies that continue to perform well.

There has been a lot of talk about the death of retail as more and more people move to online shopping.

Overview

Over the past few years, there seems to be a growing consensus that retail is dead. From the Amazon (AMZN) effect to the overall increase in online sales, it seems that more and more people believe that the future of brick and mortar retail is dim. There are plenty of reasons to assume that retail's demise is all but certain including the string of bankruptcies and store closings that have plagued a number of companies including Radio Shack, Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), Aeropostale, Payless, Gander Mountain, Gordmans, HHGregg, and many others.

However, there are plenty of retail companies that have thrived in this current and challenging environment. In this article, I will be taking a look at one specific company that continues to perform well. That company is Five Below (FIVE) and I believe it has a bright future both in the short term and long term compared to the retail industry in general.

Five Below

Five below is a retail store similar to Dollar Tree (DLTR) with the obvious difference between that Dollar Tree sells items that are $1 or less, while Five Below sells items that are $5 or less. Five Below ended its last quarter with 584 stores throughout 32 states. This leaves the company with plenty of room to grow, which it continues to do (opening 31 new stores in each of its first two quarters of 2017).

Five Below's stock has seen a much better year than Dollar Tree as you can see from the chart below.

Even looking at the last five-year period, Five Below has performed better with a share price increase of over 70% during that stretch.

Five Below had a very strong Q1, seeing a 21% increase in net sales and a 25% increase in earnings per share compared to the same period last year. The company's same-store sales increased by 2.6%. But this isn't a new trend. Looking at the chart below, you can see that Five Below has seen significant and steady increases in both revenue and earnings over the past several years.

The company's Q2 was even better with a 29% increase in net sales and a 67% increase in earnings per share compared to the same period last year. Even more impressive was the company's 9.3% comparable store sales increase.

In addition to strong revenue and earnings growth, Five Below also has very strong ROA, ROE, and ROIC values compared to peers such as Dollar Tree and Dollar General (DG).

With continued expansion (35 new stores planned for Q3) and a proven ability to take advantage of hot trends (such as the fidget spinner), Five Below is well positioned to see continued long-term growth. It has raised its guidance for the full year and I have no doubt that it will be able to meet those expectations.

Comparison And Conclusion

There is no doubt that Five Below has seen significant success in the past few years. The question is will that success continue into the long term. I believe that it will. Five Below seems well positioned to see long-term growth based on both new store expansions as well as impressive same-store sales increases.

Another retail stock that has seen recent success is Best Buy (BBY). Several years ago, Best Buy was thought of as a troubled stock with a strong chance of going bankrupt, but it has turned things around and like Five Below has seen a very strong past several years. Looking at the chart below, you can see that Best Buy has performed very well.

Significant earnings growth has led to Best Buy's success, and like Five Below, the future looks bright as it has had a strong recent quarter and raised its full year guidance. Best Buy is not growing by opening a ton of new stores like Five Below, but it is growing by adapting to the new environment.

While many retailers are struggling or even failing, others like Five Below, Best Buy, Wal-Mart (WMT), Home Depot (HD), etc., continue to adapt and thrive in a very tough competitive environment. I believe Five Below is a strong long-term investment option and as long as the company continues to keep positive same-store sales growth in place, it will continue to deliver strong returns for investors. As always, I suggest individual investors perform their own research before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.