United Technologies: Price Tag For Rockwell Collins Is Too High

Large scale M&A has arrived in the aerospace industry as United Technologies (UTX) is officially buying Rockwell Collins (COL). The timing of United Technologies is ill-advised as the $5 billion premium for Rockwell Collins is entirely reflected in the share price decline of United Technologies, despite projected synergies.

I think that the deal price is steep as well, and while the move lower in shares of United Technologies has de-risked the story to some degree, I shun high leverage. As a result I'm waiting for a slightly better earnings yields for shares of United Technologies and over time a gradual reduction in leverage, making me a buyer if shares potentially hit the $100 mark.

The Deal, Projected Strategic and Financial Benefits

UTX has reached an agreement to buy Rockwell Collins for $140 per share. Two thirds of the deal tag will be completed in cash, equivalent to $93.33 per share. Investors in Rockwell Collins will receive the remainder of the purchase price in shares of United Technologies, subject to a 7.5% collar centered around the share price of United Technologies at $115.69 per share.

United Technologies claims that the deal creates the premier aerospace systems supplier, as both companies are complementary to each other. This includes integrated digital products, such as avionics, flight control and data services. Rockwell Collins will add roughly $8.4 billion in sales, itself having gotten a big boost from the purchase of B/E Aerospace.

Besides adding scale and more integrated offerings, UTX has financial reasons to pursue this deal as well, comprised out of $500 million in estimated costs synergies. That is needed as the price tag is rather steep. The $140 per share component works out to $23 billion in actual dollar terms as net debt being assumed increased the price tag to $30 billion. That translates into quite a steep multiple at nearly 14 times EBITDA, as that multiple drops toward 11 times following the full realization of synergies.

Following completion of the deal, UTX expects accretion to adjusted earnings per share in year one, although it has not quantified the expected accretion. Nor has it indicated how many synergies are expected to be realized in year one. Full realization of half a billion in synergies will take four years after the deal is closed, only expected to be fully realized in the second half of 2022.

The $500 million synergy number looks high, being equal to 6% of sales, as reported by Rockwell. United Technologies points out that its previous deal for Goodrich delivered on synergies being equal to 7% of sales, far above the 4-5% guided at the time of the announcement of the deal.

The Market Is Not Agreeing

Investors are not too happy with the purchase. Shares of United Technologies are down 5% in response to the deal. With nearly 800 million shares outstanding, that marks a $4.8 billion reduction in the market value of the company. Including the shares which the company will issue in connection to the deal, United Technologies has seen the value of its firm drop by more than $5 billion. This is despite the promise of half a billion in synergies.

As shares of Rockwell traded around $110 before rumors about the deal broke, the $30 premium offered by UTX corresponds to $4.9 billion in absolute dollar terms. As a result, it is safe to say that the market valuation of the combination has remained stable or has even come down slightly in response to the deal announcement, despite the synergy estimates.

Part of this is the result of the comments made by executives of United Technologies, indicating that the company will not be broken into pieces following this deal, while some investors had hoped for such a move. Another potential concern to the deal is the fact that Boeing (BA) has already reacted in a skeptical way to the transaction, hinting at regulatory action to prevent this supplier from getting too much power.

The other reason why the market is skeptical might have something to do with the projected earnings accretion. Rockwell Collins just ended its first quarter in which B/E was fully owned, having reported adjusted earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarterly period.

Using adjusted earnings power of close to $6 per share and a share count of 160 million, Rockwell Collins was on track to post earnings of $960 million a year. Adding back $300 million in interest rate expenses and a modest 20% tax rate, adjusted EBIT comes in at $1.5 billion. That means UTX is adding $1.5 billion in EBIT with the deal if no synergies are taken into account. Incorporating $300 million in existing interest payments by Rockwell Collins, as well as $15 billion in newly assumed debt, or forfeited cash holdings, UTX will incur additional interest expenses of $450 million if we assume a 3% cost of debt.

That suggests that UTX is adding earnings before taxes of roughly $750 million with the deal. If we generously apply a low 20% tax rate, net earnings might improve by $600 million a year.

UTX reaffirmed its own adjusted earnings guidance of $6.45-$6.60 per share for the year. With nearly 800 million shares outstanding that works out to $5.2 billion in actual dollar terms, as the after-tax accretion from Rockwell Collins could boost that number to $5.8 billion. Note however that UTX will have to issue one-third of the $23 billion equity price tag with new shares. That $7.7 billion component involves the issuance of 67 million shares at around $115 per share. That works out to earnings improving to levels at close to $6.70 per share in year one, assuming no synergies.

If the $500 million in synergies are fully realized after applying a 20% tax rate, earnings per share might eventually increase by another $0.45 per share. Note however that this will take four years to realize. As a result, United Technologies is earning close to $6.50 per share at the moment, as this number could jump to $7 per share in a couple of years. The drop to $110 per share seems like an opportunity at 17 times current earnings, but there are real risks surrounding the deal.

One real risk is the leverage involved. The $30 billion deal tag means that UTX will add roughly $22 billion in net debt, as that number even generously excludes over $1.5 billion in pension liabilities of Rockwell Collins. United Technologies ended Q2 with $9.3 billion in cash and $26.6 billion in debt, for a $17.3 billion net debt load. This will jump to a little over $39 billion on a pro-forma basis. Furthermore UTX has over $5.5 billion in pension liabilities as well, as the inclusion of $7 billion of post-retirement liabilities for the combined firm would boost net debt toward $46 billion.

United Technologies posted EBITDA of $10.2 billion in 2016 as this number could improve to $10.5-$11 billion this year. After adding back the $2.1 billion projected contribution by Rockwell Collins, this pro-forma EBITDA number could jump to $12.6-$13.1 billion, or to $13.1-$13.6 billion if synergies are taken into account. With $39 billion in net debt, leverage ratios come in at 2.9 times if synergies are fully taken into account. If we take into account post retirement liabilities as well, and do not account for synergies, leverage multiples come in as high as 3.6 times.

In order to reduce leverage, UTC is halting share buybacks, while it is considering divestitures or asset sales as well. Lack of near-term prospects for dividend growth and the halt of share repurchases is another major disappointment for investors.

Final Thoughts

I am not that compelled to the deal. United Technologies is acquiring Rockwell Collins after its shares have risen 50% over the past year on the back of the successful purchase of B/E Aerospace. The 14 times EBITDA multiple is steep and only drops to 11 times if generous synergies are fully realized. At the same time, United Technologies itself is trading at less than 11 times EBITDA.

For that reason I understand the caution and negative move in United Technologies' shares, equivalent to a $5 billion move on the back of a $30 billion deal. Shares now trade at a near 6.5% earnings yield, in part paid out to investors in the form of a 2.5% dividend yield, as the company will take a few years to deleverage following this move.

The reality is that the company is now trading at an earnings multiple just a turn below the market average, although the company has leveraged up the balance sheet quite a bit with the deal. On the other hand, aerospace companies (nearly 60% of the business of UTX following this deal) typically trade at a premium. A 20 times multiple on $7 per share earnings power in a year or two could really justify a $140 valuation, but time is needed in order to realize synergies and reduce leverage. As a result, the investment thesis has been de-risked quite a bit already following the move lower in the shares of UTX. That being said, I typically avoid above-average leveraged companies, even if they have good growth prospects.

Using a $7 per share number for 2018/2019, I am compelled to United Technologies given its quality business. I would like to see some deleveraging moves and only see real appeal if the earnings yield improves to 7%, translating into a $100 desired entry target. This still makes me a patient buyer after the company has made an expensive deal which could prove to be ill-timed. After all Rockwell Collins has long been a much cheaper target, and only now UTX is making its move.