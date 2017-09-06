Norway's Current Account Surplus Adds US$4.61 Billion In Quarter 2 Of 2017 To The Economy

Macro fiscal flows in Norway are set to increase strongly based on present trends in the current account, government budget, and credit creation.

Positive fiscal flows add to the stock of funds in the economy and negative ones drain them out.

Norway's current account surplus increased sharply to NOK 35.82 billion in the three months to June of 2017.

A positive macro picture for a land one is looking at investing in is a real prerequisite, and the purpose of this report is to assess if Norway has a positive macro environment within which to invest.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formulae:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

and

GDP = Private Sector [P] + Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

These are accounting entities and are correct by definition.

See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

The private sector is where the stock market is and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks - Banks lend more than is repaid in loans. Externally from overseas commerce - Exports bring in more than imports cost. Government spending - More is spent than taxed.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large, and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow even if one or two of the three flows are negative.

The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive. Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative. Even in a shrinking economy, some sectors can grow while the rest of the pie shrinks such as defensive sectors like consumer staples and utilities.

We will look at each inflow in turn and start with the private sector all the while updating our forecast result based on the latest data.

Private Sector

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks.

The growth rate looks impressive however the actual amount involved is not great and in 2016 added only 0.5% to GDP.

2017 looks to be stronger. Already this year credit growth has been four times higher than the same time last year, and if the trend continues for the rest of 2017, it will add a whopping 4%+ to GDP.

External Sector

The external sector captures trade and commerce with other countries and is best captured by the current account. The current account is exports minus imports, and it also captures capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

This is the new data that we have to hand and can add to our sector flow model.

The chart below shows the current account balance. Norway has a strong current account balance that can add as much as 15% to GDP in a good year such as 2008. The current account as a percentage of GDP has been in steady decline since peaking in 2008.

2016 saw a surplus of only 4.9% of GDP. 2017, is trending the same if not a little less for the year.

Government Sector

The government budget is shown in the chart below:

The government sector has been draining the economy like a handbrake for the last ten years. The drain has been getting smaller since 2012 and last year was 3.1% of GDP.

In 2017 so far the government has been adding to the economy by spending more than it taxes out. This is a much more positive trend. 2017 may well see a positive net add to the economy rather than the traditional net drain.

Norway is a currency sovereign and is the source of its monetary unit of account. The government does not need to tax or borrow its own money as it is the source of the money. If you could create money at home on your computer the way a government does when it credits bank accounts, would you borrow money from your local bank or tax your neighbor?

The government should not need to run a surplus contractionary budget unless the economy is suffering from demand pull inflation due to the economy's productive capacity not being able to supply the number of goods and services demanded.

This situation cannot be so until the general unemployment level of 4.3%, and youth unemployment of 10.9% are much lower. Before the government is finished spending it needs to have made use of this idle labor capacity that the private sector has no use for.

Capacity utilization in Norway is 77.7% which means that 22.3% of its productive land and capital is also idle and needs to be brought into usage.

Only when this idle capacity is used can demand pull inflation occur, and even this could be managed with imports.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

The sector flow model was developed by British economist Wynne Godley.

Each nation state is comprised of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector includes the people, business, and community, and most importantly for investors, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as a matching bond issue is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

The external sector is trade and commerce with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds with a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to flow in. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds or is losing funds and in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

Private Sector = Government Sector + External Sector

and

GDP = Private Sector + Government Sector + External Sector

These are accounting entities.

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall. Top marks come where private credit creation, the government sector, and external sector are all in plus and trending upwards.

Conclusion, Summary, And Recommendation

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sectoral flow result based as a percentage of GDP.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] Government Sector [G] External Sector [X] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] 2016 0.5% -3.1% 4.9% 2.3% NOW 4.9% 3% 4% 11.9%

(Source: Trading Economics and Author calculations based on same)

The Norway macro fiscal flows are strong at 11.9%. There is scope for financial assets such as stocks, bonds, and real estate to rise given that the private sector is receiving such an inflow of funds. Private credit creation has accelerated remarkably, and the government has moved to a budget that adds to the economy instead of draining it. The current account picture is steady.

An investor wishing to have exposure to the Norway stock exchange and can do so via the following ETFs:

(NORW) Global X MSCI Norway ETF (ENOR) iShares MSCI Norway Capped ETF

I first looked at Norway in this article in January 2017 and recommended it as a buy due to the strong fiscal flows. If one had invested in Norway following the article, one would have seen 44% capital growth return, and a 2.44% dividend as the chart below shows. The change of trend in the stock index appears to match the time the government reversed policy and stopped draining the economy with a surplus budget.

This makes sense as the government spending would have added to public infrastructure, health and education thereby lifting the base from which the private sector leverages. Similarly, government spending tends to be spent on the poorer members of society who have a much larger propensity to spend their income than better off members of society, who tend only to add to their stock of savings and cause asset price inflation.

Bottom up spending lifts aggregate demand.

The fiscal flows appear to be accelerating incredibly, and Norway remains a buy despite its strong rise so far since 2016. The fiscal flows are indicating more to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NORW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.