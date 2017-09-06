United Airlines Looks Like A Great Short

United Continental Holdings (UAL) is coming under pressure for a number of reasons this week, leading investors to sell the stock aggressively. The airline recently guided its performance lower for Q3 2017 citing hurricanes, fuel prices, as well of geopolitical tensions. With the stock currently trading off record levels, a further 20-30% downside could be seen in the coming year.

On Wednesday, UAL Chief Financial Officer Andrew Levy guided revenue lower for Q3 by around $400 million less than previous estimates. Nearly 150 basis points of the revenue guidance cut was due to Hurricane Harvey, which decimated the Southern United States in recent weeks. The hurricane struck Houston, United's second-largest hub, creating one of the largest operational impacts in the history of the airline, according to Levy.

The hurricane caused Houston's operations to halt at George Bush Intercontinental Airport for four days, leading to over 7,400 flights being canceled. The devastation obviously took its toll on demand for air travel, and with further hurricanes approaching the U.S. from the Atlantic Ocean, it is likely that future demand along the East Coast, as well as in the Southern U.S. could be limited.

Natural disasters are also leading to a spike higher in fuel prices, a major input cost for airlines. Fuel prices are up over 20% following Harvey making landfall in Texas. The storm took many of Houston's refining operations off-line, leading to a spike higher in fuel prices. Previously, low fuel prices helped carriers achieve record profits following a slump in oil prices over the last few years.

Now however, rising operational costs due to both cancellations, along with higher fuel prices could weigh on both top and bottom line growth for Q3 and beyond. The carrier expects third-quarter fuel costs to be $1.72 to $1.77 per gallon, up from the earlier expectation of $1.56 to $1.61 per gallon. Additionally, fuel surcharges could be passed down to passengers to aid profit margins, which could further weigh on consumer demand.

Finally, geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and North Korea are also weighing on demand for airline travel. United cited geopolitical tensions in the Korean Peninsula causing travel in the Asian Pacific to be a 50 basis point headwind on revenue. As of now, there does not seem to be an easy solution to calm the North Korean tension. As fear of violent outbreak in the region is pervasive, airline travel is sure to be hindered. Management cited that continued geopolitical tensions in the Pacific are sure to weigh on revenue further into the future.

Although the issues cited are relatively new developments, their consequences could continue to weigh on UAL's operations. Revenue and profit margins are coming under pressure, with little relief in sight. Airline travel is declining in the Southern U.S., as well as in the Asian Pacific due to weather issues and geopolitical tension. There are no quick fixes with regards to either situation, which could mean prolonged revenue weakness.

Moreover, input costs are rising as fuel prices spike on supply concerns. Rising input costs will pressure margins, which could lead the carrier to ultimately pass costs onto the consumer. With the number of headwinds facing the company, UAL's share price could continue to trend lower over the coming year.

Long-term investors should look to sell out of their position and take gains. Additionally, if you are a more opportunistic investor, taking out a short position on UAL as it tries to manage its overwhelming headwinds similarly makes sense at current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.