Nortel Inversora Still Trades At A Sizable Discount To Intrinsic Value, Strong H1 From Telecom Argentina

NTL still offers a good upside as well as a margin of safety, but the recent run up in TEO may make the arb trade more attractive for certain investors.

NTL’s discount to its implied intrinsic value has narrowed somewhat but there is still a 11% gap at the current trading levels.

Since my recommendation in July, TEO and its parent NTL have traded up by 16% and 18%, respectively on the back of strong 1H 2017 financial performance.

This is a brief update on my earlier trade idea in light of a few recent developments. Nortel Inversora (NYSE:NTL) and Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) are up 18% and 16%, respectively since I initiated the recommendation at the end of July. NTL’s discount to TEO has narrowed a bit but still trades at a significant 11% discount to its intrinsic value. For those not familiar with the story, I encourage you to read my previous post, “Reorganization Of Nortel Inversora Finally Set To Unlock Value For Shareholders, Additional Upside From Telecom/Cablevision Merger.”

To recap, I highlighted two potential trade ideas involving Telecom and its less liquid parent holding company Nortel. One was a simple long case, gaining exposure to TEO at a ~13% discount via NTL ownership (my preferred trade), and the other was an arbitrage trade to take advantage of the valuation gap between Nortel and Telecom (i.e., long NTL/short TEO). Near term catalysts I mentioned were: 1) NTL shareholders receiving ~1.35x value of TEO shares for each NTL share once the pending corporate reorganization is complete, and 2) a potential value creation opportunity from a recently announced merger involving Telecom and Cablevision, the country’s largest pay-TV and leading broadband provider. To avoid any confusion, I should reiterate that officially, these two are separate transactions with the reorg being announced a few months prior to the Cablevision merger announcement on July 1st.

Most Recent Financials

On August 9th, Telecom released its 2Q and 1H 2017 financials. Highlights:

1H17 Consolidated Revenue +20% yoy at P$30.5bn (Argentine pesos)

1H17 EBITDA +33% yoy at P$9.3bn, EBITDA margin 31% vs 27%

1H17 Operating income +57% yoy at P$5.9bn

1H17 Net Income +110% yoy at P$3.6bn

Net Debt decreased to de minimis levels, ~P$0.8bn vs P$5.4bn at the end of 1H16 from strong cash flow generation

A solid performance. Revenue is largely keeping pace with inflation while the management is doing a good job controlling costs (up only 14% compared to 20% yoy revenue growth), which has led to 400 bps margin expansion. Underlying business trends look favorable as well. Service segment revenue was up 27% compared to H1 2016, driven by an increase in mobile internet revenue (up 67% yoy) and fixed voice + internet (up 37% yoy). The mobile average monthly revenue per user (ARPU) was up 28% while ADSL ARPU was up 35% compared to 1H16. Capex during 1H17 was P$4.0bn, down 11% vs 1H16.

On the broader macro level, economic activity in Argentina is slowly rebounding after experiencing 2.3% negative growth in GDP during 2016. The economy returned to positive growth during Q1 and Q2 2017, growing at 0.5% and 1.1% over the previous quarters, respectively. The IMF projects GDP to grow 2.17% in 2017 and 2.3% in 2018 (vs 3% government target). Inflation has continued to trend lower after peaking at 41% soon after the adoption of floating exchange rate regime at the end of 2015 to the current level in the low 20s, the lowest level since 2010. USD/ARS exchange rate currently is roughly 17, up from ~16 at the beginning of the year

NTL/TEO Corporate Reorganization

The only remaining near term agenda looks to be the regulatory approval. I do not foresee any major issues as this is relatively a straight forward transaction simplifying the ownership structure of Telecom and its parent Nortel. It is worth noting that the execution of definitive reorganization plan is explicitly spelled out as a precondition for the Telecom/Cablevision merger deal. I believe this provides another impetus for the reorg.

Telecom/Cablevision Merger

As expected, Telecom officially approved the merger proposal at a special shareholders meeting held on August 31st. When asked about a media report that ENACOM (Argentine regulatory body overseeing the telecommunication industry) could potentially require the combined company to divest some spectrum during the earnings call, the CEO refrained from commenting other than categorizing it as a “pure speculation.”

Finally, on the political front, President Mauricio Macri’s administration is continuing to push through its economic reforms, but there have been some recent reports suggesting that the opposition party may be gaining some momentum. Former president Cristina Fenandez de Kirchner is vying for a Senate seat in the October legislative mid-term election after having won the August primary by a razor thin margin. The next presidential election is still a couple of years away in 2019, but the political climate is worth monitoring as any sign of opposition gaining strength could trigger negative sentiment among investors.

Conclusion

Overall, I feel pretty good staying with the long NTL thesis. TEO has gotten a little more expensive (~5.9x EV/LTM EBITDA vs 5.2x before), but I think the valuation is still cheap given its strong performance. It is trading slightly below its LatAm peers which are trading in the 6x-7x EV/EBITDA range, and I believe there is room for meaningful post-merger multiple expansion given the expected margin benefits and strong competitive positioning being the first company to offer “quad-play” package in Argentina.

Those who do not want exposure to Telecom risks can still exploit NTL’s a sizable ~11% valuation gap to TEO by buying NTL and hedging Telecom exposure by shorting TEO. As of 9/5 close, NTL trades at 38.63 vs its implied intrinsic value of 42.74 (i.e., TEO Px x 1.35, or 31.66 x 1.35). I still prefer the straight long (unhedged) NTL trade, but the recent run up in TEO may make the arb trade more attractive for certain investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not a registered investment advisor and this article is not advice to buy or sell stock in any company. The investor needs to do his own independent investigation that includes reading the company filings and press releases, as well as anything else relevant to determining if this company fits the investor's risk profile.