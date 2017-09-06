3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: September 6, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Cellectis AML CAR-T cell hype dies at the door

Coming fast off the heels of the world's first CAR-T cell approval, one would expect a bit of a flurry of news to capitalize on Novartis's (NVS) good fortunes.

Unfortunately, it isn't all good news. Cellectis (CLLS) is developing a novel target for CAR-T cells, CD123, with the ultimate goal of treating acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN).

CLLS has moved quickly in 2017, receiving approval to initiate this study back in February and dosing the first patients in June.

But the news they received from the FDA is that the two trials will be placed under clinical hold due to the death of the first patient treated with their CAR-T cell therapy. A younger woman in the AML study experienced had a similar treatment exposure (including conditioning regimen), but she was able to survive the adverse events.

Looking forward: Definitely bad news for CLLS. Of course, we have all seen the risk associated with CAR-T cell therapy, so there is a lot of work for every major player to refine the methods as carefully as possible so that they are safe, especially in older patients like the patient in the BPDCN study. CLLS also has other CAR-T cell therapies in the tank, so this is certainly not the end of their venture. However, I don't know that I would expect a similarly fast clinical hold lift like the one we saw with JUNO last year, given that the clinical hold was not the end of their challenge.

Valeant submits final application for a psoriasis combo

One division of Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) is Ortho Dermatologics, which has been working on a new formulation of two approved drugs for plaque psoriasis called IDP-118.

Back in January the company divulged data from their phase 3 "301" and "302" studies, which assessed IDP-118 in randomized fashion. These findings demonstrated substantial improvement of the rate of clearance of plaques in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

Now, the companies have announced the submission of their new drug application to the FDA, on the basis of the findings from 301 and 302.

Looking forward: The strong results for IDP-118 support the company's hypothesis and earlier findings that show that combining the two drugs into one formulation allows for longer dosing and more effective resolution of symptoms. I would expect that the FDA will be happy with these data, though we have not heard much about safety, which can always derail an application.

ProQR nabs an orphan designation in Usher syndrome

Dutch pharma ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) is heavily involved in the investigation of gene therapies for ophthalmologic conditions, including Stargardt's disease and corneal dystrophy.

Another developmental strategy in their pipeline is QRX-421, an RNA oligonucleotide designed to correct defects in a gene called USH2A, which plays a causative role in vision loss due to type 2 Usher syndrome. Preclinical findings presented at ARVO 2017 showed that QRX-421 helped to correct the phenotype of USH2A exon 13 mutation in fibroblasts and zebrafish.

Now, PRQR have announced that both the FDA and EMA have granted orphan designation for QRX-421, further supporting the momentum the company is building in ophthalmologic disorders.

Looking forward: So far, the only clinical-stage program that PRQR has is in cystic fibrosis. However, it appears as though they are making significant moves in the eye disorder department, as well. I wouldn't be surprised to see an IND for these treatments in relatively short order, so that PRQR can join the big, emerging game that is currently playing out in gene therapy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.