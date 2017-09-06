Qualcomm Surrounded From All Sides

Yesterday Qualcomm (QCOM) issued a press release saying that the Seoul High Court denied the company’s application to stay the operation of the remedial order issued against it by the KFTC (Korea Fair Trade Commission). Qualcomm also said it will file an appeal of the stay decision to the Korea Supreme Court.

In the press release, QCOM said:

The KFTC’s order reviewed by the Court does not invalidate any existing license agreements, does not prohibit Qualcomm from entering into licenses for its standard essential patents (SEPs) and other patents at the device level and does not limit the royalties Qualcomm can seek or collect for SEPs under its current or future licenses as long the license agreements are consistent with Qualcomm’s FRAND commitments. As the Company has described in its prior public financial statements, the order requires Qualcomm to engage in good-faith negotiations with chip companies seeking a license and to negotiate possible amendments with current licensees upon request.

Sure, the court's decision does not invalidate any existing agreements, however the company has to come to terms with companies requesting a change of these licensing arrangements.

The devil in the details being "engage in good-faith negotiations." In other words, the ruling kindly requests QCOM to renegotiate licensing deals and to adjust its royalty demands.

What has to be understood by all these rulings around the world is that QCOM's position becomes more and more precarious. As regulators and courts around the world rule against QCOM, more precedent is established for more regulators to take the same action, and more courts to rule in the same way.

Furthermore, Apple's (AAPL) defiance also opens up the appetite of many more companies to do the same. And that is to stop paying.

Please note even if agreements and licenses remain intact, that does not mean a company can't stop paying, or to try to invalidate these terms in court.

Several days ago a story broke out in Barron's in which Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon implied QCOM's management "has been disingenuous with investors about its legal battle with Apple."

The issue raised by Stacy Rasgon is that QCOM is not being honest with shareholders, and that its statements in court contradict what it has been saying to the investment public.

While QCOM has been saying all along that it does not see contagion from its legal battle with AAPL, in court it admits (according to the article) that contagion from the AAPL affair is a real risk. And by contagion, meaning many other companies might copy AAPL and stop paying royalties.

The holdout culprit that everyone suspects from July is probably Huawei. And my question is, if Huawei has also stopped making payments to QCOM, what's to stop many other Chinese device makers from doing the same? Furthermore, if true, I think it's something QCOM's management should have disclosed. Please remember Huawei is the No. 3 device manufacturer in the world.

Sure, QCOM can always go to court, but with all these rulings around the world, who's to say even the Chinese regulators won't rule the same way, if Huawei starts a legal battle with QCOM? This despite the fact that QCOM already settled with Chinese regulators in 2015, paying $975M in antitrust fines.

What the market telling us

The news was not taken kindly by the market that sent shares lower once more, and now the stock has returned to where it was in March of 2016.

The price action of QCOM shares could be interpreted that QCOM's licensing model is eventually going to have to change, and the fat profits the company enjoyed all these years will eventually diminish. Maybe not 100%, but enough to bring a change to what the market cap should be.

This is something I have written about several times in the past (please consider: Qualcomm: The Business Model Is Busted and Qualcomm's Pandora's Box Wide Open). However, this is not the only thing that QCOM shareholders have to worry about.

In my humble opinion, QCOM is making a mistake buying NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) (please consider: Why Qualcomm Is Making A Mistake Buying NXP Semiconductors). Not only because I think it will raise the levels of leverage on the balance sheet - thus making QCOM vulnerable - but also because there is little chance of QCOM continuing to pay a 4% dividend if the deal goes through.

QCOM will have no excess cash and a mountain of debt by acquiring NXPI. Furthermore, as per the company's calculations, the anticipated annualized costs savings will reach about $500 within two years from the close. Not good enough in my book.

Bottom line

I have said many times eventually QCOM will lose the battle with AAPL. And by denying QCOM's application to stay the order issued against it, the KFTC is simply providing other regulators more precedent to do the same. This of course includes the U.S. FTC.

At the same time however, it also encourages many other manufacturers to copy AAPL and not pay royalties. Eventually QCOM will have to come to terms with regulators and manufacturers, because it cannot afford to keep fighting all these cases everywhere around the world forever. This might mean much lower licensing revenue in the future.

That not being enough, I'm of the opinion that the NXPI acquisition will not benefit shareholders. I understand why management wants to go through this deal, however the risks are just too high in my book.

Simply put, there are no reasons at the present time to hold QCOM shares for the foreseeing future. There are simply too many unknowns with regulators, companies that might stop licensing payments, and QCOM's dividend is in jeopardy if the NXPI acquisition proceeds.