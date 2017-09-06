Altria Group's (MO) Barclays Global Consumer Staples Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

September 06, 2017, 09:45 AM ET

Executives

William Gifford - CFO

Murray Garnick - General Counsel

Bill Marshall - Head, IR

Richard Croft - Barclays

Analysts

Richard Croft - Barclays

Richard Croft

Good morning, everybody, and good morning, everyone, in the room and on the webcast. My name is Richard Croft. I'm the global consumer industry specialist here at Barclays. And I have to say, it's my absolute pleasure to welcome Altria back to the Staples Conference. My first time, I think many times you've been here.

The group is once again very well-represented by Altria CFO, Billy Gifford. Billy, wonderful to have you here. General Counsel, Murray, super to have you on the stage. And down in the crowd is Head of IR, Bill. That's actually wonderful.

We could say a lot of things about this section at the moment, but I think we've never seen a period of innovation that we're going through at the moment. And much to everyone's chagrin in our summer holiday, the FDA also add a bit of a spice to the sector. So plenty to talk about.

We're going to - in the context of a fireside chat, [made fire] with bright light. But if I can kick off, and then move to - very much after the floor. I suppose if we could just start really at top level. Can you just put the strategy in context for us for those who perhaps don't know the company that well? And what you're looking to achieve perhaps on a 1 to 3 year basis.

William Gifford

Yes, I certainly can. And first of all, I'd like to say thank you for the invite here and a chance to share a great company with everybody.

From a standpoint of Altria, we consider ourselves a total tobacco play in the U.S. consumer industry. Our long term financial objectives are to grow adjusted diluted EPS 7% to 9% three time and then return a large amount of the cash that's produced by that back to shareholders in the form of dividends with that 80% dividend target payout ratio.

We pursue those two goals with three primary strategies. The first is really to maximize the core tobacco businesses. We want to innovate, creating new income streams with innovative tobacco products and then we want to manage those diverse income streams and that strong balance sheet to have consistent financial performance through time.

The reason we consider ourselves a total tobacco plays were represented in each tobacco category. So, in the smokable segment, both cigarettes and cigars for us would have the major brand Marlboro flagship brand there, and the machine made large cigars we have Black & Mild.

Of course in the smokeless category, we have two great brands represented there by Copenhagen and Skoal, and then of course we have our other innovative tobacco products in our other segment. The other thing I would mention is, we have a little bit over 10% economic interest in AB InBev.

Richard Croft

I will come to that on the shorter side. But I’m sure, the key for me is really want to get [indiscernible] U.S. primarily with the FDA announcement. What more can you add to that in particular in thinking about this is the time scale of potentials for gateposts that we as investors and those looking in from the outside might look for and gain comfort from.

William Gifford

Let me respond to that, and first let me talk about what the FDA announced on July 28 of this year. We think that announcement is important for a number of reasons. First, the FDA embraces the concept of harm reduction. That is the concept that some tobacco products are less risky than others especially cigarettes.

The FDA announced its intention to accept and to approve noncombustible tobacco products, and this is an approach that we have been advocating for years. So we're very excited about it, we’re very encouraged by it.

At the same time the FDA raised the concept of the nicotine product standards. Of course product standard are not new, they’ve been on the regulatory tables since the FDA took jurisdiction over cigarettes, we're prepared for it, we’re ready to engage in it, but a couple of things should be kept in mind.

First, all the FDA did was to raise the concept of nicotine product standards. The FDA didn't come forward with a proposal, let alone the rule. And second, in order to convert concept into a rule, the FDA is going to have to undergo the regulatory process which is very long process it will take years, any final rule have to be based on science and evidence and be subject to judicial review.

So this is proving to be a very long and uncertain process. So we think that the most immediate impact of the FDA's decision is this announced intention to go forward and to encourage the sale of noncombustible tobacco products such as for example, IQOS.

Richard Croft

And can you comment on what your interactions have been with the FDA since this point or how the industry will approach us and how the compensation will bear out?

William Gifford

Sure. We have no further knowledge about how the FDA is going to be implementing its July 28 announcement than anyone else does. I think though again we're hopeful that the FDA will go forward to encourage marketing of noncombustible tobacco products such as IQOS. We sell a number of tobacco products that are noncombustible that could be deemed harm reduction such as smokeless and our e-vapor product at [Nu Mark].

With respect to the product standard, again it's important to remember that the FDA has only come forward with a concept. There are many unanswered questions both scientific questions, and policy question.

So if the FDA decides to move forward with that concept, the first thing that it would do is issue an advance notice of rulemaking, and this simply creates a docket, opens up the FDA for comments from all interested parties as to what a possible nicotine product standard would look like.

The FDA might hold some hearings. Then if the FDA chooses to go forward, it would come forward with a proposal and again there would be notice in comments, and certainly we would seize every opportunity to engage the FDA.

Then if the FDA wants to go forward again with the actual rule, it would have to respond to the comments and issue the rule that would have to be based on science and evidence and subject to judicial review.

So the FDA itself correctly characterized this process as a multiyear process. So again we think that the immediate impact is to encourage the sales of these nonconventional cigarette products and we're very excited about going ahead and doing that.

Richard Croft

Moving back slightly still the top level to the sort of core business. Clearly in terms of recent trade in the first half I think is about 3% earnings growth, that you very much reiterated your full-year guidance within that, I think which implies about 12% in the second half. What gives you the sort of confidence and what are the underlying breaks for that so that we sort of hold off - so that we're confident that you meet those figures?

William Gifford

As you mentioned, we reiterated this morning at 7.5% to 9.5% EPS growth year-over-year. To add a little color to that, I think it’s important to look at both the first half and then the comparison.

In the first half, the tobacco companies had excellent performance through the first half and we expect that to continue. When you look at the year-over-year comparison, remember when the SABMiller, AB InBev transaction closed, we changed to a one quarter lag on equity earnings. And so what that meant was, we had three quarters of equity earnings from that investment last year and this year we will have four as we move through the year.

I think it’s also important to remember in the smokeless segment we had a voluntary recall that took place in the first quarter of this year, so in the first half we incurred about $16 million related to that recall.

Richard Croft

Moving into the sort of smokable sector to say we can really stuck into the business. The volumes fell in Q2 and industry about 4.5% I think this inventory movements you’re a touch below that but won’t lies behind the industry volume development at the moment and how would you see that sort of evolving as we go through the year?

William Gifford

When you look at industry environment, it’s important to look at over a longer term and so we tend to look at it over multi-year period but so I will put it in that context and then we’ll talk about the most current period.

When you look at it historical recovery to an industry have been about 3% to 4%. We saw an exception in 2015 as we saw our tobacco consumer recovery and coming out of Great Recession. So 2015 was somewhat of an anomaly and that time we expected it to move back to its historical decline rate of 3% to 4% through time.

When you look at the most recent periods, the first quarter on an adjusted basis was down 3% and the second quarter was down 4.5%. That increase quarter-to-quarter was really driven by California the SET that took place there. Effective April 1, the California State Excise Tax went up $2 a pack and California represents about 7% of industry volume.

Richard Croft

As regards to California lets sort of take that box now, I mean clearly that they put the tax side to what extent do you think that can sort of do you see presses into other states might look to follow?

William Gifford

I think it’s important when you think about SETs or state excise taxes, they are always a threat to the company, certainly with California we saw that go through, I think it’s important to remember with California because we have a great government affairs team that engages on these topics on a regular basis but last time California had a state excise tax increase was almost 20 years ago.

And so we do engage and against state excise taxes when they are reasonable and so they’re always a threat but you can see through a history when we have large SET increases that we have been able to manage through pretty well.

Richard Croft

And just staying with California, I’m sure you’ll correct me but also bring - there was a local ruling as regards to go above and beyond the FDA on flavor and manifold, I think starting in April 2018. How do you see this sort of local movements impacting your business and is this a trend you expect to see more coming to the fold from as a local government to implement their own regulations above and beyond the FDA or ahead of them?

William Gifford

We carefully monitor local initiatives such as that one. Our belief is that any further regulation should be done by the FDA. They have the expertise and they have the ability to regulate on a nationwide basis. We take position that it is far better to regulate on a nationwide basis then to have a pass work of conflicting and confusing regulations governing tobacco products not only on the state by state basis but in the contest of San Francisco a city by city basis. So we carefully monitor that situation and engage when we think it’s appropriate to do so.

Richard Croft

Just going on into Marlboro key brand, again your markets has been very consistent, it fell back a little bit in the second quarter and I think you indicated some second half we could expect more of the same. You maintained the sort of very consistent over to medium term, how should we be interpreting that in terms of the long term solution?

William Gifford

We are very excited about the Marlboro brand and we think it’s very strong, we really look at the Marlboro brand you mentioned share but we look at four measures when we think about Marlboro. We do look at share those one component but we also look at profitability and you see through the first half with price realization and profitability coming out of smokable segment, very strong. We look at equity the strength of the equity and we have a annual study that we do on the equity and there Marlboro continues to be significantly - it significantly exceeds all other competitive brands in the marketplace.

And then we look at demographics, and so those are the four measures. And on demographics once we put the Marlboro architecture in place where we divided the Marlboro brand into subfamilies by color red, gold, green and black.

We've seen the demographics level off and slightly improved through time so, we feel good about the Marlboro brand you're right in the second quarter we did see some tradeoffs. Again going back to that California SET, Marlboro was over indexed meaning its share in California was greater than a share on a national basis and when you have that position with that type of state excise tax increase, you can expect from a standpoint of the share of the brand to be impacted by that.

Richard Croft

So we're confident that and so coming back on to just put California so that's a bet on better expression. We've got, we've seen sort of move again in the legal age of smoking being moved up state-by-state, how is that's again impacted sort of consumption patterns and consumption by age group.

William Gifford

We have not seen an impact on that and again we are monitoring it very closely and again we think that the legal age for using tobacco products should be set on an a nationwide basis rather than state-by-state but we have not seen an impact from the increase in some in, some areas of the legal age to 21.

Richard Croft

I mean the [indiscernible] I’ll get on to is next generation will come to that in a second but obviously within the U.S. we are in that sort of place consolidation period after BAT, Altria and of course Imperial. Can you make any observations on how the competitive attentions have changed and whether and I don’t know whether you can comment on your peers in the space but whether the Altria coming on to the formal internship of BAT has made any difference to that sort of commercial activities in the market.

William Gifford

I think it's important to remember when you talk about accommodations is that we've experienced a number of these in the industry as its consolidated through the years and performed quite well. The way we approach consolidations is really to run a multitude of scenarios so, that we're always prepared to make adjustments in the marketplace when we deem it's appropriate.

When you think about the competitive activity, it's always competitive in the - specially in the cigarette category and we like to think of it as a band of competition, so you have a band that's somewhat normal rational competitiveness that's natural in the cigarette industry on a regular basis and maybe towards the upper end of that competitive band but nothing out of the ordinary from a competitive standpoint.

Richard Croft

Fantastic. Well, let's move on to the innovation that's going on in the industry at the moment and the e-vapor platform, so I mean clearly it dovetails into what where the FDA is trying to move is. Can you comment about your aspirations here in the strategy and why you think you have the real strength?

William Gifford

Yes, so from a standpoint is we know that a large group of our conventional cigarette smokers want less risky products and so when you think about that we want to have the best products in those categories and our current platform is under the MarkTen brand and what it represents is it represents a number two market share position as of the end of the second quarter add about 13%.

So when you think about MarkTen that in 65% or 65,000 stores where e-vapor volume is represented. When you look at the share in the stores where it's actually sold its 24% so, we think it's performing very well but we want to take a disciplined approach in this innovative space test and learning with the consumer and really try to meet their desires with the products we put in the marketplace.

Richard Croft

We want two things the catalyst I sort of further acceleration of uptake of e-vapor is it a technology or is it I have to say from the regulator point of view allowing in a sort of understand of within the long term nature of the tax environment and therefore totally economics and in sense that go for the corporate is solving.

William Gifford

Yes, I think you hit on the three things that we think will shape these categories as we move forward. The first is the technology, it's really meeting the consumer's desires and what they want out of the product. The second you mention was excise taxes. Excise taxes are virtually nonexistent in the category currently and we'll see how they shape out as we move forward and then third is regulatory from a standpoint of we had a delay just most recently and deeming for those products in the marketplace.

And I mean just add that this is what I was talking about before I think the FDA will have huge impact on the success of that market and that's why I, I think that the FDA announcement on July 28 was so profound because the FDA essentially said that it was going to encourage the marketing of noncombustible tobacco products and MarkTen is exactly the type of product that the FDA was describing. So I think that the outlook for this market with the FDA’s encouragement of it is terrific.

Richard Croft

Do you think the FDA announcement also actually offers an advantage to the incumbents in the market in the short term due to the extending in summer times for accepting new products and new innovation?

William Gifford

Well I think what the FDA did of course is extend the deadlines for submitting pre-market authorization in the context - with respect to e-vapors till 2022. So those manufacturers with products in the market can continue to sell them till 2022 and if they submit a pre-market authorization, they can then continue to sell them after 2022 until the FDA decides on their applications.

So in that respect anyone who wants to put a new product on the market can just do that, they have to first seek FDA approval well those with products already on the market today can continue to sell that. So there is that different grandfather effect which has been as I said extended through 2022.

Richard Croft

But that if we try and sit here and understand and evaluate value long term value of the cash movement e-vapor and all those generation, we want to really wait till we understand the long term tax framework which seems intrinsically linked back to the FDA assessing this new effective framework which they want to work.

William Gifford

The tax framework will have to evolve appropriately and it could be that at some point there is a difference in tax rate for those products that have gotten that MRTP able to make a claim under the FDA rules and regulation, we’ll have to see.

Richard Croft

So moving onto your relationship with PMI but also I mean really high class, how do you see the landscape for that from here evolving?

Murray Garnick

We’re very excited about the IQOS products and being able to launch it here in the U.S. We have an agreement with PMI that we have exclusive license in the U.S. for that product. We think it shows great promise, it has to go through the FDA process of course before we can bring it to market but parallel to the FDA process, we set up a team internally to look at the commercialization process and through the agreement and the relationship we have with PMI, we teamed up within the garner insights from the various markets where they launched the product in the marketplace.

Some of the things we learned is that with that product there is some education that needs to take place with consumer, it’s not as easy to happen pack again light it, there is a little bit more involved we begin to utilize that product in the marketplace. So that’s one of the learnings.

The other is the digital process that they have. We have a strong digital platform under the Marlboro brand and so the team has really been working to see how they bring that digital capability to bear with the new product to the marketplace.

Richard Croft

And when might we be able to talk about sort of city trials, in London when we opened an IQOS store there I think the first 100 people all from the investment community rather than from ways looking to transfer out of one form of nicotine to another. When might we be able to see a store and where it might be?

William Gifford

The FDA first has to approve the product. So under its guidelines, it is said that it will try to decide a PMTA within six months and MRTP within 12 months. So we’re hopeful that the FDA will apply its guidelines and stick to its own timelines and if it does that, we would expect to see a decision on the PMTA sometime early next year and decision on the MRTP by the end of next year.

Richard Croft

And in terms of demographic appeal, again if we were to look for the Japanese example of IQOS, it has been named as a more premium pricing point within that market. Where do you see the demographic attraction and potential growth lines for IQOS within the U.S. market?

Murray Garnick

So from a demographic standpoint that is exactly why we want to go to lead market. There is a number of things we want to learn with the U.S. consumer. We get asked a lot while it’s going to be more like this country or that country versus trying to extrapolate that, what we’re really trying to do is garner those insights, I was referring to so we can apply them in the U.S. there are number of factors that we will learn once we get to the lead market, it’s just a matter of getting through the FDA so that we can commercialize.

Richard Croft

And I suppose this slightly hinges on that, let’s say what investments you have to make ahead of a potential roll-out in terms of capacity as regards preparing the sales force, which sales force that you gave through and commercialization process.

William Gifford

Yes, it’s great question. We haven't disclosed a lot of around that agreement. I can tell you that as part of that agreement PMI will supply both the device and the heat sticks for the lead market and then as things progressed from there, we will be in discussions.

Richard Croft

And there's a final point on that sort of continuing on from it. In terms of capacity utilization clearly Japan is a unique market I think for this product. But in terms of as they can say themselves they've been capacity constrained, the U.S is economy large market, how do you see the capacity issue being manage let's say to see if and when we get to the city trials, you'll be able to lose on that more.

William Gifford

Yes, I think from a capacity standpoint again they they've agreed to supply devices and the heat sticks to us. I think you've seen them make significant investments through the recent periods to increase that capacity and so if we feel good about bringing it to lead market.

Richard Croft

Just moving on very quickly in terms of the other form of [indiscernible]. Where are you looking in terms of - I mean again you've got even with PMI on IQOS but clearly there are the platform 2 to platform 3 from that point of view. Where do you fit another form of use of tobacco or is it, let's put the first box there?

William Gifford

I think it's important to bring it lead market to your point and we can get the learning’s there but I mean when we look at especially Murray mentions the combustible non-combustible statement by the FDA, we have a large smokeless business. Then you got to e-vapor, and we have e-vapor the current platform we have in the marketplace, as well as a pipeline of products that we can bring to the marketplace.

And then we have the exclusive rights to heat up burn. We really want to have a portfolio of products that the consumer can then choose what they would like to think to engage with as an alternative conventional cigarettes. So, I think we have a good representation across those platforms.

Richard Croft

Moving on to capital returns and the balance sheet perhaps a bit. More recently you increased the share buyback program attached, can you sort of discuss what laid behind that decision at that point and I suppose I have to ask you - was it impacted in anyway by looking to meet that full year earnings target.

William Gifford

I think you can look at the increase in our share buyback program as part of our normal course of business. We mentioned on our quarterly calls that we have the 80% dividend target payout ratio and that takes priority from an capital allocation standpoint nothing's really changed. We did get the extra $2 billion from the ABI closing in cash and that was included in the share we purchased previously so, there's a billion is somewhat of a normal course of business for us as we look at allocating capital and the cash that the company produces on an ongoing basis.

Richard Croft

And then in terms of the - but think about this in terms of net to EBITDA, what's the sort of benchmark that I should be thinking about sort of over the next few years.

William Gifford

We don't have any specific number in mind as we close the second quarter it was 1.3 debt to EBITDA and so when you look at that, it’s important for us to see investment grade credit rating. We do access the commercial paper market, that's the March, April timeframe. We have three big payments to go around during that time of the year, we have the Master Settlement Payment that goes out. We have a dividend payment and then we have our final federal income tax payment.

So, we do want to be able to access capital markets during that time period to be able to utilize cash efficiently throughout the year, so stay in investment grade is important to us but no specific target as far as a specific number.

Richard Croft

And in terms of CapEx looking long term with the advent of the e-products substantially sort of growing much more rapidly and becoming a more significant part of the group. How should we be thinking about that because I’m thinking on a three five year view rather than 1/2.

William Gifford

Yes, it's a great question, I think if you look at historical basis our CapEx runs about equivalent to depreciation so, when you think about the size of the company we are, the capital expenditures are very, very tiny to the size of the company but we do look at a one year, three year, five year and ten year cash capital expenditure process to make sure we're never caught off guard from a standpoint of making the appropriate investments when it’s necessary.

Richard Croft

I'm just looking briefly at the smokeless area, I mean again you touched on the product recall in quarter one performance recovered sharply in Q2. Where do you see the business going from here and what do you see the FDA’s approach to have to say smokeless given in the line, think about people like Swedish naturally got long term, sort of scientific data that supports their positioning of the low risk continuum. How do you see the growth from smokeless and how do you see that actually in the marketplace with the demographics?

William Gifford

I’ll talk about the business Murray and maybe you can talk about the FDA view. When you look at the business there was a lot of noise in the first quarter specifically across the - with the voluntary product recall, so if you think about that in the first half. Again I would like to take things in a little bit longer context.

So we exited 2016 performing very well, we had the product [recall] in the first quarter and then if you look at the performance growing almost 10% from an OCI perspective in the second quarter, I think you can see we put the product recall behind this.

From a market share standpoint Copenhagen has performed extremely well, we tend to look at the Copenhagen score combined in the marketplace to really assess that we’re performing correctly and we feel like we are.

If you think about the first half, we were probably about a half a share point impacted by the product recall that took place in the first quarter.

Richard Croft

And then in bringing new customers into the category, do you see this is an area that increased - as the FDA gain – their proposals going publicity and the focus becomes away in their view from a traditional FMC, are you seeing sort of uptake in trial increasing or is there any changes we should see there in terms of the overall growth trajectory for the category?

William Gifford

I think we’ll have to wait and see and Murray will speak to the FDA process. From a standpoint of industry growth, we’ve seen about 2.5% industry growth over the last six months. From a standpoint, it’s primarily made up of previous serial smokers that have traded over and converted over to the smokeless category. We feel good about the two brands we have in the marketplace but we really - when you think about the margins and you ask about investments, the margins there in mid-60.

So very high margin business but we feel like we’re making the appropriate investments in the marketplace.

Murray Garnick

On the FDA obviously smokeless is a form of noncombustible tobacco product and it would seem to be from the harm reduction or spectrum of risk point of view, something that the FDA would encourage. The FDA did not specifically mention smokeless in its July 28 announcement. The FDA has gone forward and has granted a PMTA to some smokeless products, the FDA has not yet granted MRTP with respect to any smokeless products. But I think that process is simply beginning and people are interested in that. So we'll have to see where the FDA goes with respect to smokeless.

Richard Croft

That's a pretty thorough wrap-up. I think with nine minutes to go, I would love to open this up to the floor and I'm sure there will be plenty of questions regards all the activity within the group. So can I open the floor?

All right I'll carry on. I think it is one of the most interesting things we’re seeing at the moment and when we look at U.S. consumer overall the moment is sort of bifurcation of the purchasing power demographics. Can you sort of share what you’re all seeing right across the demographics you’re exposed to at the high end and the low end and whether those again as we rolled-off almost sort of how year 2015 with volumes only to the extent where we are now and what’s driving that and where is demographics you see in those exposed?

Murray Garnick

We certainly saw to your point, we saw that recovery of our consumer in 2015 and that’s where we saw industry volume almost flat through the year. As we progressed we feel like there is economic factors that we launched are still a tailwind for our consumer just not to the extent from a competitive standpoint that they were in 2015, so the factors are still pointing in the right direction.

We get a lot of questions about the low end. A lot of people ask well we see if you buy the cheapest cigarette in the store that share is growing and that is correct but we really break the industry into two segments premium and discount. And then - so when you look at that discount category in total, it’s flat to slightly down thus far through the first part of the year, within that discount category, the cheapest thing in the store what we call deep discount is growing but is offset by branded discount like L&M, Pall Mall, Maverick those types of brands.

I mentioned L&M which is their representation in that category and it’s performing very well and doing exactly what we wanted to do which is accumulate share within the discount category without growing the overall discount category in the industry. So, our consumers there we're hearing a lot across other categories that consumers are under pressure and we're monitoring and keep an eye enough that we haven't seen anything that would point in that direction at this point.

Richard Croft

So to say at the movement is what we should be expecting to, this is a trend we can expect to see in terms of the portfolio of evolution as well looking forward.

William Gifford

Yes, so we feel good about the portfolio and the approach to the marketplace. One of the items we watch is gas prices and of course with the unfortunate activities that took place in Houston related to Hurricane Harvey and our thoughts go out to those affected. We could see gas prices pop up and we've seen a little bit of that but again from a standpoint of overall impact in the economic factors as a tailwind for the consumer, they seem to be pointing in the positive direction for us.

Richard Croft

A question that I know I have to put you because many of the parts to speaks will ask about is sort of thinking about sort of huge evolution of the sector of the corporate level. There's been much chatter about sort of further global consolidation and clearly with the advent of NGP as well your sales and PMI, can I just ask it very open way what need will you ever see for this, so we can dispel the myths and rumors.

William Gifford

I think I know - go along with this question. And I appreciate it but we really don't speak to future mergers acquisitions or anything in that category so, I appreciate the question.

Richard Croft

Well I think at that point, I open it up once again to the floor questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible]?

William Gifford

Volume trends specific to the cigarette category. Yes, so historically we've seen it down about 3% to 4% in that range. When we think about volume that 3% to 4% is made up of two factors, one we call secular decline, what that represents is people that leave the category, people that switch to other products and then the remaining part of that, and that's about 1% to 2%, 2% to 3% in that range for secular time that people that's the churn. The remaining piece is price elasticity and that's historically been a negative point three in relationship to pricing.

So, as we entered this year, the first quarter was down 3% on an adjusted basis for the industry. Second quarter was down 4.5% but was influenced by the California state excise tax that took place and was effective April 1. So, again when we see large SETs in any given state, if you look at the states that have done it previously, you always see a disruption in the marketplace as the consumer digest that price increase.

It's just a matter of time - the historical trends always return back to the negative point three price elasticity. It's just a matter of how long does it take the consumer to digest that price increase in the marketplace.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible]?

William Gifford

Again it's very early to get into those pieces. Recall as part of the agreement, PMI will be providing heat sticks in devices specially for the lead market. And again we plan pre far out so, we look at one, three, five and ten so, that we're never caught off guard and so as this continues to develop we'll be in discussions with PMI so, that we are assured between the parties that we have the capacity to meet the demand.

Richard Croft

Just continuing the conversation actually on volumes in the price elasticity, how do you see the relationship in terms of pricing between the next generation of products with e-vapor which is that once in the market at the moment, smokeless ends FMC evolving particularly again as we don't have visibility on potentially the long time cost structure around sort of some of the newer segments of the market.

William Gifford

Yes, I think there will be a lot going to be a evolving as we move forward but just to put it in relationships so, if you think about the total tobacco industry 80 billion cigarettes making up the largest portion of that from a consumer expenditure standpoint north of 70 billion. We saw last year e-vapor at 2.5 billion so, we know there are some interplay if you will between the cigarette consumer looking at e-vapor devices but again nothing to the magnitude of what cigarettes represent in the marketplace.

Richard Croft

So the movement the price elasticity between the two switching driven by pricing is less of a factor, when do you see that coming is this something we need to be conscious of than our modeling and how to think about the industry evolving.

William Gifford

Yes, it’s a great question. Its' something we monitor on a regular basis to make sure that we understand the price elasticity across categories. It's something that we're trying to achieve that but because e-vapor is such a small representation to the overall cigarette category. It's hard to tease that price elasticity out.

We do see that when you put trial, people put coupons or free devices for people to try in the marketplace that doesn't do strive for the consumers to want to try the products but outside of that there is a lot of that we have on price elasticity across category.

Richard Croft

And just a follow up on the question actually on the volume performance in the beginning of the year and obviously California, how has California combined with actually the FDA ruling impacted your view on pricing per se in the industry this year but actually more as we go through this was made since can be fairly interested process over the next have longer days three, five years. How do you think the industry is going to respond in terms of pricing on FMC during that period?

William Gifford

I can’t speak to future pricing but let me at least describe the way occurs in the past and I think that’s a good representation. If you think about price realization in the cigarette categories between 4% and 5%, I think it seem through the first half of this year it's been at the upper end and that includes the effective SET increase in California and everything else associated with the FDA.

So that 4% to 5% has been a very good place for the cigarette industry to be over on a historical period and then most recently at the higher end of that.

Richard Croft

So the message is they changed in terms of the pricing power, in your view your portfolio and the industry context?

William Gifford

Again I can't speak to the future but I can certainly do that.

Richard Croft

Well at that point and I miss anyone has anyone burning questions? Shall we move? I’d like to thank Billy and Murray and Bill, for their comments up here on stage but let’s move through to the breakout session.

