Chesapeake - Generational Bottom!

However, at this point, we are seeing fundamental changes that will push oil much higher.

In this article, I will explain why I am adding Chesapeake (NYSE:CHK) to my portfolio. This article will be based on Chesapeake's characteristics to benefit from a bottoming oil market.

Source: NewsOK

Oil Inventories Are Finally Down

One of the reasons why Chesapeake did poorly, is because high oil inventories were putting tremendous pressure on the oil price. The big build-up that started in 2014 was accompanied by falling oil prices and accelerating production.

This has increased the pressure on OPEC to cut production. However, OPEC made a very smart move that has resulted in lower inventories. When OPEC decided to cut production in the second quarter of this year, they also decided to cut exports to the US. The reason behind this move is to put pressure on the US. It would not be fair if the US could keep accelerating production while OPEC is providing a higher price through cuts, or would it?

That being said, let's look at the graph below. Imports from Saudi Arabia have hit 2015 lows after decelerating sharply after the second quarter of this year (OPEC effect).

And so far, we are seeing positive results. US inventories have re-entered the 5-year range and are still accelerating to the downside. Especially the most oil intensive district (PADD3) is showing promising results.

In my previous article about this company, I wrote about the production problems in the US. Oil production has been accelerating due to lower break-even costs and the need to clean balance sheets.

As a reminder, our 2017 capital program was designed to improve our margins and increase cash flow... - Robert Douglas Lawler (Q2/2017 Chesapeake earnings call)

However, this week, I dug deeper into the production story after multiple Seeking Alpha readers talked about the fact that production might already have peaked.

Source: Oilprice.com

Nick Cunningham describes the slowing production and rig number which seems to plateau.

But the problem is that not only will it be difficult to reach that 9.9 mb/d, but it now looks like an uphill battle for the U.S. to reach that 9.3 mb/d figure in 2017. For the first six months of this year, the U.S. only averaged 9.071 mb/d. It will have to seriously ramp up production in order to reach that 9.3 mb/d estimate for the full-year. In reality, that looks very unlikely. - Nick Cunningham

This would make sense since we are reaching a point where oil companies have been ramping up production at relatively low price levels (sub-50).

In other words, we are at a point where inventory levels are declining while production is peaking.

Add to this another very important aspect:

Growth Is Accelerating

The leading ISM manufacturing index just hit a 7-year high in the month of August. This is a major supporter of cyclical energy stocks and commodities in general.

The graph below compares the Chesapeake stock price to the WTI crude oil price. I also added a few important dates which have had a big impact on the stock price.

I believe that the current price warrants a long position because we are seeing two important things.

Growth is accelerating. Not only the ISM index are up, but also services and manufacturing numbers in all major countries around the world. In other words, demand is likely to increase further Oil is seeing a fundamental bull case due to declining inventory levels and peaking production.

Chesapeake Is Working On A Breakout

Chesapeake has been a real portfolio killer during downtrends. The company was coping with serious financial problems in 2015 and 2016 and had to divest to survive. At this point, we see that the company is ramping up production again. I have said it before and I am going to say it again: I do not see the risks of a bankruptcy at this point. Actually, I strongly believe that current prices need to be bought. Simply because this stock got beaten down due to expectations that oil would be unable to stay above 50 for a longer period of time. This is also the reason that oil & gas equipment stocks got slaughtered.

Source: TradingView

However, we are seeing that Chesapeake is now benefitting from a fundamental bull case for oil which will push crude up towards $60 over the next few months. This would mean that underperformance will turn into outperformance.

Conclusion

We have had multiple points over the last few months that looked like an interesting buying opportunity. However, this time we see structural changes that will push oil up towards $60. Given the fact that Chesapeake has been underperforming due to low expectations and the fear of a failed balance sheet clean-up I believe that we are now going to enter a phase of serious outperformance.

I am happily adding Chesapeake to my portfolio in addition to my existing oil trades. However, be aware that Chesapeake is very volatile. Keep your positions small and keep adding once this stock rallies higher.

