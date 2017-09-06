Finish Line: Way Down We Go

Thesis

The Finish Line (FINL) does not look appealing following the sad sector's path with the markdowns and narrowing margins. As was stated in the last 2Q2018 results' announcement, the expected quarterly results should miss the previous guidance. What is even more terrifying is the fact the management reviewed the full year guidance pushing it to the lower band. On such bad news the stock has lost 29% in just one night. In case of its main competitor Foot Locker (FL), which in general is far more stable, I recommended selling short although met many contradictions from the readers. Finish Line is no better either and I am going to show you more details on that. The main complain is whether the stock is able to go down further or not. And I hope to see the bearish trend coming here as well.

Reasons to expect further downside move

Quick outlook on the 2Q2018 results is showing us two main reasons to expect the price hitting the new lows. The first one is the company announces net sales as of the second quarter to be down 3.3% year-over-year, which is, coupled with the narrowing margins, leads to the massive losses in the bottom line. That being said, neither the previously mentioned growing positions in many styles across all sport's platforms nor the enhancing infrastructure on the store front can help the company to get back to bounce back at least by a little. The second reason sits in the 2018 full year's guidance revision, specifically the comparable sales decreasing 3% to 5% versus the previously expected increase in the low-single digit range. Consequently, the FY 2018 EPS figures are expected to be in the range of $0.50 to $0.60 versus the previously given range of $1.12 to $1.23.

Loser in top lines

Looking at the company's top lines in the comparison with other athletic retailers, it is seen as the players continue feeling pressure despite the fact Adidas (OTCQX:ADDDF) is experiencing 17% year-over-year growth versus 10% in the last year period. I may mention lots of reasons for Adidas to be continuously an outperformer. The one reason for that is its presence in the developing markets, which are still showing growth apart from the developed ones. The thing that worries me the most is the fact that both Finish Line and Foot Locker rely heavily on the Nike (NKE) products' line, while the Nike itself struggles a lot with just 5.3% growth in quarterly revenues versus 6% as of the last year period.

(Source: Morningstar.com)

The Finish Line makes weak attempts to "play" with its channeling; however we do not see any positive moves as a consequence. We see how the company decreases its physical presence in terms of the store numbers. However, if we look at the table, we may see that it actually increases the space of each of the stores left. All in all, it can be hardly said the company is changing the way it does the business. And if so, I do not see any improvement in the top lines going forward. But let us look at the margins, leading to the bottom lines.

(Source: Morningstar.com)

# stores 1Q2017 1Q2018 Change Finish line 586 571 -2,6% Branded shops 392 375 -4,3% Sq.m per store Finish line 5,548 5,563 0,3% Branded shops 1,216 1,407 15,7%

(Source: Morningstar.com)

From the very beginning of 2015 the company experiences diminishing margins. The most important sign for me is even before such online competitors as Amazon (AMZN) entered into its business, the Finish Line had been weakening for years.

(Source: Morningstar.com)

Diminishing return metrics

Although we have already explored the top and bottom lines of the PL statement, there are the return metrics showing losses of 2.56% and 4.10% in a 3-year period scale for ROA and ROE, respectively.

(Source: ycharts.com)

Finally, the market sentiment does not look good either. From the steep jump in March'17 the PE ratio entered the downside trend until today's 15.6x, which I do not see as an end of the story. That being said, the ratio fell down by 52% within 5 months. And going back to March we see

(Source: ycharts.com)

And the last thing I want to mention is the short interest that is straight on its way to the all-history highs and is currently stands for 25.4% of all shares outstanding.

(Source: ycharts.com)

Conclusion

The Finish Line is trading at $8.24 per share but I do hope to see it tumbling further. That expectation is supported by all the aforementioned and keeping in mind the company continues missing its own guidance for 3 consecutive quarters. The moral it is too weak to withstand the pressure coming from such digital players as Amazon and the permanently changing customers' tastes. Therefore I may see the further downside potential based on the short interest metric and recommend either close the short now or a bit later.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.