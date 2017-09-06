Vermilion Energy: Mea Culpa

It was a bad call and it will take many years of dividend income to make up for the significant decline in the share price decline.

Back in January I wrote the Seeking Alpha piece Vermilion Energy: No Longer Just An Income (4.7%) Play - Expect Capital Appreciation in 2017. It was a lousy call and the shares have pretty much headed straight down since that article was published. The mistake I made was pretty simple: I was seduced by Vermilion Energy's (VET) high netbacks from a globally diversified asset base but did not consider the fact that upstream only O&G companies are, in general, simply out of favor in today's market. Without any downstream assets, VET is directly exposed to oil and gas commodity prices. And despite being highly profitable over the first half of the year, the market could not care less.

Source: Q2 EPS Report

As shown above, VET's earned $0.76/share through the first half of 2017 as compared to a loss of -$1.24/share last year. Revenue is up 37% through the first 6 months of 2017 on higher commodity prices and a 2% increase in production.

Source: Q2 MD&A

Fund flows from operations over the first 6 months of the year increased 32% yoy and averaged an impressive $24.63/boe. In my previous article I said:

The point is, even if oil & gas prices drop significantly (~10%) from the current strip, VET's FFO will still exceed E&D+dividend expenses by over $200 million. That means the company will have some nice options. For instance, it could pay down debt by $100 million and still have $0.85/share to play with. Can anyone say dividend increase?

Note that VET reduced its long-term debt by $100 million just over the first 6 months of the year. So they are far ahead of my estimate on debt reduction efforts.

Even the Canadian dollar has gone in the right direction (up ~6.5%) for U.S. investors in Vermilion Energy:

Source: XE.com

This is important for U.S. investors because VET declares its dividend in C$ and U.S. investors get a currency translated payout in US$ (which is un-taxed for U.S. investors holding VET in a qualified retirement account).

Still, despite all the bullish fundamentals, VET's stock is down around 20% YTD:

Source: Google Finance

It is now yielding around 6%. VET has never cut its dividend.

Summary & Conclusion

I apologize to my followers for such a bad call. If it makes you feel better, I too own the stock and am so far underwater it will take many (many...) years of dividend income to make me whole. But I certainly won't sell the shares now. It appears to have bottomed in July (but of course I have thought that before), and the average (all-in) netbacks it achieves on its global portfolio are very impressive in comparison to many of the shale oil producers. In addition, note that in July VET picked up an additional 1.5% in the Corrib Gas Field in Ireland and took over as operator of the field from Shell. Over the first 6 months of 2017, Corrib delivered a FFO netback of $35.48/boe. And that's hard to beat.

VET is a HOLD. Actually, VET is a BUY. But of course that is what I said back in January. Mea culpa.

