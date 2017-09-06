HD Supply's (HDS) CEO Joe DeAngelo on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

September 6, 2017 8:00 A.M. ET

Executives

Charlotte McLaughlin - Investor Relations

Joe DeAngelo - Chief Executive Officer

Evan Levitt - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Joe Ritchie - Goldman Sachs

Ryan Merkel - William Blair

David Manthey - Baird

Deane Dray - RBC Capital Markets

Robert Barry - Susquehanna

John Inch - Deutsche Bank

Jiayan Zhou - Morgan Stanley

Andrew Buscaglia - Credit Suisse

Operator

Good day ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the HD Supply Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call may be recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Ms. Charlotte McLaughlin, Investor Relations. You may begin.

Charlotte McLaughlin

Thank you, Crystal. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the HD Supply Holdings 2017 second earnings call. A copy of the earnings press release and presentation can be found on the Investor Relations tab of the company's website at www.hdsupply.com.

Joe DeAngelo, our CEO will lead today's call and provide an overview of our 2017 second quarter, as well as comment to you on our recent execution and outlook. Following Joe's remarks, Evan Levitt, our CFO will provide an overview of the main areas of interest from the investment community before going into detail on the 2017 second quarter performance, comment on monthly sales, and provide guidance for the third quarter of 2017. We will then conduct a Q&A session and conclude with Joe's closing remarks.

Please note that some of the information you will hear in today's discussion will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to management and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control.

We caution you that the forward-looking information presented is not a guarantee of future results and that actual results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this presentation. For more information, please refer to our risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending January 29, 2017 and those described from time-to-time in our and HD Supply, Inc.'s other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissions.

Any forward-looking information presented is made only as of the date of this presentation and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information. This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial metrics. For a reconciliation of such metrics to the nearest GAAP metric and other supplemental information, please see our earnings press release and refer to the appendix of the earnings presentation call.

For Q&A, please limit your remarks to one question and one follow-up, if necessary. We want to provide an opportunity for as many people to ask questions as possible within our allocated 60 minutes; we appreciate your cooperation. Thank you for participating on the call and for your continued interest in HD Supply.

And with that, I will now turn the call over to Joe DeAngelo.

Joe DeAngelo

Well, thank you, Charlotte. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for our 2017 second quarter earnings call. As always, it is my privilege to share our company's results with you on behalf of the nearly 11,000 HD Supply associates who work hard every day as one team driving customer success and value creation.

Before we begin today’s earrings call, I want to address the ongoing crisis in Texas and along the Louisiana Coast. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the devastation of the Hurricane Harvey. This catastrophic event is especially close to home or HD Supply family in these areas. As we approach the long road of recovery, we will focus our efforts on helping rebuild the communities were associates, suppliers, and customers live and work.

Our second quarter performance delivered improved growth and solid cash flow conversion. As we highlight on Page 3 of the presentation, we delivered 5.4% sales growth, 2.5% adjusted EBITDA growth, and 25% adjusted net income for diluted share growth versus prior year. I was pleased with our free cash flow performance this quarter as we delivered $446 million under trailing 12 months basis, which is an increase of $33 million or 8% versus prior year.

We continue to execute strong category management. Although the company saw an overall modest drop in gross margin versus prior year of 10 basis points, primarily as a result of increasing Rebar cost in our construction and industrial business. Our facilities maintenance business showed a gross margin improvement 40 basis points in the second quarter versus prior year.

We continue to expect approximately flat gross margin and facilities maintenance for 2017. And we will talk more about this later in the call. Overall, our revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and operating leverage, were in line with our second quarter expectations. The sale of our Waterworks business closed on August 1 and we netted $2.4 billion in cash after transaction fees and taxes.

On Page 4, we provide an overview of the recent capital structure execution. This transaction and our strong cash flow enables us to redeem our $1.25 billion firstly notes, complete our initial $500 million share repurchase authorization, pay all of the outstanding $700 million on our revolving asset backed lending facility and normalize our capital structure to a leverage ratio of 2.5 times inside of our three times target.

We have also announced the authorization of an additional $500 million share repurchase program and amended the terms of our $1 billion of Senior Notes and $1.1 billion of term loans to provide greater flexibility with future capital allocation. We have been consistent in how we think about capital allocation with the benefit of a strength in balance sheet. We will continue to reinvest in the business and return capital to shareholders via share repurchases.

We will remain focused on growing our business organically, while also identifying opportunities that consolidate in a market that remains highly fragmented. We will be opportunistic in identifying potential tuck-in acquisitions for both facilities maintenance and construction and industrial. Potential acquisitions that provide us additional scale, geographic density in North America, new product and service offerings, or new capabilities are of interest to us.

We are highly capable integrators and while we have never been capital constrained, our enhanced capital structure makes M&A more attractive. As we note on Page 5, we are focused intensely on continuously improving our performance and we delivered on our revised sales and adjusted EBITDA targets for the second quarter and our reaffirming our full year revised targets.

We are committed to achieving profitable growth in excess of markets and are pleased to have achieved our targeted capital structure. HD Supply is the premier living space MRO and non-residential construction specialty distributor. We have completed the rationalization of our portfolio and have moved two leadership businesses from California to Atlanta: construction and industrial in 2010; and facilities maintenance in 2016. The leadership team is now fully staffed and is executing what we believe is a winning strategy.

Each of our businesses offers the continuum of capabilities essential for delivering our customer success; it will continuously invest in our businesses to extend our best-in-class service model. We operate in large fragmented markets with the competitive landscape now include scaled competitors that have entered organically or through acquisitions. Our customers tell us the most important thing we can do is help them complete their projects on time.

Our job is to provide fast accurate answers and associated actions. When construction projects finish on time they are typically profitable. When maintenance repair projects are performed on time budgets are met and rendered and guest satisfaction improved. Delays and rework are extremely costly in both construction and maintenance as the largest national provider of MRO products to living spaces and nonresidential construction.

We provide our customers with complete solutions and deliver the right products when and where they need them. The accelerated investments that we announced in the first quarter and detailed in our July 19 presentation filed with the SEC on Form 8-K capitalized on this understanding of the customer and allows to extend our position as the provider of choice. These investments are a continuation of the investments we have made over the past several years and increase our capacity to ensure on-time delivery for our customer. And as a result, enable us to grow faster than the market.

Our investments always start with talent and are focused on our selling channels such as our sales force, our e-commerce site, and our mobile application, all of which give our customers easier ways in which to accurately order. Our enabling functions, including data analytics supply chain and category management capabilities help us deliver those orders on time by ensuring we have the correct inventory and most effective customer delivery process. This $10 million to $20 million of accelerated investment will take place during the second half of 2017 and into fiscal 2018.

Beyond this period we will continue to invest in the business and we expect to do so within our 1.5 times operating leverage framework. Our team continues to be our most fundamental differentiator and I couldn't be more pleased with 11,000 HD Supply associates who work hard every day to deliver on our promises to our customers, fellow associates and shareholders.

I will provide some closing comments following Q&A, but will now turn the call over to Evan for a review of topics of recent investor interest and an overview of our financial performance.

Evan Levitt

Thank you Joe and good morning everyone. On Page 6, we highlight areas of recent investor focus and continue to share with you our latest perspective on these topics. First is Hurricane Harvey. As Joe indicated, we have seen unprecedented flooding in and around Houston, the fourth largest city in the country, and our hearts go out to all those affected. HD Supply is committed to assisting in the recovery and rebuilding efforts that have begun.

As we have shared previously from a revenue standpoint, Texas is our second largest state and Houston and the Gulf Coast of Texas and Louisiana are certainly a large part of our business. We have not seen significant damage to HD Supply facilities within the region. However, our facilities maintenance Houston Distribution Centre and White Cap Construction and Industrial branches were closed for the better part of the week. In the short-term, we expect our results to be negatively affected by Hurricane Harvey.

We are uncertain on how demand patterns with recover and change during the rebuilding period. However, we have positioned a significant amount of product into and around Houston market that will be helpful during Houston's recovery. Historically, these types of events have not been a net positive for HD Supply. Our current guidance that I would discuss shortly reflects our current thinking on how Harvey will impact our results, but there remains a high degree of uncertainty surrounding the storm's overall impact.

Rebar pricing. Rebar gross margins continue to be challenged. The flow of imported steel into the US has dramatically slowed due to duties and the threat of additional counter availing duties by the current administration. The result is an increase in the cost of this product with a limited ability to pass the increase onto the come customer, due to the competitive environment. We expect to reap our margins to continue to pressure construction and industrials overall margin through the remainder of the year.

Operating leverage, in mid-July, we reiterated our full-year guidance and gave clarity in regards to our operating leverage. In the third and fourth quarters of 2017, we expect that our operating leverage will be above 1.5 times. This takes into account our additional investment spend, Rebar pricing and the favorable comparatives from the same time period in 2016.

HVAC, the HVAC category is an important business for us that has been going through a significant regulatory change, the phasing out of the use of R22 refrigerant in favor of a more environmentally friendly 410A refrigerant. During 2016, customers converted to the new 410A units more slowly than we expected. In 2017, we were seeing conversions to 410A unit’s in-line with our expectations and the HVAC category is providing performing in line with the rest of the business.

Property improvement. Our property improvement business has improved and is performing consistently with the rest of the facilities maintenance business. Historically, property improvement has outperformed the growth rate of facilities maintenance and we believe we will see the opportunity for additional outperformance. Share repurchases. In June, our Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $500 million of HD Supply shares. We executed this program through open market purchases under our 10b5-1.

During the second quarter, we purchased a total of $421 million or 13.5 million shares at an average price of $31.27. We completed the $500 million share repurchase in August, repurchasing a total of 15.9 million shares at an average price of $31.37. As Joe previously stated, on August 29 we announced that the board authorized a further share repurchase authorization of up to an additional $500 million. These shares will be repurchased through the open market under a 10b5-1 plan based on market conditions.

Taxes. We continue to maintain a favorable tax position. Following the sale of our Waterworks business, our gross federal net operating loss carryforwards approximate $800 million. On a tax affected basis, our federal and state net operating loss carryforwards approximate $350 million.

Now turning to Page 7, I will cover our second quarter results. We delivered sales of $1.352 billion, an increase of $69 million or 5.4% over the second quarter of fiscal 2016. Gross profit increased $26 million or 5.1% to $539 million. Gross margin was 39.9%, a 10 basis point decrease over the second quarter of 2016. This is primarily a result of a decrease in gross margin in construction and industrial, resulting from the pressure on Rebar margins.

Gross margin in the facilities maintenance business saw an improvement of 40 basis points over the second quarter of fiscal 2016. We maintain our expectation of flat gross margins in the facilities maintenance business for the full year 2017. We will see year-over-year variation by quarter in 2017 as a result of a variable gross margin performance in 2016. Our selling and general administrative costs were up $21 million or 6.6% over the second quarter of 2016.

As a percentage of sales SG&A costs were 25%, an increase of 20 basis points over the second quarter of 2016. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2017 was $208 million, up $5 million or 2.5%. Adjusted net income for the second quarter was $127 million, up $23 million or 22.1%, compared with the second quarter of 2016. This represents adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.64, compared to adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.51 in the second quarter of 2016.

The increase in adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share primarily reflects the reduction in our interest expense from the recent improvements in our capital structure. There were 199 million dilutive weighted average shares outstanding during the second quarter of 2016.

I will now discuss the performance of our individual business units in more detail starting on Page 8. Net sales for our facilities maintenance business was $769 million during the second quarter of 2017, up $28 million or 3.8% from the second quarter of 2016. We estimate that the MRO market grew approximately 1% to 2% in the second quarter of 2017.

We are pleased that our facilities maintenance sales have improved and have grown faster than the market, but we have not yet achieved our goal of generating consistent sales growth of 300 basis points faster than the market. We are continuing to demonstrate our value in the marketplace and with a sharpened focus we expect to continue to expand our outperformance. 300 basis points of growth in excess of the market remains the appropriate target.

Facilities maintenances adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2017 was $156 million, an increase of $5 million or 3.3% from the second quarter of 2016. This performance includes approximately $3 million of accelerated investment and $3 million of incremental facility costs incurred for additional distribution centre capacity that was procured during the third quarter of 2016.

Net sales for our construction and industrial business was $584 million during the second quarter of 2017, up $40 million or 7.4%. We estimate the market was up approximately 3% for the quarter. Construction and industrials adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $69 million, up $1 million or 1.5%. Rebar margins remain under pressure and we expect for Rebar margins to continue to pressure our results through the balance of 2017.

Turning to Page 9, as of the end of the second quarter of 2017 our remaining gross federal net operating loss carryforwards approximated $1.5 billion. On a tax affected basis, our federal and state net operating loss carryforwards were approximately $600 million. Upon the sale of waterworks business we utilized approximately $700 million of gross federal net operating loss carryforwards.

The balance of the remaining gross federal net operating loss carryforwards now stands at approximately $800 million or $350 million on a tax affected basis, including state taxes. We expect these net operating loss carryforwards to continue to reduce the amount of cash taxes we pay going forward.

During the second quarter of 2017, we paid cash taxes of approximately $7 million. We estimate we will pay cash taxes of approximately $30 million to $40 million during the full year of fiscal 2017, including approximately $15 million on taxes associated with the sale of waterworks. We expect our GAAP tax rate to be approximately 35% to 36% in fiscal 2017.

We invested $19 million in capital expenditures during the second quarter of 2017. Subsequent to the end of the second quarter and after the closing of the sale of Waterworks we were at 2.5 times financial leverage ratio. This is now within our three times leveraged target that we set in 2013 at the time for IPO. We have also amended our $1 billion of Senior Notes and $1.1 billion in Term Loans to allow for greater flexibility within our capital structure.

Our Board of Directors has authorized an additional $500 million share repurchase program and we intend to execute this new authorization through open market purchases. During the last 12 months, we generated $446 million of free cash flow. As we have reached our targeted three times leverage, we will employ a balanced capital allocation strategy of continuing to invest in our business for profitable growth, returning cash to shareholders, and opportunistically seeking value-added tuck-in acquisitions for our facilities, maintenance and construction and industrial businesses, while maintaining a financial leverage ratio of two times to 3 times.

On Page 10 we provide second quarter 2017 monthly sales trend performance, as well as the 2016 comparable. In May 2017, we delivered sales of $412 million, an increase in average daily sales of approximately 6.9% versus May of 2016. In June 2017, we delivered sales of $408 million, an increase in average daily sales of approximately 3.4% versus June 2016. In July 2017 [ph], we delivered sales of $532 million, an increase in average daily sales of approximately 5.6% versus July 2016.

There were 20 selling days in May, 19 selling days in June, and 24 selling days in July. August 2017 is the first month of our fiscal third quarter and ended August 27. So, we can provide our preliminary results. We will not comment on August results beyond sales. There were 20 selling days in both August 2017 and August 2016.

August sales were approximately $435 million, which represents average daily sales growth of approximately 6.7% versus prior year. Average daily sales growth versus prior year by business was facilities maintenance approximately 4.3% and for construction and industrial, approximately 9.8% versus prior year.

On Page 11, we share our perspective on our third quarter 2017 guidance. For our third quarter 2017, we anticipate net sales to be in the range of $1.320 billion and $1.360 million, adjusted EBITDA in the range of $200 million and $212 million, and adjusted net income per diluted share in the range of $0.73 and $0.79. Our adjusted net income per diluted share range assumes a fully diluted weighted average share count of approximately $187 million.

At the midpoint of the ranges, our third quarter net sales and adjusted EBITDA translate into approximately 5% growth and approximately 10% growth respectively. As I previously indicated the impact of Hurricane Harvey adds additional uncertainty to our estimates. We are reiterating our full year 2017 guidance of net sales in the range of $5 billion to $5.1 billion; adjusted EBITDA in the range of $700 million and $730 million; and adjusted net income per diluted share in the range of $2.13 and $2.29, which does not include any incremental share repurchases in the third or fourth quarter of 2017.

Our adjusted net income per diluted share range assumes a fully diluted weighted average share count of approximately 194 million for the year. At the midpoint of the ranges, our full year sales and adjusted EBITDA both translate into approximately 5% growth. On Page 12, we reiterate our end market outlook for 2017. We believe the non-residential construction market continues to grow at a rate of low-to-mid single digits.

The residential construction market continues to grow at a rate of mid single digits and the living space MRO market continues to grow at a rate of approximately 1% to 2%. These specific end market estimates imply an approximate 2% to 3% end market growth rate for HD Supply's markets in 2017.

On Page 13, we summarize and consolidate our third quarter and fiscal year 2017 outlook views. To summarize, we are executing to our revised plan and we are pleased with our progress. We know there is work to be done, but we are focused on achieving our goals for our shareholders.

I like to thank you for your continued interest in HD Supply and I will turn the call back over to the operator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Joe Ritchie Joe Ritchie with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Joe Ritchie

Thank you and good morning everyone.

Evan Levitt

Good morning Joe.

Joe DeAngelo

Good morning Joe.

Joe Ritchie

So maybe, my first question is really around the consistency that you are seeing across your FM business shows clearly positive signs, last couple of months with the uptick that you are seeing on the sales growth, I'm just curious, are you seeing this from an end market perspective or are you seeing starting to see better penetration of some of the accounts that you’ve lost and then if you could maybe provide just a little bit more color on where you guys are in terms of hiring a sales leader for that business as well that will all be helpful?

Joe DeAngelo

Okay. So consistently there is less drop out there for us and I think that what we're seeing is that there were probably some constraints in some media budgets in the front of the year and as they got into season, they realized that they needed to spend the money. It is a great fix business, but I think most importantly we’re out there winning business, our customer satisfaction scores have never been higher, and our sales teams are out there earning in every day.

So I think it is good basic steady consistency of execution. We have completed the sourcing of a new sales leader for the FM business that individuals will start in a week and we will continue to see through the balance of the season more discipline and rigorous as we go forward. So, its good old-fashioned basic sales execution is what I would characterize it as.

Joe Ritchie

Okay great. Thanks Joe. And maybe my follow-on question there is, one of the other kind of positives from the quarter was the gross margin improvement that you saw in a year-over-year basis in FM, little bit better than we expected, if you could just comment on that, what you are seeing from a price point pricing standpoint, a lot of concern around disintermediation of the MRO model from the likes of Amazon, just any comments around that would be helpful?

Joe DeAngelo

Yes I think the key is, but we have great category management team and the category management team is basically, you know there is year anniversary, so all the work we did with line reviews and everything else last summer we're starting to see the benefit of that kind of come through in a nice way and the team has done a fantastic job making sure we have great line logic so that we can cover the continuum of any maintenance budget and the team has also done a great job of ensuring that we’re competitively priced every day.

And so I think it’s a combination of being competitively priced, having line logic that make sense over the needs of each individual customer and really having done a great job with the suppliers to take cost out of the production and the execution. So, I would just summarize it as a really, really good job by our category management teams end-to-end.

Joe Ritchie

Okay great, thanks. I will get back in queue.

Evan Levitt

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Ryan Merkel from William Blair. Your line is open.

Ryan Merkel

Thanks. Good morning everyone.

Evan Levitt

Good morning.

Ryan Merkel

So, I want to ask about rising competition since that is the topic that keeps coming up. So maybe just tell us, is there any difference in the competition today versus history, if you could segment that between e-commerce competition and then more traditional competition?

Joe DeAngelo

I think the competitive fit, if you look at it is one were the traditional competitors have been absorbed in some cases into larger players, right? So you have gone from specialty shops that we competed against that provided a specialty service within our markets and now they are part of a larger entity, primarily retailers and then you have e-tailers out there. E-tailers, we have seen a lot of change in terms of what’s going on there, I mean typically that’s available to the various very small customers and I think that’s an extension from consumer to people that own 10 apartment units, 50 apartment units whatever.

So not a lot of change there and not a lot of push or read there and then you have the folks that are now part of somebody else. They’re behaving the same way they behaved when they were by themselves. And so the way we characterize it is look no one gave us the lead market share in this market. We have been in this market for 45 years. We earned the lead market share position. We are continuing to earn the lead market share position and we will do so no matter where players participate with us.

One point I would make though is that all of our distractions are behind us. We have moved our leadership businesses, we are settled in, we don't have the integration work to do; many other folks have integration work and align logic in alignment in distribution strategies, pricing strategies to alight with. So, I would say we are good, I like our field position. I really like our field position. Evan you got anything to add there?

Evan Levitt

Yes, that last point is a big point. For us it is all about execution now. As Joe said, the distractions are completed. As Joe had asked, we’ve got a new sales leader on board, now it is just about executing.

Ryan Merkel

Okay. Yes that makes sense. Well said. Okay. And then secondly, as it relates to Hurricane Evan you mentioned it wasn't going to be a net positive, but I was thinking there was going to be a lot of reconstruction work that might help the C&I business so maybe just clarify that a little bit for us?

Evan Levitt

Yes so we will certainly support the rebuilding efforts in any way we can. Historically, these events have not been an overall net positive, a lot of the rebuilding or the repair work is dry wall and carpet or flooring; that’s not a huge part of our business, but certainly we have products that will sell into it and we will be helpful in that rebuilding process and we will contribute as much as we possibly can.

Generally what you see is the short-term headwind and then as the rebuilding efforts begin to take place we get a little bit of a tailwind on balance that hasn’t been a huge positive for us, historically. We are certainly going to lean in and make it as positive to our bottom line, as well as to help the communities in which we participate to the extent possible.

Ryan Merkel

Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from David Manthey from Baird. Your line is open.

David Manthey

Hi guys, good morning.

Joe DeAngelo

Good morning David.

David Manthey

First of all, can you just talk about the lingering issues that are preventing you from achieving the FM outgrowth target in recent months and quarters and as we look forward what is changing that gives you confidence that you will be able to achieve that outgrowth in future quarters?

Joe DeAngelo

I would say, where we sit today, Dave, we have the absolute best customer set that we’ve ever had and so that takes a little bit of time to kind of sell through it and I think it is just disciplined sales. We are outperforming our markets. Our intention is that we will consistently outperform at the levels to our commitments and we will strive to go pass those, but we are seeing good steady progress. And so I think with a new sales leader joining us, disciplines from outside the industry, the ability to take everything that we’ve done and invested in from a supply chain, data analytics, capabilities, and real alignment of listening to the customer and executing the projects that we pulled forward.

I feel very confident that we have a winning strategy for the customers. And the customers are consolidated and that is placed right into our sweet spot because we have a consolidating customer base. They really have a need to get the benefits of the units that they are requiring and we can bring that to them and so we can show them how the total cost of maintenance can go down by working with us versus working with someone else that has a less complete set of solutions.

So I think it’s just the fact that we are not distracted, we have added the talent that’s appropriate to be able to get the job done, we’ve got the projects aligned to be able to get the job done as we are listening to the customers and we’re solely focused on making these customers successful. So it’s just a good steady progression to be able to be the share taker in the industry as we have been accustomed to be.

David Manthey

Okay, thanks Joe. And secondarily as the customer satisfactions come back could you discuss pricing trends within general multi-family MRO products? I seem to remember that a year ago you were hesitant to raise prices because your customer satisfaction had fallen and I am just wondering where do you bridge the gap, I understand there’s a lot of factors as you talk about larger customers consolidating versus customer satisfaction going up versus inflation, deflation trends, but could you talk specifically about the multifamily MRO category and what pricing is like there both now and as we look ahead?

Joe DeAngelo

Look, I think as you look ahead and kind of where it is now, it is very competitive. So I wouldn't see price increases. We’re certainly not getting gross margin accretion from going out and raising our prices. We’re getting gross margin accretion from having the right line logic, selling the right mix, and doing great cost work with our suppliers. So that’s real category management execution of being the price rise every day and price rise for the appropriate structure for the side and size of customers that we’re dealing with. So it’s going to be a tough pricing environment, it’s always been a relatively tough pricing environment and we don't see that change and that’s why when we say executing flat gross margins is a really great execution that is a really great execution up there.

David Manthey

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Deane Dray from RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Deane Dray

Thank you good morning everyone.

Joe DeAngelo

Good morning Deane.

Deane Dray

On corporate expense, just to make sure we are calibrated post the sale of Waterworks, is this the new run rate and are there any stranded cost that still have to come out?

Joe DeAngelo

This is a good approximation of the current run rate on corporate costs. As far as going forward, we will certainly work hard to improve our efficiency and reduce corporate costs. We anticipate that that will offset any stranded costs and hopefully we will contribute some additional productivity from the corporate cost side, but at this point I’m going to continue to model in where we currently are, about that $15 million to $16 million of corporate cost per quarter.

Deane Dray

Got it. And then just as a follow-up, Joe on your comment on M&A coming back into the wheel house for you now that leverages where you have been targeting and you really laid out every possible feature for M&A scale, new products, new capabilities, and so forth. So, what does the deal funnel look like for you right now and maybe some comments on potential sizes of transactions you are looking at?

Joe DeAngelo

Yes they would be typically tuck-in size, so we are not talking about things that are going to be transformational. We’re not looking for anything that’s outside of what we do today. We would like to get geographic density, particularly up through the northeast corridor of the United States, particularly for our construction business that would be highly valuable for us and we’re under penetrated there today and there is lot of activity as you know. And then from a facilities maintenance perspective we’re always looking for something that’s going to extend our capabilities.

So anybody that’s a specialist in something that could be added, we bought a company called Peachtree Business Products business product several years ago and they do all the printing services for hanging tags and banners and things of that nature. So they are really in the front office of the apartment and that sort of thing that would be selling to the same customer there would be an extension that would give us value-add in terms of product knowledge.

I mean what we always look for is, we are a business that is reliant on making sure our customers win because of the quality of our supply chain, the breath of our offering and the depth of our knowledge. And so anything that could be added that would make us a better HD Supply and there would be a bit and certainly we are always welcoming to these family businesses that have quite a great service models because they fit our culture perfectly and if they happen to be really strong in a particular geography than that’s good opportunity for us to dent in and bring another cultural boost around the customer.

Deane Dray

All good to hear. Thank you.

Joe DeAngelo

Thank you

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Robert Barry from Susquehanna. Your line is open.

Robert Barry

Hi guys, good morning.

Joe DeAngelo

Good morning.

Robert Barry

Just wanted to follow-up on some of the gross margin commentary, are you actually seeing product cost inflation in FM?

Joe DeAngelo

We did not see a lot of inflation out there today, not a lot of product cost, not with their various product by product. We do see some increasing cost in terms of other input cost and labor costs, most recently, obviously over the last several weeks fuel costs, but minimal inflation of product costs.

Robert Barry

Okay. So it sounds like the inflation is happening in C&I are you getting price there, or is there just a lag effect that is weighing on the gross margin there?

Joe DeAngelo

Yes, so Robert in C&I, the installation or cost increases are really coming from one major product category and that’s the Rebar. So with the current administrations tough stance on imported steel there is very little steel being imported into the United States for that and so most of the available steel is now being produced by the domestic mills and the domestic mills have taken advantage of that and raised prices. Because of the competitive landscape, it is very difficult for us to pass on that increase in steel cost to our customers.

In many cases, the domestic mills have their own distribution capabilities that we compete with and they keep more product on hand than we do. Don’t keep, six months or more our product on hand. We generally keep about two months of product on hand. So it is - it can be difficult for us to expand margins or maintain margins in that environment and that’s where we expect the margin pressure to continue in steel Rebar for the balance of the year.

Robert Barry

Got you. I mean just to clarify, you say the balance of the year, but if the prices keep rising will the pressure continue or is there a reason why it will only continue for the next couple of quarters?

Joe DeAngelo

If the price keeps rising, the pressure continues. Eventually, we will anniversary this and we we'll anniversary this and we'll lap this in 2018, but to your point, if the cost continues to rise through 2018 we will continue to put pressure on our margins.

Robert Barry

Got you. Okay, thank you.

Joe DeAngelo

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from John Inch from Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

John Inch

Thank you. Good morning everyone.

Joe DeAngelo

Good morning John.

John Inch

Good morning guys. So it sounds like you didn’t really spend any of the $10 million to $20 million of elevated SG&A in the quarter, is that correct, I guess where I am going with this, last quarter you didn’t not want to frame it, in terms of the size or what you were spending on and then this quarter you are giving a lot more color, I guess you gave the intra quarter sort of update, the presentation update, was it because - so I want to clarify one that you didn’t spend any and then how you see the 10 to 20 delineate over the next six quarters and then the reason we didn’t talk about it more in detail last time is because the plans weren’t finalized, was that ultimately what was going on? Because even I think Evan you said that it’s a continuation of investments in technology and other things that we had been doing. So, I am just trying to, you know I know there is a lot of issues there in those questions, but just maybe a little more color on kind of this whole spending trajectory and what’s been happening?

Evan Levitt

Sure. Let me see if I can put more color to it. So we did spend about $3 million on these accelerated investments in the second quarter. We also spent about $2 million in the first quarter. So, in July, we issued an 8-K trying to clarify some of this indicating that we were going to spend 5 million or an estimated 5 million in the first half of 2017, which we did and then 10 million to 20 million in the back half of 2017 into 2018. Right now, I would expect that $3 million run rate per quarter and you are spot on, we are continuing to invest in what we consider our strike zone employees that we’ve always invested in, which is investing our selling channels, which number one is our sales force, our people and the tools that our people have, including salesforce.com, including improvements to our website, including improvements to our mobile app, and then enabling functions.

So the enabling functions I think about data analytics I think about supply chain enhancements and improved cost position as Joe indicated. Very difficult to get prize in this environment, so the way that expand margins is to improve your cost position and your efficiency through the supply chain. So that’s what we’re working on and what we intend to be working on with this $10 million to $20 million. And as Joe said, it does not stop at this $10 million to $20 million, but after that accelerated investment we will continue to invest in our business as we always have, we did the framework of the one we have times operating leverage.

John Inch

So, just to be clear, are there new initiatives, technology initiatives maybe add junks of category management or something, I mean I just, I realize you spend two and three, but where did this come from? Like this is in response to what and what’s sort of the impetus, I guess the concern is that or just question overall is that as you start down this path, right technology for a lot of the companies can be a bit of a spending blackbox, I mean maybe 19 is 30 million and 50 million or something like, how do you feel comfortable putting a kind of a boundary around sort of what needs to be done and what the payback is et cetera?

Joe DeAngelo

I think the key is, John is, we are not inventing any technologies, we are applying technologies and we are applying technologies based on what the customers are telling us and makes their life easier to make themselves more profitable. So because we can listen to the customer likes better than anyone else, we can translate that down right on top of projects and then use that multi-generation plan. The incidence was we’ve sold our wardrobes business. So we had the capacity to be able to work on these projects and we are just could just pull them forward.

So it doesn't end up being a blackbox, I mean we take technologies that people have already invented someplace else, and we have applied them to our space. So, we’re not inventing anything, we’re not splitting atoms, I mean every week we enhanced our mobile app also that the weekly execution, the last release that we had we put optical technology and you can take a picture of something and we will translate it to our fuse, that was a technology that was invented for the seeing impaired, right. So for us, just think of a as it’s not a big transformation, it is a continuous revolution and execution to make the website easier, to make it easier for our sales force to communicate with our customers, and look at our product offering is becoming more complex.

So that’s why we have a new sales leader on board that could help people explain the total cost of ownership of a change out relative to HVAC products or LED lighting or water saving conservation or something that aligns with compliance, around prior production, something of that nature. And so it is very, very simple stuff. You would look at it and say I got it. That’s perfect for the customer. It will help you outgrow in the market, it will help you leverage at 1.5.

John Inch

And Joe was any of this in response to some of the marketplace evolutions, I think Bercher's kind of creating some initiatives obviously there’s a lot of these yardy backbones sort of things that are around, is any of this in kind of response to that, maybe even on the M&A front or anything like that?

Joe DeAngelo

John, we’ve been integrating with all the folks all the time. So, if you have got somebody else that’s got a middleware, we will integrate with that middleware. We support within 40 of these that we do and we are the best in the business being able to link in, to [indiscernible] do you business appropriately. So, we’re not responding to anything competitively. What we are constantly responding to though is our customer needs and we believe that we keep it that simple.

We listen to the customer, we find something that is a fiction point for them and we put something in place that makes it easier. And that transition is going to be, if this is continuum where users call us on the phone, we still are there to pick up the phone call, but if you are wearing your phone, you want to take a picture of something and that translates to the order, we want you to have the capability of doing that. So we create this continuum of capabilities that completely connected. And that’s just a process that you are always going to be doing.

That’s why we are very comfortable [indiscernible] executed every week, you know we see the progress, if you are not getting what you expected, you kill it and you move on. So, if you fail early on those things, but typically these are things that we know or going to be accepted by the customer, required by the customer. And look, as the environment continues to evolve, the peoples want to be more connected, we are going to make sure and we are the easiest connected.

John Inch

No that makes sense. Just last, you talked about HVAC kind of coming back to expectations after sort of a punk year last year, I am trying to understand sort of where do you think the industry sort of lies with respect to that, I saw there was a court ruling against the longer term banning of 410A’s, is sort of the uncertainty given sort of BPA, the administration, who knows things like weather is that still holding back aircon trends from - because obviously it is a very important category for you from being kind of normalized right now, is they still pent-up or things sort of on hold like with may be a little color of what really is going on in the market would be helpful and sort of how you are positioned?

Joe DeAngelo

These are just major investments for these customers. So, you need to be consultative in making sure that they make those major investments and they purchase them appropriately. I think what happened in 2016 is no one really budgeted for what they needed to do, so you had to scramble and no one expected to see there are severe reduction and reductions of our R-22 even though it has been in the works for decades right. But I'd don't think there is any magic behind this. I think everyone needs to be able to appropriately cool their units down and they have to do that in their compliance fashion.

And our job is to make sure we have the offering that goes from do you maintain the thing, do you repair the thing, do you replace the thing and have us complete. I think the big news for us is, we are exclusive with carrier Carrier's SmartComfort. It is by far the best warranty in the industry at periods entering into the aftermarket space and this product offering is really a category winner, and our job is to make sure that the customers understand the full value of having something that has the best warranty in the industry will put you, including putting your people up someplace else if the unit fails, immediate replacement and so it is those kind of programs that are more complex to sell and so our job is to integrate with our supply base that has a very sophisticated solution self [ph] which typically wasn’t in the mix of what we do. So, the progression is just a natural progression of how it becomes a more embedded solution provider for your customers.

Evan Levitt

Let me see more and more of that John where the customer requires us to partner with them so that we are helping them meet their overall maintenance budget and render satisfaction. So we will sell whatever programs or write programs for that customers just said, whether it is a repair or replacement depending on the age of the unit, depending on the needs of the customer and we’re going to be the authority on how to upgrade and maintain your HVAC system within your units. That type of replacement will spread throughout the product categories with our customers to look into solutions.

John Inch

And FM was up for with HVAC kind of two times that or sort of somewhere in between?

Joe DeAngelo

HVAC was about in line with facilities maintenance.

John Inch

It was about in line. Okay, got it. Thanks guys appreciate it.

Joe DeAngelo

Thank you, John.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jiayan Zhou from Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Jiayan Zhou

Okay, thank you guys for taking my question. So, my first one was related to the gross margin performance in that FM, it was certainly very encouraging and I guess proprietary brands might be part of the cost management initiatives you mentioned, but can you just maybe give us an update on what private proprietary brands as a percentage of total sales are standing today and where do you see those mix trending over time?

Joe DeAngelo

Good question. Proprietary brands are certainly a big part of our category management strategy. We’re apparently in the mid-teens penetration on proprietary brands. We generally will increase that penetration about 1% a year. We believe we can certainly be level to the - into the 20s for proprietary brands and they do - they are very relevant in helping not only us expand gross margins or maintain gross margins, but offering to the customer good quality products at a lower price point. And so it is a very good offering to our customers as we continue to expand that program.

Jiayan Zhou

I see. So the mid-teens numbers, is that for total company or for FM specifically? I assume FM will be higher than company average right?

Joe DeAngelo

Yes you are spot on. That’s for FM. It is about mid-teens penetration for facilities maintenance, it’s most relevant for facilities maintenance.

Jiayan Zhou

Okay, got it, got it. And then the second question, so it is related to the kind of implied 4Q guidance, if my math is correct it seems like the guidance kind of suggests that operating leverage will ramp up from may be like 1.5 to 2 times in Q3 to a range of like around four times in 4Q just wonder if there is any kind of timing of investment or any other color you could provide would be helpful?

Joe DeAngelo

Yes sure, I don't know that have quite four times [ph] in Q4, but certainly it is higher in Q4 than Q3 and Q4, but actually both Q3 and Q4 we do have favorable comparisons to prior year from a cost perspective anniversarying some of the one-time costs we had in 2016. And as we always say, the fourth quarter is our lowest volume quarter so any impact good or bad gets magnified in the fourth quarter. So there’s nothing special going on in the fourth quarter other than we’re anniversarying these one-time costs in a low volume quarter.

Jiayan Zhou

Okay. Got it. That’s very helpful. Thank you.

Joe DeAngelo

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from homes in Hamzah Mazari from Macquarie. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi everyone this is Mario [ph] filling in for Hamzah, how are you?

Joe DeAngelo

Very good. Good morning.

Unidentified Analyst

Quick question, I know you discussed pricing a lot this morning. But I was wondering how much the portfolio has some sort of service aspect attached to it and how do you guys think about pricing regarding that service?

Joe DeAngelo

I would say look 100% of our job is to be a service company, so everything we do is to ensure that you can accurately order the right product for your needs, fits your budget, fits everything you are trying to do relative to your project. In terms of the pure [ph], do we add a label component or manager label component that would typically be within our property improvement business for facilities maintenance business, which is about 10% of that business.

So if you are talking about labor being part of this service, but our overall continuum of having the contact centers having all of these e-tools and this full-service sales force both inside and outside is really our business model. Hope you select the right stuff and ensure that it is delivered exactly where and when you want it.

Unidentified Analyst

Perfect, thank you. And just a quick follow-up. Joe, given your background as CEO of Home Depot a number of years ago, could you maybe frame for investors wide big box retailers like Home Depot and Lowes are attracted to FM business and whether there are any relevant synergies there?

Joe DeAngelo

Look, I would say that is a question for both of those big box retailers versus myself, I've been on that for 10 years, but our job, my job is to ensure that we have the absolute best business model in this space for this customer segment and I think people have realized that this is a very nice marketplace based on our success and people would like to enjoy success than ours. They are going to have to earn their way into that though. There is no doubt that we are the market leader for a reason and our full intention is to be the market leader for ever.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you so much, I appreciated it.

Joe DeAngelo

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our final question comes from Andrew Buscaglia from Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

Andrew Buscaglia

Hi guys, quick question on your operating leverage again. So you are looking into second half that implies some acceleration and that leverage really has got some easier comps, but you do have fair amount of risk in terms of your pricing Rebar has been an issue and that is going to continue, I would imagine Harvey could be an issue potentially with some suppliers and suppliers disruption even though longer term that could be a positive, but I think on top of that you have the additional cost, SG&A cost that you are investing in and how do you - is there some legal room in that guidance or is there, I am just trying to figure out how that accelerates with all the above I just mentioned?

Joe DeAngelo

Actually you framed it up pretty well with what is included in that guidance and what we have evaluated, certainly gross margins, it is a difficult gross margin environment, our intent is to maintain flat gross margins for facilities maintenance through the end of the year. Good category management initiatives enable us to do that. We do have like I said a favorable cost comparison year-over-year more so in the second half than we have seen in the first half due to some one-time cost last year. Even with layering in cost $3 million of incremental investment per quarter and Hurricane Harvey certainly does increase the degree of uncertainty that we could see, but the current guidance reflects our best estimate, our current expectation of how that plays out.

Andrew Buscaglia

Okay. So Harvey you don't really think suppliers - obviously you didn’t tweak the guidance at all. So you don't think that suppliers will have trouble getting some product near-term?

Evan Levitt

We're very comfortable with our inventory position today. We are well stocked and as I indicated earlier, we moved a significant amount of product to that region and to the Houston market and the surrounding areas. And we expect to help in the rebuilding process.

Andrew Buscaglia

Got it. All right thanks guys.

Joe DeAngelo

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And that does conclude our question-and-answer session for today's conference. I would now like to turn the conference back over to Joe DeAngelo for any closing remarks.

Joe DeAngelo

Great. Well thank you for your questions. In summary on Page 15, the team is focused and energized and continue to deliver on customer, associate, and shareholder promises. Thank you for your continued support and interest in HD Supply.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program and you may all disconnect. Everyone have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.