Can Little Roku Stand Up To Big Competitors?

In good news for a generally successful 2017 tech IPO market, streaming and hardware company Roku (Private:ROKU) announced preliminary plans for its IPO. Roku recently filed an S-1 report with the SEC, putting down a placeholder value of $100 million and indicating that it plans to file under the label ROKU. In July, Roku was apparently seeking a valuation of $1 billion.

There are reasons to be skeptical about Roku’s fortunes. The idea that a company with 15.1 million active accounts can be called “little” may seem absurd, but that is the reality which Roku must face as it moves to compete against giants like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). And like so many current tech IPOs including the disappointing Snap (NYSE:SNAP), Roku is not profitable and makes no promises to be so in the foreseeable future.

But there are reasons why investors should expect Roku to continue to hold its ground and this IPO to do well. Roku is a company looking to move into the right direction as it transitions from low-margin hardware to high-margin software and is in great position to take advantage of the growing popularity of cord cutting. Investors should listen to Roku about how they will take advantage of new trends in TV streaming and strongly consider this stock.

From Hardware to Software

There are two key elements to Roku’s business. Roku sells boxes which allow customers to stream Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and other streaming services to their televisions. Furthermore, it also licenses software and collects advertising revenue from its investment in India as part of its so-called platform operations.

If Roku was only a hardware manufacturer, I would be telling investors to stay far away from this company in part due to competition from larger peers. Apple already sells its own streaming box Apple TV, and there is further competition from Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN). Roku’s device is significantly cheaper than Apple TV, but Apple could try to slash prices to put the squeeze on Roku and has greater bargaining power with retailers. And investors have to consider past, smaller companies like Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) and GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) which sold small tech devices and struggled after going public.

Given that Roku player sales made up about 75 percent of its 2016 fiscal year revenue, this grim prognostication of its hardware department may discourage investors. But it is the other 25 percent and its platform operations which matter. While Roku’s platform operations made up 25 percent of Roku’s net revenue, it made up over 60 percent of its gross profit. And in the first six months of 2017, platform operations made up over 40 percent of its revenue and 80 percent of its gross profit.

These numbers along with statements from Roku CEO Anthony Wood make it clear that Roku wants to not just be a company making boxes, but one which makes money through ads and licensing its technology to other manufacturers. And as TV streaming continues to grow more popular, Roku is in a strong position to do just that.

A neutral platform

In fact, Roku’s small size can be an advantage. While the mega titans like Amazon and Apple brawl with each other for supremacy in every tech field, Roku can sit in the corner and be a neutral player happy to work with any streaming service. For now, Netflix is Roku’s biggest partner and accounts for about a third of customer total streaming hours.

Skeptics have claimed that if Netflix were to terminate its contact with Roku which expires next year, Roku would be in serious trouble. But while that is true, Roku is not particularly more dependent on Netflix relative to any other streaming device. Roku correctly points out that Netflix makes up “approximately 35% share of traffic on North America fixed networks.”

Roku is big enough of a player that streaming services cannot afford to drop it easily, and it is nowhere as intimidating to deal with as larger corporations. It has a solid niche, it is transitioning and adapting well to changing technological trends, and while it is unprofitable, its losses have somewhat declined.

The problems of competition will be a threat and investors should ask Roku about more details about its long-term technological interests and future projects. But there is plenty of time as Roku has not released details about how much it actually plans to raise or share price. The blinding failure of Snap has prevented investors from seeing that many tech IPOs in 2017 have performed well, and there are plenty of reasons to believe Roku can also do well.