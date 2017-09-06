Japan's Current Account Surplus Adds 0.93 JPY Trillion In June Of 2017 To The Economy

Overall fiscal flows are strong at over 10% with all three sectors adding income to the economy.

This report was produced using a balance of national accounts assessment of Japan. The number for the Japanese current account has just been released, and this is a running update of the fiscal flow figures.

A positive macro picture for a land one is looking at investing in is a real prerequisite, and the purpose of this report is to assess if Japan has a positive macro environment within which to invest.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formulae:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

and

GDP = Private Sector [P] + Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

These are accounting entities and are true by definition.

See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

The private sector is where the stock market is and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks. - Banks lend more than is repaid in loans. Externally from overseas commerce.- Exports bring in more than imports cost. Government spending. - More spent than taxed.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large, and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow even if one or two of the three flows are negative. The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive. Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative. Even in a shrinking economy, some sectors can grow while the rest of the pie shrinks.

We will look at each inflow in turn and start with the private sector, all the while updating our forecast result based on the latest data.

Private Sector

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks.

The chart shows that over the last year fiscal flows from credit creation have increased the stock of private credit by about 2%. This is a positive trend for the private sector and allows financial assets to increase in value. It also adds to the stock of private debt that will one day have to be repaid or written off, a horizontal transaction that nets to zero overall.

Credit growth looks to be on trend to contribute over 3% of GDP in 2017, better than for 2016, which is strong considering the large size of the Japanese economy.

External Sector

The external sector captures trade and commerce with other countries and is best captured by the current account. The current account is exports minus imports, and it also captures capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

This is the new data we have and can add to our sector flow model.

The chart below shows the current account balance. The chart shows the current account is positive and adding money to the private sector at least at the same rate of GDP per year as 2016.

A strong result for 2017, in line with 2016 is most likely.

Government Sector

The government budget is shown in the chart below.

The chart shows that over the last year the government has been spending into the economy and adding to net financial assets in the private sector. This is a positive trend.

The trend does appear to be weakening slightly over time, and one could forecast that this year's contribution will be less as a percentage of GDP than previous years. For this reason, the estimate number has been revised down from 2016.

Japan has 2.8% general unemployment and 4.9% youth unemployment. General unemployment at this low level could be considered frictional (people moving between jobs) whereas the youth unemployment needs more government spending to absorb this idle resource the private sector has no use for.

Capacity utilization is at an impressive 101% which means that new productive plant is being added to the stock of existing land and capital than existed in the last accounting period. This is rare for an advanced country in this day and age.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

British economist Mr. Wynne Godley developed the sector flow analysis model.

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and most importantly, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it only needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow the money supply.

The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as a matching bond issue is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

The external sector is trade with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds, or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

Private Sector = Government Sector + External Sector

and

GDP = Private Sector + Government Sector + External Sector

These are accounting entities.

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall. Top marks come where private credit creation, the government sector, and external sector are all in plus and trending upwards.

Conclusion, Summary, and Recommendation

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sectoral flow result based as a percentage of GDP.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] Government Sector [G] External Sector [X] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] 2016 2% 4.5% 3.7% 10.2% NOW 3.32% 4.3% 3.7% 11.32%

(Source: Trading Economics and Author calculations based on same)

The combined flows into the private sector are about 11% and one of the highest rates of revenue generation and flow in any land in the world at present. This represents a strong argument for investing in the private sector and thus the stock market located in it.

Japan is an export land featuring low internal domestic demand caused by high local taxes aimed at producing a weak currency and weak import demand. This is fertile soil for business profit growth and bodes well for the stock market as the largest share possible of the profit surplus will go to business and be expressed as capital growth and share dividends.

Businesses benefit from the very low-interest rates on credit. This enables firms still indebted from the boom-bust of 1990 to not only enjoy cheap re-financing but also to have their old debts bought up by the central bank as part of its open market operations keeping the long end of the yield curve down and the value of long-dated debt up.

If you wish to share in business owners profits and growth in Japan, you can do so using the following ETFs:

Symbol ETF Name (EWJ) iShares MSCI Japan ETF (DXJ) WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DBJP) Deutsche X-trackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (HEWJ) iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (DFJ) WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (SCJ) iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (DJXS) WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (JPXN) iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (FJP) First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (DXJF) WisdomTree Japan Hedged Financials Fund (GSJY) Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (JPMV) iShares MSCI Japan Minimum Volatility ETF (HFXJ) IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE Japan ETF (SCIJ) Scientific Beta Japan ETF (QJPN) SPDR MSCI Japan Quality Mix ETF (JHDG) WisdomTree Japan Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (JPN) Deutsche Trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF (DEWJ) iShares Adaptive Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (HGJP) Hedged FTSE Japan ETF (JPNH) Deutsche Trackers JapanJPX-Nikkei 400 Hedged Equity ETF (DDJP) WisdomTree Dynamic Currency-Hedged Japan Equity Fund (HJPX) iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (FXJP) PowerShares Japan Currency Hedged Low Volatility Portfolio ETF

One is spoiled for choice. A recommendation is that one inspect each fund to see which has the greatest exposure to export companies. This is because the economy has been trimmed to funnel the most profits to them at the expense of other business sectors and the domestic population who not only export the things they make but also having exported them cannot enjoy them themselves, or afford to buy them.

Given that Japan is a net exporter and wants a low exchange rate a hedge fund makes sense so that exposure to competitive exchange rate devaluation fluctuations is minimized.

I had an in depth look at Japan in this article in May 2017, and since that time it has made a capital gain of some 5+%, and a dividend income of 1.71% as the chart below shows. Japan is still a good one and is still worth buying due to the strong fiscal flows.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EWJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.