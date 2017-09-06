Western Areas : Retesting My Original Bullish Hypothesis

In this article, I retest my bullish thesis from 12 months ago in the face of new industry headwinds, lower 2018 guidance, and positive results from recent studies of the Cosmos project.

Despite structural challenges, the last three months have seen nickel prices rising from a yearly low of just under US$8,800/t in June to over US$12,000/t today.

This year to date has seen disappointing government policy roll backs from both Indonesia and Philippines - both of which sought previously to limit nickel mining activity and support prices.

Western Areas reported its full year 2017 results just over a week ago, again beating its earlier guidance on both the cost and production side. However, 2018 guidance was soft.

Introduction

I last wrote about Western Areas (OTCPK:WNARF) [ASX:WSA] just over 12 months ago. The article was published on Seeking Alpha's PRO platform - you can read it here.

Given the fact a very transformative year has occurred in the nickel patch and given the fact WSA has just released its full year 2017 results, I thought it timely to retest my bullish position on the stock. I also wanted to retest my now 12-month old thinking on WSA in light of a number or new challenges and opportunities that have now emerged which relate to it. Some are company specific issues, some are industry challenges, some are bullish, some not so bullish.

The completion of the Pre Feasibility Study (PFS) into the recommissioning of the Cosmos concentrator and the development of the Odysseus mine - Bullish Reversal by the Indonesian government of the nickel ore export ban of 2014 and removal of Gina Lopez as Mines minister in Philippines - Bearish Surprisingly soft production and cost guidance for 2018 that management released with the 2017 results just over a week ago now - Mildly bearish

This article seeks to retest my bullish stance on the company in light of these newly emerged challenges and opportunities.

Background to WSA

WSA is an Australian-based nickel producer, producing around 23kt of nickel in concentrate from two mines in Western Australia - Spotted Quoll and Flying Fox - which, together with a 550,000 tpa Forrestania concentrator, make up its Forrestania Nickel Project in Western Australia. It remains the country's second largest nickel sulfide producer and its most profitable. It should also be emphasised, as an aside, that WSA has continued to operate the concentrator at significantly higher throughput than its rated 550,000 tpa capacity - achieving a throughput 12% higher than that over the year to 30 June 2017.

The company also has a number of JV arrangements, which, for now, are non-producing. The most promising of these is its Cosmos nickel project to the north of Forrestania, which it acquired from Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY) for A$24.5m in 2016. This acquisition was a watershed moment for WSA as it transformed the company from a single asset producer, adding a potential new production hub that already includes resources of 7.3Mt grading at 2.4% nickel for total contained metal of 174kt, an existing 450ktpa concentrator, a new SAG mill capable of expanding plant production up to 750ktpa, a 500-person accommodation village, aerodrome and other infrastructure.

WSA is a considerably sized company with a market cap of some A$740m (US$585m) with a primary listing on the Australian Stock Exchange under the ticker WSA. It also has an OTC listing in the US, however, given the much larger liquidity on the ASX, I would suggest investors target that exchange rather than the OTC.

WSA has seen considerable share price appreciation over the last 2 months, as nickel prices have increased. Since their low point this year in June of just under US$8,800/t, (US$4/lb) prices have rallied up to over US$12,000/t (US$5.45/lb) today - an increase of some 35%.

As you would expect, the surge in the nickel price has led to an increase in WSA's share price, lifting it 40% to A$2.68/share and a level not seen since the Indonesian government announced it was relaxing the three-year-old ban it had initiated on unprocessed nickel ore exports back in January.



The company is has a substantial net cash balance - having retired its debt last year. As at 30 June 2017, its net debt balance is about A$140m. This positions it well to meet the likely development and recommissioning costs of the Odysseus mine and Cosmos concentrator; estimated at some A$200m.

Another guidance topping results announcement for the year to 30 June 2017 ...

WSA reported its full year 2017 results a little over a week ago. As we have grown to expect from this management team, results came in above the company's initial 2017 guidance released in 2016 and largely at the top end of its revised 2017 guidance from earlier this year. This was the seventh year in which the company either met or exceeded its guidance.

Source: Western Areas

Over the year to 30 June 2017, the company recorded revenue of A$213m compared to A$209m a year earlier. The real eye catcher though was the increase in EBITDA. Underlying 2017 EBITDA came in at A$48m (A$85m reported included profit on asset sales of A33m) compared to underlying EBITDA of A$40m for 2016 (reported A$25m included write-offs of A$15m). The especially pleasing thing though was the free cash flow generation. 2016 saw a A$(33)m free cash flow OUTFLOW compared to 2017 which saw a free cash flow of POSITIVE A$32m.

... although 2018 guidance was a little disappointing

Whilst the 2017 results were pleasing, the guidance for 2018 was a bit on the disappointing side. Investors have become accustomed to WSA management targeting lower cash costs and higher levels of production in its guidance statements. This year, however, management is guiding towards higher cost and lower production. Bear in mind that 2017 production was 23kt and cash costs were A$2.38.

Source: WSA

The company didn't really giver much colour on the reason for the softer guidance. I would point out though that a similar thing happened a year ago as the company announced its 2016 results and published its 2017 guidance. Back then, the guidance was relatively soft, however, later in the year management up its earlier guidance.

The nickel market - it's been a roller coaster

Anyone who reads my articles will know that I've been a patient nickel bull for over two years now. Indeed, every time things start to look up in the nickel industry, it seems events transpire to dash any nascent price recovery.

Since 2015, nickel prices have wallowed at a level that has meant most of the time over 60% on average of the nickel mining universe has been cash negative. Clearly, my reasoning went, this was a situation that was unsustainable and an increase was inevitable as miners either left the industry due to bankruptcy or shuttered capacity. The latest example of this has been the closure of the large Ravensthorpe mine in Australia, which produced about 40kt of nickel each year. Pleasingly, this has occurred at a time when Chinese demand for nickel has accelerated.

A brief potted history of the roller coaster nickel price over the past few years is shown below. As you can see, the price is still a fraction of what it was following the euphoria of the announcement of the Indonesian ban in January 2014. To be fair though, a lot of that run up in the price was due to hedge funds taking long positions, which they subsequently began unwinding about 12 months later.

Source: Wood Mackenzie, Author

The nickel market - the latest set backs

Notwithstanding the strong improvement in price over the last 3 months or so, some significant structural shifts in the nickel industry this year are likely to limit any real price improvement from here.

Going into 2017, there was a lot to be optimistic about in nickel. The Indonesian ban on untreated ore exports (designed to force investment in downstream treatment in country) was starting to bite with the nickel market going into deficit from 1H16 (for a total of 44kt in 2016) and accelerating into 1H17 (for a total of 37kt) for the first time in a while. Further, a new Mines minister in Philippines (Gina Lopez) was shaking things up over there but outlining a total review of all open cut mining activity in the country and threatening to shut mines that didn't comply with strict environmental standards. This was a big issue as the Philippines had stepped up to help fill the gap left by Indonesia on account of its ban. Should both countries have severely limited nickel mining at the same time, the market could have seen a return to the prices in 2005.

Source: INSG

Unfortunately, it's all unraveled since then. Gina Lopez was sacked from her role in May and Indonesia has once again allowed export of untreated nickel ore. Both these setbacks now mean that it's most unlikely nickel will rise much above a long term range of US$12,000/t to US$14,000/t - a long way from the high teens that many (including myself) expected. Further, the relaxing of limitations in both countries and the increase now expected from Indonesia occurs at a time when global nickel stockpiles are still at elevated levels.

Source: Kitco

Why I love WSA, revealed in one chart

One of the things about WSA that has kept me interested and long the company - even in the face of challenging industry dynamics set out above - has been WSA's industry leading low cost structure. Whilst management has definitely played a role, a large part of the reason for the company's low costs comes down to its high grade ore bodies. The average blended grade of WSA's reserve base is about 4% and on a resource basis, it's over 5%. That's over double the figure many mines operate at. Higher grades means more metal per unit ore treated which, of course, means better margins.

WSA's management team has an excellent track record in keeping costs under control. Time and time again the company has managed to keep its costs under control and under US$3/lb (US$US$6,600/t). Over the year just gone (12 months to 30 June 2017) the company's cash operating cost was US$1.80/lb and management's guidance of 2018 is A$2.40 - A$2.65/lb (US$1.90 - US$2.09/lb at today's exchange rate).

Source: WSA

To get a sense of how attractive WSA's cost structure is relative to its competitors one needs only to compare its cash costs with the current industry cost curve. For those now familiar with such curves, they are simply a cumulative plot of the industry cost of production - presented in a kind of inverse normal distribution. Along the horizontal axis is the cumulative total industry production, with the associated cost on the vertical axis.

As you might expect, many things drive the shape of these cost curves and they move quite a lot from year to year. Technology for one plays a big part. For instance, following the ears of very high nickel prices in the mid-2000s, the Chinese invented a new way to produce nickel for use in stainless steel called nickel pig iron. This technology made use of a previously unusable form of lower grade nickel ore which was prevalent in Indonesia and the Pacific region and at a much lower cost. The effect was to lower the cost curve between 2010 and 2016 - as can be seen below.

The chart below also dramatically shows the reason why I remain a WSA bull. You can see that the company is still able to produce nickel ore at a lower cost than over 80% of the industry - including those that make use of nickel pig iron technology. Further, the chart below also serves to illustrate just how cash generative WSA is at current nickel prices - the current nickel price is US$12,000/t and WSA is able to produce it for less than US$4,000/t. This is a powerful bullish signal as far as I'm concerned as it means that WSA will likely be cash flow positive throughout the cycle.

Source: Wood Mackenzie, Author, WSA

Cosmos/Odysseus - A Game Changer for Western Areas...

Last year, WSA completed the acquisition of the Cosmos nickel project from Glencore for A$24.5m. My last article on WSA, penned over 12 months ago now, contained a description of the deal. You can read it on Seeking Alpha's PRO platform here. We now know a lot more about the economics of the project though, with management releasing the results of its PFS on 31 March.

Through the Cosmos acquisition, WSA effectively doubled its resource base overnight by adding some 567kt of contained nickel to its existing Forrestania resource. This eliminated, in one acquisition, what was one of the biggest millstones around its neck; WSA's small, single asset reserve life. In fact, over the last 12 years, the company has been able to increase its resource base by over 1,000% and still remain debt free today.

It really cannot be overemphasised how important this is for a mining company as unlike any other company, a mining company is constantly depleting its main asset with every ounce, tonne or gram it produces. A management and geological team that cannot achieve continued growth in its reserve base will soon run out of material to dig up and sell.

Source: Western Areas

Since my last article on WSA, management has completed its PFS on developing Odysseus and recommissioning Cosmos' concentrator - the results were published by the company in March. You can read the release here. The company is now kicked off its more detailed definitive feasibility study ("DFS") and expects to be done next year. Upon completion of the DFS, the board will make a go/no go decision on development.

The results of the PFS were impressive. It showed the Cosmos project (involving development of the Odysseus mine and recommissioning of the cosmos concentrator) would require A$200m of capital (most of which would be in 2019 and 2020) and have a payback period of some 3.5 years and have an IRR of 28%. The NPV is A$292m pre tax - or about A$1/share. Not a bad for an asset that WSA paid under A$25m for.

Source: WSA

I decided to model the cash flow of the project to assess the annual impact of the project on WSA's financials. Using the PFS cumulative totals I was able to reverse engineer the annual pre tax cash flow from the project (i.e., EBITDA), which looks to be circa A$112m pa after an initial ramp-up year of A$28m. If everything goes according to plan during the commissioning, the initial year would be during the calendar year 2021. The total pre tax free cash flow generated by the project is some A$812m, or A$580m after the development capex.

Source: Author

From the above, you can get a sense of just how much of a game changer the Cosmos project will be for WSA. From 2022 it will be generating a pre tax free cash flow (EBITDA) of around A$112m; more than double what the company's underlying current EBITDA was over the year to 30 June 2017 (i.e. A$48m on an underlying basis). Considering the research from 3 brokerages that I have access to (UBS, Wilsons, Macquarie), from 2022 Cosmos will effectively double the EBITDA and pre tax free cash flow of WSA at that point in time.

Source: Author, WSA, Wilsons, UBS, Macquarie

Cosmos is even more attractive though when you consider that the majority of the upfront capital cost (A$200m) is already sitting in WSA's bank account (cash on hand at 30 June was A$140m, with zero debt). And given the majority of the capex won't be spent until 2019/2020, it's likely the company will have generated the remaining A$60m it doesn't yet have in the bank from its own free cash flow. Meaning it will STILL be debt free when Cosmos is up and running again in 2020.

...or is it?

The one wrinkle I do see here though is this is that the base assumptions behind the study appear quite dated and, in the case of the assume nickel price, quite bullish. The long run average nickel price assumed in the study was US$7.50/lb (US$16,500/t) which is considerably higher than the current price of $12,000/t. The life of the project is 7.5 years and the first year of production is 2021. Assuming US inflation over the life of the project is 2.5%, that implies that the nickel price is around US$6/lb by the time production starts in 2020 - a long way south of the assumed US$7.50/lb in the PFS. In fact, over the full 7.5 years of the Odysseus mine, the inflation adjusted nickel price only gets to around US$7.06/lb - well shy of the company's assumption behind the project's economics of US$7.50/lb.

Source: WSA, Author

The other inconvenient truth is the AUD/USD exchange rate. This currently sits up around 0.80, higher than the company's forecast of 0.75. I see this as less though of an issue than the company's nickel price assumption as I think the USD will recover a lot of its lost ground over the coming years. Indeed the average long term AUD/USD rate over the last 20 years is around 0.75.

The missing piece in the puzzle here of course is that Cosmos will not shut after only 7.5 years. The PFS assumes only 87kt of the total 174kt of contained nickel within the current resource base of the project is mined over 7.5 years. The fact is in all likelihood, the resource base could well increase a lot more over the course of time. WSA management (correctly) assumes that it will have further exploration success in the Cosmos precinct which would significantly extend the life beyond the assumed 7.5 years.

Furthermore, in management's defence here, the PFS was done at a time when many (including me) assumed the Indonesian government would 'stick to its guns' on its export ban, thus supporting the nickel price, which it clearly did not do.

So, let's re-examine then the project economics at lower nickel prices. I have had a stab at this below. You can see that should nickel slump back to the price 3 months ago (just under US$4/lb), the project's EBITDA would look very differently.

Source: Author

This is probably why the share price didn't really take off after the announcement of the PFS results.

Re-examining the free cash flow yield in light of disappointing 2018 guidance

In my last article on WSA, I presented a table of the company's free cash flow yield sensitivity to the nickel price.

Given all that's transpired in the nickel industry and the fact that things have become decidedly more bearish this year, I thought it timely to take another look at WSA free cash flow yield. I also wanted to check that the WSA still offered the strong upside leverage to the nickel price in the event (hopefully) that prices continued to rally further from where they are today. The third thing that I wanted to better understand was how the company's softer 2018 guidance affected the yield.

I have updated my analysis to use full-year 2017 results just released last week together with management guidance for 2018. Most of the data is widely available, but for the payable nickel percentage. This figure basically relates to the amount of nickel in the concentrate that the buyer pays WSA. Typically, this is around 70%, however, in the case of WSA's new supply arrangements with Tsingshan (which, by all accounts are equal to if not better than the economics it enjoyed in its previous supply agreement with Jinchuan and BHP (NYSE:BHP)), owing to the purity of WSA's product, this figure is thought to be around 75%. I say "thought to be" as the actual figure is a closely kept secret.

Source: Author

I should also emphasise that if anything my analysis above is likely conservative. I have ignored any incremental cash flow contribution from the Cosmos project, which I described above. Clearly, should nickel prices hold where they are and the commissioning of Cosmos proceed according to plan, the free cash flow yield once Cosmos is up and running (assuming an investor were to buy WSA at its current price of A$2.72/share) would be incredibly high. By high I mean the realm of 25%+ (assuming pre tax free cash flow in 2022 of circa A$225m and a cash tax rate of 20%.

So how much of an impact could Cosmos have on the WSA share price?

The simple answer here is that a successful commissioning of Cosmos should increase the WSA share price by the NPV of the project. According to the PFS, the pre tax NPV is some A$292m - or around A$250m once tax is accounted for. This is a little over A85c a share - or an increase of 31% over the current valuation.

As with all things, however, this is not the full picture. As I mentioned earlier, it is highly likely that Cosmos will continue generating free cash flow long after the initial 7.5 years assumed in the PFS. This then argues for a much higher NPV. However, also as mentioned above, the PFS seems to be based on quite heroic nickel price assumptions. At today's nickel price over US$5.50/lb, Cosmos will generate some A$56m EBITDA from 2022. However, at the price back in June (US$4/lb), the EBITDA contribution falls to A$14m.

Rather than consider a hard price impact, I prefer to look at free cash flow yield. An additional A$56m EBITDA (or A$45m free cash flow) would increase the free cash flow yield at today's price by some 6%. At A$14m, the increase is only 1.5%.

Conclusion and key take away

It has been a turbulent 12 months for the nickel industry. The double whammy blow from both Philippines and Indonesian governments to soften restrictions on mining activity (Philippines) and ore export (Indonesia) has reversed a lot of the bullish sentiment that had been building in the industry over the two years leading up this year.

That said, a surge in optimism surrounding Chinese manufacturing of late has led to a renaissance in all industrial metals over the last three months, with the nickel price increasing over 35% over the period.

Although questions remain in my mind regarding the longevity of the latest surge in the nickel price, what's undeniable is that WSA management continues to reshape and position the company for above average free cash flow yield in the coming years. The latest step forward in this quest is the move towards commissioning the Cosmos project.

The successful commissioning of Cosmos will be a game changer for WSA - effectively doubling its EBITDA and free cash flow from 2022 onwards and adding an additional A$1/share to the share price under the PFS assumptions. WSA remains a buy.

