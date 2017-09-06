Gold: The Summer Seasonality Hasn't Disappointed, What To Expect Next?

On June 30, I wrote an article about the seasonality in gold prices. Based on the historical statistics, I expected the gold price and the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) share price to grow during the summer months:

The analysis of historical patterns shows that there is a good probability that gold price and GLD share price will grow in the coming weeks and months. The months of July, August and September tend to be positive for the gold price. Also the technical analysis indicates that this year shouldn't be an exception. A short-term buy signal will be confirmed if the GLD share price crosses the $120 level. If it crosses also the $123.5 level, it should mean a continuation of the bullish trend that started in early 2016. In this case, GLD share price should attack the resistance level at $130.

GLD data by YCharts

Although GLD didn't do very well over the first decade of July, it started to grow in the middle of the month and the bull trend lasts until today. The GLD share price is up by 8% since June 30. Although the share price was bouncing around the $120 level for several days, the $123.5 resistance level was broken pretty quickly. The attack on the resistance level in the $130 area seems to be only the question of time. And as the month of September is usually positive for gold as well, it is time to take a look at what to expect in the near future.

The gold price grew by 1.94% in July, by 4.39% in August and it is up by 1.31% during the first trading days of September. As shown in the table below, gold has outperformed the 2007-2017 as well as the 1969-2017 averages over the last three months. And by now, it is on a way to outperform also during September.

Source: own processing, using data of Stooq

While September is usually a positive month for gold, October is mostly negative and although the results are quite good for the month of November, they are less positive for the month of December. However, the situation is more positive in years, when the gold returns were positive both in July and in August. As shown in the table below, during the 1969-2017 period, the situation when positive July returns were followed by positive August returns occurred 15 times. This year is number 16. Out of the previous 15 cases, in 10 cases the subsequent September-December returns were positive. A little worrisome may be the fact, that in the last three cases (2011, 2012, 2013), the September-December returns were negative. However, all of the three cases occurred during the first years of the recent gold bear market. As the gold market is in a bull phase right now (the gold price is up by 28% since the December 2015 lows near $1,060/toz), it is possible to expect that this time the situation will be different.

Source: own processing, using data of Stooq

The history shows that there is a good probability that the rest of 2017 will be positive for gold prices. This is a good news for GLD. From the technical analysis point of view, the GLD share price seems to be headed to attack the resistance level in the $130-131 area. However, it is important to note that the RSI approaches the level of 80, which is deep in the overbought territory. It is possible to expect that the upward movement will slow-down a little. Also a little price correction is quite possible. But it is hard to say whether it will occur before the GLD price approaches the $130 level or after it approaches the $130 level. If the consolidation happens before, the probability of breaking the resistance level relatively quickly should be higher.

Breaking the $130 resistance level is important, as it will open a lot of space for further price growth. The next resistance levels should be in the $133 and $137 area. However, they are relatively old and they don't seem to be too strong. After that, the way is virtually clear up to the $170 area.

The positive outlook for the gold and GLD prices is supported also by the fundamentals. The muscle-stretching competition between Trump and Kim Jong-un presents a significant global political risk. Countries like Russia or China keep on hoarding physical gold. The conflict in Ukraine is frozen for now but the country is one big mess and it represents a potential risk for the stability of the region. The European Union itself has a lot of trouble with the migration crisis, moreover, it is still unknown how exactly will the Brexit look like. The German parliamentary elections are coming, however, it seems like Merkel will win it again and it is hard to expect any positive changes in the EU policies, which may lead to accumulation of further problems. The war in Syria seems to be coming to an over, however, the situation in the region is far from optimal. The same applies for Libya. And there is also Venezuela that is in a deep economic and political crisis. A potential civil war could destabilize the region of Central America and northern South America. Not to talk about the majority of stock markets around the World that are overdue for a massive correction. The question is when not if.

Conclusion

Gold has confirmed its tendency to do very well over the summer months. The gold price is up by 7.8% since the beginning of July and the fundamental, as well as the technical analysis, indicate that it is primed higher. If GLD breaks the $130 level, it will have to face some resistance approximately at the $133 and $137 levels. After these two obstacles are cleared, a major resistance stands above $170.

