I Would Love To Own Landstar

Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) is a company that I would love to own: it boasts a strong moat with significant industry tailwinds and has a pristine balance sheet and consistently stellar profitability. I also like the fact that it is consistently reducing its share count and has strong dividend growth prospects. However, with its price hovering near all-time highs after rising over 35% this past year, now is not the best time to buy.

Though I am not looking to buy it at these prices, LSTR is definitely a "hold-forever" type company and is not significantly overvalued at present either, given its numerous strengths.

LSTR enjoys numerous competitive advantages that give it a strong moat, including a difficult-to-replicate vast network of shippers, pricing power, access to multiple modes of shipping, and differentiated IT platforms.

The company's network gives it significant buying power, giving it an efficiency edge that passes savings on to customers, making it very difficult for competitors to enter the space while also boosting LSTR's margins. LSTR is the second-largest active-capacity network in the industry after C.H. Robinson (CHRW) and, combined with its access to air, ocean, and rail carriers, give it the capacity, flexibility and the efficiencies needed to meet a variety of customer needs. Competitors looking to build a network that could rival LSTR's are not only faced with the traditional challenges of acquiring necessary startup capital and maintaining profitability while gradually building a network, but also with the shortages of truck drivers that would seriously inhibit their ability to assemble a truck fleet partnership. The company's advanced IT platforms further differentiate LSTR by giving it an edge in market data gathering and analysis, creating another barrier to entry for less-resourced competitors. They also give the company additional switching cost advantages. LSTR's moat has produced remarkably consistent profitability over time, making it a remarkable long-term wealth compounder:

This is reflected in its strong long-term growth in book value and share price:

In addition to its moat-driven profitability, LSTR also boasts a pristine balance sheet. With a 1.78 Cash-to-Debt Ratio, a 2.05 Current Ratio, a 0.13 Debt-to-Equity Ratio, and a positive Net Current Asset Value (i.e., more Current Assets than Total Liabilities), the company has the resources it needs to weather any economic downturns, invest in organic and inorganic growth, and continue returning cash to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. The company has rapidly reduced its float over the past several decades, including by nearly 25% over the past decade:

Meanwhile, it has grown its dividend by ~250% during that same period. Tough only currently yielding 0.4%, the dividend is backed by a mere 10.4% payout ratio, a fortress balance sheet, and strong EPS growth prospects, making the company a likely dividend grower for the foreseeable future.

The current drive in many industries to improve competitiveness in a globalizing economy by increasing supply chain efficiencies and capabilities will further highlight LSTR's competitive advantages and enable it to take considerable market share in the years to come. Meanwhile, the government's electronic logging device mandate could likely disrupt the trucking industry and will therefore enhance the value of LSTR's network, boosting demand and potentially profitability for its services to shippers. These factors should help offset LSTR's recent declines in revenue per load, improving margins:

Analysts seem to agree that LSTR has strong growth prospects: forecasting 13.43% growth over the next five years, more than doubling the 5.96% growth rate over the past five years. This helps explain why the company is overvalued relative to its history, industry, and the broader market:

LSTR Industry Avg S&P 500 LSTR 5-yr Avg P/E 27.4 24.8 21.5 21.6 P/B 6.5 6.8 3.0 6.4 P/S 1.2 1.2 2.1 0.9 P/CF 24.1 16.2 13.5 20.1

Looking at the company from a DCF perspective (applying a 20% margin of safety to analyst growth expectations), it appears to be fairly valued with 9.9% expected annual returns:

However, this still assumes a near doubling of growth from the past five years which is significant given potential headwinds from geopolitical events and the potential negative effects on economic growth from rising interest rates.

Investor Takeaway:

LSTR's strong moat and resulting sterling balance sheet and profitability make it a company that I would love to own. However, with its price hovering around all-time highs, it must deliver on optimistic analyst projections to provide satisfactory returns. I view the company as a hold at present prices and recommend buying at prices of $82 or less as this gives a 10% margin of safety to return 10% annually at a reasonable 10% 5-year growth rate.

