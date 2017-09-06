HNI Corporation: Still Not Cheap Enough After A Troubling Quarter

I'm still not willing to pay a premium for HNI; even though its valuation has come in quite a bit, I'm still staying on the sidelines.

It's been quite a ride for HNI Corporation (HNI):

But HNI hasn't been alone on its roller-coaster ride, even though other office furniture plays haven't seen quite the same volatility. A post-election run backed by enthusiasm toward a corporate tax rate cut (which in theory would spike demand for HNI and its peers) has faded:

The problem with trying to time the bottom in the space more generally is that the declines don't seem like an overreaction. Performance year to date, with the exception of Herman Miller (MLHR), has been awful. HNI's first-half EPS is down 31%. Steelcase (SCS) can't get its execution straight. Knoll (KNL), long my favorite in the space, has seen Office segment revenue decline 17% in the first half.

The industry as a whole seems to be dealing with secular trends toward shared spaces and 'open office' concepts. And, it does seem from commentary at individual companies like smaller, private, firms are taking market share as well. At a time when the industry should be doing reasonably well - CEO confidence is solid, macro factors are beneficial, etc., etc. - it's an outright mess.

In that context, HNI's Q2 results actually aren't that bad, despite the company having to pull down guidance toward the end of the quarter. And, with HNI clearly guiding for improvements in the second half, there is a case for a stock that I've long disliked but started to look interesting in the low-40s back in May. But other peers similarly are expecting a rebound, and HNI's guidance looks both potentially optimistic (particularly after several downward revisions over the past few quarters) and likely not enough to support the continuing premium over KNL and SCS. HNI definitely is getting toward the point where it's just too cheap, and if second-half guidance is correct, it's probably already there. I just don't have enough confidence in the industry, or the company, at the moment to take that bet.

An Ugly Q2

There were some modest pockets of good news looking closely at Q2, but for the most part, the quarter was a rather large disappointment. Organic revenue was basically flat in both the Office and Hearth segments. In Office, contract furniture growth of 9% is extremely impressive in the context of what looks like low-single-digit market growth (at best). But HNI also had to discount to get that business, and meanwhile, weakness in the long-declining supplies-driven channel accelerated, with a 7% organic decline in the quarter. In Hearth, new construction revenue rose just 2%, weaker than expected, with a 4% decline in gas and wood stoves leading segment revenue to decline 0.4%. Given that HNI had originally guided after Q1 for 4-7% organic growth on a consolidated basis, both figures look like a major disappointment.

Margins, meanwhile, compressed sharply in Office, with adjusted EBIT margin dropping 440 bps to 6.3%. Input cost inflation (steel being one factor) and increased discounting both were cited as drivers. There was some additional spend as well related to what looks like an uneven demand environment in the segment, with management saying on the Q2 conference call that expected cost savings had been pushed back to fulfill orders that came in toward the back half of the quarter. (CEO Stan Askren cited a "sort of whipsaw of slow demand with [i.e., followed by] very rapid demand".) Hearth margins did improve, with EBIT increasing almost 9%, on bit of small good news, given that segment drives roughly one-third of total operating profit.

Against initial Q2 guidance, the quarter looks ugly. A decline in adjusted EPS from $0.68 to $0.42 shows just how much impact the margin issues had (and neither discounting nor steel prices is necessarily a one-time effect). Full-year EPS guidance has come down from $2.80-3.10 following Q1 to $2.35-2.55 after Q2 - the latter figure pulled down a nickel between the June guidance update and the late July release of the final Q2 numbers.

But management, particularly CEO Askren, was surprisingly upbeat on the Q2 call. And, there was a lot of optimism toward the back half, and maybe some potential reason to take a long look at HNI around $36.

Better Times Ahead?

On the revenue front, HNI still is expecting a decent year - and a very strong second half. Full-year organic revenue is guided to 2-5% growth in each segment. In Q3, Office organic revenue is expected to increase 7-10%, including 15-18% growth in the contract business. Some of the Q2 weakness is benefiting Q3, as orders shifted into the quarter, and HNI also is facing an easy comparison. (It was a guidance update ahead of a very weak Q3 2016 that tanked HNI last September, and contract revenue fell double digits in the quarter.)

Other players in the contract space similarly have pointed to improved performance in the second half, so HNI isn't necessarily alone from a trend standpoint. But if it does hit its numbers, that likely would imply some gain in market share - something HNI's Office business hasn't been able to accomplish in recent years. And Askren, when asked by an analyst, maintained the company's goal of doubling EPS every 3-5 years, though he admitted it might take toward the longer end of that timetable. Given that the high end is still below 2015 EPS, after sub-1% growth in 2016, that seems far too optimistic.

But there is a case that HNI might be near a bottom as far as earnings go. The supplies-driven channel has dealt with a number of issues for years now, including destocking at the wholesale level and increasing competition. HNI is putting some money into that business - ahead of schedule, in response to the accelerated weakness seen in H1 2017 - and hopes those changes will help. Contract looks reasonably strong. Hearth revenue growth overall has stalled out after two big weather-aided years in 2013 and 2014 (when revenue grew 45%). Guidance is for 7-10% growth in Q3 in new construction ahead of what should be a better winter for sales.

Q2 wasn't quite a 'kitchen sink quarter', but between increased investments, delayed cost savings, and heavier discounting, it had a bit of that feel. Yet HNI still expects revenue to grow for the full year and to be better set up for 2018 in the Office business, in particular. ~$0.08 per share (after tax) in cost savings are being shifted into 2018, with the potential for as much as $0.23-0.25 in benefit in total. And second-half guidance suggests 3-14% year-over-year growth in EPS (mostly coming in Q4), which itself argues that recent bottom-line weakness is at end.

If HNI is right on that front, then $36 probably is too cheap. But, to be honest, I'm skeptical.

Valuation

If HNI hits earnings targets, and posts $2.45 in EPS this year, it's set up to hit $2.75+ in FY18 with only modest organic growth, thanks to high-single-digit growth coming from cost savings alone. Against Tuesday's close of $36.58, that suggests a P/E multiple of about 13x - one pricing in little growth and one a couple turns below HNI's multi-year range. An expansion toward 15x doesn't seem like a lot to ask - and probably gets the stock to $41+, or at least 12% upside, over the next 12 months (plus a 3% dividend yield). And if HNI really has a path to double EPS or come close, expectations for $3+ open a path back to $50 or more, where HNI traded as recently as January.

I'm not convinced HNI is going to hit guidance, however. There have been multiple downward revisions over the past four quarters, with 2016 disappointing relative to early expectations as well. HNI's recent strength in contract aside (and the company is benefiting from easy comparisons), the space as a whole simply doesn't look healthy. Margin pressures aren't going anywhere; input costs are creeping up, labor inflation is an issue, and promotional activity is increasing, as even Askren admitted on the Q2 call.

That pricing pressure usually is limited to large projects, as Askren pointed out; but both Knoll and Steelcase have in recent quarters pointed to the fact that there aren't very many large projects out there. Whether that's a short-term pause due to hopes for corporate tax reform or a secular shift from floor plan changes is unclear (the truth is no doubt somewhere in the middle). But that pricing pressure seems likely to intensify in what looks like a 'buyer's market' for larger installations.

It may be that the industry indeed is at or near a bottom; HNI, SCS, and KNL all look like tempting contrarian plays at the moment. But all three have 'falling knife' concerns, and were I to make a bet on a near-term bottom in the space, I'd rather have KNL at 13x 2017 consensus than HNI at 15x the midpoint of 2017 guidance. (Steelcase hasn't shown enough yet to be an option, even at $13.)

If HNI can post a Q3 in line with its expectations, I might change my tune, and a bit of recent buying perhaps suggests some investors are willing to take a chance near current levels. From here, HNI doesn't look cheap enough. But the company has an opportunity to prove me wrong.

