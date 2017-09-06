AMD's Debt Load Is High, But The Company Can Meet Its Obligations

Investment Thesis

The equity financing and debt restructurings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) in Q3 and Q4 fiscal 2016 have significantly reduced its long-term debt to $1.4 billion from $2.0 billion. While it was a significant reduction, its debt to capitalization ratio remains very high at 76.7%. The earliest debt maturing will be $190 million senior notes with 6.75% interest rate maturing in 2019. With its revenue expecting to grow in double digits, the company’s cash flow is expected to return positive. Hence, we believe AMD should be able to meet this debt obligation.

In this article, we will take a closer look at AMD’s cash flow statement and balance sheet and discuss how AMD will meet its debt obligation. We also will briefly discuss the impact of AMD’s high debt on the company.

AMD’s Effort to Reduce its Long-Term Debt

We will first begin by looking at AMD’s long-term debt. Through capital raising, debt restructuring, and debt repayment in Q3 and Q4 fiscal 2016, AMD’s long-term debt has been reduced significantly. As the chart below shows, its long-term debt dropped significantly from above $2.0 billion down to below $1,400 at the end of Q2 fiscal 2017. Likewise, we see its interest expense reducing proportionately as well, dropping from above $40 million per quarter to a little over $32 million in Q2 2017.

Source: Created by author, company reports

Similarly, in terms of AMD’s long-term debt to capitalization ratio, we see from the chart below that this ratio has declined significantly from the high of 133.5% in Q1 fiscal 2016 to 76.7% in Q2 2017.

Source: Created by author, company reports

This improvement is significant, but still significantly higher than AMD’s competitors. As the table below shows, Nvidia's (NVDA) and Intel's (INTC) long-term-debt to capitalization ratio are all below 30%.

As of Q2 2017 Long-Term Debt to Capitalization Ratio (%) Nvidia (NVDA) 25.0% Intel (INTC) 28.9% AMD 76.7%

Source: Created by author

Both Nvidia and Intel have higher long-term debt than AMD largely because both companies are larger in scale. Nvidia’s long-term debt was close to $2.0 billion. Intel’s debt was $20.6 billion at the end of 2016. Both are able to generate positive cash flow from operations consistently. For example, Nvidia’s cash flow from operations in its fiscal 2017 which ended on Jan 29, 2017, was $1.7 billion. This covers 85% of its long-term debt. Intel on the other hand has $21.8 billion of cash flow from operations in its fiscal 2016. Its cash flow from operations in 2016 more than enough covers its long-term debt. On the other hand, AMD not been able to consistently generate positive cash flow from operation.

AMD’s Debt Ladder

With its debt restructuring effort in latter half of 2016, AMD’s debt ladder has improved significantly as the chart below shows. Blue bars indicate AMD’s debt ladder before its financing effort (Q2-16), and orange bars indicate its refinancing afterwards. Previously, AMD had a total of $1.05 billion of debt maturing before 2021. With its refinancing effort, AMD only has $190 million of debt maturing before 2022.

Source: Created by author, company reports

Source: Created by author, company reports

Despite the dilutive nature of refinancing plus convertible senior notes, we must praise AMD’s management for its effort to improve AMD’s balance sheet and allow the company to focus on long-term development.

AMD’s Cash Flow and Cash Balance

We have thus far looked at AMD’s solid efforts to improve its balance sheet and debt maturity ladder. We will now take a look at AMD’s cash flow and its cash balance. This will ultimately tell us if AMD is able to repay its $190 million debt maturing in 2019. AMD’s cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $844 million at the end of Q2 2017, down by $99 million from Q1. The decline was primarily due to changes in working capital, driven by wafer purchases in anticipation of stronger revenue growth in the third quarter. The rise in inventories also shows management’s optimistic view of revenue growth in Q3 and Q4. With a mid-to high teen revenue growth expected in Q3, management believe they will achieve positive free cash flow in the entire fiscal 2017 despite over $400 million deficit in the first half of fiscal 2017.

Source: Created by author, company reports

Source: Created by author, company reports

We think AMD’s growth for the remaining part of 2017 is achievable as AMD’s semi-custom chips, processor for data center and server, etc. have solid performance and priced competitively. The momentum should carry its growth onto 2018. The company should be able to generate enough cash flow to support its cash balance.

However, as we mentioned earlier, AMD’s cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities is only $844 million at the end of Q2 2017. This low cash reserve means AMD cannot afford making any mistakes. For example, a design flaw or a tape out delay can be very costly. In addition, unlike Intel or Nvidia that can invest heavily, AMD’s Research and Development expenses will continue to be limited.

Investors should be aware that AMD’s equity financing back in Q3 2016 has resulted in a higher share count. Its total shares outstanding is now reached 1.14 billion (including shares related to its 2026 convertible senior notes). Prior to the equity financing, its total shares outstanding was 821 million. This 38.9% increase in its shares outstanding will dilute its EPS when the company returns to profit in 2018.

Investor Takeaway

With mid-to-high-teen double digit growth in revenue, AMD should be able to meet its debt obligations and maintain a cash balance similar or better than the level today. However, AMD cannot afford to make any mistakes. Investors should consider the risk of the global economy as well. Should a major global recession occur in 2018 that resulted in weak demand, the company will be facing serious trouble. In addition, its debt level means the company will not have enough resources allocated to R&D. Finally, don’t forget that the equity financing that improved AMD’s balance sheet back in Q3 was a double-edged sword that also has a dilutive effect on its EPS.

Thank you for reading. If you like my article, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "follow" to receive future updates.