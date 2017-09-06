Multi-Asset Class Investing: Is It Time To Begin Reducing Risk?

In response, we reduced risk in our multi-asset model portfolio by 7%, as of the beginning of September; we now hold a 25% cash position.

Given valuations, downside risk has risen relative to potential upside, even though we do not currently see a recession on the horizon.

Most risky asset classes endured losses during the first half of August before rallying to end the month with modest gains (for more details, see chart below). At month-end gold and emerging market equities ended at the top of the pile (see table below) while REITs and High Yield endured modest losses. At month-end, asset class valuations remain elevated, with the possible exception of emerging market equities. Given current valuations and the balance between upside and downside risks, we continue to hold 25% of the multi-asset portfolio in cash.

We do not expect the Fed to aggressively raise interest rates, given ongoing concerns about financial market stability and a weak real economy. Employment growth in August was 156,000, slightly below expectations, and wage growth also was weaker-than-expected. One more hike by year-end currently has been priced-in by the market.

At this point in time, upside opportunities for investors appear limited relative to potential downside risk and uncertainty associated with the political situation (to say nothing about the tension with North Korea) is not helping stabilize matters.

The ICycle Market State framework remains in a Neutral Market State (where it has been for the past nineteen months).

However, the probability that we enter a Fade Risk (de-risking) Market State over the next three months has increased from 29% to 48%, versus a decline from 56% to 33% for the probability that we remain in a Neutral Market State. If the portfolio fully moves into a Fade Risk Market State, we will move toward greater protection.

Financial markets have generated significant returns since the end of the crisis, yet the real economy continues to operate under a cloud, with real GDP growth rates well below trend at 2%. The ICycle Multi-Asset Model Portfolio is experiencing a transition from US to foreign stocks as it scales back exposure to several risky asset classes, notably US equities and high yield bonds, given potential risk. Our current risk exposure is more conservative and diversified than earlier in the year.

We continue to believe that the current financial cycle is not likely to end well, given excessive levels of private sector debt, overvalued asset prices and the need eventually to unwind post-crisis monetary policy. Achieving a "soft landing" in this environment will be no easy feat. Over the past thirty years inflation has exited goods and services and become firmly embedded in asset prices (emboldened by asymmetric monetary policy, aka the "Greenspan Put"). However, real economic growth has failed to recover to anywhere near what has been achieved in previous post-war expansions.

What is badly needed today in the U.S. today are serious measures that spur productivity and real economic growth benefiting the lower end of the income distribution. Incredibly, the bottom 50% of income earners' share of income distribution declined from 20% in 1980 to 12% in 2014 (most recent figures available), while the share going to the top 1% increased from 12% to 20%. Excessive indebtedness means that the lower 50% cannot afford to increase consumption (which drives nearly 70% of the US economy). Until this situation begins to be addressed, our guess is that growth will remain in the 2% range. And if there is a recession and/or financial crisis, all bets are off.

In this environment, agility and steps to preserve capital until markets begin to adjust makes sense. If there is a 50% chance that markets increase by, say 10%, and an equal chance that they fall by 30%, we know which way we would go - namely, reduce risk.

We do not know whether the cycle ends in 2017 or persists for longer. It is easy to make the bearish case for it ending this year, given valuations, debt ratios, etc., but we are not perma bears and the case for a sharp decline is not currently compelling. We believe that what matters most in investing is protecting portfolios in a downturn. We continue to harbor doubts about the sustainability of current market valuations, and for that reason, in addition to an upside/downside risk calculation, we hold 25% in cash. And we are doing our best to diversify portfolio risk.

In our view, these risks underscore the need for an adaptive, real-world regime-based approach that integrates financial cycle and macroeconomic risk. Unlike mainstream economic and financial market theory, this approach recognizes that financial markets are inherently unstable.

