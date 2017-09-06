Stanley Fischer Exits As Federal Reserve Vice-Chair

Mr. Fischer has been a major contributor to the smoothness of the current economic recovery and a steady hand in handling all the uncertainties and pressures facing policy makers.

Stanley Fischer leaving the Federal Reserve just adds another downside element to all the other downside factors that exist in the world.

Stanley Fischer has announced he is leaving the Federal Reserve in the middle of October 2017.

Of all the things going on in the world today, this coming departure disturbs me about as much as anything going on.

Mr. Fischer provided, in my mind, intelligence, common sense, compatibility, and all around solid characteristics. He was a strong foundation in all the turmoil going on in the world.

Mr. Fischer and I came from different schools of economic thought, but his research was excellent, well thought-out and inclusive. Even when one disagreed with him, it was important to understand what he produced. One could always learn something from him.

In practice, he was sensible and pragmatic and tended to act incrementally and not rashly or in a panic. He was, in my mind, someone who stabilized the ship, whatever the conditions.

He has been on the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System since May 2014 and has served in a leadership capacity as Vice-Chairman. People listened when he spoke or when he wrote.

He has also served as governor of the Bank of Israel, chief economist of the World Bank, First Deputy Managing Director of the International Fund. After leaving the IMF he served as Vice Chairman of Citigroup (C).

And, he was also a professor at MIT. The list of his doctoral students reads like a Who’s Who of economic researchers and policymakers and includes former Fed chair, Ben Bernanke.

As I have written, this is a crucial time for policy makers. Just in the Federal Reserve there are the issues pertaining to the reduction in the size of the Fed’s balance sheet, whether or not the Fed should continue to raise its short-term policy rate of interest, whether or not the financial regulations of the past decade or so should be rolled back and the role of the US dollar in monetary policy decisions.

Losing Stanley Fischer at this time is a real blow. My confidence in the future of economic policymaking in the US government has declined, even from the low level it was at, and with it, my confidence in the future of the economy has also fallen.

To me, Mr. Fischer added a certain level of confidence to whatever it was that he was involved in - regardless of what it was. He will be missed.

