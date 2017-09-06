In Search Of Growth: Check Point

Check Point risks the scenario of falling behind on new market share gains while being conservative on OPEX spend to ramp up FCF.

It continues to offer best-of-breed solutions, however, demand side prints are not reflective of its core capabilities.





Check Point Software (CHKP) has been a market leader by revenue among the top network security pure plays, however, forecasts by the Street points towards a power shift with Palo Alto Networks (PANW) set to take assume the top leaderboard in market share by revenue.

How will this impact Check Point’s valuation and cash flow sustainability?



It’s becoming a line item in Palo Alto’s quarterly conference call to boast of its displacement of Check Point or other security plays. This quarter, it happened to be a 7 figure replacement at one of Australia’s largest banks.



In its last conference call:



Specific examples of customer wins and competitive displacements in the quarter included an eight-figure Cisco replacement at one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies that included both attached and non-attached subscriptions; a seven-figure Check Point replacement at one of Australia’s largest banks to protect their remote offices; a McAfee replacement on 40,000 endpoints at one of the largest energy companies in the United States; a seven-figure Cisco replacement and competitive win against Check Point at a large U.S. loan corporation for data center segmentation; and a competitive win at a very large global service provider in a cloud data center deal.

The story was similar last quarter:



Specific examples of customer wins, competitive displacements in the quarter included a Check Point data center replacement for one of the world’s largest retailers and eight-figure deals to replace Check Point in a large U.S.-based auto insurance provider; a seven-figure Cisco replacement that included all of our tax subscriptions, where we became the security platform for one of the world’s largest travel companies based in Europe; a seven-figure Cisco replacement with our PA-7080 chassis and new PA-5200 series devices at a multi-state network of physician clinics, outpatient centers and hospitals in the United States...

And the quarter before:



Despite these execution issues, we continue to capture market share at high rates.... a Cisco replacement and competitive win against Check Point for a datacenter project at a major North American healthcare provider that included a significant investment in both hardware and subscriptions; a Check Point replacement to secure the retail network at a large North American retailer, including our VM-Series and AutoFocus; and a competitive win against Cisco and Check Point to secure the private cloud of a bank based in Europe.

This explains a lot about the new revenue and market share projections/shift of top cyber plays.

Market Share by Revenue of Top Cyber Security Pure Plays

By revenue, Checkpoint’s market share of top cyber plays has been projected to fall from 13.5% to 11.9%. Palo Alto, on the other hand, will witness a market share gain from 14.5% to 15.2%. This also includes market share gains from the likes of Trend Micro (TMCY) and Proofpoint (PFPT) who offer niche solutions in areas like the cloud, email and endpoint security.

Revenue Growth Projections of Top Cyber Security Pure Plays

This explains the Street’s lofty revenue projections for its competitors. With the likes of Proofpoint, Symantec (SYMC) and Palo Alto projected to gain more grounds at Check Point’s expense.

It will be interesting to understand management’s response to this competitive onslaught on its dominance and FCF sustainability.

Product

From a product perspective, management is positioning the Check Point Infinity security platform to take-on competition at it prepares to increase use cases and applicability of its product offering in a fast changing threat landscape. The architecture consolidates its firewalls, UTMs, mobile threat defense, ransomware solutions and security gateways.

While these capabilities have been backed by top research firms in terms of effectiveness and innovativeness, Check Point still lags top competition in most security niches. This partly explains its incessant loss to competitors like Palo Alto in recent quarters.



Also, Check Point still derives the bulk of its revenue from physical on-prem solutions. The bulk of the new market share gains in the cyber security market in recent quarters have been from attached subscription which has come at a huge acquisition cost to competitors like Palo Alto and Symantec.

While Check Point has the best fundamentals in the cyber security market, sustaining that status will continue to be at the expense of market share erosion. It’s hard to understand how comfortable management feels with being low to moderately aggressive in a highly disruptive market. The fact remains that management has the capabilities to increase win-rate and while it keeps touting the superior capabilities of its products, it remains to be proven that new customers jumping on the cyber security bandwagon feel the same.

Conclusion

With the introduction of new products mostly revolving around its security architecture of the future, I believe Check Point has the capability to weather near and long term competitive/macro headwinds. Its balance sheet with cash and short term investment which stands at $1.59 billion is more than the enterprise value of some of its small cap peers/competitors. It's far superior profit margins set it apart from the double task of managing profitability with ROIC and in seasons of demand softness. Therefore, I'm convinced Check Point will remain a safe haven for investors who want to diversify into top cyber plays.

If you like my article and would like to stay up-to-date on the next one, you can click the "Follow" button next to my profile.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.