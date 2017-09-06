Roku Files $100 Million Placeholder For U.S. IPO

Quick Take

Streaming technology company Roku (ROKU) plans to sell $100 million Class A shares in a U.S. IPO filing.

Roku has developed a TV set top box and streaming service that enables users to exert control over the content they are interested in watching.

The firm is seeing significant growth in hours streamed, which is favorable for its new focus on "platform" revenues, but management will need to prove it can monetize that growth to justify a significant IPO valuation.

Company and Technology

Los Gatos, California,-based Roku was founded in 2002 to bridge the gap between on-demand video content and television viewing by combining the two concepts into a single service.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Anthony Wood, who previously "invented the first DVR" while founding ReplayTV.

Below is a brief overview video of Roku’s Ultra device and platform:

The company’s technology is centered around various devices with differing capabilities which it calls "streaming players." It also sells Roku TVs which include its Roku OS operating system already integrated.

In addition, Roku makes money by selling advertising in various ad units throughout its service.

The company has raised more than $200 million in private financing from a large syndicate of investors including News Corp (NWS), Netflix (NFLX), Viacom (VIA), Menlo Ventures, Hearst Ventures and others.

Market and Competition

According to aJune 2016 summary of the U.S. OTT (Over-The-Top) streaming market, Roku’s devices held a 49% share, as the chart below shows.

Major competitive vendors that provide similar OTT streaming include:

Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Amazon (AMZN)

Apple (AAPL)

Company management says that its system "operates the number one TV streaming platform in the United States as measured by total hours streamed."

Notably, Roku management has been increasing the revenue from its "platform" of advertising and related ongoing service revenues as a percentage of overall revenues, as the chart below shows,

So, the ongoing "platform" revenue growth is the real opportunity for Roku and prospective IPO investors.

Financials and IPO Details

Roku’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Steadily growing topline revenue

revenue Increasing gross margin

Significant cash used in operations

Below are the company’s operational results for the past two and ½ years (Audited GAAP for full years):

Revenue

1H 2017: $200 million, 19% increase vs. prior

2016: $399 million, 25% increase vs. prior

2015: $320 million

Gross Margin (%)

1H 2017: 38%

2016: 30%

2015: 28%

Cash Flow From Operations

1H 2017: $17.4 million cash used in operations

2016: $32.5 million cash used in operations

2015: $32.6 million cash used in operations

As of June 30, 2017, the company had $70 million in cash and $185 million in total liabilities.

Roku intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A Common Stock, although the $100 million number is considered by some to be a placeholder figure.

Class B common stockholders, which will likely consist of senior management and existing majority investors, will have ten votes per share vs. only one vote per share of Class A common stock.

A 2016 study concluded that public companies with unequal voting rights such as that contemplated by Roku, "underperform shareholder friendly ones."

Roku says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

As of the date of this prospectus, we cannot specify with certainty all of the particular uses for the net proceeds to us from this offering. However, we currently intend to use the net proceeds from this offering primarily for general corporate purposes, including working capital, research and development, sales and marketing activities and capital expenditures. We may also use a portion of the net proceeds from this offering for the acquisition of, or investment in, technologies or businesses that complement our business, although we have no commitments or agreements to enter into any such acquisitions or investments.

Commentary

Roku is an early player in the OTT streaming to the TV market, they "pioneered" it according to management.

But that doesn’t mean that they will win in that market.

The firm has admirably earned a leading position in the U.S. streaming market, but deep pocketed players are coming after its position, notably YouTube, Apple and Amazon.

Facebook (FB) also has added its “Watch” feature, which aims to provide similar functionality, sucking video viewership away from the TV among younger demographics.

Management is right to push harder with its "platform" business, as this creates a more predictable revenue stream.

Financials are a bit of a worry. Although its 1H 2017 comparable revenue results are impressive, Roku will need to have a major second half increase in topline revenues to beat 2016’s full year. Otherwise, a flat revenue result for 2017 would be difficult to sell the IPO on.

While the firm is showing a rapid growth in streaming hours, which is good news for its platform focus, management will need to prove it can monetize that growth to justify a significant IPO valuation.

We don’t know the expected share price range or proposed post-IPO market capitalization, so when those details are disclosed, I’ll provide a final opinion.

