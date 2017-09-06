Natural Gas Equities Signaling A Turning Point

While Lower 48 production has rebounded, we think the consensus estimates for 78 Bcf/d production in 2018 will prove to be overly optimistic.

The divergence in share price performance vs. natural gas should close once the market sees the factors that will weigh on production growth.

Welcome to the turning point edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Natural gas equities have underperformed natural gas for the last year. But the recent convergence is signaling a potential turning point for these producers. Take, for example, Southwestern (SWN), one of the more levered Northeast natural gas producers.

Since October of last year, the divergence between where natural gas has traded and where Southwestern has traded is sitting at the widest we've seen it in years. Here's a longer view of this (seven years):

This has also been the case with a Northeast producer we own, Range Resources (RRC):

We can list a host of other examples, like Antero Resources (AR) and Gulfport Energy (GPOR), but we think you understand where we're coming from.

Since the early August swoon, natural gas producers have started catching a bid. Southwestern has bottomed and started to trend higher, while Range Resources made a multi-year low and has since rebounded. We think the depressed sentiment on natural gas producers stem from the depressed futures curve.

Source: BMO Capital Markets

As you can see in the chart above (this was at the close as of Sept. 5, 2017), 2018 STRIP trades just above $3/MMBtu while 2019 trades at $2.86/MMBtu, and 2020/2021 trade at $2.78/MMBtu. The backwardated curve illustrates a combination of relentless producer hedging and concerns regarding U.S. natural gas production growth. Recent production data also points to further gains ahead for Lower 48 production (see chart below).

Source: HFI Research

Lower 48 production reached a YTD high yesterday, clocking in at around ~73.8 Bcf/d. This has gradually increased from ~71 Bcf/d, where we started the year. So, the concern regarding natural gas production growth is valid.

However, after spending a considerable amount of time researching the areas of growth, we think production growth estimates for the Lower 48 are vastly overstated at the moment. One reason why we believe that is because sell-side analysts are taking the current takeaway capacity that's coming online and projecting supplies to meet it right away. The issue with this analysis is that it doesn't consider which producers can ramp production up, and which producers can't. Southwestern and Chesapeake (CHK), the No. 2 and 3 largest natural gas producers in the U.S., will struggle to grow natural gas production. CHK has already guided for higher liquids growth, as the company's capex plan focuses on liquids production.

In a special report we published to subscribers, we explained how much gas the Marcellus, Utica, and Haynesville shale can grow by 2020, while we wrote a separate special report about the complications with the Permian's increasing associated gas production. While takeaway capacity constraints are expected to alleviate bottlenecks in the Northeast, other factors will be in bulls' favor. We think once the market sees these factors, natural gas and natural gas equities will move higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RRC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.