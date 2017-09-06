GW Pharmaceuticals Targets Long-Term Profits With Epidiolex

Epidiolex is close to approval in the US and UK, and has home-run potential for the firm.

Medical Marijuana has boomed since the Cole Memo (2013) made it clear that the US government would take a hands-off approach to the industry. US cannabis sales (medical & recreational) are estimated to reach $17 billion annually by 2021. Twenty-nine states have already enacted some form of marijuana legislation and it is predicted that more than a dozen additional states will adopt cannabis legislation within the next five years. In addition, recent legal changes in Canada, Uruguay, Israel, and Western Europe have opened up significant opportunities for cannabis-based medication.

As the market continues to expand in the US and internationally, so does the number of biotech and biopharma companies seeking to expand their research into the development of cannabinoid-based (chemical compounds found in marijuana) pharmaceutical and delivery systems. The U.S. consumer market for cannabinoid pharmaceuticals is projected to exceed $50 billion by 2029, according to Statista. The market has gained increasing hype and prominence given the sustained efforts and results of leading biotech companies such as Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE), AXIM Biotechnologies (OTCQB:AXIM), GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH), and InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IMLFF). From multiple sclerosis symptoms and epilepsy to gastrointestinal problems and migraines, cannabinoids are increasingly demonstrating potential for a vast variety of medical conditions.

GW Pharmaceuticals was founded in 1998 by doctors Geoffrey Guy and Brian Whittle, GW Pharmaceuticals is a UK and US biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing cannabis-therapeutics in a range of disease areas. The company has become regarded as a leading industry player as a result of successfully isolating different cannabinoids from marijuana plants and turning them into efficient medical therapies. GW has developed the world the world’s first prescription medicine derived from the marijuana plant, Sativex, which is approved in 29 countries outside of the US for the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis.

The company also has a deep pipeline of additional clinical stage cannabinoid product candidates for both orphan and non-orphan indications with a particular focus on neurological conditions. Their leading product candidate is Epidiolex, which is a liquid formulation of cannabis-derived cannabidiol (CBD), used to treat epilepsy syndromes. The epilepsy drug market in particular, expected to reach $5.47 billion by 2024, is dominated by big pharma players such as Sanofi (SNY), Novartis AG (NVS), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Pfizer (PFE), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). Most of the key players are engaged in strengthening their product portfolios to increase their market share. The introduction of novel drugs, including cannabis-based drugs, is expected to foster the market penetration and lower price of antiepileptic drugs, thus increasing demand. As an example, GlaxoSmithKline acquired shared rights to Valeant Pharmaceutical’s Retigabine (an epilepsy drug) for $670 million.

The majority of companies in the Pharmaceutical industry have small market caps and low stock prices. GW is an exception - its market cap is in the $2.5B+ range - not millions - and its stock price is over $100/share. The company has also been in operation since 1998, which is much longer than most pharmaceutical start-ups. The next biggest cannabis-based pharmaceutical company is Insys Therpeutics (INSY), which is worth a distant $664 million. Because of GW’s established history, it’s current ratio of 11.5 shows that it is highly liquid, and is comfortable paying bills and covering expenses. In addition, this financial status creates a high amount of net working capital for development, and also appears favorable from a credit risk (lending) standpoint.

The cost of development and approval of drugs is very high in the US, as is the return on investment for new drugs released to patients post FDA approval. Below is the trend:



Compared to other pharmaceutical development firms, GW Pharmaceutical has done a phenomenal job of developing its chief drug - Epidiolex - and passing it through to Stage 3 clinical trials. The company has raised only $760M and has already developed two patented drugs with proven efficacy. GW has a strong balance sheet and has consistently grown its cash reserves over the last years to total $374.39M. Their first drug, Sativex, has generated substantial revenue and is being sold in 29 countries:

GW and other pharmaceutical companies follow the below product lifecycle:



In the next two years, GW is projected to enter the marketing and sales phase with Epidiolex and is well positioned to make money in a monopolistic market.

Long-term profitability



Assuming Epidiolex is successfully approved by the FDA (in the US) and the MHRA (in the UK), GW Pharmaceuticals will be poised to reap excess profits because of a temporary, government supported monopoly on their drug. The exclusivity would last for 7 years in the US, and 10 years in the UK. Epidiolex is the closest drug in the company’s portfolio to approval, but GW’s goal of becoming the exclusive cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical producer for multiple ailments tells investors that the company is creating value for the long term. We believe that in the event the US or the UK grants GW Pharmaceuticals an exclusive license to produce Epidiolex, the firm will achieve a higher return on assets than its competitors. If approved, GW Pharmaceuticals will not have any competing drugs to Epidiolex, opening the epilepsy market of $3.7 billions and 2.2 million patients. Expected cash flow for the next 8 years is $5.76B.

GW Pharmaceutical’s currently held and sought after patents on the use of cannabis-derived medications positions the company to hold a sustained competitive advantage over competitors:

US Patent# Status Prevention/Treatment of 9,205,063 Pending Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis 9,168,278 Issued Appetite suppressant for weight loss. 9,017,737 Issued Psychotic disorders 8,771,760 Pending Constipation 8,790,719 Pending Prostate cancer, breast cancer, and colon cancer.

Each of these patents provides (or for those pending, may grant) an exclusive license to GW Pharmaceuticals to own the market of cannabinoid medications. GW’s first mover advantage extends beyond patents. GW is one of the only companies in the UK to attain a government license to cultivate cannabis for research and development purposes. The company is allowed to grow custom strains and use advanced cannabinoid extraction technologies to better test cannabinoid-based treatments and medicines.

In the United States, there are currently twenty-nine states that have legalized medical cannabis. Obviously these markets would be open to any cannabinoid-based drug that GW develops. However, because the FDA is at the federal level, an approval for Epidiolex may open up availability to all fifty states. In the twenty-one states that have not yet legalized medical cannabis, doctors may be able to prescribe Epidiolex - and only Epidiolex - as the sole CBD-based treatment for epilepsy. Individual states may prevent this from happening, but in general the laws at the federal level supersede those at the state level. The FDA approval for Epidiolex is expected in 2017 and would grant a monopoly to GW by way of government decree.

The medical cannabis industry is still emerging, and GW is the clear worldwide leader in cannabis-based pharmaceuticals. With government-sanctioned support in both the US and Europe, the company is poised to have a monopoly on the development and distribution of cannabis-based treatments and medications well into the next decade. For these reasons, we believe that GW will sustain monopolistic profits for a period of 8 to 10 years.

