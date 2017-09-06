Tax Ramifications Of Dividend Investing

Tax-savvy investors share a distinct advantage over their less-savvy counterparts, and it's not necessarily that their trades will be more profitable or even better researched and executed. The difference will be determined at tax time when the tax consequences of those investments will determine which investor selected and traded positions designed best to maximize his gains and minimize his losses. This article addresses many, although certainly not all, of the ways you might be able to reduce the tax bite Uncle Sam will take out of your yearly profits.

Being a long time dividend investor, at the beginning of each year, I have a reasonably accurate picture of what my expected yearly income might be. I know what my Social Security income will total for the year and what to expect from most of my outside the market income. I also have a good idea of what to expect from my portfolio's dividend income, primarily because of a spreadsheet I developed to closely monitor my monthly receipts and one designed to monitor the total receipts of my expected yearly dividends. However, I confess that I haven't as yet figured the best way to determine, prior to the end of each year, what part of each dividend is considered qualified, unqualified, or will be considered the return of capital, or ROC, income. Although it might sound complicated, knowledge of the above, if considered and acted upon, will help you make better-informed investment decisions in relation to the tax consequences you will face early the following year. The following Quantum Online screenshot contains an example of information that's helpful.

Although this security has recently suspended its monthly dividend payments, it is not our concern for the purpose of this article. Notice the "Yes" in the 15% Tax Rate box, which is further explained in the synopsis above, as follows:

Dividends paid by this preferred security are eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% to a maximum of 20% depending on the holder's tax bracket (and under IRS specified holding restrictions).

Basically, this means that the dividends paid, come tax-time, will not be taxed as straight income but at 15% and to a maximum of 20%, to be determined by the total amount of each tax payer's yearly income. Consequently, this investment dollar for dollar would earn a more profitable reward than the exact same investment that contained a "No" in that same box.

According to Investopedia (emphasis mine):

A qualified dividend is a type of dividend to which capital gains tax rates are applied. These tax rates are usually lower than regular income tax rates. Ordinary dividends that do not qualify for this tax preference are taxed at an individual's normal income tax rate. To qualify: 1. The dividend must have been paid by an American company or a qualifying foreign company. 2. The dividends are not listed with the IRS as those that do not qualify. 3. The required dividend holding period has been met. BREAKING DOWN 'Qualified Dividend' Regular dividends are classified as either qualified or unqualified. The category has tax implications that can impact an investor's return. Generally, most regular dividends are qualified. The Holding Period The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) requires investors to hold the stock for a minimum period of time to benefit from the lower tax rate. Common stock investors must hold the shares for more than 60 days during the 121-day period that starts 60 days before the ex-dividend date. For preferred stock, the holding period is more than 90 days during a 181-day period that starts 90 days before the ex-dividend date. Tax Rates According to the IRS's 2015 regulations, the tax rate on qualified dividends for those that have ordinary income taxed at 10% or 15% do not pay any tax on the dividends. Those that pay tax rates greater than 15% but less than 39.6% have a 15% rate on qualified dividends. The tax on qualified dividends is capped at 20%, which is for those individuals in the 39.6% tax bracket. Unqualified There are investments that do not qualify. This means investors will have to pay the higher tax rate, which is the one applied to ordinary income, to the dividend income. These include dividends paid by real estate investment trusts (REITs), master limited partnerships (MLPs), those on employee stock options, and those on tax-exempt companies. Those paid from money market accounts, such as deposits in savings banks, credit unions or other financial institutions, do not qualify and should be reported as interest income. Special one-time dividends are also unqualified. A foreign corporation is a qualified foreign corporation if it meets one of the following three conditions: the company is incorporated in a U.S. possession, the corporation is eligible for the benefits of a comprehensive income tax treaty with the United States, or the stock is readily tradable on an established securities market in the United States. A foreign corporation is not qualified if it is considered a passive foreign investment company.

Notice the separate way each is treated on the above screenshot slice of a 1040 return pictured below.

Return of capital, briefly mentioned above, in certain instances might be a true double-edged sword. I happen to love ROC dividends because they are not considered income and are consequently untaxed in the year the dividends are collected. There were several years when I barely paid a tax rate of more than 15% of my total income because a large part of it was considered ROC. However, there are two flies in this ointment. The first and not so terrible a one, in my opinion, is that upon the sale of the security its cost will be reduced by the total amount received as ROC, thereby increasing the capital gain I will be taxed on. This troubles me not at all because depending upon my tax bracket during the year of the sale, the most I pay will either be at a rate of 15 or 20%, far less than my most probable tax rate of 33%. The second and potentially more troubling thing about ROC is that it might foretell potential company problems to the point of a potential existential threat, the bane of my investment existence.

According to The Motley Fool:

Business development companies aren't taxed at the corporate level. All taxes are paid at your personal tax rates. ... [They] are basically just publicly traded funds of private company debt and stock. Being funds, they pay distributions that are taxed in four different ways -- either as income, capital gains, dividends, or returns of capital. ... Different BDCs pay out different types of dividends. Most pay out all three kinds of taxable dividends that varies from year to year.

Municipal bonds and bond fund interest payments are totally tax-free for me as a resident of Florida because it charges no state income tax. Municipal bond interest from one state might be taxed by another state that charges state income tax. NY State is a prime example of this. The consequence of tax-free interest benefits the recipient in two ways. Firstly, the interest is obviously tax-free. The second, you might not have considered, is that tax-free income payments are not figured into your yearly total income and might not throw you into a higher tax bracket, e.g., from 33 to 35%.

Finally, and of major consequence for those investors not trading from IRA's or other tax deferred vehicles, are the consequences of realized and unrealized capital gains. Your portfolio can appreciate immensely year to year without you ever having to pay taxes on any of those increases in value as long as none of the securities held are sold. Consequently, your portfolio's value can increase by millions of dollars without you paying a single penny of taxes as long nothing is sold. However, upon the sale of one or several of the portfolio's securities held long enough to be considered a long-term investment, the gain will only be taxed at 15% or a maximum of 20% rather than the tax you would pay according to your particular tax bracket.

Conversely, dividends and interest payments received are taxed each year they are received. Yes, they might be taxed at different levels as discussed above, but they are taxed. Consequently, the value of your portfolio is reduced by the amount of the taxes you have paid previously. Consider the ramifications of a portfolio when nothing was sold over several years of trading and appreciation as opposed to a portfolio that received a fair share of its gains as dividend and/or interest payments also not taken out as income. The difference of the value of each portfolio would be vast as a result of the taxes paid by one and not the other.

On the other hand, in the sad event of a 2008-like contraction, the portfolio in which nothing was sold might lose several years of unrealized capital appreciation virtually overnight, while the portfolio that gained several years of dividend and interest payments would be less impacted and you'd end up with a more valuable portfolio.

Consequently, I suggest that all investors make a serious effort to better understand the way the tax you pay affects your bottom line. For those of you who don't do your own taxes, a great way to start would be to carefully review those prepared for you. As best as you are able, try to figure out how your accountant accomplished his task. It's the way I figured out how to prepare my first return way back in 1984.

I'm hoping that in the following comment section my savvy CPA followers will add to the conversation and discuss other possible tax ramifications for us to consider.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.