ConocoPhillips' (COP) Management Presents at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference (Transcript)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference Call

September 6, 2017 9:45 AM ET

Executives

Matt Fox - Executive Vice President, Strategy, Exploration and Technology

Analysts

Paul Cheng - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Paul Cheng

[Call starts abruptly] it’s ConocoPhillips. We’re extremely happy to have Matt Fox, the Executive Vice President, Strategy, Exploration and Technology with us. Conoco over the last several years have seen dramatic transformation and operating costs and the capital requirement continue to have come down and become one of the low-cost operator in the industry. And I think, Matt have a substantial more insight to share with us in terms of what else that the company will be able to do.

With that, without further delay, let me welcome Matt.

Matt Fox

Thanks, Paul, and good morning, everyone. It’s very nice to be here. So I’m going to focus my remarks on the company’s strategy and our value proposition. And I’m going to be making some forward-looking statements, as you would expect. This is designed by our lawyers as an eye test, that’s interest. I don’t know whether you guys still have a eye test some of them was a bit conflicted to have an eye test. I want to get the answers right, but I really want to win the glasses as we have. So you can make your own choices, but we will be making some forward-looking statements here.

So talking about the company’s strategy, basically, the strategy is built on four fundamental principles that’s what we’re going to have a little break-even, a little Brent price required to cover the capital and the dividends. We’re going to have a little cost of supply portfolio. We’re going to have flexibility in our capital program and we’re going to have a strong balance sheet, those are the sort of the four fundamental principles that the strategy is designed around. And it’s designed to be resilient through the price cycles, so we’ve been pretty clear, as you can see in the top left here, of what our priorities will be as we move through the cycles.

So we’re in the middle of that cycle just now somewhere in the low-50s. And we’re being very explicit on laying out these five priorities that you can see across the bottom here for allocation of cash. We’re going to spend the capital that we need to maintain flat production and that’s somewhere around $4.5 billion. And this year, we’ll spend $4.8 billion and we’ll actually grow by about 3% on an underlying basis.

We’re going to grow the dividend annually, that’s sort of the second priority for the use of cash. We’re going to take our debt down to $15 billion. We peaked at about $30 billion [ph] of debt on the balance sheet. We already have net debt below $15 billion, and our intention is to take it to a balance sheet debt of $15 billion by 2019, as it makes sense to pay off that debt.

Were committed to a $6 billion cap – buyback program as a fourth priority. And we say, we’re going to $3 billion this year and we’re on pace to do that, and then $3 billion spread across 2018 and 2019.

Then our fifth priority is to allocate capital for disciplined production growth, and more specifically for disciplined expansion of cash from operations. We’re more focused on expanding cash from operations and just growing production. So we can do all of that at $50 a barrel and we’re – these principles give us real clarity on the priorities for the company as we pass through price cycles.

And this strategy results in a lot of resilience to the downside and a lot of exposure to upside prices. So that our downside is protected at lower prices, because our break-even is below $50 a barrel. We have now gone through four quarters in a row, where we’ve generated free cash flow at prices of around $50 a barrel.

So we were not just seeing, the break-even is below $50, we’ve demonstrated that now for four quarters in a row. That’s partly, because we’ve lowered the capital – the capital intensity of the company dramatically back in 2014. We were spending $17 billion of capital. This year will be less than 5.

Our outlook just now is 4.8. That’s one of the reasons the break-even has dropped so much. Another reason is, we’ve reduced our operating costs from close to $10 billion to less than $6 billion over that same period. And we also have protection to low prices, because the portfolio that we have, and I’m going to describe this more in a moment, has a very low cost of supply, which means incremental investments that we make to offset declining production or to grow production modestly.

They’re going to generate attractive returns at very – even at very low prices, I’ll explain that more in a few moments. We’ve got lot of flexibility in the capital program, which gives us protection to downside. And we have now with the work that we’ve done to repair the balance sheet, we’ve got very good and strong balance sheet with a net debt below $15 billion. But it’s not just resilience of downside, we do have a lot of talk to the upside. We’ve got very oil-weighted portfolio either oil or LNG linked to oil prices.

We have been shrinking our exposure to North American Natural gas, for example. So we’re very weighted to oil price. We can increase capital the same as we can decrease it to take advantage of – if we believe we’re in a sustained high price environment. Almost all of the fiscal regimes that we’re in are in the form of tax and royalty.

So we do get to keep a lot of the upsides in those fiscal regimes and a very little of our production is in production sharing contracts. We’ve unhedged, so we have full exposure to upside and price and if that shows up. And we have contingent payments that we have negotiated on several of our recent transactions.

So that we retain upside from the assets that we sold under certain price conditions. So we’re very well protected on the downside and we have a lot of exposure to the upside. And that’s really because of the nature of the portfolio that we have. And it’s a very different portfolio from many of our E&P competitors. It’s diverse. It’s not defused. We’re not spread all over the world in a 30 different countries. In fact, we’re focused on less than 10 countries around the world. This divestment and the nature of the mega trends that we’re involved in.

So if you look at the chart on the right, so that’s our cost of supply curve and fully burdened with the cost of G&A and transportation differentials, and foreign exchange rates, and anticipated escalation and services costs. And you can see that that represents 14 billion barrels of resource with the cost of supply of less than $50 a barrel, and with an average cost of supply of $35 a barrel Brent fully burdened.

And you can there’s a mixture here of assets that are orange, a little bit of LNG and oil sands, which are low to zero declining and production, and that require very little capital to sustain that production. And Green, our conventional portfolio, which is assets like Alaska, Europe, the Malaysia, Indonesia, China, the – and then you can see in yellow, our unconventional portfolio. Now that’s the biggest part of this portfolio. It’s a 6 billion – a bit more than 6 billion of the 14 billion barrels is in the unconventionals. But you can see that this competitive conventional and LNG and oil sands assets within this portfolio as well.

So it’s a very differentiated and with a diversification that adds value and that has low cost of supply throughout the different mega trends. And we’re not just differentiated in the portfolio. We also have a differential payout policy for shareholders. We’ve committed to returning at least 20% to 30% of cash to shareholders. And before we start reinvesting capital in the portfolio, this year it will be significantly more than that and because of the $3 billion.

So for this year, if you look at the combination of the dividend yield about 2.3% and $3 billion of buybacks, which would represent about something above 5%. You can see that compared to this peer group and this peer group is the five big integrated companies and five E&P peers. The total payout is very competitive when you combine the dividend and the share buybacks.

Now we believe that for an E&P company, this is the right way to get cash back to shareholders as through a combination of an affordable growing dividend and supplemented by buybacks. And so this year alone, we will buy back more than 5% of our stock, which in fact, will offset the increase in dividend that we introduced earlier this year, the 6% increase in dividend. And so we think this is a sensible way for disciplined E&P companies to get back cash to shareholders.

So just to finish up here and before we go to the conversation with Paul and to your questions, we think that we have transformed ConocoPhillips into a much stronger company to withstand the cycles that we believe are coming the – in this industry. We produced a break-even price from over $75 a barrel in 2014 to less than $50, and that’s not aspirational, that has been demonstrated for four quarters in a row, and we’re continuing to drive that break-even price then.

We’ve lowered the capital intensity to stay flat production to less than $5 billion, more like $4.5 billion a year. We’ve created a lot of flexibility in a capital program. We had major projects in execution through 2013, 2014, 2015 and into 2016, those are behind us now. So we have a lot of flexibility in the capital program, and we get 14 billion barrels of resource with an average cost of supply of $35 a barrel. That’s the transformation of the underlying asset base, cost structure and break-even of the company.

We’ve done that by accelerating and some actions that we needed to take to make this transformation. We have sold this year alone more than $16 billion worth of assets from much of a Canada position, San Juan gas position, other gas assets from the Lower 48. We’re not quite finished with that yet. There’s probably another $500 million or so of asset sales that we will announce this year, but they – that will aggregate to more than $16 billion of asset sales.

Gross proceeds have been given back to shareholders, $6 billion in the buyback program between this year and next year, $3 billion this year and then $3 billion over the next two years. And they – our margins have improved. We chose those assets to sale and for several reasons, but one of the reasons was these are little margin assets. So the underlying margins of the company have been improved by the rationalization of the portfolio. And as I mentioned earlier, we’ve got very strong leverage to the upside. So we’re accelerating the value proposition.

Unlike many of our E&P peers, we are focused on free cash flow generation and returns. We’re not focused on production growth for its own sake. That has – and you won’t hear us set in production growth targets. That’s not what it’s about. For us, it’s all about returns and using that free cash flow wisely.

We do have a very strong payout ratio if you aggregate the dividends in the buybacks. And this low cost of supply portfolio with a low break-even, with a flexibility, with a strong balance sheet, this is what allows us to deliver double-digit returns to shareholders through the cycle, and that’s what we are determined to do.

Okay, that was all I had for prepared presentation. Do you want to…

Paul Cheng

Thank you, Matt. If there’s any question, please raise your hand, but wait until, there’s a microphone, there’s a question at the back.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

So as you were going through the capital allocation priorities, you didn’t mention M&A at all. Could you explain your thinking on that? And maybe talk about why you guys wouldn’t look to consolidate one of the basins in the U.S. that has really attractive returns of $40 or $45 oil?

Matt Fox

Yes, we didn’t mention M&A. We sometimes talk about M&A as priority six. It’s certainly not a priority for us. And the reason is that the amount of value that exists inside the organic portfolio, when you have an average cost of supply of $35 a barrel that you can invest in organically, it’s really difficult for acquisitions to compete against that.

So, for example, if you were looking in the – to expand our position in the Permian and the sweet spot of the Permian and the competitive, the going rate was $35,000 or $40,000 an acre to do that. That adds about $15 a barrel for the cost of supplying on a net present value basis. That would take a top tier position in the Eagle Ford – in the Permian, they may have a $40 cost of supply and make it $55 cost of supply, and that just doesn’t compete with investment in the portfolio.

So as much as we may like to expand our position and, for example, in the Permian, we don’t think it’s the best use of our shareholders cash to do that. Now that’s not to say, never say never. There could be circumstances, where it makes sense to do that. But the – as we look at just now with the asset prices at the moment, and we think we have better use of our shareholders’ money as to the end of the portfolio.

Paul Cheng

There’s a question in the middle.

Unidentified Analyst

I could just follow-up on the M&A question, different type of possible M&A consolidation amongst majors is a way to get cost out. Do you see that is something that could happen in the next couple years, or are there structural or other reasons why that is less likely? Thanks.

Matt Fox

Yes, I think under normal circumstances, the cycle that we’ve been passing through would have resulted in consolidation is somewhat surprising that that hasn’t shown up yet and it may show up in the future. Asset prices and then equity prices have remained elevated to the – I think to the extent that this made it difficult for synergies alone to cover the valuation gaps.

I think that’s the way most people are looking at. I assume that that’s the way that most people are looking at that and that’s why it hasn’t happened yet. It may happen in the future, but the normal cycle is sort of being disrupted by the asset prices staying high.

Unidentified Analyst

I think in prior presentations, you’d highlighted that allocation slide where you’d move capital from offshore into onshore. Does that that still hold true, or is the cost come down significantly in offshore that’s becoming to be interesting for your in the capital deployment?

Matt Fox

So the capital program this year is about $4.8 billion. About half of that is going to our unconventional position in the U.S. and Canada, the rest is going to our conventionals and oil sands and LNG. So they are competing for capital. As you can see in the – on this cost of supply chart on the right here, the conventional portfolio does compete for capital and as does the sustaining capital really for the LNG and oil sands projects.

Paul Cheng

Matt, it seems like you’re talking about oil sands. After the recent transaction of your sale of the Big Basin and FCCL in Canada, the only thing that you lack is really just more of that, which is in the oil sands. Give you your view of when Surmont partnered for your long-term core asset, if yes, then why?

Matt Fox

So what we attained in Canada was Surmont asset and our Montney position. And the – I want to talk a bit about the Montney position, because it’s a really good unconventional position in the Montney. But to answer your question about Surmont first, Surmont is a very good asset. The – we have the operator there with 50% equity. It has a very competitive steam oil ratio. And steady state is consistently over the last five years being one of the top three oil sands SAGD assets, because the geology is very good. So very competitive SAGD position.

We have some work to do with the Surmont asset, because it was designed to use synthetic crude as a diluent to dilute the bitumen. And I won’t bore you with the details over the last year or so, that’s become the disadvantage that we – to transform bitumen. So we’re going to modify Surmont, so they can be – there’s a condensate as a diluent or is synthetic crude and then the choice can be made as to, which is the optimal.

So we have some work to do there to improve the netbacks. But then the sustaining capital is very low to maintain production, and we have really good debottlenecking opportunities that are available across the supply. So we see Surmont as an asset that we can enhance the value, bring them the break-even price and we’ll compete for capital on a – both the sustaining capital basis and the debottlenecking basis.

So right now it’s about 75,000 barrels a day of net capacity that we have, can easily see that expanding to go 100,000 barrels a day net. I don’t see it at least in the current outlook for prices, I don’t see expanding beyond that.

In the Montney, we have a really strong position that we’ve aggregated quietly over the last few years in the liquids rich and Power River Montney that we see a huge amount of potential of variable cost of supply production there. So then that was a very deliberate carve out from the Synovus deal in which to retain that Blueberry acreage, we call it Blueberry, that’s the area in the Montney. So we see that as one of the really strong and managing place is that liquids-rich window in the Montney.

Unidentified Company Representative

Go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you talk about how you see supply and demand in the LNG market over the next couple of years? There seems to be consensus that next one, two, three years, we may be an oversupply, but then after that we go back to being undersupplied. What do you think the timeframe is on the market coming back into balance, and how are you guys positioning yourselves?

Matt Fox

So our view would be the – more than two or three years before, we come back in the balance the – probably more in the first-half of the 2020s. And before we really are in a balanced position and market signals will need to be sent before that to make sure that there is an adequate LNG and development to meet that increase in demand.

And so I think that those signals sort of be able to competition clearly just now to trying to establish what is the most competitive next tranche of cost of supply for LNG. And that will play out over the next few years. Clearly, Qatar has put a marker down and their announced intention to expand their LNG position from 77 million tonnes a year to a 100 a year. And that’s a very competitive and source of supply for LNG because of the liquids yield and the existing infrastructure.

So I think that the – I think it’s going to be a low-price environment for spot goods. Virtually all of our LNG is tied to JCC and all the way through to 2023 or so. So we will be more affected by oil prices than by spot LNG prices. And but I think it’s going to be a market that’s very well supplied for the next certainly five years or so.

Paul Cheng

Actually talking about global LNG market, Matt, from a strategy standpoint for the future FID decision, if you go ahead with any new LNG project, how is that process is being good, are you still based on the assumption that the curing mechanism is based on the long-term pick or pay contract linked to oil prices or that you will vary based on the assumption you will be linked to some oil prices and maybe the curing mechanism with some pace maybe U.S. than we hope. How that process work for you guys?

Matt Fox

That is not clear just now how exactly how that process is going to work out. That will be determined through conversations with the suppliers and the users of LNG. It’s likely that there will be potentially several different pricing mechanisms and even – perhaps even within the same contract.

So I think that the pricing mechanism will evolve over time. But it’s hard to say just now exactly whether it’s going to – if it’s going to be one model or that will be multiple ways of pricing LNG in the future. I think, it’s clear that those conversations need to happen between the buyers and suppliers for the next tranche of LNG that’s going to come in the market in the next decade.

Paul Cheng

Any questions? I actually have two more quick one. One is, there’s some delay about the gas oil ratio. One of your competitors in the Permian have seen a substantial drop in the oil ratio or that I should see an increase in the gas. Wondering that if in any of your operation you’ve seen whether in Eagle Ford or Bakken, have you seen any issue similar to that? That’s the first one.

And secondly, in your Permian, you have about 100,000 net acres in land position, and the company had tranched the recoverable resources to 1.8 billion barrel range. But so far we have not seen any meaningful development thing. So what is the precondition before we receive a more aggressive development than in your Permian position?

Matt Fox

So from a gas or ratio perspective across our unconventional portfolio in 2014, about 20% of our production was gas, and 2017, it’s about 19%. So that’s across our overall unconventional portfolio, so no significant change in a slight decrease. And our Eagle Ford position in particular in 2014, it was 22%, that’s about 19% just now. So we’re not seeing increases in gas oil ratio across our portfolio. And so that concern that might be out there has manifested itself in our own portfolio.

But in terms of our Permian development plans, today we’re running three rigs in the Permian. And we still regard ourselves as being in the appraisal and pilot testing phase there. We believe that the approach that we adopted in the Eagle Ford, which was to focus on really understanding how to optimize the development to maximize the value and maximize the returns, we believe that’s the approach that we should be taking to the Permian as well and that’s what we’re doing.

So for us, it’s not about rushing to grow production in the Permian, it’s about doing what we need to do to understand how to maximize returns from a Permian position. When we go to the place where we feel confident that this is the right way to develop that then that’s what we move into more of a sort of manufacturing and development phase. That works very well for us in the Eagle Ford.

That’s why in the Eagle Ford just now we still have 3,500 premium locations to drill in the sweet spot of the Eagle Ford. And many of our competitors have drilled themselves out of acreage in Eagle Ford and developed it inefficiently. So we think that approach is the right approach for us and that’s what we intend to be in the Permian as well.

Paul Cheng

Any other questions? If not, we’re going to move to the breakout session for any additional questions. It’s going to be Liberty 3 before we finish. Also just want to remind anyone if you are interested to help out in the Hurricane Harvey if we need that one, we do have a fundraising effort going on. You can either have a donation. We have set a machine in the hallway or that you can buy the lotto ticket from the Barclays Research and actually, either in the hospitality launch or that you can ask one of the Barclays Energy and Power analyst. And that we will have to draw lotto tickets on Thursday, and the winner will get two net cap seat for the regular season. Thank you.

Matt Fox

Thanks, Chang.

