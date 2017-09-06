Intel Seems To Be A Decent Company

Although Intel (INTC) operates in a sector where constant innovation is required to stay ahead of the competition, I still find the company as one of the best stocks you can buy in the market. The world is getting more digitalized and Intel is participating in this with its Internet of Things (IoT) segment.

I personally try to construct my portfolio in such a way that it would consist only of quality companies. The term quality is usually a bit difficult to assess as it means different things to different people. For me, it mostly represents outstanding financial metrics such as high margins, good revenue growth and long dividend growth record. Especially the last metric is very important as it would not be possible to achieve that without a growing and profitable business. What I have usually noticed is that quality companies tend to outperform the market in the long term. The better performance is usually generated when you really need it which is during bear markets. My personal findings seem to be supported even by an academic study which states among others that investing in quality assets or companies has historically produced alpha. A more notable and better-known example can be found by looking at the historical performance of the dividend aristocrat index which is maintained by S&P. However, finding a quality company can take a lot of time and effort.

In this article, I will be showing what type of quantitative metrics I applied to Intel when I was trying to determine whether it is a quality business or not. I will not be considering the current or historical valuation of the shares. Intel is a company founded in 1968 and focuses on the semiconductor chip manufacturing. I have for some time had my eye on the company but I have not done a proper research until now.

Let's start the analysis by looking at historical dividend and payout. The dividend history seems to be good with an annual growth of 9.9% and 20.8% for the last 10 and 20 years. The dividend growth is supported by the increasing free cash flow as can be seen further below from the free cash flow graph.

Source: author generated using SEC filings

Irrespective of good historical dividend growth, more important is how much there is still growth potential left. The lower the payout ratio the more there is room for additional dividend hikes. Historically, Intel's free cash flow has been able to cover dividend payments extremely well while the current ratio is around 40%.

Source: author generated using SEC filings

When it comes to return on equity using free cash flow, it has been around 18.0% and 18.6% for the last 10 and 20 years. Those values are really good.

Source: author generated using SEC filings

How has free cash flow relative to sales developed in the recent years in Intel's case? For the last 10 years it has been on average 19.1% and for the last 20 years 19.5%. Those values sound exceptional.

Source: author generated using SEC filings

Return on assets is probably one of the best metrics when calculating profitability. This is simply because it takes into consideration all physical and intangible assets. Intangibles and goodwill originate from acquisitions so it is advisable to assess how profitable the acquisitions have been. After all, it is rather simple to overpay when money is almost free. Intel's return on assets using free cash flow has been on average 12.2% and 13.3% for the last 10 and 20 years. Those values are exceptional.

Source: author generated using SEC filings

Personally, I prefer investing in companies that have low capital expenditure requirements and that require little capital for growth. Intel has been using on average 16.2% from sales to capital expenditures during the last 10 years. For the last 20 years, the same figure stands at 16.2%. These figures are unsatisfactory. Markets have many times accused Intel of overspending on multiple small projects. The overspending is clearly visible from the below graph and when comparing to peers.

Source: author generated using SEC filings

The most common ways to distribute profits to shareholders are via dividends and share buybacks. Let's next look at how the company has managed its share capital historically. In the case of Intel, per share figures are even better as share buybacks have decreased the amount of shares annually by around -1.9% and -1.6% for the last 10 and 20 years.

Source: author generated using SEC filings

Sales are probably one of the most important metrics in a financial statement. This is simply because, without an increasing revenue, there is no possibility for a company to grow its dividends in the future. As you can see below, the top line has been growing at an annual rate of 5.3% and 5.3% for the last 10 and 20 years, which is good.

Source: author generated using SEC filings

From a historical point of view, free cash flow has been growing at an annual rate of 9.6% and 3.8% during the last decade and two decades. These figures can be considered rather feeble. In addition, it is a bit difficult to assess Intel's near term cash flows.

Source: author generated using SEC filings

Especially during the current zero interest rate environment when money is almost free, many corporations are relying on it for wrong purposes, such as share buybacks or excessive acquisitions. Therefore I find it important to look at how free cash flow has historically covered existing debt. In the case of Intel, free cash flow has covered debt very well.

Source: author generated using SEC filings

Summary

Even though Intel's capital expenditure requirements are very high when compared to peers, I would still say it is a very good candidate for anyone's portfolio. The margins from the RoS, RoE and RoA point of view clearly indicate that Intel has a minor competitive advantage over its competitors. Personally, I am very optimistic regarding Intel's possibilities in the IoT market which should more than cover the traditional PC segment sales decline.

