Is Main Street Capital Riskier Than Prospect Capital At The Current Share Price?

Last week, I published my first SA article on Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC), several comments related to how Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was the right and better choice compared to PSEC. Whilst MAIN may be the gold-standard of BDCs, at the current relative share price, I see more downside in MAIN. Below, we conduct a sum of the parts valuation and see MAIN shares to be fairly valued between USD $26 and $29.5 per share in the current market conditions. This gives a very poor total return prospect.

MAIN assets can be closely replicated by other securities trading at par value, but the benefit of accessing mid market loan assets does justify a 20% equity premium.

We see two main questions when valuing MAIN (or any BDC): What is the value on the assets, and should I ascribe a premium for the organisation that gives access to these assets? We assume that the assets are fairly valued, and to assess if we should pay a premium, we will analyse how we can best replicate MAIN assets with listed public securities trading at par and then if the difference between such replicated assets and MAIN is worth a premium.

MAIN's financial assets are split between 77% in high-yielding mid-market loan and 23% in small private equity. To replicate such assets, we could use closed-end fund of high-yield debt for the loan portfolio and a small-cap index such as the Russel 2000 for the equity. Once we adjust for MAIN's benefit of issuing shares above NAV, we find that MAIN's NAV evolution is similar to having invested directly in the listed public asset. For example, the realised NAV uplift to June 30, 2017, from December 31, 2009, is 89% compared to 80 - 85% using the listed assets replication.

[Note that the 80-85% comes from the sum of (1) distributing less than 100% of NII, saving 5-7% of NII for 7 years (~5% cumulative), (2) ~35% from investing 22% in 2010 in a mix of equity and warrant (the Russell 2000 grew by 149% during the period and I make two adjustments to account for the facts that MAIN equity investment has a higher dividend yield, which has been distributed in the NII, and that the warrants should have have provided ta higher return) and (3) about 40-45% in issuing shares above NAV (from the 2010 standpoint, just last year effect of USD1.12 per share is worth 9% uplift; the 45% is a quick estimate). This does not account for a higher dividend yield in MAIN (see the next paragraph).]

However, a similar calculation on total return shows that the realised return (20.4%) is greater than the replicated return (17.4%). Indeed, our replicate portfolio is not perfect. We cannot access the mid-market loan/equity easily, and MAIN gives access to higher-yielding loan assets that allow MAIN to generate a higher yield (around 14%) on that part of the invested equity than CEF funds (8%-9%). I like this asset class and estimate that most of this 5-6% difference will be earned and not disappear in credit losses. This is where a premium can be justified; the question is how much. If you take 50% of the difference (2.75%), it makes sense to pay a 27.5% premium on that part of the invested equity (10 year of premium if you want, ignoring time value of money) or 16% on MAIN overall equity. You can also ascribe a premium to equity book but I do not.

[Note: Earning a 23% return on the equity book, 8% (levered bond/equity yield), 5.3% of Issuance above NAV gives you the 17.4%.]

Other elements may justify a further 0 - 15% premium bringing the total premium to 15 - 30%. The ability to issue shares above NAV has no intrinsic value.

A driver of MAIN's NAV increases comes from the ability to issue shares above NAV. This explains around half the performance. This benefit relies on future investors continuing to acquire new shares above NAV; it is transient and, from an intrinsic valuation standpoint, worth zero. Let's take a moment and think about this: If you buy 100% of the company and become a long-term owner, this effect disappears. When the company needs new equity, the 100% shareholder would care very little if such equity is issued at NAV or at a premium; it will have the same cost.

That said, the 15% premium identified above may allow some issuance above NAV effect, and I appreciate that market participants may pay a premium for the company track record or its external asset management business. This could form be the rational for a 10 -15% premium.

With a total premium of 15 to 30%, we see a value range of USD $26 to $29.5 per share.

To put things in context, we are not undervaluing the organisation. Going back to our sum of the parts valuation, this is equivalent to paying 100% of fair value for the financial assets, and the premium is attached to the organisation that allows shareholder to access these private market assets. With a premium of 15%, the value of the asset manager is USD $190 million. Is that expensive? Slightly, as asset manager tends to trade at a 2-4% of assets under management.

Another way to grasp the extent of the excessive premium

Below, I illustrate in a different way how unattractive it is to buy MAIN (or any fixed income yield co) at such a premium.

If you were buying 100% of MAIN, you can think of it as purchasing the equity portfolio at fair value and attributing all the equity premium to the loan portfolio. In that situation, the 74% premium on the equity translates into buying the loan book 59% above fair value. If you put that loan portfolio in run-off, you would earn a negative yield (about Minus 5% - see the note below.) Of course, you would not buy the company to put it in run-off, but this means that all your expected return will need to come from the (very good) management team's future loan origination. This makes little sense. The current valuation for MAIN only works in the hope that future investors will continue to buy above NAV. An investor can bet on this in the short or medium term, but with a long-term view, It is better to think like a 100% owner of the company where this effect is nonexistent. If it is nonexistent but had in the past generated half the NAV appreciation, it is not a stupid rule of thumb to realise that half the current premium should go as well.

[Note: We put 100% of the premium is on the loan book, to get to 74% equity premium, you need to put an implied premium of 59% on the loan portfolio. Assuming a gross yield of 10% and 5 year maturity (more generous than the company average maturity), the sum of the coupon (5 x 10% = 50%) will not cover the implied premium, and your return will be negative (around -5%) once you compute the running cost, the cost of risk and the leverage.]

Keep the same dividend and equity exposure to small cap without the NAV pullback risk

You can exit, re-invest in the underlying assets and remove the risk of pullback to/towards NAV without any material loss of dividend income. Use the 174%, buy 38 unit of a Russell Index (same amount of equity) and 136 units of a high-yield/hybrid closed end fund; if it yields 8% you will replace most or all you dividend income with assets valued at par. The main difference is the loss of exposure to the smaller or mid market corporate

PSEC vs. MAIN: Entry price matters for future total return assessment

Last week, I wrote a short note on PSEC where I saw potential value in the stock in the $6 area (~10% downside away from current share price). PSEC's downside is significantly less than the 25-35% correction needed for MAIN to reach my estimated valuation range. Furthermore, MAIN's correction could be even worse in a recessionary environment, where I see a distinct possibility for the stock to revert to or below NAV.

This is my opinion and we would recommend investors to conduct their own due diligence.