AMD: Now Is The Time To Exit

AMD (AMD) is unreasonably overpriced. Bluntly stating it, when it boils down to it, AMD simply does not have the financials to support its current stock price. However tempting the narrative put out by AMD's management is, it will be difficult for shareholders to come out winning by being invested in AMD at the current price.

AMD devoted a lot of energy toward developing the Ryzen Threadripper series. The Threadripper series was designed to be a real game changer. Allowing gamers who demand power to be fully supported, while having the capacity to do everything else they need all the time - without feeling any drag on their PC's performance.

The AMD's Threadripper is aimed more at consumers, namely the savviest gamers, rather than professional workstations. Gamers who are discerning enough to demand quality performance, but at the same time, being price sensitive.

Distinguishingly, unlike the i9 series from Intel (INTC), Threadripper's top of the range series carries up to 16 cores and 32 threads. However, what might sound quite remarkable in fact only applies to a very small market share of gamers. The vast majority of gamers will not be able to distinguish between the Ryzen 7 with 95 TDP to the top of the range Threadripper 1950X with 16 cores and 32 threads with 180 TDP - the TDP is an indirect proxy for the ultimate performance of a CPU.

In actuality, if total control and power are what a gamer seeks, they could just boost up the i9-7900X to 4,500 speed. In terms of price, these chips are identical and in terms of performance, which is what AMD is arguing about, the i7900X, once boosted, is actually more impressive.

Source: PC World

Furthermore, even though Intel's i9 series with more than 10 cores have not yet been shipped, this series, while carrying a higher price tag, is more reliable and less prone to over heating. One could argue that AMD's Threadripper offers higher base clocks, but what we are discussing here is selling a CPU chip to active gamers. These same gamers know and often take pride in overclocking their CPUs. When all is said and done, I'm struggling to find a market for AMD's Threadripper series, irrespective of what Jim Anderson AMD's Vice President says,

AMD changed the game and ensured users across every segment of the market received the best technology, prices and overall experience.

Moreover, according to CPU Benchmark, when comparing AMD's Threadripper 1950X performance to price, the newer model offers very little superior performance relative to cost. So, this truly complicates the story. AMD has been pushing the narrative that its Threadripper series offers gamers the best of both worlds: performance and value. But independent researchers do not back up AMD's statements. Furthermore, CPU Benchmark, for one, does not find itself in awe of the product.

Source: CPU Benchmark

And here is the thing, the market is currently pricing AMD's stock in the hope that its Threadripper series is the market leader, with unfounded optimism that AMD was the only company breaking new ground, which is absolutely not the case. And to compound matters further, AMD not only shares the CPU market with Intel, AMD is the inferior competitor of the two. But its stock is priced so irrationally that bystanders could actually confuse it for a market leader in CPUs - when it clearly is not.

Source: wccftech.com

Financials

Source: morningstar.com; author's calculations

I find AMD's financials astonishing. It is difficult to find a company, such as AMD, which has a $12.5 billion market cap with financials as poor as AMD's. Basically, AMD has not generated any positive GAAP net income in any of the past five fiscal years. Additionally, it also has a normalized GAAP use of cash of $167 million. It will difficult for shareholders to make a safe return here. And particularly difficult when it's trading above $12 billion market cap.

Cash Balance: Stock as Currency

Cash, the vitality of any business, is running frightfully close to dropping below AMD's self-imposed minimum cash balance as this graph illustrates.

Source: Q2 2017 investor presentation

However, more importantly, as this table which follows highlights, AMD is diluting its shareholders at an alarming rate. It is doing this while its market cap is as high as it is so that it can increase the amount of cash it carries on its balance sheet. Thus, preventing its cash from dropping below its self-imposed minimum cash balance.

Source: Author's calculations; sec filings

Year over year, from Q2 2016 to Q2 2017, the number of shares outstanding just spiraled upwards (up 15%). And to make matters worse, the guidance for Q3 2017 is a further increase in the total number of shares outstanding.

While the numbers used in the table above are for a fully diluted share count, those numbers do not even take into account further dilutions from its 2.12% convertible notes (101 million shares) or the warrants held by Mubadala (75 million shares). Essentially, only GAAP diluted shares were used. Nevertheless, using management's own guidance in the Q2 2017 earnings call, a further dilution in the order of 10% is expected by the end of Q3 2017. Whichever way it cuts, AMD is just overpriced.

Valuation Relative to Peer Group

Source: morningstar.com, author's calculations

Now, for some quantitative evidence of AMD being overpriced. AMD is the only company in its peer group which fails to generate consistent FCF. And as a group, on a P/S ratio, its peer group trades near enough in-line with its five-year average.

However, AMD, is the only company in the peer group which has not consistently generated GAAP net income in the past five fiscal years, and consequently, can only leave an analyst to price its stock off of a P/Sales ratio. Currently, it trades 4 times more expensively than its own five-year average (2.5x versus its historical 0.6x P/Sales).

Conclusion

AMD has certainly done well with its Threadripper CPU. It has been quite successful in breaking through with the number of cores on each chip. However, AMD should not be run as a charity for consumers. It is a business enterprise, and as such, its investors should expect it to generate a consistent profit. Not only does it fail to consistently generate GAAP net income it also keeps diluting its existing shareholders. Humbly, I believe there are safer investments, with better returns, elsewhere.

