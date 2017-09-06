Corning: Break That (Gorilla) Glass Ceiling

Analysis

We believe the market is undervaluing the Gorilla Glass Stock, and the potential growth of the Optical Equipment and Specialty Material segments when evaluating Corning shares.



Samsung’s Note 8 and the iPhone 8 Could Resuscitate Smartphone Sales



Following the recent launch of Samsung’s (OTC:SSNLF) latest flagship device, the Note8, Samsung is confident that their latest offering will post record sales surpassing that of their last successful Note handset, the Note 5. Specifically, Samsung’s mobile devices chief, DJ Koh, anticipates that his company will move at least 11 million Note8 Units.



Meanwhile, the media frenzy surrounding Apple’s (AAPL) next-generation iPhone has reached a fever pitch with Apple expected to introduce its next-generation iPhone at an event scheduled for mid-September. The current expectation is that Apple will introduce both its next-generation iPhone and "S" updates to its successful iPhone 7 and 7 Plus product lines.



All this is good news for the smartphone market, which saw shipments dip moderately in the second quarter of this year following a record-setting 2016. In turn, component providers like Corning (GLW), which has provided the display covers for each of Apple’s iPhones since inception and is a key supplier of Samsung’s, will benefit greatly. Apple alone is expected to ship over 241.5 million handsets in the year following the launch of the iPhone 8 – a record it last achieved with the iPhone 6.



Dividend and Recent Share Performance



For a company that generates over a third of its revenues from LCD glass, investors might assume that Corning’s stock would benefit from all this anticipation – and they would be correct. Corning’s stock has climbed by 17.5% this year but a closer look at its share price performance shows that much of the climb preceded the release of its second quarter earnings. Since then, the stock has pulled back by 11%.



Of course, a tumbling stock price also means a higher dividend yield – and Corning’s current yield of around 2.2% is right around the average yield for members of its peer group and modestly better than the S&P 500’s yield.



Poor Pricing Power and Slower Growth in Corning’s Hottest Segments



The reason for Corning shares’ recent lackadaisical performance is related to a lack of pricing power and a deceleration in the pace of sales among its "hottest" business units.



During the second quarter, Corning’s Display Technologies unit registered a 4% decline in revenue from the same period a year earlier – largely because its shipping prices of LCD glass declined somewhat (or "moderately" according to Corning’s press release) during the period. This lack of pricing power is probably due to the continuously favorable terms extracted by major buyers of LCD glass even though overall demand for LCD glass increased – indeed, Corning expects only mid-single digit growth in demand even as prices fall by a tenth.



Naturally, Corning’s real growth engines are its "hot" segments of Optical Equipment unit and Specialty Materials, which together account for nearly 49% of Corning’s overall revenue.



Specifically, sales from Corning’s Optical Equipment unit rose by 13% in the second quarter and are expected to again show double-digit growth in the third quarter. This is due to the continued deployment of ultra-fast fiber-optic-based internet to consumers, which has been a bright spot for telecoms companies like Verizon (VZ) – of course established US-based operators are not alone, with operators in other countries likewise deploying these networks and this could redound to Corning’s benefit as an established supplier of Optical Equipment.



Meanwhile, Corning’s Specialty Materials unit, which includes its famous Gorilla Glass, registered 27% sales growth over the second quarter of last year. In Corning’s view, these have likely peaked for the year ahead of the typical third quarter inventory build-up of smartphone vendors like Apple (and to a lesser degree Samsung) and the company is only forecasting low- to mid-teen percentage growth for its Specialty Material sales.



Even so, it’s entirely possible that Apple or Samsung have underestimated the demand for their new generation products and that Corning could see a very significant overage to its own forecast as they attempt to catch up with demand. Apple’s iPhone 8 is the first major design refresh in half a decade while Samsung’s Note8 is set to cover pent-up demand after the Note7’s exploding battery debacle.



Both these factors could lead to blockbuster sales for these devices as consumers look to buy the first "totally new" devices in years – leading to significant additional orders for key "halo" components like Corning’s Gorilla Glass. Savvy investors could bank on such an upside helping to propel Corning’s share price higher.



We’re mildly concerned that, at some point in the near future, Corning could see a loss of pricing power in its Specialty Materials unit – similar to what it’s been witnessing with its Display Technologies unit – as large buyers like Apple use their purchasing power to extract more favorable pricing terms – particularly since they’ve been funding Corning’s research. In our view, Corning’s pricing power in Specialty Materials comes from the development of newer and newer materials technology that it can charge a premium for and by accepting funding from Apple to expand its research on materials technology and renewables, it could have put itself in a situation where it loses some ability to price that as a premium.



To be sure, Apple isn’t the only OEM that uses Gorilla Glass on its flagship devices – Samsung, LG, Huawei, Xiaomi and others are significant buyers as well – but these companies have far larger portfolios of devices that only use Gorilla Glass on its best devices. Apple and Samsung are, by the far, its largest buyers and more favorable pricing terms for at least one of them could eventually cap its sales growth. That being said, this is a concern for later years.



Conclusion



Overall, we’re confident that there is enough slack in Corning’s forecasts to warrant optimism that its earnings will hew to the higher end of expectations for 2017, which come in at $1.73 per share. To wit, if Specialty Materials alone grow by a quarter for all of 2017, we anticipate additional earnings of $0.02 per share while 14% growth in Optical Equipment for 2017 could add another $0.03 to earnings per share.



Consequently, our own view is that Corning’s earnings will come in at $1.78 per share – or about $0.05 above expectations, thanks to better-than-anticipated specialty materials and fiber optic sales. This would put Corning at a forward Price-Earnings ratio of just 16-times – when its own sector peers are trading at over 53-times earnings.



Now, Corning is a more established company and headline growth looks to be in the sub-10% range – so it would make better sense to anticipate a forward valuation that is more in-line with the broader market – or about 19-times earnings. At this multiple, our target price for Corning would be about $32.87 per share – for upside of around 15%.



This is certainly an achievable target since Corning’s shares already came close to this price by reaching $32.17 in late July. Coupled with its 2.2% dividend yield, investors could be looking at a total return of over 17% over the next 12 months – a strong return for a company famous for making the toughest kind of glass.