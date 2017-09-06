A Dividend Aristocrat On Sale: W.W. Grainger

Bears believe Grainger will be destroyed by Amazon.

Overview

Grainger is a primarily business-to-business distributor of products used to maintain, repair and operate facilities. Approximately three million businesses and institutions worldwide rely on Grainger for products such as safety gloves, ladders, motors and janitorial supplies, along with services like inventory management and technical support. These customers represent a broad collection of industries including healthcare, manufacturing, government, and hospitality. They place orders online, over the phone and at local branches. Approximately 5,000 key manufacturers supply Grainger with 1.6 million products stocked in Grainger's distribution centers and branches. [Source: W.W. Grainger Investor Relations]

The Bear Case

The argument against investing in W.W. Grainger (GWW) can be summed up in one word: Amazon (AMZN).

Yes, the company would suffer from a future deterioration in the economy, and currency fluctuations could impact GWW profits. That is a given. The overwhelming majority of companies in the S&P 500 would suffer under those circumstances; however, Amazon's entry into the maintenance, repair and operating products ("MRO") market is recognized by bulls and bears alike as a real and present danger to Grainger's profits and future stock valuation.

The recent slide in the GWW stock price, from a 52-week high of over $260 a share to a recent low of $155, is universally attributed to competition with Amazon.

Grainger executives have acknowledged the Amazon threat during interviews, public announcements and through company actions. GWW has been forced by Amazon to lower margins, and the annual and quarterly results posted by Grainger over the years and months since Amazon entered the MRO market have deteriorated significantly.

On 7/19/2017, Grainger reported second quarter 2017 earnings of $2.74 per share. This result missed last year's second quarter results by minus 5.19%.

The company's one year EPS growth rate stands at negative14.75%

A perusal of the company's net income over the last five years paints an alarming picture (data source: Charles Schwab):

2016: $606 million

2015: $769 million

2014: $802 million

2013: $797 million

2012: $690 million

Company EPS over the same period confirms the trend (data source: CFRA):

2016: 9.87

2015: 11.58

2014: 11.45

2013: 11.13

2012: 9.52

Is W.W. Grainger a moribund enterprise? Should investors look to the demise of Borders book stores as no more than a prelude to Grainger's eventual dismemberment?

The Bull Case

A close analysis of the company paints a more complicated picture than the above numbers might suggest.

Yes, Grainger has paid a heavy toll for Amazon's entry into the MRO market; however, recent results also suffered due to the depressed energy sector in Canada and stifled spending by State and Federal governments. Eventually income from each of those sources should recover and bolster GWW revenues.

As expressed in the chart below, GWW forecasts an improved EPS for FY 2017.

(Source: GWW investor presentation)

Twenty-one analysts covering GWW have a mean EPS estimate of 10.37, significantly higher than the company's 2016 results.

During the most recent Earnings Call, management provided the following company highlights:

Total company sales were up 2%.

Volume for the company was up 7%.

International businesses were up 11%.

The online businesses, which include Zoro in the U.S. and MonotaRO in Japan, continue to deliver strong sales growth and expanded operating margins of 50 basis points.

However, not all results were positive:

Prices were down 3%, consistent with the first quarter results.

Gross profit declined 110 basis points.

The last two metrics are to be expected and conform to Grainger's plan to lower margins to increase sales volumes and nullify the Amazon threat.

In early 2017, GWW introduced web pricing for approximately 450,000 SKUs. Grainger reported a single digit volume increase from large and midsized customers opting into the web pricing program. Formerly, that customer cohort had recorded a double digit decline in volume.

For contract customers provided with pricing concessions, total volume growth increased from 4% to 9%.

GWW management plans to introduce web prices on the entire assortment of SKUs and eliminate the opt-in requirement. Additionally the company will accelerate large contract customer negotiations.

While this will result in continued downward pressure on margins, these actions should also drive increased volumes.

Grainger's initiatives have been unfolding for years.

While conducting my due diligence, I stumbled across the following quotes in MRO-industry-related articles:

Grainger's online sales are expected to be nearly 40 percent of total U.S. revenues in 2014. The distributor will continue to capitalize on its e-commerce investments, another growth driver, with plans to grow those sales to up to 50 percent of total Grainger sales by 2015. Through e-commerce-only businesses MonatoRO in Japan and Zoro Tools in the U.S., Grainger currently originates 65% of sales via electronic channels.

GWW now ranks as the 11th largest e-commerce site in North America (by some estimates it is the 10th largest). In keeping with the company's shift toward e-commerce, Grainger closed roughly a third of U.S. based branch stores while expanding the corporation's distribution centers.

Grainger has 3.2 million customers, more than 5,100 product suppliers and stocks roughly 1.6 million products.

(Source: GWW investor site)

No more than 17% of sales are generated from a particular industry (heavy manufacturing) and no more than 18% of sales originate from a single product category (safety and security).

Approximately 78% of sales are concentrated with large customers and no single customer accounted for more than 3% of total sales.

Herein lies the Grainger advantage that Amazon will find difficult to penetrate: GWW has long-standing relationships with both suppliers and customers that are tough to replicate. The relationships are often symbiotic in nature, and large customers need the supply chain solutions that GWW, not Amazon, provides.

One example is the Keepstock inventory solutions program. Keepstock is a comprehensive program that includes vendor-managed inventory coupled with customer-managed inventory through on-site vending machines. Located at 21,000 customer sites and totaling 54,000 installations, the machines provide immediate access for customers supply needs.

I personally believe Amazon's pricing advantage is overstated. An example, though somewhat anecdotal, is provided by fellow SA contributor, Reason Investments. I quote an excerpt from his recent article:

More encouragingly, GWW's Zoro is willing and able to offer the lowest prices on most products. In our sample, Zoro beat the lowest price listed on Amazon for 4 out of 9 products and matched them on two others. Most of the items listed on Amazon were offered by third-party sellers, rather than Amazon itself. Where Amazon did hold the item in its own inventory (the air compressor and electric generator), it was able to soundly beat Zoro's price. But unless Amazon wants to hold the same breadth of inventory as Zoro, GWW's online-only distributor is and should remain highly competitive."

While past performance cannot predict future results, I am duly impressed by Grainger's ability to weather the storm during the most recent economic downturn.

The graph below records Grainger's dividend increases over recent years.

(Graph source: Simply Safe Dividends.)

And the following charts lists generally impressive metrics.

Price/Earnings 18.85 Price/Forecasted Earnings (FYF) 15.80 Price/Tangible Book (MRQ) 15.90 Price/Sales 0.92

Payout Ratio (TTM) 56.22% Dividend Coverage Ratio (TTM) 177.86% 5 Yr Dividend Yield Average 1.78% 3 Year Growth Rate +10.4% 5 Year Growth Rate +13.9% 10 Year Growth Rate +15.8%

(Data source: Charles Schwab.)

Additional Considerations

Grainger's sales represent 3% of the global MRO market, 6% of the U.S market and 7% of the Canadian market. As the largest player, Grainger provides effective supply solutions for customers and suppliers.

The relatively small percentage of the market controlled by GWW indicates there is room for both Amazon and GWW to expand market share.

In most respects, Amazon and Grainger are competing for differing segments of the market. Amazon appeals to smaller businesses, Grainger to larger customers.

By reducing the number of branch stores and increasing the role of e-commerce, Grainger is effectively increasing sales volumes while lowering costs.

Grainger's weakness lies in the fact that its product portfolio is largely based in items that are less specialized and routinely purchased, allowing greater competitive pressure. This results in pricing pressures on GWW, but I believe the company has demonstrated an ability to counter lost margins through increased sales volumes.

Grainger's inventory management solutions improve the firm's value and builds relationships with customers.

GWW currently holds an A+ rating with Standard and Poor's.

Approximately 22% of Grainger's sales are generated from higher-margin, private-label products. Products of this nature boost profit margins and serve as a partial hedge to prevent margin compression.

A recent article by SA contributor Richard Berger, provides a case for Grainger's acquisition by a company seeking to expand e-commerce presence.

Conclusion

I consider purchase of GWW shares a sound risk/reward proposition. Grainger's' current stock price stands at a reasonable entry point. With a current yield above 3%, a long history of dividend increases and a forward PE of 15.80, I see an opportunity for securing an investment that can provide a robust income flow as well as capital gains.

Consequently, I purchased shares on August 31 for 159.47 per share. As is my custom, I immediately sold a call option with a strike price of $180, expiring on 01/19/18, for $380, effectively lowering my cost basis to $155.67.

I hope the option is not exercised, however, I receive significant income by selling calls on new investments.

Should the call expire worthless, I will reevaluate my position at the appropriate time. On or about the option's expiration date, I will publish my action in this article's comment section.

Should the option be exercised, I will recognize a stock price appreciation of 12.87%, a gain due to the call of 2.38% and a gain due to dividends of .8%. My total gain will be 16.05% over approximately 4.5 months.

I know selling a Dividend Aristocrat purchased at a discount rankles many of my fellow DGIs. However, worse things can happen to a man.

I love my wife. If she leaves me, I'm going with her. I'm not married to any stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GWW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.