How Has IBM Done With $48 Billion In Buyback Money?

IBM (IBM) is a company that has been marked by its tremendous level of capital returns in the past couple of decades. This applies to both its prodigious dividend as well as its buyback. And while I love both when they’re well executed, IBM’s buyback has always sort of rubbed me the wrong way. I’ve been critical of the stock for a few reasons but one of the principal problems I’ve had is that IBM’s strategy has – for a long time – been to simply buy back as much stock as possible and hope for the best. This hasn’t worked – obviously – and in this article, I’ll try to quantify why it hasn’t worked and what it means for the stock going forward.

I’ll be using data collected from company filings and the charts are mine.

We’ll begin by having a look at IBM’s share count for the past six year-end periods to get a baseline of where its float has come from.

I’ve zoomed in the scale on this chart so while this looks tremendously impressive at first glance, its actual impact is perhaps more muted. Still, over this five-year period, IBM has managed to reduce its float by 215M shares, or about 19% of the float at the end of 2011. That’s actually not bad at all in the spectrum of mega-cap stocks at just under 4% per year. And if you consider just how much money IBM has to spend to reduce its float by 4% in a year, you begin to respect what it has been able to do. In addition, if we add in the first half of this year, IBM has done another 2% or so, reducing the diluted share count by about 22M in six months. In other words, it is right on pace to continue what it has been doing recently in terms of share reductions.

Seen another way, this chart shows us the magnitude of the moves in the float for each of our five years to give us an idea of when the impact was made.

We can see that in the past two years, IBM’s buyback has been decidedly less effective than it was in 2013 and 2014, for example. There’s nothing inherently wrong with that so long as IBM spent proportionately less money to achieve the result, which we shall look at in a moment. On the whole, however, IBM’s float has been reduced steadily and to be fair, nearly 19% in five years is a fairly strong result. As I mentioned, the pace thus far this year has been closer to that of 2014 but we’ll see how the rest of the year goes as that is still up in the air.

Now, the trick to all of this is how much IBM has spent in order to get these results. After all, the reduction in the float is only half the story so now let’s take a look at how IBM achieved this result. The chart below shows us both the gross and net amounts IBM has spent on its buyback in the five-year period and we shall focus on the net amount. The reason is because the purpose of this exercise is to see what IBM has spent in total – including new issuances – in order to retire stock. That means that in order to fully and fairly capture the cost of the buyback, we should add back in proceeds from issuances, which the red bars incorporate and thus reduce the total cost of the buyback.

If you recall from above, IBM’s buyback has been less effective in the past couple of years and a quick look at this chart tells you why. Spending has been drastically reduced since 2014 and while $3B or $4B is still a lot of money where I come from, it is markedly less than its three prior years of spending. This chart roughly corresponds to the one that showed reduction in the float but frictional costs, including the actual prices paid for stock, explain the differences.

For instance, this chart shows the actual net price per share paid to remove one share from the float in each of our five years. This data incorporates not only the actual number of shares the float was reduced by but also the net price paid, which includes any proceeds. This gives us an idea of what IBM spent in each year in order to achieve its results.

This is pretty interesting stuff as we can see that in 2013, the average net price per share was $175 but in 2014, it was all the way up at $245. Timing of share repurchases certainly play a role but new issuances do as well as they increase the float and thus, make it more difficult for buyback dollars to actually reduce the overall float. Keep in mind that 2013 and 2014 had almost exactly the same level of buyback activity but 2013 was much more effective; this is why.

So how has IBM done overall with its buyback then? In total during this period, IBM spent $47.6B on buybacks with that number being reduced by $3.8B in proceeds from new issuances. The net number of $43.8B is what we’ll be using to judge IBM’s effectiveness.

It managed to reduce the float by 215M shares, indicating an average net price per share of $203 during the entire five-year span. That compares very unfavorably to the current price of $144 and indicates that the shares IBM has bought back in the past five years are worth right at $12.8B less than what it paid. Further, that implies that one-quarter of IBM’s total buyback spending was lost to frictional costs, including unfavorable timing as well as issuances. While that’s not particularly great, it is (unfortunately) pretty normal among mega caps that hand out lots of stock-based compensation. That doesn’t make it a good result, but IBM certainly isn’t alone in terms of buybacks that haven’t gone all that well. Keep in mind also that the very low stock price in comparison to years past makes the buyback look very unfavorable given that many shares were purchased at much higher prices than today. The flip side is that IBM can load up at today’s prices, but as I said, it doesn’t look like management is particularly keen to do that if the first half of 2017 is any indication.

In terms of what it means for the stock going forward, you’ve got to build in that IBM’s days of 6% or 7% float reductions are gone. As I said, the principal source of EPS growth for a long time was the buyback but that simply isn’t the case any longer. IBM is committed to growing its imperative businesses and paying an ever-rising dividend so the buyback has taken a very clear backseat. There’s nothing wrong with that except if you were counting on the buyback to boost EPS growth by leaps and bounds. That’s just not the strategy IBM wants to follow these days and given the amount of frictional costs in its buyback, that’s probably not a bad thing.