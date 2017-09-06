HP's (HPQ) Management Presents at Citi 2017 Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

HP, Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Q - Jim Suva

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us here today to the first day of the Citi Global Technology Conference. I am Jim Suva, the IT Hardware and Technology Supply Chain Analyst. We're very pleased to have HP Inc.'s Chief Financial Officer, Cathie Lesjak with me here on stage.

The format of this is going to be a fireside chat of Cathie and I going over some different questions, both macro as well as going down to their business segments. Before we get into this interactive discussion, we do note that there are going to be some Safe Harbor statements, which are going to be shown on the slides on the screens behind me. We won't to reference them. This is not a canned presentation of slides. This is a Global Technology Conference where as you as an investors are familiar with technology, therefore, we're going to cut straight to the key issues that we get asked as sell-side analyst as well as the Chief Financial Officer.

In the audience also is HP's Investor Relations and we very much welcome them and appreciate them today with us. Here is the forward-looking statements for your reference. Cathie thanks so much for joining us here today. To kick things off a little bit, can you talk a little bit about now that the separation from Hewlett Packard Enterprise has been completed and I would know competed successfully with a lot of work on your parts. What are the top priorities that you and the management team at HP Inc. are focused on today?

Cathie Lesjak

Thanks, Jim and thank you everyone for joining us today. So, we completed the separation now, just under two years ago. And it has been an incredible experience I have to tell you. I think there was a little bit of leap of faith that the separation was going to be delivered on everything that we had hoped and it has.

And what we've been focused on the last little less than two years is really on our strategy and our strategy really has three dimensions to it. And they are really kind dimensions in many ways. The first is the core, the kind of the here in now and executing and winning in our core PC and print margins.

The second time vector is around growth and that's kind of the three to five year timeframe. And those are really focused on kind of new growth opportunities likely in more natural adjacencies.

And then, the longer term, investing for the much longer term is really what we call the future. When you think about Personal Systems, in the core, it's about getting a cost structure right, so that we can plow some of that savings into innovation, things that differentiate HP from the rest of the pack and that is serving us very well. It's allowing us to grow the topline, sequentially grow operating profit, despite a tough environment and also, because this is a strategy is a good one and we're executing well; basically increase our share pretty significantly.

If you think about Print, Print the core is really about placing positive NPV units; to keep the flywheel of supplies attached going and the get to stabilization of supplies and constant currency. And we did that a quarter before what we had basically guided, but it's also about this growth vector in the future.

On the growth side, it's really about Graphics. The Graphics business is growing nicely and then within Graphics, the digital portion is growing two or three times the analog and that's really where we play.

And then also the A3 kind of printer -- multi-function space is at $55 billion TAM in Q3 was the first time we offered our complete portfolio in that space. Pretty excited about the opportunities for us to actually increase the share, because we're very underweight from an A3 perspective and so we are excited about that opportunity.

And then the very much a longer-term is a really about 3D Printing. We're taking our core Inkjet technology and we're, in fact, doing plastic 3D manufacturing and we really started to see some great tick-up in that business and great reception from customers. They see that opportunity to disrupt $12 trillion manufacturing business and so we're very pleased with the progress we're making.

What's really important, because it's a foundation of everything that we want to do is having the right cost structure. And so we're maniacally focused day in and day out on costs. Cost enables us to invest in innovation; it enables us to frankly turn what would be NPV negative printer units into NPV positive units to keep that flywheel going.

Jim Suva

Cathie, as we think about overall demand before we dive into your different segments, as you sit here today as Chief Financial Officer of HP, how was overall demand today, say compared to about a year ago? Our analysis shows that PCs are having the best year in about seven years. And you're gaining share it looks like.

In Print segment, it looks like HP really instead of curtailing the innovation has come out with some innovative and is also seeing positive growth. Can you talk about demand as you sit here today compared to say a year ago?

Cathie Lesjak

Sure. So, both the Printer and PC businesses have improved for sure. When you compare it to kind of a year ago or even before that, it remains very competitive and will continue to be very competitive. And so you got to have the right products at the right time, at the right price with the right features in order to be successful.

Specifically, in Personal Systems, what we saw in calendar Q2 were that units -- PC units were actually down about 3%, but revenue was actually up 2% and that's really because of a couple of things. One is, the industry has been increasing prices because of the commodity cost environment. But also, there has been a real mix shift, mix shift to higher ends devices and HP has been ahead of that mix shift. And so we're very pleased with innovation that we have in that space, specifically, around security and manageability that enables us to kind of go up market.

We do think that kind of -- we agree with IDC that the market is likely to be kind of down in units for 2017 and probably flat in revenue. And part of what's tampering, I think or dampening demand a little bit, is just the fact that the commodity cost environment is very tough.

That's why you have to execute incredibly well. We have to stick to our strategy, so that we can take a market, which is better than last year, but still I wouldn't say robust and turn it into really nice revenue and profit growth.

From a Print perspective, the market is still huge, $200 billion TAM. There are definitely parts of the markets that are going better than others, managed print services, the digital graphics space. But there are also challenges as very competitive market.

But it is better than what we had seen a year ago, growing kind of mid-single-digits or low single-digits, but again, it's all about execution and it's what we can do with the markets that we see as opposed to being completely tied to what the market is doing.

Jim Suva

You had talked a little 2 bit about component prices going higher. We know that the pricing of memory specifically has gone up a lot. But as CFO, I know you are also in charge of your balance sheet. It looks like your balance sheet did go up for inventories quite a bit this quarter, probably ahead of the seasonal outlook a little bit more. Is that due to components shortages? Are you guys facing component shortages? Or have you secured components? How should we think about your inventories in the components situation?

Cathie Lesjak

So, I think this is one of the areas where we have executed particularly well. If you go back to, I think it was Q3 -- our fiscal Q3 last year, we basically foreshadowed that we are going to increase inventories in Q4 because we were starting to see commodity and anticipated commodity shortages and price increases.

And so what you've seen us do is really leverage our scale and our relationships with our suppliers and leverage our balance sheet, so that we take actions like buying a head on strategic inventory.

And that has been a very successful strategy. It's given us we believe competitive advantage as well as more stable kind of outlook or an opportunity to have better price visibility.

And I think you'll continue to see us do that because we expect the commodity cost will continue to increase into Q4, albeit at a slower rate. We do expect that the rate of increase will slow, but then we're going to continue to employ these -- and leverage our balance sheet, employ these actions to help us manage and get that competitive advantage.

Jim Suva

So, it sounds like you're not having trouble securing it, it's more that the prices are just going up?

Cathie Lesjak

So, we have not had a big issue with securing. And again, it's about working closely with suppliers. We're a key customer of many of the suppliers and we've entered into -- in some cases we bought the inventory ahead. In other cases, we have entered into longer term supply contracts and that's enabling us to get what we need to get. And clearly, shortages were not an issue for us; we're able to grow our revenue year-over-year in Personal Systems 12% last quarter.

Jim Suva

Cathie what I would like do if it's okay now is shift from the bigger pitcher items to maybe your two different reporting business segments.

Cathie Lesjak

Sure.

Jim Suva

And I would like to focus on Printing first. And on purpose, I want to focus Printing because that's where you make the majority of your profits and the biggest pushback I get from investors. People saying printing is dead and going through the structural headwinds people are printing less.

You've talked about extensively both at your Securities Analyst Meeting and your conference calls about positive NPV units and stabilizing the supplies in the channel. And I believe you recently announced that you're a quarter ahead on that. Can you remind investors who may not be up to speed on the action you've done about what exactly you have done and why?

Cathie Lesjak

Sure. So, not only is a big portion of our profits coming from Print, but when you further drill down, a big portion of the profit is coming from the supplies, because we typically have a business model where you place the units at very low margins or negative margins and you basically then get the supplies annuity to give you a positive NPV.

So that means you really have to look at where your supplies business -- how to drive your supplies business. And that's where we talk about kind of the four levers that we have to pull and if we pull all of these levers in the right mix, then that enables us to stabilize supplies in constant currencies. We also call them our Four Box Model drivers.

The first one is units. So, it is important to have units and so we do focus on placing positive NPV units and taking advantage of the opportunities that we see to go ahead and do that. But then we have to focus on almost more importantly, the second driver, which is usage.

So, giving a bunch of units that actually don't connect a lot or barely make a positive NPV isn't particularly fascinating. It's interesting, but not fascinating, I think is the expression.

It's really important to get usage. And so that's where we focus on higher usage printer hardware units. And that's where the fact that we have this disruptive technology in the A3 space is so incredibly important, because commercial units and A3 units are workhorse printers. They consume a lot of supply.

So, we want to make sure we place the units, but we also want to make sure we've got high quality units. And we're seeing that shift in our portfolio in our installed base over time. So, these are the first two drivers; units, usage.

The third one is market share of supplies. That's obviously pretty important. We're making investments in go-to-market, specifically around kind of where we go-to-market, so on the sales side, but also marketing.

We're taking -- we've done a really good job of managing our discounts and we're taking that savings and we're putting some of that back into marketing. Marketing that helps people understand and our aware of the value of buying HP branded supplies and then helping to drive preference for that HP branded supplies. And so you've also seen us have progressed in our market share.

And then the fourth driver is really around pricing. Making sure that we've got exactly the kind of the fine-tune pricing that we need, so that we maximize kind of what the profit that we can make from printing without hurting the demand.

And what we did last year, which was a pretty significant move is that we changed our sales supplies model. We took channel inventories down significantly in Q3 and Q4 last year. And what that has enabled us to do is manage discounts. And like I said, we plow it back -- some of it back to marketing, but having that global consistent pricing that we get with the new sales model has been incredibly helpful.

So, again, if you manage all of these levers well, which I believe we have been, you get supply stabilization in constant currency and that helps set us up for kind of sustainability in that -- from a stabilization perspective.

Jim Suva

I think I would be remised if I don't ask one of the biggest questions I always get asked from investors and that is how is the competitive landscape shaking out first in Printing, specifically and we'll get to PCs later? But people are always worried about Japanese or Asian suppliers coming in and undercutting on price. And if HP is going to be more disciplined in their pricing, how should we think about that? And have you seen increased competition on pricing?

Cathie Lesjak

So, when it comes to Japanese competitors, one of the advantages that they have had and this isn't an alternatives question, this is kind of the core business. The Japanese have had a fairly weak yen if you look at oh the last couple of years that has enabled them to be very price aggressive on a unit prices perspective. What we're seeing is that that hasn't stepped up significantly despite the fact that the yen has weakened a bit. And so it seems that it kind of normalizing.

In terms of alternatives, which I think is probably the core of your question; the way you compete against the alternatives is through differentiation. You invest in the things that matter to the purchasers of a product. Things like serviceability, things like security, having the most secure printer. That really drives preference for HP's units and therefore, also our supplies.

And then, finally, we have a that really helps us is having a very strong Managed Print Services or an ink advantage -- I'm sorry, Instant Ink program, which is a contractual model that then gets great HP branded attached.

Jim Suva

My last question on printing is, can you talk a little bit about your need to go after the Samsung assets that you're in the process of acquiring and in the strategy and thought behind that?

Cathie Lesjak

So, we expect the Samsung Printing acquisition to actually close in calendar Q4. So that's to come. But what we did, because we knew that it was going to be a lengthy process to get that closed, we entered into a commercial agreement with them, which has given us access to their A3 printer technology in advance of the actual closing of the acquisition. And Q3 was the first quarter where we had the full breadth of our portfolio, both the A3 LaserJet technology from Samsung as well as our Ink technology PageWide in the A3 space.

What ultimately we're getting from the Samsung Printing acquisition, 2,500 great print engineers, the best that there are. We're getting great patents and a great printer engine. So, we're pretty excited about the opportunity that we've got ahead of us to disrupt the A3 copier market. We're calling it the A3 Multifunction Printer, because the technology that we bring to this acquisition is printer technology that has a great value proposition for our channel partners and our customers.

Jim Suva

As since you're the CFO and you are in charge of the checkbook as well as profitability, can you remind investors about the purchase price accretion, margins of that versus yours or how we should think about when you assess this doesn't make sense are not?

Cathie Lesjak

Sure. So, we're paying about $1.1 billion in purchase price for this. Like I said, we expect it to close in calendar Q4. We will, at that point in time, once it is closed, we will then guide what the impact would be for -- of that acquisition.

What we said at the time that we announced the acquisition is that it's an investment mode, but that we believe that in the kind of first full year post-acquisition, that it would be a $0.01 or $0.02 accretive. But we'll get more specific ones that question closes.

Jim Suva

If we could now switch over to the PC side of the business, so after investors first beat me up on printing is dead, they turned the chapter and say PCs is a dead. And I remind them that look in total actually HP is growing. I mean your total company sales are growing.

If we focus now on PCs, can you talk just a little bit about what you've done under current management to see the share gains, because you've been tremendously outgrowing the overall market in PCs? What have you been doing to allow that to happen?

Cathie Lesjak

First I think it's important to understand how we think about share gains. So, the way we think about share gains is that it is the outcome of great execution on our strategy. It's not a goal in and of itself.

As the CFO, I get quite nervous about having a goal of market share, because you could go out and buy a lot of bad units. And you could high-five on the market share. So, it's important that it's profitable and then it's then consistent with our strategy.

And I believe that what's enabled us to be a successful as we have in the PC market is that we've got a great team, we've got the right cost structure and that cost structure is enabling us to invest in both go-to-market as well as what we call sprinkles of magic or innovation that helps differential ourselves.

We are the only -- we have the most secure Personal Systems or PCs today. It's got security defense on three leveled. It's got BIOS with basically Sure Start, it's got web browsing security with Sure Click and then it's also got Sure View, which is prevention against visual hacking.

So, we are a differentiating ourselves and as a result of that, we've got incredible product lineup and we're able to take profitable share and grow the business. As I mentioned, we grew 12% year-over-year in Q3 and I know that people were I guess, questioning whether or not we were going to be able to go given the fact that compares are getting tougher and we do obviously expect they will be tougher going into 2018. But we will continue to focus on executing our strategy, shifting the business over time to higher profit opportunities is also enabling us to take share there as well as grow sequentially operating margins.

Jim Suva

Within PCs, the component pricing, specifically of memory has really increased. I assume as CFO, you are seeing that and kind of saying, that's not the type of margin direction I want to the components. So, I believe HP has increased its prices for PCs out there in the markets.

Are you at the point where you can just keep increasing, increasing, increasing? Or do you think at some point the consumer starts to hesitate a little bit? And is it impact in demand at other product price increases you put in?

Cathie Lesjak

So, as we talked about earlier, using our balance sheet is one of the levers that we use. That is not related to price increases directly. The second lever that's available to us to deal with commodity cost increases, is increasing prices. And we've done several price increases.

And again, I think that with the product lineup that we have, which is the best ever that we have had, we're able to garner basically the consumers' mind and their pocket book. And as Dion likes to say, there is one out of five today people buy HP PCs. And we're edging towards one out of four, but that leaves us a lot of opportunity to go after with our differentiated products. And so we have been able to continue to drive the topline at the same time that we're increasing prices.

Over time, do I think that it impacts demand, as it keeps going up? I do. Exactly what that impact is, it's kind of hard to model, because there is a lot of things that are going on in the market, because the other things going on in the market new form factors, detachables, convertibles, new and better suspects for notebooks and really the strength of our Personal Systems business has really been on notebooks in the last few quarters.

So, those types of things offset a little bit some of the headwinds that we see, but it is absolutely a very competitive stuff quality price environment that we'll continue to execute as best we can.

Jim Suva

And since HP is a global firm, selling us products globally, how does that change in foreign currency impact to you? And as CFO, how do you think about pricing? And I believe the dollar has recently been weakening. What do you do? And what actions do you take? And who does that impact you?

Cathie Lesjak

I think it's interesting the dynamic that we expect to happen as the dollar has weakened, especially as we kind of go into our next fiscal yet. In the past, we might not have had to drop prices quite as quickly. But we have been spending a lot of time in front of customers, explaining to them over the last several quarters why we continue to increase prices. And we keep talking about the fact that commodity costs are increasing, which they are and as well the fact that until recently the currency has been a bit of a challenge as well.

So, when you sit and talk to the customer and you help them understand why you're increasing prices, you have heightened their awareness as to what drives price increases. So, we expect that with the weakening dollar, we will have to drop prices much more rapidly than we had in the past.

The customers are going to basically say, I stuck with you when you were raising prices, because I understood why you needed to do it. Now, there is an opportunity for you to lower prices, we expect to lower price. And so we do expect the prices will come down if the dollar stays kind of at the levels that we're seeing or weakens further.

Jim Suva

In PCs, you've have gained shares both in commercial as well as consumer. Many people in this room may not be avid video game players, but it's a market that's growing very fast and I believe at your last Investor Day you highlighted some of these gaming things.

Can you talk a little bit about your market share gains and your positioning in gaming? Is it an important sector to you? How should we think about how you position? Because HP is a huge company before the separation, now, post separation, you've done a lot; gaming isn't a topic that typically comes up a lot.

Cathie Lesjak

So, we're thrilled with the progress that we're making in premium and gaming as part of that premium segment. We're again -- we're coming out with innovation. The virtual reality backpack so that you can now be untethered from your PC because you're in fact, getting it on your back is been an incredibly well received product.

You're absolutely right. In the big scheme of HP, we talk about gaming. It's been an incredible growth. It's really taken off. I wanted to clearly talk more about this at the Security Analyst Meeting over the last couple of years from almost nothing, but in the big scheme of things, it's not driving huge topline for the total company on a percentage basis.

But it's a very interesting market. It tends to be where there's growth, it also tends to be better profit margins. And so our focus is on bringing that innovation and finding through segmentation where the opportunities are for good, strong profit -- profitable growth.

Jim Suva

It's definitely interesting and I think a lot of us in this room don't fully appreciate your efforts both in gaming as well as graphics and so maybe that's something at the upcoming Investor Day to consider, because most people think of your other buckets, but gaming and graphics from your, as appeared to be growing.

Cathie Lesjak

Very nicely. And in fact as you think broadly about virtual reality, our view is virtual reality is going to take on increasing importance to compute. And we will talk more about that at the Security Analyst Meeting in October.

Jim Suva

Can we talk little bit about your productivity gains, your billion dollars that you laid out there, where we're along that, yet you are still innovating. How do you balance that and just update people on restructuring?

Cathie Lesjak

Sure. As we talked about at our Security Analyst Meeting last year and in September, we expect that we will have productivity savings of about $1 billion. You may remember that we said that for fiscal 2016 and when we talked about in fiscal 2016, we also said we did that in 2015.

So, what you hear is there is a trend. The trend is that we have got to stay focused on driving productivity every single year. And that productivity is through making sure that we've got the best building materials, making sure that we have got very efficient end-to-end processes. And we are a huge company; obviously, we're smaller since the split, but still a very big company, when you think about kind of $50 billion in revenue, two major segments in over 160, 170 countries. There is just a lot of opportunity to streamline end-to-end process.

We're also looking at how can we do our non-revenue generating processes in a more efficient way. All of these things as you peel that onion, generate savings. And we're taking that savings and investing it back into the business and/or dropping some of it to the bottom-line and that is part of our strategy that we've got to do.

And restructuring is a small piece of that. It's actually not the largest component. To that, we have a three-year restructuring program that we are coming up kind of the end of the first year. We expect that we will save kind of $200 million or $300 million on an annual run rate basis, kind of exiting -- going into 2020.

Jim Suva

Switching over to capital allocation. You've have got the biggest purse and wallet in the entire room. You are in charge of the HP budget and where we're goes the money. You have investors out there who want dividends and stock buybacks, you have internal people who want -- are R&D, design innovation efforts. You have different businesses that may want to do acquisitions. How do you think about capital allocation, your dividend buyback, M&A, and things like that?

Cathie Lesjak

So, what we've talked about pretty clearly, over the last couple of years is that, we will return capital to shareholders in the amount of 50% to 75% of our free cash flow. So, obviously, as free cash flow goes up and down, so does the return of capital to shareholders.

This year, we have had a particularly strong free cash flow year. In fact, in the last earnings call, we upped our outlook for the year because of the strength that we're seeing. The downside of that strength is that we're little bit behind in terms of the return of cash to shareholders. We're at about 56%. We expect that for the year, we'll do at least $3 billion in free cash flow.

So, since we're focused on get towards the high end of that 50% to 75% range for fiscal 2017, we are active in the market buying back our shares. We think that they are a good value. We think there's more opportunity in the future for our stock and so we're active.

When you think about dividends, kind of our long-term goal is that dividends will grow roughly in line with earnings and then, the delta will be in share repurchases. When you think about that 50% to 75% and being towards the high end of that, that leaves obviously, some capital left in the company to do M&A.

What you see from us in the M&A space is that we are very disciplined about what targets are interesting to us. We do a full NPV analysis. We look at it relative to share repurchases as well as other alternatives for investment.

And when people say, okay, what are you going to buy? And obviously, we don't say specifically what we're going to buy, but what we are clear about is that when you look at our strategy, core growth future. And we've talked about the areas that are of interest to us, any acquisition that we would do is going to fall on that page. So, there shouldn't be any surprises. I can't guarantee that you will all like what we do, but I can guarantee you it will be on returns-based and it will be on our strategy page.

Jim Suva

So, what are you going to buy?

Cathie Lesjak

Exactly.

Jim Suva

Sorry. Is it fair to say given the precedents of -- with the Samsung pending acquisition in the office copier market that there's a little bit of a more stronger preference towards M&A and investment in the Print and supply side more than the PC side? Or not necessarily just because it just happened to be the first one that you really announced?

Cathie Lesjak

I think it was the first one, not so much that we just announced because that's clear, but it's also when we looked against our strategy, core growth future. One of the key pillars in the growth space was establishing ourselves in the A3 copier space, by bringing disruptive technology. And again, we don't bring copier technology to that space. We bring printer technology. And the reason why that's important is that copier technology is very hard and expensive to service, whereas printer technology a lot less apart -- a lot less things can go wrong.

And therefore, it procreates a value proposition. And we knew we wanted to plan a disruptive way. We have 4%, 5% share before we launched with the Samsung products. We now have about 6% share. But that's -- magnitude is lower than what we've got in the rest of printing. So, it's a huge opportunity for us to take more share. So, that's why that was the first one.

I would not say -- I don't think it's safe to say that we won't do anything in the Personal Systems space. I think that we will do things there. We're looking at kind of the strategy, where we can have the biggest impact.

Jim Suva

Cathie, you and I have sat on this stage many times year in and year out. And you've been at HP Inc. and have seen a lot of changes, the separation, restructuring. A lot of people saying printing and PC is dead, yet HP is back growing.

As Chief Financial Officer, what are the couple of things you want to leave investors with today about why you're so excited to continue to be HP Inc.'s CFO? And why investors in this room should buy and hold and own HP stock?

Cathie Lesjak

So, I think that what's really important is that people invest on our leadership team. The leadership team is what can make all the difference. And you're seeing that. You've seen that since the split. Dion and the team really know what's required to be successful in both of our businesses.

And again, at its core is understanding the cost structure and making sure that you've got the right cost structure. You can invest in innovation; you can invest in creating more positive NPV units over time. You can make the right investments because you created that capacity and the right go-to markets.

And what you are seeing is that leadership team delivering and executing day in and day out. But it has to be beyond just the core because we are executing really well in the core. But you have to increase -- you have to invest for the long-term as well. And that sometimes is hard to do.

There's a lot of probably, a big part of my job and Dion's job is this competing demand for investments, core versus the future. When you think about investing in 3D, it's really for the long-term. 3D is an investment mode.

Some would say it's a drag on EPS today. But it is investing in our future and having a leadership team that can do both of those; invest for the here and now, but also create the capacity to invest in the future, I think is what will drive long-term stock appreciation for HP, and it's why I'm excited about being the CFO.

Jim Suva

How do you characterize HP's stock, dividend, growth, value? How do you characterize it? Because it seems like there's a little bit of flavors of all of them. When I put out our note of HP is growing, a lot of people were like typo, ha, what do I mean?

Cathie Lesjak

So, I think that over time our investor base will change. It's heavily valued today. When you look at how we're executing in the core, not surprising that it's heavily valued, and therefore, kind of the 50% to 75% free cash flow return to capital makes sense for that business.

But over time, we've got growth opportunities, again, in the growth vector of our strategy and then, over the much longer term, the 3D Printing is a huge opportunity. And I think that that's probably the least understood, the least recognized as being kind of a truly incredible opportunity.

We have the opportunity to disrupt a $12 trillion manufacturing industry. We are playing today in plastics, 3D-printed plastics, which is the biggest market for 3D at this point in time. You are seeing huge companies, just look at this opportunity and realize that it's going to make a difference to their manufacturing.

One of our big customers is Jabil. You've seen GE buy some metals players in 3D because they recognize that they could save a lot of manufacturing cost if they 3D printed. That's the opportunity, the long-term opportunity of HP and it is an incredibly exciting opportunity.

Jim Suva

Well, Cathie, I know you have a very busy schedule this afternoon. I have seen it and I personally want to thank you and your team for joining us here at the Citi Technology Conference.

This now concludes our HP Inc. fireside chat of keynote with Cathie Lesjak, the CFO. We will now transition off the stage and ASML will come on. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining us.

Cathie Lesjak

Thank you.

