Barratt Developments' (BTDPF) CEO David Thomas on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Barratt Developments Plc. (OTCPK:BTDPF) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call September 6, 2017 4:00 AM ET

Executives

David Thomas - CEO

Jessica White - CFO

Steven Boyes - COO and Deputy Chief Executive

Analysts

Andy Murphy - Bank of America

Chris Millington - Numis

Gavin Jago - Peel Hunt

Jon Bell - Barclays

Charlie Campbell - Liberum

Aynsley Lammin - Canaccord

Clyde Lewis - Peel Hunt

Kevin Cammack - Cenkos

Will Jones - Redburn

David Thomas

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our results presentation. I’m very pleased to see so many of you here this morning. I know it’s a very, very busy day for you all.

Firstly, I’d just like to say that I’m really delighted to welcome Jessica for her first results presentation as our CFO. I’m going to start with a short overview, and I will then hand over to Steven, and Steven will talk through our operational performance, and Jessica will then talk through our financial performance. I’ll then come back again and talk about our investment proposition and look at current trading and outlook.

Let me start with the financial and operational overview. It has been a very strong year for the group. We are reporting record pretax profits, up 12% at £765 million. Our year-end net cash position was £724 million. Our return on capital employed increased by 2.7 percentage points to 29.8%. Current trading is strong, and our forward order book is up 14% at £2.75 billion.

Our confidence in the business going forward was reflected in our improved and extended Capital Return Plan that we announced in February. We also continue to perform very strongly operationally. We see it as being fundamentally important that we maintain a focus on delivering industry-leading customer care and build quality. We’ve gained our HBF five star Customer Satisfaction rating for the eighth year in a row. And we’ve also won more NHBC Pride in the Job awards than any other housebuilder for the 13th year in a row.

We’ve also hit our 20% gross margin target for full year ‘17, a target that we set back in 2014. However, I would emphasize that we are not complacent. We are continuing to drive for further improvements in the business with a particular focus on our operating margin. As we outlined in February, there are a number of initiatives we are implementing in respect to margin improvement. On this slide, you can see some of these with a broad indication of when we expect to see the beginning of the positive financial benefit and when we expect to see the full benefit.

So on strategic land, this is an ongoing journey, and it will continue to have a positive impact for several years to come. Meanwhile, the new ranges will take time to be rolled out to the majority of our sites, and so the effect will not be immediate but will kick in across all of our standard sites over the next few years. And Steven will give you a bit more color with regard to this.

Our removal of the five year warranty will begin to have some impact in FY ‘18, but we won’t see the full benefit until November ‘20 when there will be no remaining customers under the original scheme. And it’s a similar picture with the recent end of our show home lease scheme, and Jessica will cover this in more detail. Overall, we are very confident that we have these and a number of other self-help levers we can pull to ensure that we deliver margin improvements.

Thank you, and I’ll now hand over to Steven.

Steven Boyes

Thank you, David, and good morning, everyone. I’d now like to take you through the operational aspects of the business. So starting with our sales performance. We have delivered a very strong performance for the year. Across the group, we achieved a private sales rate of 0.72 per site per week, up over 4% on last year. Sales rates were particularly strong in Scotland and Northern, with significant contributions from the Edinburgh and Yorkshire markets, endorsing the quality of land acquired in recent years in these locations. In addition, we’ve seen continued good performance in the East region, with notable delivery from locations such as Bedford and Milton Keynes, offering customers good value homes with excellent commuter links.

London sales rates were down, reflecting a more challenging Central London market and the reduced availability of units below £600,000. However, the sales rate of 1.07 per outlet per week remains healthy. And putting London into perspective, it is less than 7% of our wholly owned reservations. JV sales rates were up 10%, driven by a higher contribution from the London sites where we also agreed some bulk sales.

Moving on to completions, which were at the highest level in nine years. In particular, we saw significant growth in our regional business, with completions up nearly 5%. JVs were down 47%, in line with our guidance, reflecting our build program and availability as we trade out some of the London sites. Help to Buy remains an important support for the industry, and 35% of our total group completions utilized the scheme. The increase year-on-year is partly as a result of being the first full year, but the increased 40% level in London has been in place. Affordable completions were 20% up year-on-year as a result of timing of delivery on sites. We expect them to be at similar levels next year. However, in the medium term, we expect them to return to our average run rate of around 18%. Investor sales were down to 6% from 8% last year as the market has been impacted by stamp duty changes and reduced tax relief available to landlords.

Turning to pricing. The group’s private average selling price on completions was £313,000, up 8%. This benefited from changes in mix and underlying inflation. We have targeted a full market mix and optimized all our brands, allowing our customers a wide choice of house types and sizes. Outside London, the private average selling price was over £291,000, up 6%. Our prices in London increased on average of £621,000, up over 28%, reflecting site mix changes towards higher price point sites in the year, with completions on sites such as Chapter Street, Westminster and Kidderpore Avenue, Hampstead.

Now looking at land supply. Supply is strong, with annual planning consents in England running around 293,000 compared to new build additions of around 164,000. Prices remain stable, and there is a good flow of excellent opportunities across the country that exceed our hurdle rates. We are focused on securing standard product sites for the regional business, while in London, we are targeting Zone 3 and outwards. In the year, we approved the purchase of almost 18,500 plots across 106 sites. These figures are ahead of our target and give us scope to grow. We expect to approve the purchase of more than 20,000 plots in FY ‘18, and I’ll update you later in the year on progress.

Looking at the chart on the left, you can see our land bank reflects our national coverage, with 91% of our plots within the regional business and representative of our divisional structure. We operate a diversified business with a broad market exposure. The chart on the right shows that 93% of private-owned plots in our land bank in England has an ASP of below £600,000, leaving us well placed to benefit from Help to Buy.

Looking more closely at our London land bank now. This shows a widening of spread across the capital, with 84% of plots now in Zones 3 and beyond compared to 74% last year. So taken alongside the previous slide, just over 1% in terms of plots of the group’s private land bank are in Zones 1 and 2. The chart on the right shows that just 7% of our private London land bank, including JVs, is priced above £1 million. This is down from 11% a year ago. We expect this to continue to reduce as we trade through higher ASP size. In terms of scale, our London outlets represent circa 5% of the group’s average active outlets including JVs during the year.

Now moving on to strategic land. The market provides extensive opportunities for strategic land and is supported by a positive planning framework. During the year, 25% of completions came from strategic land, up from 22% in the prior year, thus hitting our medium term target. We will continue to grow the number of completions from strategic land with our next medium term target being 30%. Strategic land generally traded at an enhanced margin of circa 300 basis points compared with instantly acquired sites. It provides a good source of land to support growth. And during the period, we converted over 6,750 plots into our owned land bank from 34 sites, up by nearly 50% in the year. Our closing position is also strong at 11,737 acres, with a good geographic spread across 267 locations to support future growth and margin performance. Over 50% of the locations under option are rather allocated, consented or of no allocation in an emerging local plan, which is slightly up from 48% in the prior year.

A key driver to improving margin is product. And last year, we launched our new ranges. At the half year results, I explained how changes to roof pitches could save £700 per house, and our expanded use of combi boilers could save up to £1,200 per house while reducing running cost for our customers. As well as reduced build costs, these new ranges have more efficient floor plans, which support plotting optimization. The simplified designs reduce build complexity and help address trade skill shortages. Their more regular footprint is also better suited to modern methods of construction.

To give you an update on progress, we have identified 132 sites with over 19,000 plots to use the new Barratt range. We’re currently building on 51 of these with over 5,800 units, and a further 25 sites for almost 4,300 units have recently received planning consent and are expected to commence soon. The other sites are progressing through the planning process. All our new standard product sites are expected to incorporate our new product ranges. The additional margin improvements from these sites will have some impact in FY ‘18, with greater impact materializing from FY ‘19.

We’re also busy working on many other initiatives to improve our margin across the business. Improving densities and coverage on both our existing and new developments remains a major opportunity to deliver additional profit. To complement our new product ranges, we have updated and rolled out comprehensive plotting guides to our divisions. These guides are designed to help maintain our class-leading street scenes and also support greater land utilization. They give good examples of high-quality compliance schemes as well as standard grid solutions to optimize product use and drive returns. For example, improving coverage by circa 1,000 square feet per acre can add 3% to our margin.

We have held 6 regional workshops with almost 400 employees and design consultants attending these briefing sessions. But one thing I do want to emphasize is there is no compromise to the quality of service or build standards. And this is evidenced once again by the group being awarded the maximum HBF 5 Star Rating for customer satisfaction for the eighth year running, meaning more than 90% of our buyers would recommend us to a friend. In addition, 74 of our sites received NHBC quality awards, more than any other housebuilder for the 13th year in a row, making us the clear industry leader in terms of site management and build quality.

We actively manage our supply chain. We have a centralized procurement team responsible for build materials. We have around 190 group supply agreements with 160 suppliers, with an annual spend of circa £450 million. We centrally manage 95% of build materials from foundation level for our standard product. Our function and arrangements enable us to gain best commercial leverage and manage supply relationships effectively. Through this, we also ensure material quality as well as supplier production capability, and their quality control processes are in place to deliver the high standards we require. We have enjoyed strong long-term relationships with many of our group suppliers. The value of these relationships is seen in terms of supply constraints when we are able to secure sufficient product to maintain build. We purchase very little products that is completely manufactured offshore. 90% of what we spend with group suppliers is manufactured and assembled in the UK, although some elements of offshore components can be used in these products. We promote an approach of purchasing from UK businesses wherever possible as this reduces supply risk and currency exposure. It simplifies logistics and benefits UK economy.

Now turning to build costs. On materials, we’re expecting modest inflationary pressure. All of our material pricing is fixed until December ‘17, and 75% is fixed for FY’18, with the remainder currently under negotiation. To date, we have seen relatively little cost movement attributable directly to currency exchange rates, with circa £1 million additional cost in FY’17 equating to 0.3% of spend. On an annualized basis, this would equate to circa £3 million additional cost and 0.8% annual spend, so relatively minimal impact. On labor, some pressures still remain on availability of skilled labor, however, this has eased during the year. We continue to attract resource due to the quality of our site management, with trades preferring to work on well-managed and organized sites. And we continue to help mitigate labor shortages and inflation by training apprentices and the increased use of offsite manufacturing. Overall for FY’18, we expect circa 3% to 4% increase in total build cost. So in summary, a very strong performance. We have achieved some strong sales rates, along with the positive pricing trends, and we continue to successfully manage our cost base. Our key focus remains on improving operating margin by driving efficiencies throughout the business. However, we will not compromise on health and safety, which remains our number one priority nor on customer service or build quality.

So thank you. I will now hand over to Jessica.

Jessica White

Thank you, Steven, and good morning, everyone. I’m pleased to present my first results presentation today. We delivered a strong set of results for the year and achieved our FY’17 targets. Revenue was up nearly 10% to £4.65 billion. Gross profit was up 16.4% to £932 million at the margin of 20%, achieving the target set in 2014. After net administrative expenses of £133 million, we delivered an operating profit of £799 million. We made further good progress on operating margin, which improved by 1.4 percentage points to 17.2%. Joint venture profits were £25.6 million, £46.5 million lower than the prior year, reflecting planned site delivery and the headwinds that we’ve experienced on some of our London sites. Our profit before tax was £765 million, a record profit for the group. We are cash generative and closed the year with net cash of £724 million, £132 million higher than the prior-end. Our ROCE was 29.8%, up 2.7 percentage points on the prior year and exceeding our 2014 target of 25%.

Our private completions were 13,303, slightly ahead of last year. Affordable completions were 20% of total completions, up three percentage points. On guidance, we expect a similar mix in FY ‘18. Wholly owned completions were 16,645, up 4.7%. Joint venture completions were in line with guidance at 750, down 47% on FY ‘16, reflecting the timing of site build programs. Total completions, including joint ventures, were 17,395.

Our private ASP increased by 8% to £313,000, driven by mix changes and underlying price inflation. Overall average selling price increased by 6% to £275,000, which compares to our closing land bank at June 2017 of £265,000. In terms of average selling price, the ASP in our owned land bank remains a good guide.

Since we set our gross margin target in 2014, we have made significant progress. In the year, our gross margin improved by 1.1 percentage points to 20%. This margin improvement has been mainly driven by changes in the mix of new sites and product mix, with some benefit from the unwind of legacy land. We’ve also seen underlying price and build cost inflation during the year.

I will now outline another action that we’ve taken to enhance margin. Since 2008, we have undertaken show homes sale and leaseback arrangements where we sell the property to an investor and then lease it back until the development is complete. The total value under leaseback is around £230 million. In August, we completed a £200 million U.S. private placement of 2.77% to provide a core of low-cost debt. At the start of July, we ceased show home sale and leasebacks, and the reduced operating cost will feed into our margin over the next few years. In addition, ownership of our show homes improves our balance sheet resilience.

Turning to the balance sheet, I will highlight a few items. Investments in joint ventures decreased by £42.8 million to £213 million, reflecting dividends received during the financial year on the sale of our shared equity joint venture assets. Our gross land bank was at a similar level to last year at £2.9 billion, with land creditors representing 37% of the owned land bank. Net assets at 30th of June were £4.3 billion, up £0.3 billion on last year. At 30th of June, we had a 4.5-year supply of owned and controlled land, in line with our operating framework. The graph on the left-hand side demonstrates the progress we have made in terms of reducing the cost of our land in the land bank over the last five years to 18% of selling price. This was a reduction of 1.7 percentage points in the year.

Now turning to work in progress. The growth in WIP reflects planned site delivery with more sites build active at the end of the financial year. We ensure that we match build speed to sales rates and control the level of unsold stock on our sites, with unsold stock remaining appropriate at 1.1 unit per active site at the 30th of June. There has also been an increase in site infrastructure investment acquired.

We’ve previously shown our progress in terms of legacy asset reduction and this year had the impact that they have upon our ROCE. Legacy assets reduced by 144 million in the year to 223 million. Whilst they will continue to reduce going forward, the rate of reduction will slow down. If we exclude them, the ongoing business ROCE is 1.1 percentage points higher at 30.9%.

Turning to the cash flow. The group delivered a £799 million operating profit in the year. We made net cash interest and tax payments of £162 million. Overall net site and JV investment resulted in an outflow of 118 million. After noncash and other working capital movement, our net operating cash inflow for the year was 458 million. This inflow was mainly offset by 322 million of dividend payments, resulting in a net cash inflow of 132 million and a yearend net cash position of 724 million. As a point of guidance, we expect total cash spend on land for FY ‘18 to be around 1 billion. Of that, around 500 million will relate to the payment of land creditors held at June 2017.

As the previous slide shows, our business is highly cash generative, with focus on ensuring that we manage our total gearing across the cycle. Since June 2013, total gearing reduced from 37% -- 35% of tangible net assets to 10% at June 2017. We have a clearly defined operating framework of yearend net cash and land creditors of 30% to 35% of the owned land bank. Looking forward, we would expect the level of our land creditors to be 30% to 35% in FY ‘18 and, therefore, yearend net cash to be around 500 million.

Now turning to a few areas of specific guidance for FY ‘18 not covered previously. We expect modest growth in wholly owned completions, with affordable completions at around 20% of the total and around 750 joint venture completions. Administrative expenses are anticipated to be around 150 million. Our share of profits from joint ventures is expected to be around 25 million. Our new private placement has reduced our finance cost, so expect interest cost to be around 50 million, with cash interest at around 15 million. To conclude, it’s been another year of good performance for the group, and we have delivered a strong set of results. Our balance sheet is in good shape, and our cash generation supports our Capital Return Plan.

I will now hand over to David.

David Thomas

Thank you, Jessica. So I’m going to start with our investment proposition, which I outlined in February. I mean, I really strongly believe that we have clear differentiators that provide a great investment case. We run one of the shortest land banks in the industry, which improves our return on capital employed and reduces our longer-term risk. We have underlined this with a near 30% return on capital employed despite the legacy assets on our balance sheet. Equally, with the land market remaining very attractive, we believe that there are limited benefits to having a longer land bank.

We have a strong balance sheet. And as Jessica said, we expect to have around 500 million of cash on the balance sheet at the year-end. We remain industry-leading in terms of quality and service with experienced build and sales teams on site. I’ve said before that in our business, quality and service is non-negotiable. Our sales and marketing remains industry leading, with our sales rates at the higher end of industry norms, and this allows us to support our aim to build and sell houses quickly. Finally, due to our national portfolio, we do have a diversified business that represents a broad UK market exposure.

These differentiators allow us to deliver. We delivered disciplined completion growth with volumes, including joint ventures, up over 55% in the past six years. We have delivered growth and maintained quality and service, and we believe that we can continue to deliver growth and maintain quality and service. We have improved our financial metrics, particularly on return on capital and operating margin. And we believe that there’s more that we can do in both areas. And we’ve also seen strong cash generation and attractive dividend payouts both through the ordinary and the special dividend. And again, we believe there’s more we can do.

Now moving on to look at the market. We believe that the fundamentals of the market remain very attractive. The lending environment is very positive, but especially for new build, and I will cover this in a little more detail. The government housing policy is very supportive. They’ve recently confirmed that Help to Buy will be in place until 2021. There is clearly very strong demand for new homes across the country, and there is still a limited supply of new housing. Whilst last year, net additions were 190,000 and annual household projections are 210,000, the government estimates that we need to deliver 250,000 homes per annum to make up for the years of undersupply. And as Steven has outlined, the land market remains very attractive.

Moving on to cover the mortgage market in a little more detail. On the left-hand chart, you can see that the average mortgage rates have fallen over the last two years, with standard 85% product decreasing by around 70 basis points. Additionally, new build offers a significant advantage for customers, with a 5% deposit available under the Help to Buy equity scheme. Here we see that rates are typically up to 200 basis points lower than for the equivalent 95% mortgage product in the secondhand market. These lower mortgage rates overall reflect the emergence of more new entrants into the market and, therefore, increased competition over the last few years.

The chart on the right-hand side shows the proportion of average income spent on monthly mortgage interest and repayments. This data shows that the affordability of mortgages is well below the long-run average. This is due to low borrowing rates, some wage inflation and, more recently, tempering of house price inflation. Despite a big uplift in completions from the major housebuilders over the last few years, it’s very clear that housing demand still significantly outstrips supply. At Barratt, we are doing everything that we can to close the gap, pushing forward with completion numbers and, as we’ve outlined, delivering our highest number of completions for nine years.

We are turning our land bank as fast as we can, and we have one of the shortest land banks in the sector. So we are using our land bank and delivering houses to the market as quickly as possible. Clearly, a limiting factor for both us and the industry is the availability of skilled labor. We are working hard to address this, and we are committed to investing in the future of house building. We are one of the largest employers of apprentices in the industry, and we offer a number of schemes for graduates, apprentices and trainees.

We’ve also been looking outside the traditional pools for skilled labor and have successfully trialed a program to recruit and train ex-armed forces personnel in site management. This has been a big success for the group, bringing in a significant number of people into that discipline. Additionally, we continue to develop, trial and implement modern methods of construction, and Steven outlined this in more detail in February. We believe that this combination of pulling both levers and addressing the skill side of the equation, whilst also looking at modern methods of construction, is key.

So moving on to quantity. We are focused on increasing volumes to help address the housing supply-demand imbalance. We’ve increased our delivery of homes by 55% in the last six years, a compound annual growth of 8% per annum, and this has made us the largest housebuilder in the U.K. by volume by some distance. We recognize that we need to be disciplined in terms of future growth. We need to ensure that our quality and service is not compromised. However, we have 27 divisions, and the majority of them have the capacity to grow. And we believe that we have strong controls in place in each of those divisions to address both quality and service. Each division can support around 700 to 750 completions per annum when they operate at their optimum level. Additionally, we clearly have an opportunity to open further divisions, and we will keep this under review. As I mentioned, whilst we are focused on growth, this cannot be to the detriment of the quality of our homes. All of you will know that we’ve emphasized over the last decade the importance of quality and service, and we put it at the heart of everything we do. We believe it’s a strong differentiator for the customer. You can see the awards that we have received, and we are very proud to be a five-star housebuilder eight years in a row. We’re very proud to have won more NHBC awards than any other housebuilder for the last 13 years. We genuinely believe that it is important, and we believe that the market is starting to understand that it is important.

Let’s move on to the Capital Return Plan. The board recognizes that an ongoing dividend stream is an important part of total shareholder return. As we announced in February, given the significant operational and financial improvements the group has made over the last few years, we improved and extended the Capital Return Plan that we had originally put in place in September ‘14. Therefore, going forward, the board is targeting a level of ordinary dividend cover of 2.5 times versus three times previously. When market conditions allow, ordinary dividends will be supplemented by the payment of special dividends. During the four years to November 2018, total dividend payments are expected to be around £1.4 billion based on current market estimates. In accordance with the new policy, the board is pleased to announce a proposed final dividend of 17.1 pence per share, together with a special dividend of 17.3 pence per share.

Let’s just have a look and remind ourselves in terms of our operating framework. Again, we’ve provided this operation framework over a number of years. In line with the last few years, we continue to have minimum land acquisition hurdles of 20% gross margin and 25% return on capital employ. As Steven has outlined, we’re seeing some really fantastic opportunities in the land market. We’re being able to buy lands above our minimum hurdle rates. We will keep these hurdles under review, and we will increase them formally if we can buy land at higher rates for a sustainable period of time. To illustrate our commitment to this overall framework, our land bought since we entered the land market in 2009 has performed above the minimum gross margin and return on capital levels. For sites that we have started and finished since 2009, which is now 306 sites and 27,000 plots, we delivered a gross margin of 21% and a return on capital employed of 36%. We do aim to have a land bank of at least 3.5 years with one year of conditional contracts. As Jessica outlined, we are targeting land creditors in the range of 30% to 35% going forward. We will continue to operate with low levels of average debt during the year. And we firmly restate our commitment to continue to be cash positive at every financial year-end. As I said, we revised our dividend policy in February, and we will return excess cash to shareholders. So we have very clear parameters and targets, which outline the framework within which the business will operate.

So let me bring you up to date on current trading. It’s been a strong start to the year. And with our net private sales rate per outlet per average week since the 1st of July at 0.74, this is in line with a very strong performance last year, and it is clearly a very good sales rate. Our forward order position is up 14% at 2.75 billion, and we believe that we’re in very good shape for trading in FY ‘18.

So in short, we are very positive on outlook. There are clearly strong market fundamentals. And we are very focused on driving our operating margin, something that I think we’ve clearly emphasized both in February and again today. We will operate to our clearly defined framework, and we recognize that attractive cash returns are a key part of the proposition to shareholders. Our strong forward order book gives us confidence that we will make further progress in FY ‘18. Thank you.

Okay. So we’ll now move to questions. We’ll start with Andy because he put his hand up first.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Andy Murphy

Andy Murphy from Bank of America. Two questions. You talked about the margin -- or potential for margin improvement quite a bit without giving any specifics. Kind of an obvious question, could you be a bit more specific about what those targets might be? And just a point of clarity around the admin cost, you’ve gotten to quite an increase this -- versus ‘18 over ‘17. Just wondered whether you could help us understand what’s driving that up.

David Thomas

Certainly, Andy. Okay, so if I talk about the margin improvement, and then Jessica will pick up in terms of the administration costs. So I think on operating margin, and we touched on this during the February presentation, I mean, we recognize that if we look at the balanced scorecard of our performance, both operational and the financial, and we look at our peer group, operating margin percentage is something that we can clearly improve. I think, as a business, we are also focused on improving other things, but that is the most key thing. We recognize that looking at our major peers, there is significant differences between our percentage performance and the norm performance. Some of those are structural, so our peers are holding typically longer land banks, and they’ve got holding gains that come through the P&L. And areas like strategic land, some of our peers have got significantly more strategic land. But as Steven outlined, we’ve got big ambitions in terms of growing our strategic land business, and we’ve gone from 5% to 25% in a relatively short period of time.

So I think everyone is aware of what we see as being the way that we would like to move the margin forward. We’re not providing specific guidance in terms of FY ‘18, FY ‘19 and beyond. What we are committed to do is to continue to update the market. The biggest single driver of our margin improvement will be the way that we buy land. And our land purchasing is going to be underpinned by initiatives such as the new product range that is allowing us to go out and buy land at improved hurdle rates, which we are doing. And once we are confident that we have a sustainable pattern for that, we will then look to revise our minimum hurdle rates accordingly.

Jessica White

In terms of administrative costs, firstly, I’d say we very carefully control our level of administrative costs. And the admin cost of 132 million in the year benefited from some one-off items of sundry income, which won’t be repeated in FY ‘18, hence why we’re guiding to 150 million.

David Thomas

Moving on. Again, bottom left. They’re having a run at it here. Chris?

Chris Millington

Chris Millington at Numis. Just wanted to ask a quick one just on FRI sales, just the quantum optimum of what your policy is in terms of leaseholds going forward. That’s the first one. We also heard from one of the competitors the other day that the land market is maybe getting a touch more competitive. I mean, have you see seen that? Could you just comment around that subject? And the final one is really just about London and kind of how you see that ASP progressing and proportion of completions as we look out to ‘18 and ‘19.

David Thomas

Okay. I think what I’m going to do is I’m going to try and have a go on all of them. Steven will step in when I falter. So just, as I understand it, the first question in terms of leasehold, yes?

Chris Millington

Profit and what you’re...

David Thomas

Yes, now I understand. Okay. So I mean, I think in terms of leasehold, I mean, our approach in terms of the sale of leasehold houses and leasehold flats has been an unchanged approach over the last decade or longer. We’re clearly in line with the market, sell flats on a leasehold basis. And historically, we’ve sold houses in the Northwest and a few in the Northeast on a leasehold basis.

I think that we’re well aware of the government consultation that’s taking place regarding leasehold and of the position that the mortgage lenders have taken in relation to leasehold. None of that gives us any concern. We’ve always had very transparent terms on our leases, and we have escalated ground rents from relatively low basis on an RPI basis. So we will continue to keep the position under review. When you look at leasehold income on houses coming through the P&L, I mean, probably somewhere in the order of 3 million or 4 million per annum, so clearly not significant for the group.

Chris Millington

But it was not transparent on leasehold [Indiscernible] in the admin cost?

David Thomas

It’s not the bulk of it, no. I mean, the difference in the admin cost on a year-on-year, probably half of it is leasehold and half of it is other items. In terms of the overall leasehold cost, i.e., including flatted product, bear in mind our business in London, I mean, probably overall somewhere near in the order of 20 million to 25 million. So in terms of land market, I mean, I saw the comments that were made, I mean, I think they tend to be fairly geographically specific in terms of comments around the land market. Every site that we bid on has got somebody else bidding on it. And I think Steven touched on it, and I would just underline the fact that we really are seeing some great opportunities coming through. I think that was best represented by Steven giving guidance, so relatively early in the year that we are confident of undertaking more than 20,000 plots in the current year. And that clearly is across the country. So we believe we’ve been successful in Zone 3 to 6 in London. And we are buying around the country, whether it be in Aberdeen or Southhampton, we’re buying everywhere.

On the London ASP, the overall trend, I mean, if you looked on a medium term on London ASPs, the overall trend is one of falling ASPs. So we haven’t acquired a site in Zone 1 since September ‘14. And we are very focused on Zone 3 to 6. So if you take a three to five year view, then clearly falling ASPs will be a trend on a like-for-like basis. We will see strong ASPs in London in FY ‘18, which will be particularly driven from some Zone 1 completions, but in particular from Landmark Place, so what was Sugar Quay, where we will deliver perhaps 80 units out of that development this year and the balance in FY ‘19, and that will drive ASP strongly in London. But on a three to five year basis, very definitely a declining trend. Steven, do you want to answer that?

Steven Boyes

Yes, I could just start a bit on the land, Chris. Certainly as David said, we’re seeing no shortage of excellent opportunities in the land market nationally. I think what you’ve seen in this market, this cycle, should I say, is a lot of the developers have got their own strategic plans, which we’re pulling through. And in addition, we’ve got the introduction of land promoters. And there’s a lot of land promoters now who are getting land through, put it into the market, so there’s plenty of good opportunities nationally to buy land and as I said, improve our hurdle rates.

David Thomas

There’s just a flurry of hands up there, well, I don’t mind. Yes?

Gavin Jago

It’s Gavin Jago from Peel Hunt. Just a couple, if I could. The first one to you David, actually, I think a year ago, we sat here and you’re talking about modern methods of construction, saying that over the medium term, you still expect the vast majority of homes to be built traditionally. But has anything changed within that of kind of your thoughts on modern method of construction within your build program, maybe elaborate on that a bit? And maybe just to push a bit more on this margin point. Steven, you talked about strat land coming through, and that kind of target come from 25% to 30%. All other things being equal, what would that add to the margin on a medium term view?

David Thomas

Okay, well, I think again if I take on both of those. I mean, just on modern methods of construction, I mean, I think it’s important that, that is one side of the equation. So, we -- if you take a three to five-year view, we’d absolutely take the view that brick and block will be the predominant method of construction within the regional business. And therefore, we have to look at both the skill side, how do we bring in more bricklayers and more other trades as well. And that’s something that we are very focused on as a business. In terms of actually implementing modern methods of construction, we’ve got a number of sites where in England we’re using timber frame. All of our businesses in Scotland is on timber frame. And we’ve also been trialing large format block and light gauge steel frame. The reality for us is that we need a supply chain on those formats that can deliver significant volume, so 1,000, 2,000 units plus per annum. And therefore, we need to ensure that we’ve got confidence in the supply chain. So I still would say that overall, the view is nothing has changed. We will still be predominantly using brick and block, but it’s incumbent on us clearly to implement more alternate methods. Steven, do you want to add anymore on that?

Steven Boyes

Yes. The only thing I would add to that, regarding those -- we did 1,000 timber-framed units in FY ‘16, and it stepped up to 1,400 in ‘17, so obviously an increase in the year. And from the orders we’ve got placed this year, we’d expect to further step up as well, so along those lines.

David Thomas

And sorry, Gavin, in terms of margin, could you just repeat the question?

Gavin Jago

[Indiscernible]

David Thomas

Oh, yes, sorry. Yes, I mean, Steven touched on it. We are seeing -- so since 2009, when we’ve really been investing in strategic land, we’ve seen that on average, there is a basis point improvement of about 300 basis points between strategic land and operating land. So therefore, depending on the volume of completions, you can factor that through the P&L.

Moving on to Jon. Oh, you’ve already got the mic, Jon.

Jon Bell

Jon Bell from Barclays. Just one from me, actually. Just interested on your views, David, on Help to Buy and a possible extension, possible tapering, whether you’ve picked up anything in the market that might help us arrive at where the scheme might go medium term.

David Thomas

Okay. Well, I mean, I think, first of all, just to put Help to Buy in context, I mean, clearly, for the consumer, it’s an incredibly strong supplement to the mortgage market. So it is providing a 95% loan-to-value at incredibly affordable rates. And therefore, the consumer demand to use Help to Buy is very high. Steven outlined that in terms of as a percentage of our total completions, it is around 35%. Clearly, as a percentage of private completions, it’s a little above 40%. So very, very important product. I mean, I think the good news is it was originally launched for a three-year period, and it was then extended by five years. So we’re going to see an eight-year scheme from ‘13 through until 2021. It’s obvious to the housebuilders and to government that it is an important scheme. And government, I’m sure, will review and update on their intentions beyond 2021. When you look at our land acquisition, our average plot -- our average site size that we’re intaking presently is 160 plots, somewhere in that order. So the vast majority of sites that we’re taking in, we would be well through by 2021. But as we move closer to 2021, it clearly becomes more of an imperative that a government decision is made regarding the future of the scheme.

Okay, I’ll move back to Charlie then.

Charlie Campbell

It’s Charlie Campbell at Liberum. I’ve got two questions, really, but it’s quite short, I think. So in terms of the margin, on Slide 4, you showed some initiatives. Am I right in thinking you’ve done those in order of importance, so as you go down that page, they become less incrementally additive to margins? And then second question, on scale, you said that each division might be capable of doing 700 to 750 units. I guess, there are others in the industry who think divisional output is more like 500 to 550. So I just wondered, why you think each of your divisions can run at a much higher level of output than others? What is it you do differently or approach differently to give you confidence in that scale?

David Thomas

Okay, thanks, Charlie. I’m now wishing that I put them in order of importance so I could have just said yes. No, look, I mean, I think it proves that the house type range is going to drive bigger financial improvements. Strategic was put down because really that was what we started first. We’ve come from 5% back in 2012. And as Steven said, we’re now at 25%. The changes that we’ve made to the Barratt range are fairly fundamental. And we believe that they can drive through, not just build efficiency, build cost efficiencies, but they can also drive through a faster speed of build. And we believe that they can give us more optimization in terms of layouts, all of which Steven covered. So I think the Barratt range individually is the biggest driver. And then David Wilson range will be a big driver, and strategic will also be a big driver.

Charlie Campbell

In terms of divisions?

David Thomas

Oh, yes, sorry. Yes, in terms of divisional size, I mean, I know it seems that’s probably just a simple answer, but I think our divisional structures are simply bigger. So we have large divisional teams, semiautonomous boards setting out a divisional level. And we have a large number of divisions that are presently operating in the range of 700 to 750 completions. So it’s almost as simple as, well, if 10 of them can be there, then everyone can be there. Steven, do you want to add anything?

Steven Boyes

Yes, yes, yes, I could add to that as well. As you say, I mean, we’ve got, as you know, 27 divisions, 24 out in the regions. Those 24 are set up very, very similar, full management teams, full responsibility. And a number of them are currently exceeding 700, 750 units. I think the thing we do differently, and Barratt used to be in a situation where 500 was seen as a good number, but we have a central overlay for technical and do all the standard work in drawing, so it makes life very easy for the divisions. We’ve got central marketing, central commercial. As I mentioned, all our procurement is dealt with centrally. We’ve got a small team dealing with procurement. So the divisions are there focused on building standard products. All the solutions are doing for them, so they’ve got to basically buy the land, build the houses and sell them. We do everything else.

Aynsley Lammin

Aynsley Lammin from Canaccord. Just two questions, please. Wondered if you could give us the average site numbers for the year just gone and what your expectation is for the current year? And then just back on the gross margin, outside of your kind of self-help initiatives, just wondered what your expectation was in terms of the net benefit or not that you’d expect from pure HPI versus I think you said build costs kind of up 3% to 4%, so just wondered how you see that trend into current year financial year ‘18?

David Thomas

Okay. Well, Jessica can just talk through in terms of site numbers. I mean, in relation to HPI trends and how that faces up to cost increases, so Steven outlined that we expect cost increases in FY ‘18 at around 3% to 4%. Last year, we’ve given guidance for FY ‘17 at around 2% to 3%. So I mean, I think we’ve tended to be reasonably precise and reasonably accurate, partly driven because we are agreeing prices forward, as Steven outlined, and partly because I think the labor market has been a little more stable over the last six to 12 months in terms of pricing inflation. In terms of HPI, I mean, in FY ‘17, we saw HPI running at probably around 3%. I mean, it’s never going to be an absolutely precise measure, but we can track same house type on the same site. And we get a fairly big sample that we can populate, so something around 3%. The trends so far have been fully viewed. But I mean, it’s still early days. We’re only nine weeks into the financial year, so we believe there is still house price inflation. The build cost inflation is clearly only affecting a limited percentage of our cost base, whereas we’re getting all of the benefit coming through on revenue on the HPI line. Jessica?

Jessica White

Yes. In terms of site numbers, we operated from 366 wholly owned sites last year and 11 joint venture sites. In terms of FY ‘18, we would expect a modest growth in site numbers, which is driving the modest growth in completions, so 1% to 2%.

Clyde Lewis

Clyde Lewis at Peel Hunt. I think I’ve got a couple from me. Going back to Help to Buy, David, do you -- and Steven, I suppose, what sort of impact do you think there would be on your business if they cut the equity level from 20% to 15% or even 10% and maybe sort of carve the £600,000 limit down to, say, £400,000 or £300,000, particularly outside of London? And the second one, probably more for Jessica, in terms of sort of land cost going through the P&L. I think doing some quick math, it looks like you’ve got 19.8% last year. Obviously, that’s sort of higher than where it was in the balance sheet a couple of years ago, but it was in line with last year. Are we going to see a little rise in that land cost going through the P&L because of mix of product coming through this year? Just try to sort of help us a little bit in terms of sort of modeling and think about the moving parts of that gross margin.

David Thomas

Okay, Clyde, thank you. I like the way you’ve allocated the questions for me. The second one sounds quite difficult, so Jessica will be pleased to answer that. Just on Help to Buy, I mean, the reality is that if price points are varied, i.e., it comes down from £600,000 to, say, £400,000, based on what we can see in our business, we know that the impact of that is going to be relatively limited because the vast majority of transactions would take place below £400,000 price point. If the equity share percentage is varied, that is more difficult for us to see. But my sense would be if it went from 20% to 15%, the impact would probably be fairly limited. If it went from 20% to 10%, the impact would clearly be more substantial. It’s interesting in that we -- and our peers as well are seeing three different Help to Buy schemes operate. So we have the scheme in Scotland, in Wales and in England. So if you look at the scheme in Scotland, I mean, the capital values in Scotland are £200,000. Now I understand the average house prices are different, but nonetheless that is an exceedingly lower capital value. The equity percentage available is also lower than the 20% percentage at 15%. And relative to our product profile, clearly, participation is at much lower levels. But if you look at our trading trends in Scotland or our trading trends in Wales, they are very strong. I mean, Steven touched on Scotland and Northern as being two of our strongest markets. So modification of the scheme, I don’t think presents big challenges for the house builders.

Jessica White

In terms of the land cost going through the P&L, there is further details in the appendices, but the number going through the P&L in the year was £54,000. And if you look at what’s in the balance sheet, it’s actually lower, it’s £47,000 is the average plot cost on the balance sheet.

Clyde Lewis

Are there any lumps this year in terms of sort of -- because we look back in the plot cost in the chart that you put up earlier on. Again, I think it was, a couple of years ago, it was over 20%. I mean, that 47% -- 47,000 is obviously going to be lower than that 20% that you bought in a couple of years ago. So is there a little bulge this year in terms of that plot cost as a result of some of the stuff going through London in particular?

Jessica White

Well, clearly, it depends on site mix. And obviously, if you’d say Landmark Place, that would have a higher plot cost. What I would say is in terms of what we’re in taking at and what the plot cost is in terms of ASP ratio in the balance sheet, that’s at 18%.

David Thomas

Kevin?

Kevin Cammack

Two from me. Just one specific and a more general one. It’s probably my normal thick question, but just going back to the show home leaseholds. I think you said you’ve been undergoing that program since 2008 or 2009. Why, therefore, is it a benefit looking forward when it hasn’t been a benefit already, which it’s been -- I’m not quite sure I understand why it should help you in the future when it hasn’t helped you in the past? Second thing I had, more generally. To what extent is it a real debate internally around the sort of two strategies you’ve had in terms of keeping the land bank at 3.5 plus year and being quite disciplined about that and obviously having this real drive to improve margins? When you’ve got a situation where you sit here today and you’re profoundly positive about the opportunities in the land market, surely, why the two things mutually inclusive? If you can buy land comfortably within your margin targets, surely, you’ll get your margin gains quicker if you’ve got a bigger land bank in the current circumstances in the market. So I just sort of wondered what would make you sort of give on the -- or where your land targets are?

David Thomas

Okay. So if I start in terms of the land position, and then Jessica can pick up in terms of the show home and the license back on show homes. So I think in terms of land in the operating framework, we see that a land bank at three and half years is sufficient for us to operate the business. The big swing factors on our operational requirements are really largely around planning. And if the planning environment improves or deteriorates, we would need a longer or a shorter land bank. We’re not trying to buy land just to speculate in terms of what will happen to land prices or house prices going forward. So I think we are happy that three and half years gives us sufficient to operate the business. I think the two additions to that would be, one, if you look at our intake in the last two years, and we had a short pause last summer post the referendum, but if you look at our intake in the last two years, we had 24,000 plots in FY ‘16, 18,500 plots in FY ‘17. And as Steven outlined this morning, we’re going to be above 20,000 plots. So I think what’s incumbent on us is we are happy to intake more plots, but we’ve got to deliver more volume. We can’t just be intaking more plots and sitting on them. So we’ll stick to the three and half year land bank, and we’re happy to intake more plots, but we must then deliver against that. And clearly, we’ve delivered strong completion growth over the last six years. In aggregate, last year, our completion growth was broadly flat. But our own business, as opposed to joint ventures, grew by 5%, so we’re still growing our own business substantially.

Jessica White

In terms of the show home sale and leaseback arrangements, clearly, those had a fee associated with them, like a yield for the purchaser. So that would have been at around 6%. We can borrow, as I said, we can borrow longer term for significantly lower than that new product placement notice at 2.77%. So there is a net differential which will come through in terms of the bottom line, but there is also the operating fee isn’t going through the operating profit line.

Will Jones

It’s Will Jones from Redburn. Three, if I could, please. First, just around brands in the business. Could you just give an update on where David Wilson sits relative to Barratt in terms of the proportion of sites and how you see that evolving going forward? The second, just coming back to margins. Did you give any thought or have you given any thought to overage arrangements? Can you just remind us how much of your land bank comes with overage? And have you considered kind of lowering that as a means of potentially improving the margin potential? And then the last one, just around the net cash guidance this year, 500 million. I think historically, that’s probably been the most conservative element of your guidance over the last few years. And last year, I think you talked about a 200 million outflow at the start of the year; it’s more than 100 million inflow net of dividends in the end. I’m just trying to work out, are we sitting here with similar conservatism in the guidance at the start of the year? Or is there something to bear in mind around, I appreciate land bank is going to be higher, but is there a new message you’re telling us around land creditors in the 30% to 35% ratio? I think you’ve talked about it in the past, but if you’re going to get into that range this year, just wondered if there’s anything to bear in mind there.

David Thomas

Okay, great. Well, in terms of the question then, I’ll start off in terms of the David Wilson-Barratt split, and Steven will pick up in terms of the overage arrangements, and Jessica will talk about net cash guidance. So just in terms of Barratt and David Wilson, so we have three brands in the business. Everything in London operates under the Barratt London brand. And over 17,400 completions, we’re running around about 1,600 completions in the London business. And then the balance of completions are in the regional business where, clearly, we have both private and affordable content. When you look at David Wilson to Barratt, the ratio is around 60% in favor of Barratt. The changes that we’ve made in terms of the house type ranges, I think, have really made a clearer differential between David Wilson and Barratt. And we would expect that the David Wilson participation, if you’re taking a three-year view on it, that we would expect that 40% to be moving down. So a bit more Barratt over a three-year period and a bit less David Wilson. In terms of sites, the share, we’re round about 45 to 50 sites where they’re shared. And I think that’s a big, big benefit that we see in terms of our land acquisition strategy is the ability to go on site and act as two housebuilders on the same site.

Steven Boyes

In terms of overage, Will, I think what we’ve seen in the land market over the last 12 months is the number of overages have been reduced significantly. So there’s very few passes of land we’re buying -- private land we’re buying with any overage, which reflects the improvement in hurdle rates we’re seeing through the lump in terms. The only other sort of exception to that would be public land MOD where it is a precondition of tender that there is an overage. So that’s where we are.

Jessica White

And in terms of net cash and land creditors, so we closed the year with £724 million of cash and land creditors were at 37%. As I said, we’re expecting land creditors to reduce during the course of this year to be 30% to 35% of the owned land bank, in line with our operating framework. And with that reduction, we’re therefore expecting net cash to reduce to around £500 million at the end of the year.

David Thomas

Okay. That’s no more questions. I think no more questions. Okay. Thank you very much for all your questions. And we will see you in the interim, but we will be back in February. Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.