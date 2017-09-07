General Electric: Dead Money Walking... For Now

What Happened?

Morgan Stanley analyst Nigel Coe warns General Electric’s (NYSE: GE) new CEO John Flannery will kitchen-sink the quarter when financial results are released on October 20. Coe expects accelerated restructuring actions and potentially asset impairment charges on non-core assets. Coe stated:

"Will 3Q earnings be a non-event? In short, no... Operationally, we expect another leg down in Power and maintain our view that GE will likely see down Power EBIT in both 2017 (and) '18. We also see some downside risk to the core CFOA target of $12B at the low end, which we believe could be a significant sentiment driver for the stock, as well as an update on the long term care insurance liability review.”

Ouch! That is a very negative take on upcoming earnings. In fact, some believe the company could see significant downside from current levels based on this. I beg to differ. The following are the most prescient points I believe represent the current reality of General Electric rather than repartee.

Prescient points to focus on

Bad news priced in

I say the “kitchen sink” quarter has been highly advertised at this point. The negatives are already priced in. This is probably the 20th time I have read about Flannery kitchen sinking the quarter. Moreover, the stock is down 21.65% year-to-date.

I find it hard to believe none of that selling pressure is related to the upcoming kitchen sink rumors. It has gotten so bad, the upcoming earnings announcement may even be a buying the news event. Finally, even if there were a dip below $24, I say it would be short lived and viewed as a buying opportunity.

Dividend will not be cut

Deutsche Bank states the dividend is unsustainable and will eventually be cut. I say no way. General Electric has only cut its dividend twice in history, during the Great Depression and Recession. The company's entire focus is to return capital to shareholders. The fact is General Electric's industrial free cash flow is expected to reach approximately $7.5 billion in 2017. The dividend payout stands at about $8 billion. What’s more, additional cash flows should still accrue from GE Capital and the Baker Hughes acquisition. Finally, due to a falling share count based on the company’s aggressive buyback program, the actual cash payout for the dividend should be significantly less. I do not see a situation arising that would require General Electric to cut the dividend as Deutsche Bank suggests.

Immelt's blunders have created value

Immelt was constantly over promising and under delivering. Immelt's inability to come through on his promises has caused many to lose faith in General Electric. This fact alone has driven the stock down further than it should be. With the new CEO expected to come in and kitchen sink the quarter, over promising and under delivering will surely be a thing of the past. Lowered expectations are always welcome. It’s not how much EPS the company reports, it’s whether or not the meet or beat expectations that matters. Nonetheless, if Flannery does set guidance below the low end of the consensus $1.60 -$1.70 range, I agree with Coe more downside may lies ahead.

The Bottom Line

The issue that comes with a regime change is the fact new management always "kitchen sinks" the following quarter. To "kitchen sink" a quarter is where incoming management clears the books of any negative overhangs and resets earnings expectations. This is a common practice. I contend this will be the point of maximum pessimism and the ideal time to pick up shares. Prior to this occurring, I see the stock as dead money walking. Flannery will surely kitchen sink the upcoming quarter. Nonetheless, we will finally be rid of the over-promise and under-deliver overhang.

I am holding my shares, yet advise prospective investors to layer into new positions over time to reduce risk. It may be a bumpy ride until the picture becomes clear. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours. Please use this information as a starting point for your due diligence.

