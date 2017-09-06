McCormick: Time To Buy

Shares deserve to be trading at a premium to the overall market due to the considerable moat the company operates with.

Shares of McCormick & Co. (MKC) are down about 6% over the past twelve months, which presents potential investors an opportunity that shouldn’t be passed up in my view. The shares currently represent excellent long term value in my view for a host of reasons that I’ll outline below. In sum, this is a low risk business with an excellent “moat” that has an outstanding dividend history. In addition, the shares are reasonably priced relative to the overall market. Finally, there has been an insider buy which I think we should take note of.

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the past five years of financial history here suggests that after all of this time, this is still a growth company. Although revenue is up at a CAGR of just shy of 2% over the past five years, net income has been a bit more volatile. In spite of this volatility in net income, the company has managed to grow dividends per share at a CAGR of about 6.75% over the past five years on a declining share base.

Turning to the capital structure, there is debt here, but I’m less concerned about it for a host of reasons. First, fully 76.3% of it is due after 2020, suggesting that there’s little to be concerned about in the immediate future. Second, the interest expense is only about 5.3%, which is not terrible. In short, debt isn’t currently a problem, though it should be monitored going forward.

It’s obvious that management is quite shareholder friendly, in light of the fact that they have returned about $1.9 billion to shareholders over the past five years alone. About 50% of this was for dividends, and the balance was for share buybacks. As a result of these activities, the dividend per share has grown at a CAGR of about 6.75%, on the back of a share count that’s declined by about 5.9% in five years. All of this, plus the fact that the company has paid an uninterrupted quarterly dividend for the past 91 years (!), suggests that shareholder friendliness is part of the DNA at this company. As I’ve said many times, shareholder friendly management is a necessary precondition to investing in my view, as the opposite almost guarantees a loss.

Modelling The Dividend

Although the past several decades of financial history here is interesting, and it an indication of where the company is heading, investors buy a future so I must spend some time modelling like future prices. Whenever I perform a forecast I engage in a ceteris paribus assumption, meaning that I hold all variables but one constant. In the case of a dividend aristocrat like this one, I consider the dividend to be the most relevant “driver” of value, so I’ll move it, while holding everything else (i.e. yield) constant.

Over the past few years, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of just shy of 7%. Given the excellent cash flow generating power of this business, plus the consistently low payout ratio (averaging about 47% over the past five years), I consider this a reasonable growth rate assumption going forward. When I perform this forecast here, I infer a CAGR of about 7.6% over the next five years. Given the low risk nature of the business, I consider this to be a more than adequate return.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for MKC turned bullish when it closed above $96.00 on September 5. This signaled a bullish breakout from a bull flag pattern on the daily charts. From here, we see the shares rising to $101.00 over the next three months.

Today we will buy MKC call options, which will provide us with approximately 16x leverage on our long trade. Our initial stop loss exit signal will be a daily close below $95.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $101.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years, not months), we believe MKC is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio.

Conclusion

As I’ve said repeatedly, investors buy the future cash flows of a given business via the public markets. This can be a blessing or a curse. It’s a blessing if the market, in a fit of despondency, offers the shares on sale. In my view, that’s what’s happening at McCormick, given that it trades roughly in line with the market, though it deserves to trade at a premium in my view, given the stellar history here.

In addition, we investors should acknowledge that there’s an informational asymmetry. Investors on the “inside” tend to know more about the business than we do and we should therefore pay attention to their activities. With that in mind, I’d note that director Maritza Montiel purchased 2,500 shares for a cost of about $250,000 in late June of this year. When someone is willing to put their own money to work in the company, it’s worth noting in my view.

In conclusion, the shares represent good relative value because they trade in line with the overall market, though they deserve to trade at a premium. The dividend is very compelling and is showing no signs of slowing. In my view, investors would be wise to take advantage of the past year’s share price weakness and buy in at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MKC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.