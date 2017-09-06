Top 'Safer' Canadian Dividend MoPay September Dogs Are First National For Gains, Callidus Capital For Yield

Analyst one-year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten returned 6.99% less gain than from $5K invested in all ten.

"Safer" MoPay stocks reported payout ratios, total annual returns, and dividend growth, as of 9/1/17, to document their dividend wherewithal. Two were discarded due to negative annual returns.

40 of 98 monthly paying Canadian equities were tagged "safer" because they showed positive annual returns, and free-cash-flow yield greater than their dividend yield per 9/1/18 data.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Forecast Ten Top 'Safer' Dividend Canada MoPay Dog Stocks To Net 14.8% to 104.5% Gains

Note that one of the ten top net gain 'Safer dividend MoPay dogs (shaded in the chart above) was verified as being among the Top ten yielders for the coming year. Thus the dog strategy for this group, as graded by analyst estimates for September, proved 10% accurate.

Ten likely profit-generating trades were illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018:

First National Financial (FN.TO) [OTCPK:FNLIF] netted $1,044.50 based on the median of target estimates from six analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% more than the market as a whole.

High Arctic Energy Services (HWO.TO) [OTCPK:HGHAF] netted $650.50 based on mean target price estimates from five analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 103% more than to the market as a whole.

Inter Pipeline (IPL.TO) [OTCPK:IPPLF] netted $304.39 based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from thirteen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% less than the market as a whole.

Smart Real Estate (SRU.UN.TO) [CWYUF] netted $198.06 based on target estimates from nine analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. No Beta number was available for SRU.UN.TO

Plaza Retail (PLZ.UN.TO) [PAZRF] netted $192.86, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from seven analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 61% less than the market as a whole.

Pure Multi-Family REIT (RUF.UN.TO) [OTCQX:PMULF] netted $173.54 based on dividends plus median target price estimate from ten analysts less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for RUF.UN.TO.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (FC.TO) [OTC:FCMGF] netted $160.71 based on a target estimate from two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% opposite the market as a whole.

Alaris Royalty (AD.TO) [OTC:ALARF] netted $160.33 based on a mean target price estimate from nine analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% more than the market as a whole.

Choice Properties (CHP.UN.TO) [n/a] netted $154.14 based on target price estimates from nine analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 65% less than the market as a whole.

Agellan Commercial REIT (ACR.UN.TO) [OTC:ACRVF] netted $147.86 based on target price estimates from six analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 58% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 31.87% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten 'Safer' Dividend Canadian MoPay dog stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 34% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest dividend yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best termed, "underdogs".

40 of 98 September All-Cap Canadian MoPay Dividend Dogs Showed Positive Returns And Cash Flow Yields Greater Than Their Dividend Yields

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the raw list of 98 all-cap MoPay stocks from which the 'safe' dividend 40 were sorted. You see below the those that passed the dividend "stress" test. These all-cap Canadian monthly pay dividend dogs report positive returns and sufficient annual cash flow yield to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face column labeled "SafeMargin."

Financial guarantees. however, are frequently re-set by corporate boards of directors managing company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article asserts that adequate cash flow is a strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases. For example, last months projected top gain 'Safer' Dividend MoPay Dog, Tahoe Resources (THO.TO) [TAHO], released this announcement, August 8, "Tahoe Resources Inc. ("Tahoe" or the "Company") (TSX: THO, NYSE: TAHO) today announced solid financial and operating results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2017. Due to the temporary suspension of the Escobal mining license, the Company has ceased dividend payments, and has suspended company-wide multi-year guidance. The Company's balance sheet remains strong, with cash and cash equivalents of $190.6 million at June 30, 2017."

Seven Business Sectors Contained "Safer" Canadian Equities Paying Monthly Dividends In August

Seven of eleven Morningstar sectors were represented by the forty-one equities projecting 'safer' August dividends. The representation broke out, thus: financial services (8); real estate (14); consumer cyclical (8); healthcare (1); energy (6); Utilities (1); Industrials (2); Basic Materials (0); Communication Services (0); Consumer Defensive (0); Technology (0). The first three sectors named on the list above were represented by the top ten "safer" dogs by yield.

Dog Metrics Found No September Bargain MoPay "Safer" Dividend Stocks

Ten "Safe" top All-Cap Canada MoPay dividend stocks per September 1 YCharts data were ranked by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated (11) 5 Lowest Priced of Ten Monthly Pay Canadian Dividend Dogs Would Deliver 7.03% VS. (12) 7.58% Net Gains from All Ten By September 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the ten "safer" dividend Canadian MoPay kennel by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 6.99% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The seventh lowest priced "safe "MoPay dog, Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (FC.TO) [FDMGF], was projected to deliver the best net gain of 16.07%.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend MoPay dogs as of September 1 were: Partners REIT (PAR.UN.TO) [PTSRF]; BTB REIT (BTB.UN.TO)[OTC:BTBIF]; Manulife Floating Rate. (MFR.UN.TO)[n/a]; Callidus Capital (CBL.TO) [CCAOF], with prices ranging from $3.17 to $11.08.

Higher priced five "safe" Canadian all-cap MoPay dogs for September 1 were: Canadian Banc (BK.TO) [OTC:CNDCF]; Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (FC.TO) [n/a]; Artis REIT (AX.UN.TO) [OTCPK:ARESF]; Slate Retail REIT (SRT.UN.TO) [SRRTF]; Corus Entertainment (CJR.V.TO) [OTCPK:CJREF], whose prices ranged from $12.40 to $13.79.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. -- Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest MoPay dog dividend stock purchase research process. These were not recommendations.

One of these monthly paying Canadian dividend pups qualifies as a valuable catch! Find it among the now 52 Dogs of the Week (DOTW)I plus 52 DOTWII now accumulating on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site. This weekend a Dogs of the Week III (DC Safari) portfolio launches after Sept. 8. Click here to subscribe or get more information.

Make investing fun again

Suggest a favorite stock for my next follower favorite article. Message me with your favorite stock ticker. I will include it in that next article.

Just send the ticker symbol for your favorite dividend stock (or two) by clicking on the envelope icon below the headline of this article, or simply type a comment in the comments sector below. Type your top ticker, and remember: Root for the Underdog.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from Ycharts, Yahoo Finance; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call from Yahoo Finance. Dog photo taken from funny-pictures.picphotos.net.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.