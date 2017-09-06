Vectura Group's (VEGPF) CEO James Ward-Lilley on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vectura Group PLC (OTCPK:VEGPF) Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call September 6, 2017 4:30 AM ET

James Ward-Lilley - CEO

Andrew Derodra - CFO

James Gordon - JP Morgan

Amy Walker - Peel Hunt

Max Hermann - STIFEL

Stefan Hamill - Numis

Martin Hall - Hardman & Company

James Ward-Lilley

Welcome to Vectura’s Interim Results for the six Months Ending 2017. Delighted to welcome you here to the offices of Numis this morning, where we’re running through the results and handling the Q&A.

Just to let you know, we have a live webcast and teleconference also going on at the same time, and so what we’ll be doing: I’ll be running through the introduction and the summary, after Andrew covers the main financial results; but also then we’ll take questions in the room; then go to the teleconference; and then come to the webcast, if there are questions on those. So for those of you on the teleconference or webcast, please feel free to line up your questions through the operator or directly on the webcast, and we’ll come back to those, having completed the questions after the main presentation. As I said, I’m very happy to present the results for Vectura for the first six months of the year. You’re all well aware of the disclaimer, so I suggest I don’t go through that this morning.

But the results of the business are strong and reflect the huge valuation opportunity we see for Vectura going forward. This is a well-established business with a proven track record of developing drugs and with the combination of device development and formulation development, which we think is truly unique, unique in the breadth of devices that we have, both product -- pMDI, pressurized metered-dose devices, dry powder inhalers and nebulizers; and an ability to formulate and deliver complex drugs, large molecules, small molecules, and develop them through early stage right through to precommercial, industrialization and manufacturing.

We remain very excited about this possibility and that’s demonstrated in both the in-market revenues, where we enjoy benefiting from milestones but in particularly from royalties coming from that performance; from our generics portfolio, where we have an established product here in Europe, of course, with AirFluSal sold by Sandoz, with a series of further generic opportunities, and I’ll talk about those further in the moment; and then finally, with the opportunity for our wholly-owned assets, where we’re also making strong progress.

If you look at the results specifically today, there are five major headlines. Number one, this is a business where our in market performance in recurring revenues is really driving strong revenue growth. We see recurring revenue growth that is coming from the in-market assets, which have a recurring basis going forward, it’s now at 90% of our total revenue mix.

The mix of our business has transformed over the last few years, with a clear reduction in the dependency on intermittent milestones and revenues coming from partnering deals. Those recurring revenues are up 26% on the period. Aligned to that is also a very significant improvement in underlying profitability. So the adjusted EBITDA is also up from a level of 4 million last year to around 11 million this year.

On top of that, I’m delighted that we’ve also made significant pipeline progress, be it on our own wholly-owned assets, our Phase III 475 program, the 647 pediatric program for the U.S., both making significant progress, but also in terms of our pipeline in licensing. As you know, we’ve announced a series of deals on that front, including with Sandoz, with Dynavax and this morning, we’ve announced an important deal with Pulmatrix for the tiotropium assets.

On top of that, of course, we’re also making sure we are continuing with strong financial discipline. And so where we do see concerns in terms of one period, in terms of our supply chain revenues, for example, on flutiform we are making sure we’re delivering a strong EBITDA performance; as well as also mitigating for the delays on the 315 approval which we’re, of course, not expecting this year. So a strong set of results, strong progress on the top line; strong progress in terms of pipeline; strong progress in terms of business development; and a clear demonstration of effective management on the cost base.

On top of the cost base, of course, there’s also the synergy delivery where we’ve reported very good progress. And we’re now expecting to see, not only the 10 million committed, but further value coming and going forward into next year.

I’ll take a step back, before we go into the detail of this period’s results, to just give you a view of where we see Vectura going forward. We have a strong, growing, recurring revenue base, coming in particular from flutiform and also from Ultibro, plus the existing GSK Ellipta assets. That growth is expected to continue and maintain going forward but with a particular value then coming forward, firstly, from the further exploitation of our generic opportunities, 315 and the Advair generic being just one. And now with the tiotropium deal, we have established a presence with all of the major generic opportunities in the U.S. currently on the U.S. market. But then thereafter, the wholly-owned, self-developed products 475 in Phase III, as I’ve mentioned; and 647. And with that outlook and blend, you can see not only a growth in revenue but also very significant enhancement in our overall margins going forward.

With that, I would like to hand over to Andrew for the specific results for the period. Andrew?

Andrew Derodra

Thanks, James. And good morning, everybody. I’m delighted to be presenting a third consecutive set of results since the merger which show the business is delivering today and further validating belief in its strong long-term potential. So looking first at revenue and EBITDA, for an overview of the results. Headline revenues grew by 6.6% to £78.8 million, whilst EBITDA were 12.1% lower at £18.9 million. Now this growth is impacted by the substantial milestones recorded last year, in particular the $10 million VR315 ANDA filing milestone and the $8 million sales milestone for EXPAREL. So if I exclude milestones and other nonrecurring revenue and turn instead to recurring revenue, this is largely comprised of royalties and product supply, so it’s a measure of the in market sales of our marketed products like flutiform and Ultibro/Seebri. And on this basis, revenue grew 26.1%. And EBITDA almost tripled to £11.1 million, as you heard from James. In addition, and I will talk about this later, this 26% growth in revenue includes the headwinds of around £12.4 million of lower royalties from ADVATE and the legacy Vectura GSK Ellipta royalties. And if you exclude those two headwinds, recurring revenue actually grew by 63%.

So taking a closer look, on the next slide, at the key financial metrics. As I just mentioned, there was strong underlying growth from recurring revenue and EBITDA based on recurring revenue. And I’ll come on to the drivers of that on the next slide. But before I do, on this slide I’d like to just make four points. Firstly, R&D investment was 10% higher at £28.7 million. We’re making good progress with the pipeline and also continue with disciplined prioritization of expenditure. We’ve announced today a reduction in 2017 guidance to £60 million to £70 million from the previous guidance of £65 million to £75 million. And I’ll come on to R&D shortly. The second point is exceptional items, which were £3.1 million. This is largely due to the £2.1 million of merger integration costs, and that brings cumulative merger integration costs to £4.9 million by the end of the period. And we remain on track to stay within the £9 million total announced at the time of the merger. Most of the balance is expected to be incurred by the end of 2018.

Thirdly, basic EPS, as you see here, reflects a £53 million noncash amortization charge, which is £20 million higher than the prior period. And that’s due to a full six months’ amortization for the Skyepharma intangibles. In addition, the weighted average number of shares has increased by around 20% or 100 million shares, given the timing of the merger in June 2016. And finally on this slide, cash at £90.5 million was slightly lower than last yearend. This is mainly due to the timing of cash flows at the half year, and I’ll cover that on a later slide.

Turning now to growth of recurring revenue, as I mentioned earlier. So this measures what we earn from our product in market sales through partners. It excludes milestones in development services income, which are driven by fluctuating discrete events or pipeline activity rather than product in market sales. Of course, nonrecurring revenue does remain an important part of our business model and useful for cash generation. But anyway, as you can see from the table, the 26% reported growth in revenue on the bottom line tells a conservative story.

Our eight key inhaled products increased by 53.5%, and I’ll come back to that. But first and notably, of the key products, flutiform was up almost 70%. Now this is partly due to the effect of the merger, but there was also strong growth in the supply chain. So we’ve talked about destocking in our outlook statement, but actually there was destocking in the supply chain in the first half of the prior period. On a pro forma basis, and adjusting for the effect of the merger, our flutiform revenue grew 56%.

Seebri/Ultibro was slightly ahead of the prior period, but this is, of course, six months to September in the prior period and not June. On a June-versus-June pro forma basis, revenues for these Novartis assets were up 11%. The Ellipta royalties under the ongoing legacy Skyepharma agreement at £7.2 million for half 1 are already close to the £9 million annual cap, which we expect to achieve early in the second half of 2017.

So coming back to this point, how the 53.5% growth in our key inhaled assets translates to 26.1% overall. You can see from the slide here, this is due to the legacy Vectura GSK royalties as well as ADVATE, which were £12.4 million lower together than in 2017. So excluding both of these, and with the growth also of the non -- other non-inhaled products, like-for-like recurring revenues were 62.9% higher at £70.2 million.

So looking more closely at the in market performance of our two largest products Ultibro and flutiform.

Starting with Ultibro. Ultibro, as you know, is now an established leading global product in a growing category with strong data, including from FLAME. It’s approved in over 90 countries. Novartis reported net sales for half one of $190 million, equating to year-on-year growth of 10% in constant currency. That’s annualizing now, including Seebri, at over $510 million. Novartis has said that it’s also experienced stocking effects at partners, which it expects to normalize later this year. So despite this stocking, the 12-month moving annual growth was 25%. Going forward, changes to the GOLD guidelines are expected to provide a further growth driver, along with the recent U.S. launch in April. To achieve analyst sales of $800 million plus by 2023 would require around a 15% compound annual growth rate, and this compares favorably to the 25% moving annual rate, even before the normalization of current destocking.

Looking at flutiform. The rollout in Asia Pacific and Latin America continued in the period. The product is now launched in 39 countries and approved in a further six. Net sales for half one were €103 million, an increase of 11% over half one, 2016, And the product is annualizing at around €250 million to €260 million. Future prospects for flutiform remain very promising. There was continued momentum in Japan, which was up 25% in half one. In Europe, market conditions are more challenging. The ICS/LABA market was down 4% in value terms, moving annual total, but even here flutiform grew 8%, moving annual total in value terms.

In addition to the established market growth, progress is being made with future drivers. During the period, patient enrollment commenced for the Phase III asthma study in China. And in July, Kyorin commenced a Phase III pediatric study in Japan. The K-Haler breath-actuated version is in regulatory review in Europe, and we look forward to an update on that in due course. To achieve analyst sales of around €350 million by 2021 would require around an 11% compound annual growth rate from where we are today. That’s in line with half one growth rate but before you factor in potential launch in China and the K-Haler, as I mentioned.

Now turning to R&D, which increased £2.6 million on last year to £28.7 million. Investment during the period continued on the wholly owned and partnered novel and generic programs, and you’ll hear more about the progress we’ve made here from James in a moment. We also continued to exercise good cost management. As noted in today’s announcement, we have focused investment on valuable later-stage project and delayed initiation of clinical activity on VR588, and that’s one of the drivers for the reduction in R&D guidance for the year.

Guidance for 2018 remains unchanged from the £65 million to £75 million previously stated. As we covered at the Capital Markets Day also in June, the group sees significant potential value from the pipeline. On VR315, good progress is being made with Hikma and the FDA, and we expect to confirm the regulatory timetable before the end of the year. And our self-commercialized launches of our wholly-owned assets, VR475 and VR647, could occur as early as 2020 and 2021, respectively. Beyond that, there are further multiple shots on goal with the VR2076 triple with Mundipharma; and four additional partner generics programs with Hikma and Sandoz; and as James also mentioned, the exciting new tiotropium developments that we announced this morning.

Moving on now to cash. The group’s operations are strongly cash generative, although cash at the end of the half year period was impacted by timing of various inflows and outflows. The £90.5 million of cash at 30 of June was slightly lower, as I’ve mentioned, than the £92.5 million at year-end. During the period, there were almost £10 million of operating inflows from growing recurring revenues as well as the €5 million launch milestone from Bayer for the Breelib launch.

Post period, in July, we also received £4.1 million of royalties recognized in half 1 revenues, which will benefit full year cash.

Key outflows were for tax and for CapEx. On tax, the first half absorbed £4.9 million of payments from previous year full year taxable profits, particularly in Switzerland. And on CapEx, outflows were £6.5 million.

As you’ve seen, we’ve also reduced our guidance for the year from £15 million to £20 million previously of CapEx down to £10 million to £15 million. And I’ll come on to this on the next slide.

So moving on to the last slide. Before I hand back to James, I’ll cover the outlook for the 2017 full year.

Based on the half year progress, the board continues to expect like-for-like recurring revenue to grow. Now when I say like-for-like, I mean excluding the royalties, some ADVATE and the Ellipta products under the legacy Vectura agreement. As expected, it’s unlikely there will be any material revenues for those 2 in the second half of the year.

So within this overall anticipated growth of recurring revenue, product supply and device sales are likely to be in line with 2016 full year rather than materially higher. And this is due to an element of destocking in the flutiform supply chain from customer working capital initiatives. And this is something we do see from time to time. As I mentioned, we also saw destocking in half 1, 2016, which is one of the key reasons why our flutiform revenues in half 1, 2017 grew 56% on a pro forma basis when the market was only 11%.

However, the impact of that destocking on our revenue is expected to be broadly neutral at the earnings level, and that’s offset by the reduction in R&D guidance for the year which I mentioned earlier.

We’ve also applied our strict cost management discipline to CapEx. Today, we announced this reduction in the guidance range to £10 million to £15 million, as I mentioned on the last slide. The new flutiform capacity which went live earlier in the year gives us additional flexibility to consider alternatives to making furthermore immediate capital investment.

2018 CapEx guidance is being maintained at £10 million to £15 million, per previous guidance.

And finally, as James mentioned, the merger integration continues to make excellent progress. We remain on track to achieve the £10 million of annual synergy savings by 2018, with the majority of this achieved this year in 2017.

We’ve also identified a further £1 million to £2 million of annual nonheadcount synergy savings from 2018, and work is underway to secure those.

So to summarize. The group has delivered a robust set of interim 2017 results, building on the momentum reported in 2016. The headlines are, of course, impacted by substantial prior-period milestones, but I’ve demonstrated the strong recurring revenue and EBITDA generation of our on market products is continuing towards the peak sales expectations, particularly for our two largest products.

Thank you. And I’ll now hand you back to James.

James Ward-Lilley

Thank you, Andrew. So I think Andrew has given you a flavor, obviously, of the robust recurring revenue performance, obviously the management of our costs and the underlying EBITDA performance. I’d also just like to focus on the operational elements of the progress we’re making which is also strong. So alongside the recurring revenue growth, the capital discipline and the management of our R&D costs, we continue to make strong pipeline progress.

We’ve touched on the growth of flutiform, 56% in pro forma revenue growth; the continued growth of Ultibro, obviously up 10%. We’ve got the validation in particular of the FOX handheld device. And there we’ve made significant progress, both in terms of the capacity development and also the in market validation seen with the launch of Breelib, the first of the FOX nebulizer device from Bayer. And I’ll come back to that in a moment.

We make -- continue to make progress with the FOX device with the Ablynx program. And Ablynx have confirmed the progression and the further progression of their Phase II neonatal development program for RSV. And importantly, we recently announced the new deal with Dynavax. So that’s on the novel partnering device and formulation work.

On the generic side, we’re also making significant progress. And I’ll come back to 315 specifically in a moment. As you know, at the time of the Capital Markets Day back in June, we announced a major new deal with Sandoz for VR2081. That was the second of the major new generic programs alongside 315.

And today, we’ve announced a new deal accessing the tiotropium bromide opportunity, both for monotherapy and combination therapy with Pulmatrix. That opportunity gives us, with VR315 and 2081, access to an active development opportunity with all of the major established products in the U.S. we see for generics and/or branded generics.

And as I also said, we’ve made great progress on our own pipeline, in particular on 475. That’s the European program in Phase III for severe adult asthma using budesonide in a nebulized formulation on the AKITA JET device. There we’ve completed recruitment slightly ahead of schedule, which will enable us to look at results before the end of next year. And on 647, the important European -- sorry, the important U.S. program for pediatrics, we’re making good progress there and look forward to start the Phase II program before the end of this year.

So if I go into a little bit of detail in particular on 315. We remain very confident, along with our partners Hikma, in the approvability of this as a substitute for generic for Advair in the U.S. We’ve had a series of fruitful interactions with the FDA. And we’ve managed to conclude a number of the outstanding questions, which has been very helpful. Importantly, we continue to reiterate our confidence in the approvability of the device as a substitute for generic device.

We’re not able yet to confirm exactly the regulatory timetable, but we are confident, before the end of the year, we’ll be able to confirm exactly what the timetable, going forward, should be for 315 and the pathway to approval.

On the generic side, as I said, we are making significant further progress, in particular 410. This is the new Pulmatrix tiotropium opportunity. Tiotropium alone is one of the largest, outstanding, and at the moment, for our perspective, not accessed generic opportunities. The Pulmatrix opportunity allows us to bring forward our development plans by about two years and is one of the assets we identified, post merger, that we’d look to accelerate our generics platform. We have a series of generics assets which we are looking forward to partner before the end of 2018, and clearly this is one of the most valuable at this stage.

From the FOX perspective, I’ve also touched on significant progress. And I’ll just give you a flavor of some of the materials being used by Bayer in the commercialization of the FOX asset. I talked at the year-end result of the value this device is giving us from a regulatory confirmation with partners and in licensing. People are now seeing the FOX turn from a concept into reality, as we not only see this coming in to patients’ hands but have also scaled up the industrialization and built out capacity to service not just the Ablynx program but additional business development opportunities. And you can see quite simply from this material, you’re optimizing particle size; you’ve got a breath-activated device; you’ve got a fixed volume in flow rate; and obviously, you’ve got deep delivery of the products into the lung and with the benefit of a very significant reduction in patient time.

Typically for PAH patients, they’re needing to inhale their product six times a day. And you’ve got a reduction of around eight minutes per nebulization, so for a critically ill patient needing to nebulize frequently, you’re saving almost an hour, over three fourth of an hour, per day in the time they need to be taking their drug. And as you can imagine, with an advanced, modern-day practical device which is also connected, the feedback we’re getting both from physicians and from patients is extremely good for this device. And also, as I said before, as a further validation of the platform for further BD, there’s a high level of interest. And there’s, obviously, good progress we’re making with the launch rollout in four European countries at this stage. As I said, the FOX provides those opportunities for further deals. We announced in the period a further Dynavax deal using the FOX device. This is for a TLR9 specifically focused in lung cancer, so obviously an inhaled respiratory disease but in oncology specifically. And we look forward to announcing in the near term a series of further developments leveraging that platform.

From a news flow perspective, I think we’ve got a number of important drivers coming up. Clearly, the most significant for a number of analysts will be the generic Advair. And as I said, we expect now to be able to confirm the regulatory time line before the end of this year. 647, the budesonide program, will move into Phase II before the end of the year. And 475, we now look forward to the results of that being confirmed before the end of next year. 942 is slightly delayed, as we go forward with the regulatory interactions; and the start of the Phase II program is not now scheduled until beginning of next year. flutiform, Andrew has touched on that. There’s a series of additional flutiform value drivers, including, of course, the K-Haler, the breath-activated device; and progress in China and in Japan for the asthma and pediatric programs, respectively. We expect Sunovion to move forward beyond the Utibron launch, which they have in their hands today, with the launch of Seebri in the beginning of next year. Importantly, QVM149, which is the Novartis triple program focused in Europe for asthma, will readout in the middle of next year. And that’s going to be an important value driver, where Novartis are lined up to be one of the first of the triples approved in -- assuming the results are positive, approved in asthma for Europe.

And then finally, we have 2076. That’s the triple pMDI program where we’re collaborating with Mundi. And we expect Phase I and II progression as we go into next year. So I think a very clear set of strong news flow items as we go into the next six months and the next 18 months. Our priorities remain very clear. I’ve touched on accelerated licensing. Clearly, products on the DPI and the FOX assets present further opportunities; as do obviously the generics, which I’ve touched on, such as with tiotropium. We continue to make strong pipeline progress. And driving operational excellence, whether that’s in industrialization, in terms of R&D productivity, in procurement or in terms of our overall cost base and synergy delivery, I think we are already demonstrating, and we will continue to demonstrate, and with that of course, we’ll exercise strong capital allocation discipline, both in terms of CapEx, but also delivery of our bottom line. That comes, of course, with an exceptional team. And I believe a number of you met a significantly different and strengthened management team, partly coming from the merger with Skyepharma but also with some targeted acquisition where Vectura offers a prospect of development and growth, which is very different from the individual companies of 24 months ago. And we remain, of course, selective in terms of our M&A. And our discipline there will be bound by very strong financial guidance as well as, obviously, our focus on the strategic requirements.

So with that. I believe this is a strong set of results. When you look at the strong outlook for our in market products and the progression of our pipeline, we have a very strong recurring revenue growth. And we look to supplement that, of course, with the further launches and progress in our pipeline. We are positioned to be, and have strengthened our position with a tiotropium deal, to be one of the few winners in a complex and difficult-to-do inhaled monotherapy and combination generics market. We have strong progress and accelerated execution, now with both our 475 and 647 wholly owned assets, which offer the prospect of a significant improvement in margin and contribution.

And then we are demonstrating very strong discipline in our cash and cost management synergy delivery and R&D investment, which is -- obviously has the potential, as a package, for very significant both substantial short-term, mid- and long-term returns.

So that in summary, I’d like to conclude the presentation and start with questions. So we’ll start with questions in the room.

James Ward-Lilley

But as usual, if you can express your affiliation and keep your number of questions to one so that Andrew and I at least will be able to remember.

James Gordon

Will do. James Gordon from JP Morgan. One question was on the EU respiratory market overall, which will be that flutiform and Ultibro seem like, if you look at it on a granular basis, so for Q2, a sharp deceleration. Is there something that’s just got tougher in the EU respiratory market? Or is it just one off factors for both products in terms of a destock? And if it is a destock, could we expect a -- is it possible in any way to sort of quantify how much of a restock there might be and how much of a benefit in the next 12-months? That was one question.

I suppose another one was just, do you have any visibility of whether EU respiratory market has got a little bit better in Q3? I know we’re just a couple of months into Q3. Do you have any visibility on that? And actually just one other question was, tiotropium time lines, just what sort of time lines could that actually come to market? And what’s your view on what the relevant patents are in the U.S.?

James Ward-Lilley

Yes, okay, perfect. So to start with, maybe I’ll start with the European market overall. You saw the European market declining for ICS/LABAs. So that’s the Advair, Seretide, Symbicort market overall, that’s gone down by 4%. In the period, flutiform grew by 8%. And so whilst I don’t expect flutiform growth to be explosive, Mundipharma is doing a good job in maintaining that growth and continuing to grow flutiform in a tough market. I don’t think things have got tougher particularly, James. You’ve got -- most of the generics of ICS/LABAs or analogous, so different devices but with the same compounds, have been on the market now for three or four years; and they’re making reasonable progress. One of those includes AirFluSal, our own product, which remains small but is growing well.

But that hasn’t really changed. But I think you’re seeing a steady deterioration in pressure in terms of a value from price; and in volume, to a degree, because you’re also getting class competition now coming from LABA/LAMAs. And obviously, with flutiform we continue to benefit as one of the still heavily promoted products in an ICS/LABA market. Now perversely, in some ways, GSK and AstraZeneca and so on are focusing more on their new products. And that’s allowing companies like Chiesi with Foster and also Mundipharma with flutiform to really focus on the added value of flutiform in the market. So I think flutiform is well established. As you said, there is some destocking in the period. You saw some stocking patterns, in fact, in 2016, which Andrew referred to. So I don’t believe that’s important. And it’s not relevant to the in-market performance. The in-market performance, as I said, in the market we grew at 8%. In the period-to-period, we’ve grown at 11%. And I think that market is well established for flutiform. So that difference of the 11%, versus the relative flat supply chain revenue, is essentially the value of the difference which we’ve communicated today. But we don’t see that going forward. And we do have a view, a long-term view, of our customer orders going forward, which is allowing us to be confident going forward.

Ultibro and the LABA/LAMA class is growing strongly. The LABA/LAMA class clearly is benefiting from the overall evolution of the GOLD guidelines, which have positioned LABA/LAMAs ahead of ICS/LABAs in COPD. And the one which has the data, which is Ultibro, clearly stands to do particularly well there. Ultibro remains the market leader. That has fairly come under pressure from STIOLTO. That’s the LABA/LAMA from Boehringer. For Boehringer, this is a very big product. Their main product is Spiriva, which is tiotropium. And obviously, they’re building on the benefits of coming off a strong tiotropium platform. But there’s only a certain degree to which you can switch or move existing tiotropium patients. I think that’s happened quite quickly, but to then gain more share of new patients, I think, is more difficult. And I think that’s where Ultibro will continue to do well and win. Obviously, Ultibro is well established in Europe now and also in Japan and rest of the world. It’s only just starting to get going in the States, but from Sunovion. So that’s the European ICS/LABA/LAMA market. Andrew, I don’t know if you want to add on that.

Andrew Derodra

Yes, just on flutiform, to be clear. We didn’t see any real material effect of any destocking in the first half of this year. We saw destocking in the first half of last year, 2016, which was why our revenues grew pro forma by 56% in flutiform, because we’re getting a bounce-back in the supply chain in the second half of last year and the first half of this year. So what you see in the market, 11% growth in flutiform sales overall, wasn’t really affected by sort of stocking, destocking effect. That’s the market as is. And that’s the blend of a 24.8% growth in Japan, which is growing very strongly, Kyorin doing a very good job with a third-to-market product there and it being, as James mentioned, a more challenging market in Europe. It’s blending at around 11%. So when we say we see destocking in the second half in the supply chain of this year, that’s really affecting working capital in one of our customers rather than us signaling we see any change in the embedded growth of the market itself.

James Ward-Lilley

And Japan is an immature ICS/LABA market, but it’s very important to recognize the fact that in Japan flutiform was launched fairly soon after Seretide and after Symbicort. It was very different from Europe. flutiform was the third ICS/LABA to the market, so it came before, for example, a Foster-type product. And Japan is an immature asthma inhaled market. So there is little COPD diagnosis in Japan, though it’s increasing over time, but it remains low. And therefore, being in the asthma market, being sooner to the market and sold by Kyorin, I think, positions flutiform very well, both today but also for further future growth. So that 24%, 25% growth is a very strong performance. And will be the main driver of growth for flutiform, topped up by some other rest-of-world development, including in the future, hopefully, China. Coming back to tiotropium. The main Spiriva HandiHaler patents in the Orange Book expire in 2032, 2033. Our approach is to have a branded, generic alternative-type approach, so a 505(b)(2)-type approach, so not aiming for a substitutable target. And there we’d be aiming for getting to the market in the mid-2020s. Very good. Next? Yes, Amy.

Amy Walker

James, it’s Amy Walker from Peel Hunt. Just a couple, please. Andrew, those £1 million to £2 million of extra cost savings to 2018, can you just tell us exactly where those are coming from, what areas you’re finding some extra fat to trim? And could we expect that there might even be a bit more up the sleeve to come from a cost savings point of view? And then also I noticed that there’s a trial that had been set for the GSK royalty litigation in late 2018. If you did succeed there, would you expect to get the full £13 million of royalties back again? And how long would that last for under the patent estate that is [at issue], if you could, please?

Andrew Derodra

Okay, on the cost savings, the additional £1 million to £2 million that we signaled, we said they’re nonheadcount savings, so we’re not expecting those to come from any further changes to personnel. And these are the typical sort of efficiency savings we see [between the] two organizations together. So we are doing some R&D productivity work and those sorts of things. So it’s in those areas. Could we find more? Well, I think we’ve demonstrated that we do have a kind of a disciplinary robust approach to managing our cost base. So if we’ve committed to the £1 million to £2 million externally, you can be sure we’re pushing those numbers we feel pretty confident about delivering. I think, on GSK, it’s still up for discussion. The court date has been set for December next year. We’ve said on a number of occasions publicly that it’s a shame that we have to go through the court process and that there’s always a discussion to be had if it’s reasonable. As to whether any settlement would be the full £13 million, I think is -- that’s to be determined. Clearly, the previous patent estate went through to 2021. And the previous deal, which has fallen away, was capped at £13 million. So I think there’s a negotiation to be had about whether it’s £13 million or more or less and over what period it goes. But this is all for negotiation.

James Ward-Lilley

Max?

Max Hermann

A couple of questions. Just firstly, on the K-Haler...

James Ward-Lilley

Max Hermann. I think...

Max Hermann

Sorry. Max Herrmann from STIFEL. Sorry, just on the K-Haler, obviously in terms of a potential launch and stocking for that and perhaps whether that’s interrelated to the destocking or it’s totally unrelated given the -- I think, we’re overdue now in terms of potential European launch of the K-Haler. And then just on the Kinnovata business, a couple of elements to that. One is, obviously you’ve now got the joint venture losses in the P&L. I was wondering, is that a good guide to the sort of full year loss from the joint venture or share of the associates? And whether that’s an ongoing type of expense. And then secondly, just an update in terms of where you are with China for the Kinnovata business in terms of product launches.

James Ward-Lilley

Yes, okay. So maybe I’ll just take the first one briefly and come back to China overall. So the breath-activated K-Haler remains under regulatory review. We are hoping for positive news on that front, as are Mundi, of course, but there’s no specific timing that we’re giving on that, Max. It is overdue, and obviously we are waiting for that. I can say there’s no direct correlation on the supply chain side and we haven’t said where that supply chain is -- obviously where the destocking is taking place, whether it’s in Europe or Japan. But there’s no relation of that to the K-Haler at this stage. With regards to China, we were very positive about the opportunity in China. Clearly, it’s one of the biggest nebulizer opportunities globally. And we continue to see if we can partner and move forward on nebulized platforms in China. We are excited and remain very positive about the Kinnovata program where, of course, that’s primarily a JV exploiting DPI programs; and also obviously looking forward to moving forward generic assets, but those are some way off. The manufacturing is in place now. The buildings are all in place. And the initial developments have taken place, but we’re not going to give guidance on the assets and time lines to now because I think it’s too early. Andrew, do you want to comment on the accounting?

Andrew Derodra

Yes, sure, James. So you’ll have seen in the period, Max, that we recorded a £1.4 million cost in the associate joint venture line below EBITDA, which is the majority of the remainder of our contribution to finalize the joint venture. There’s potentially a further £400,000 of costs over the next 12 months, depending on whether certain time milestones are met in asset construction by the JV locally. So you could say there’s another £400,000 to come. At this stage, the JV is in an early phase of its development. So it’s expected to move into profitability in due course, but we haven’t recorded any value on the balance sheet of our investments. So we won’t be recognizing its early share of losses because you only recognize under accounting those losses to the extent you recognize the asset in the first place. So as it makes losses over the next few years, there won’t be any further P&L impact. And then we’ll recognize our share of profits in due course, as we expect them to happen during the 2020.

James Ward-Lilley

Okay. Yes?

Stefan Hamill

Stefan Hamill from Numis. Most of it has been covered, but just a few. VR410, very interesting to see you’re going down the branded route there. Is that driven by device? Can you now use a multidose device rather than a single-dose approach as the incumbent?

James Ward-Lilley

Just one question?

Stefan Hamill

I think I’m going to do them one at a time, there’s quite a few.

James Ward-Lilley

Okay -- no, no. So -- I mean obviously...

Stefan Hamill

The luxury of coming last.

James Ward-Lilley

With the Orange Book HandiHaler patents in mind, going down a branded -- sorry, a substitutable generic, would pose both challenges from a device perspective and timing perspective. And that’s why taking a formulation of tiotropium bromide and delivering it in a device which we think, obviously, is suitable for patients, I think, is the right way forward. It’s a once-daily formulation, so it’s relatively straightforward from a compliance perspective. Obviously, the commercialization is not something we would be undertaking, but there is a good opportunity in commercializing what, I think, will be a competitive product with good efficacy data, obviously with good safety data, in an alternative device at a reasonable price.

Stefan Hamill

It’s a challenging drug to formulate. I just wonder if you can comment on what Pulmatrix has managed to achieve?

James Ward-Lilley

Well, we would be confident -- or our teams would be confident they could have done the formulation work themselves. And tiotropium was one of the highest priorities, as you can imagine. When we went through, post merger, the acceleration opportunities, it was one of the series. And we have a series of other opportunities as well. But we think, by doing this deal, basically it brings forward our program by about two years. And so we think we would have found a way to have done the formulation, but by doing this, we can accelerate that more quickly.

Stefan Hamill

And then Dynavax is obviously new as well. I just -- is there any sort of proof of concept on their ability to deliver that drug to the lung and engage with the immune system?

James Ward-Lilley

There is some pharmacology work that’s been done, but it’s a very early program. And it’s now moving into Phase I. As for us, it’s a Phase I/Phase II deal, clearly. If that then moves forward with our devices, you can imagine there’ll be very significant licensing and milestone devices at the end of Phase II. But clearly, with a novel device -- sorry, a novel asset going into that sort of target. Obviously, the POS is relatively thin.

Stefan Hamill

And 647, you’ve completed the Phase I study. Was the data useful at all?

James Ward-Lilley

Yes. That’s -- it’s important in terms of establishing effectively the right dose. Obviously, you’re using a face mask and you’re using a mouthpiece and trying to identify exactly the right dose matching in the PK and PD for your Phase II study. So the Phase I studies were very important for us.

Stefan Hamill

And then last one; just 475, you’re now fully recruited. I just wondered, are you getting any feedback on that at all in terms of the overall event rate? I know that it’s all blinded but just the overall event rate in the trial.

James Ward-Lilley

Yes. And we remain confident of the appropriate powering in the study at this change. Well, I’ll just add on 475. Importantly, Stefan, one of the things we had to do, as you may know, we anticipated we may be asked to do a pediatric program separately. And the team have effectively had a discussion with them, with the European authorities. And we’ve included a pediatric element into that study. As a result of that, we’ve increased the size of the study. We actually increased the total number of patient population to maintain the powering, but by doing that, we’ve made a major saving from an R&D cost which otherwise we would have had to make. So we’ve avoided the cost as well as maintaining the powering for the overall adult population and meeting the needs from a peds program. So that’s been a smart adaptation of the program. We anticipated that would extend the program quite significantly, but obviously the team have done a great job in terms of executing and delivering slightly ahead of time.

Max Hermann

Hermann from STIFEL again. Just a follow-up on that. Just I noticed you said second half of ‘19 for filing and yet second half of ‘18 for the results from the Phase III, so I just wondered what the, I guess, period was. It seems a little bit longer...

James Ward-Lilley

We’ll get the results in at the end of next year, so in Q4. I can assure you that filing timing is under a lot of debate internally. The team are doing everything to make sure we can hit those times. And hopefully, we can bring that timing forward.

James Gordon

James Gordon for JP Morgan again. Just one question which was on generic Advair and being able to give an update on regulatory time lines. Is your expectation that you’d need to have a formal FDA meeting in order to do so? And is that the right way to think about it? Because I think Mylan have said that they’ve had an FDA meeting and that’s what gave them the ability to be quite specific on time lines. Or could it be that you just have a dialogue and then there’s enough of a sort of ongoing dialogue to get a decision on what the time lines are?

James Ward-Lilley

Yes, I won’t go into the nature of meetings and teleconferences or not, James. I can say there’s a series of different interactions we’ve already had with the FDA which give us confidence that, before the end of the year, we’ll be able to confirm the exact time line.

Amy Walker

Amy Walker, Peel Hunt. James, apologies. I might just be behind the curve on this, but on VR942, how close are you guys to UCB? And exactly what’s going on that’s led to this delay to the original time line you envisaged from moving into Phase II. Do you know, is it around dosing, is it around prioritization? I know they’ve had some trouble with their other assets in Amgen and blah, blah, blah. Just anything that you could share with us on what the time line delay is there.

James Ward-Lilley

Yes. No, I can’t go into too much detail, Amy. We’re very close to UCB. We’ve got a very good, collaborative relationship with their team, right from the project team right through to myself. I know their team extremely well, so -- and we have a very good collaboration. The idea of delivering an inhaled IL-13 into the lung as the biologic and getting potentially a differentiated effect, given the cytokine expression, remains a very good one. We presented the results at ATS.

Clearly, making sure you’ve got the right design for the study and making sure you’ve got a global program, obviously, with the Europeans and the U.S. is key. And we’re just going through that process with regulatory dialogue and also obviously making sure we’ve got the right process and dialogue and -- sorry, design with UCB. As one of the savings for that, obviously we get some savings from the delay, which is one of the elements which helps slightly this year. Any other further questions in the room? If not, can we check on the lines, on the telephone lines any questions?

James Ward-Lilley

And on the webcast, do we have anything?

Unidentified Company Representative

We have one question from Martin Hall, Hardman & Company. He’d like to ask what was the pro forma recurring sales figure for half year ‘16, i.e. including Skyepharma for a full six months.

James Ward-Lilley

Andrew?

Andrew Derodra

We haven’t disclosed that in the announcement today, but I’ll happily share that with Martin after the meeting.

James Ward-Lilley

Yes. I think, for the pro forma, it’s clearly we’ve got pro forma numbers there for the major products, in the operating highlights, for people to look at where they need to. Any other questions, WebEx, teleconference or in the room? If not, thank you all for your attendance. And have a good rest of the week. Thank you.

