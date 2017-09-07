Exxon Mobil: The Inflection Point Has Arrived

What happened?

UBS analyst Jon Rigby expects a "better macro trajectory" for Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) with crude prices slowly recovering and robust demand to keep downstream margins healthy. Rigby upgraded the stock to Neutral from Sell with a $76 price target. Rigby points out Exxon Mobil shares have under-performed both the company's domestic and international peers in 2017. Exxon Mobil’s stock has been bouncing along its 52-week lows for some time now. Nevertheless, we agree with Rigby and believe a reversal of fortune is in the cards. The following is our take on the current state of affairs for the company and stock.

Current Chart

Source: finviz.com

The primary reason for Exxon’s underperformance has been the bleak outlook for oil over the past few quarters. Nevertheless, oil prices rose 8% last week on signs of strengthening demand and the refineries in Texas coming back on line.

Source: cnbc.com

With oil’s price standing at $49, investors are debating whether the commodity will be able to finally break through the $50 mark. We think so. What’s more, a substantial buying opportunity has been created for potential dividend growth and income investors in Exxon Mobil’s stock. Let me explain.

Total return opportunity

My 12-month price target on the stock is $95. With the stock trading at $79 presently, that represents an 20% capital appreciation opportunity. Couple this with the current yield of 3.99%, and you have a 24% total return opportunity over the next 12 months.

You have to buy low to sell high

As a contrarian investor, I am always looking to buy solid companies with sound prospects trading at a discount. The truth of the matter is Exxon Mobil is one of the best positioned companies to navigate the current oil glut.

The company is on record stating it can still make money even of oil trades down to $40. Former Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson told CNBC his company's massive energy projects are decade-long investment decisions that have been tested to be successful even "at the bottom of the cycle."

I would much rather buy Exxon Mobil at its 52-week low during an oil glut than when it’s hitting a 52-week high during an oil shock. The fact is no one can predict the future price of oil. The only thing you can be sure of is oil’s price is due to change, I say the odds are up at this point.

There have been many boom and bust cycles in the oil patch. One thing I can say for certain is that all oil busts lead to a boom 100% of the time without question. The question is… how long the cycle will last? To gain some historical perspective let's take a look at the history of the boom/bust cycles in oil. The following is a table detailing every oil boom/bust cycle for the last 40 years.

(Source: stlouisfed.org)

Exxon Mobil’s stock offers a solid and safe opportunity for dividend growth and capital appreciation at present due to its integrated model. Here is why.

Exxon Mobil’s integrated model

The company's integrated model greatly reduces Exxon Mobil's exposure to commodity price changes. Exxon's balanced and diversified portfolio of upstream, downstream and chemical business units vastly mitigate the company's commodity related risk. This allows the company to weather lower oil prices much better than most. Another important point to remember is Exxon Mobil takes the dividend very seriously.

Dividend aristocrat status

Exxon Mobil states it can weather a downturn in oil prices even if prices sink to $40 per barrel. What’s more, the company has grown the dividend for 34 consecutive years. The current yield is 3.99%. The annual payout amounts to $3.08 per share. Furthermore, a 4% yield has acted as a noteworthy backstop for the stock price over the past five years. Only once in the past five years has the yield breached the 4% mark. Moreover, the excursion into the 4% range only lasted for a very short period of time.

The Bottom Line

As long-term shareholders I plan to stay the course and continue reinvesting my dividends. If you have a low risk tolerance, the most conservative approach would be to wait for a trend reversal to occur. Furthermore, always layer in to a full position to reduce risk. Those are my current thoughts on the subject. I look forward to reading yours. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence.

