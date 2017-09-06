Daqo New Energy: The Lowest-Cost Producers Will Survive

Source: Digitaltrends.com

Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) is the lowest-cost polysilicon producer located in China. Polysilicon is used for the manufacturing of solar panels. Until 2013, GCL Poly was the largest and lowest cost producer. In 1Q14 DQ took the lowest-cost-producer title and has maintained that status. Low electricity prices in Xinjiang, low metallurgical silicon costs, low equipment cost and debottlenecking of the CVD (chemical vapor deposition) /TCS (tri chloro silane) process are the four reasons that they declare to be the reasons behind the low production cost. DQ expanded capacity and even entered into the wafer manufacturing. The main strategy of DQ was to improve production efficiency and increase output. They have expanded in three phases but have not yet decided to expand to 25,000 MT. Their declared priority for the next year is to further improve quality so that they can supply 70%-80% of their output to mono crystalline wafer customers. If they experience strong results in the quality improvement projects, they may consider the expansion. DQ still is small-mid size polysilicon maker. Last year, China consumed around 330,000 MT poly while DQ provided just 13,000 MT.

While China still is heavily reliant on coal, the government has realized it needs more sustainable sources of energy and has been promoting development of clean energy including solar. I find this a funny situation because thanks to coal, China and namely Xinjiang is able to provide cheap electricity resulting in the lowest-cost producer of polysilicon reducing further the cost of solar panel production. In other words, coal is helping pave its extinction….ironic.

In my opinion, the growth in solar panel demand will not keep up with the growth in capacity from existing and new entrants, thus, I predict further decline in polysilicon prices. Furthermore, as polysilicon imports into China from Korea increases and tariffs are lifted or reduced, international and Chinese polysilicon prices should converge. It may seems as an unattractive industry, but in such a scenario where prices decline, the lowest producer survives and eventually consolidates the industry. If that scenario crystallizes, DQ is well positioned to capture market share. Valuation-wise, while DQ has the highest margins in the industry, it has the lowest multiples (4x EV/EBITDA and 0.8x P/B). It could be argued that as DQ is the smallest and less diversified of the public competition, lower multiples are justified, an argument I don't agree with as I will explain in this article. I recommend buying the stock with a target price of $60.00 offering a 130% upside from current levels.

The company

DAQO is a leading high-purity polysilicon manufacturer based in China. The company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands as Mega Stand International Limited in November 2007 but the name was changed to Daqo New Energy Corp. ("DQ") in August 2009. They utilize the chemical vapor deposition process, also known as the modified Siemens process, to produce polysilicon, and have fully implemented the closed loop system to produce high-quality polysilicon cost-effectively. DQ manufactures and sell high-purity polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. DQ annual capacity for polysilicon is 18,000 MT. Also, they have expanded to the downstream photovoltaic manufacturing businesses to establish facilities for wafer manufacturing, current annual capacity is of 100 million pieces.

DQ sells polysilicon and wafers to China-based photovoltaic product manufacturers which include Jinko Solar (NYSE: JKS), Meike Silicon Energy, Konca Solar, Jinneng Clean Energy and JA Solar (NASDAQ: JASO). A substantial portion of DQ products are sold to a limited number of customers. The top three customers in aggregate accounted for 37% of revenues in 2016. Most polysilicon sales are made under framework contracts. The framework contracts typically provide binding terms for the sales volumes. The pricing terms are typically agreed upon between DQ and the customers based on the prevailing market prices when specific sales orders are made. Wafer products are sold on a spot pricing basis. The graph below shows the healthy growth of DQ`s revenues and the second highest among its comparables.





The industry

Technological advancements and capacity expansion for components along the entire supply chain (especially in the case of polysilicon) have allowed the cost of PV installations to come down significantly. While the initial setup cost for a typical PV system still is twice that of wind, the cost of operations for solar energy is low. The leverage cost of energy (LCOE), which takes into account all the costs incurred such as construction, financing, maintenance and fuel is a better metric for comparing the cost of electricity production. According to Bloomberg and as shown in the graphs below, the average LCOE for Solar PV globally is now about US80/MWh compared with US67/MWh for on-shore wind mills. As for China where solar PV has a lower cost, the average LCOE for Solar PV is about US76MWh compared with US71/MWh for on-shore wind mills and US46/MWh for coal-fired plants. This combined with the production and cost reduction trends tend to believe that we may reach grid parity (when the cost of a renewable energy meets the cost of traditional energy) for solar PV within the next ten years for many countries.

Photovoltaics is one of the rapidly growing renewable energy sources in the world. The rest of the paragraph is a summary of the industry as of 2016 as described by BP. From 2014 to 2016, the installed capacity tripled to 301 GW, the largest increments in 2016 was recorded in China with 34.5 GW accounting for 46% of the growth in global solar capacity. China also leads in terms of cumulative installed capacity (78.1 GW), with more than a quarter of the global total. While the overall share of global power generation remains low at 1.3%, that share has more than doubled in just three years. Solar is starting to have a noticeable impact in terms of sources of power generation growth, contributing more than 20% of the growth of global power in 2016.

Energy from the sun is converted into electricity primarily through the photovoltaic effect and, to a lesser extent, through concentrated solar thermal technologies. The following diagram illustrates the value chain for the manufacture of crystalline-silicon based photovoltaic products:

DQ business and revenue growth are dependent on the demand for photovoltaic products. The photovoltaic industry remains at a relatively early stage of development and it is uncertain whether solar energy will be widely adopted. Although demand for photovoltaic products has grown significantly over the past decade, the global economic slowdown and turmoil in the global financial markets, especially the European sovereign debt crisis that unfolded in 2010 and the slowdown of the Chinese economy, coupled with rapid declines in petroleum and natural gas prices, have made solar energy less cost competitive and less attractive as an alternative source of energy. Furthermore, in late 2008 and 2009, newly available polysilicon supply and slowed global photovoltaic market growth resulted in an excess supply of polysilicon, which led to a significant decline in polysilicon prices.

As in most incipient technologies, the government has a role in growing the technology to a stage that can be self-sufficient. Currently, demand for photovoltaic products is driven, in part, by government incentives that make the economic cost of solar power competitive with the cost of traditional and other forms of energy. Thus, the near-term growth of the market for solar energy applications depends in large part on the availability and magnitude of government subsidies and economic incentives, as we will see further in this article. The Chinese government has provided various types of incentives for this industry ranging from lower tax rates, monetary incentives and tariffs on imports.

According to the latest solar PV market report from IHS, we may see a single digit growth in global solar PV market in 2017 and 2018, and the solar PV market may grow even faster in 2019. As for polysilicon, in 2016, production volume of polysilicon in China was 194 thousand tons, up by 17.5% YOY; production volume of silicon wafers was about 63 GW, up by 31.2% YOY; production volume of photovoltaic batteries was 53GW, up by 20.7% YOY, new installed grid-connection capacity of photovoltaics reached 34.5GW, up by 127% YOY. China represents more than 50% of the global production in each segment of the supply chain (source).By the end of Jun, 2017, polysilicon enterprises in normal production was 17, declining from over 80 in the end of 2011. Annual effective production capacity was about 230 thousand tons/year, which increased by 20 thousand tons/year compared to the end of 2016 (source) . It is estimated that, by the end of 2017, annual production capacity of polysilicon in China will reach 250-260 thousand tons/year. The current domestic polysilicon production capacity can satisfy demand for raw materials of near 40 GW battery pieces. Presently, over 100 thousand tons of imported polysilicon is mostly processed into photovoltaic components for export which are not directly used by domestic photovoltaic power stations.

JA Solar Holdings (NASDAQ: JASO) reported good Q2 numbers. External shipments were up 88.3% y/y, net revenue increased 44.7% y/y but gross margin decreased 240 basis points y/y. Mr. Baofang Jin, Chairman and CEO of JA Solar, commented, "Second quarter results exceeded our expectations. Robust shipments in China, primarily attributable to accelerated activity ahead of subsidy reductions, drove our year-over-year double-digit revenue growth in the quarter. Additionally, better-than-expected average selling price and lower blended costs resulted in 120 basis-point sequential improvement in gross margin." But then he continued on a different tone for the future, "We remain cautious on our business outlook as we enter the second half of 2017, given the slowdown in demand in our domestic market, coupled with the uncertainty around the Section 201 trade case in the U.S. While anticipated changes in incentives is expected to slow the Chinese market in the second half of the year, we continue to believe our balanced global footprint and flexible business model will enable us to adjust to evolving market conditions. Our team remains focused on prudently managing our working capital, strengthening our balance sheet and executing our business strategy to provide our customers with high-quality products.”

On another note, Credit Suisse Downgraded JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) to Neutral to Reflect Oversupply in 2018+. Analyst Maheep Mandloi raises estimates as demand improves and product shifts, however the downgrade comes as the current price does not yet factor in oversupply in 2018+. Counter to market expectations, per the firm's proprietary model poly/wafer capacity for Tier-1 will be oversupplied by 5 10 GW in 2018 and 2019, as US demand declines in 2018 (due to demand pull-in into 2017) and as manufacturing capacity increases.

The process

Three main technologies are used in polysilicon production: the Siemens process, the fluidized bed reactor process and the newly developed upgraded metallurgical grade silicon process. The Siemens process is an existing and well proven process technology predominantly used in high purity silicon feedstock production in the solar industry. The two other new technologies, the fluidized bed reactor process and the upgrading metallurgical grade silicon process, have the potential for lower cost production but are relatively new and less proven. Compared with other polysilicon production processes, a disadvantage of the modified Siemens process is the large amount of electricity required. For example, REC, GCL and SMP currently operate or are constructing facilities that use the “fluidized bed reactor” method for producing polysilicon using saline as feed-in gas. Other polysilicon manufacturers are establishing facilities using upgraded metallurgical grade silicon process to produce solar-grade polysilicon. Moreover, some polysilicon manufacturers who are using “modified Siemens process” have adopted newer technologies such as Hydrochlorination, which could enable them to produce polysilicon in a more cost effective way compared to the traditional “modified Siemens process.”

The vast majority of silicon-based photovoltaic cell manufacturers use chunk or granular polysilicon. However, alternative technologies have been commercialized. One such technology, thin-film cell production, uses little to no silicon in the production of solar cells. Although in general, thin-film solar cells are currently not as competitive as silicon-based solar cells in terms of efficiency and cost, thin-film solar cells have their own dominating niche markets, for example, the markets for the building integrated PV applications.

As mentioned before, the modified Siemens process has the disadvantage that uses large amount of electricity. However, DAQO uses the closed loop system that compared to the open loop system, uses raw materials more efficiently, requires less electricity and produces less pollution. Also, another competitive advantage of DAQO is that the costs of electricity in Xinjiang, the location of its main plant, are approximately 50% lower than even those in Chongqing, the location of its second plant, due to Xinjiang’s abundant coal resources. Rich energy resources promoted the development of the energy industry in Xinjiang, and a long-term energy development plan has been made based on the province’s unique characteristics. However, in recent years, the trends of a single industrial structure and a higher proportion of coal energy utilization are rising.

While price drops are the norm in the solar industry over the past decade, 2016 witnessed the most dramatic downward pricing trends since 2011-12 in not only module pricing but also the entire BOS hardware ecosystem (balance-of-system, including inverters, trackers and even labour costs). The impressive cost reductions recently have helped brought solar power to a level that can increasingly compete with other technology.

The competition

The photovoltaic market is dominated by a few major manufacturers with a large number of small manufacturers competing for the remaining small portion of the market. DAQO faces competition mainly from top manufacturers who have succeeded in establishing a strong brand name with solar companies. Their major international competitors include Hemlock , Wacker (IBIS: ((WCH))), OCI (AEB: (OCI)), REC (OSE: ((REC))), MEMC and Chinese domestic polysilicon and wafer manufacturers, such as GCL-Poly (HK: ((3800))), Xinte Energy, Asia Silicon, China Silicon Corporation and Yongxiang. While OCI is the largest global exporter, they have not been able to enhance its margins significantly, standing at 18.5% as of 2017.

The aggressive capacity expansions in polysilicon has been the largest negative surprise along the solar value chain. This seems reasonable as newcomers are motivated by the industry profitability and longer-term positive outlook on solar power. Secondly, several existing players have announced capacity expansion plans.

Two examples of new entrants into the polysilicon manufacturing market in China are Xinjiang East Hope New Energy Ltd. ("East Hope") and the joint venture formed by REC and Shanxi Youser. East Hope is attempting to take advantage of the low electricity cost similarly to DAQO. East Hope Group has invested to build a polysilicon project with annual production capacity of 120 thousand tons in Changjizhou, Xinjiang Province so far. When it is finished, the group will become the largest Polysilicon manufacturer in China. The project adopts the most advanced improved Siemens production process in the world and is equipped with facilities like self-owned power plants to largely reduce costs. Having said that, as a polysilicon is more of a "chemical plant" than a manufacturing one, I believe DQ will have 2-3 years of a competitive advantage while the new entrants achieve the same cost advantages. East hope completed its 15K MT plant earlier this year. According to channel checks, it has not able to produce anything till now. Also, in April 2017, the Chinese government has stopped the operation of three plants including East Hope for infractions that have not been detailed yet.

The following table demonstrate the capacity expansion by 2018 from new and existing players. GCL Poly will add 60,000 MT of new capacity in Xinjiang by 2020, 20,000 MT by the second quarter of 2018 and another 20,000 MT by the end of 2018.

With respect to wafers and cells, there are different technology trends, mono-Si upgrades on PERC cells and multi-Si adoption of diamond wire sawing technology, respectively led by Longi Silicon (CH: ((601012))) and GCL Poly.

In addition, some solar cell and module manufacturers might have the intention of establishing polysilicon production or affiliate relationships with manufacturers of polysilicon. DAQO competes with these in-house capabilities. Furthermore, the demand for polysilicon may be adversely affected by alternative technologies in cell manufacturing. The vast majority of silicon-based photovoltaic cell manufacturers currently use chunk or granular polysilicon. However, alternative technologies are being developed in cell manufacturing. For example, one such technology, thin-film cell production, uses little to no silicon in the production of solar cells. It is said that the solar cells made using thin-film technologies generally tend to have lower energy conversion efficiency than silicon-based solar cells as demonstrated in this publication. In addition, the manufacturing cost of silicon-based cells has been significantly reduced recently, which largely reduces or eliminates the historical cost advantage of thin-film cells.

The cost of doing business in western China is generally lower than the coastal areas of China. Specifically, in Xinjiang where DAQO's polysilicon facilities are located, the electricity rate is much lower than the coastal areas. Because of the strategic locations, DAQO experiences advantages in electricity and raw material costs over competitors that are based in developed countries or in the coastal areas of China. As most of the cost of producing polysilicon is tied to utilities (45%), lower electricity cost could be said to be a competitive advantage of DQ. Now the sustainability of that advantage is questionabe as we have seen new competitors entering Xinjiang. The following graph shows the cost curve of polysilicon, currently DAQO has a cost of USD 8.5 per kg making it the lowest producer in the industry.

Wafer competition

Since 2016, the mono-Si market has witnessed a booming demand, driven by its cost reductions and preference from Top Runner projects. Two key trends with regard to competition on efficiency and costs have emerged. Mono-Si upgrades on efficiency gain from PERC cell, which has been led by the largest mono-wafer supplier Longi Silicon (CH: ((601012))); 2017 will witness addition of new production lines, the adoption of PERC cell upgrades, and further ingot pulling improvements as GCL Poly commenced commercial production of CCZ.

Multi-Si upgrades on cost reductions from diamond wire saws. Led by GCL Poly (HK: ((3800))) on the wafer side and GCL System (CH: ((002506))) on the cell side. Diamond wire saws could save 8%-12% in costs on wafer slicing which is applied in mono-wafer production; its adoption in multi-wafer was bottlenecked in the downstream cell stage in 2016 and is expected to gain traction soon. P-type multi-wafer has dominated the market for years due to a significant pricing advantage and constant efficiency enhancements, whereby GCL Poly has been fully in control. But the dynamics has changed since 2016 when mono-wafer supply was scaled up, which was mainly driven by Longi, and pushed mono prices to within a few percentage points to p-multi wafers as show in the graph below. On the supply side, the faster than multi-Si cost reductions in mono-crystalline production in 2016 was mainly attribute to the adoption of diamond wire saw wafer cutting, which not only trims slicing costs, but also reduces polysilicon consumption.

Diamond wire sawing is applicable to both wafers but has been so far applied to mono-crystalline. It would help save 10-15% in costs on wafer slicing from higher output ratio from ingot to wafer. Currently, most multi-Si ingots are cut into wafers by steel wires covered with slurry, which turns 50% of the whole ingot volume into useless dust; meanwhile, wires coated by diamonds will trim the loss to 35%, or effectively cutting polysilicon use per watt by 23%. Accordingly, on the cell/module front, the diamond wire sawing is expected to reduce production costs by USD0.02-0.03/watt, as it increases cell efficiency and reduces silicon usage

It is expected that 2017 will witness multi-wafer regaining cost advantages over mono-wafer by the adoption of diamond wire saw for wafer slicing. Currently, the stumbling block for application on p-multi is at the next stage in cell production. The existing methods on p-multi are not compatible with the different surfaces finished from the DWS process, requiring a greater level of surface texturisation that can be achieved by either dry etching or metal-assisted chemical etching. Therefore, for DWS to gain traction on p-multi, cell changes need to be synched to wafer changes, and the most common enhancement is the black silicon surface treatment; or wafer suppliers could include the front-end cell texturisation themselves to allow cell makers to avoid making this switch.

The tariff

Despite tariffs on foreign polysilicon, Chinese imports of the material hit a record high in January. The top three nations of origin were Korea almost half of all imports), Germany and Taiwan, with 5,900, 3,500 and 1,400 tons respectively. Due to anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties of 55-57% on U.S. polysilicon, imports directly from America have fallen significantly since last July, while U.S. exporters choose to use Taiwan as transfer station, which in turn caused imports from Taiwan to increase. Calculations show the total volume of imports from the United States and Taiwan has remained stable at about 1,800 tons.

Duties are very low on Korean polysilicon producers, 2.4% for OCI and 2.8% for Hankook Silicon which are the main exporters, imports from Korea cannot stop entering the largest market and beginning in May 2014, Korea has been the top exporter of polysilicon to China. The Chinese government will review the Korean tariff this November. Prices are also dropping for imports from Korea, except from polysilicon from the United States. From Germany prices are around $15.50 per kg and I don't see any changes in duties due to the agreement between Wacker and the Chinese government. Due to the punitive tariff on imports from the United States, the average price increased greatly to $43.70 per kg and focused on long-term orders. Chinese officials also reported 780 tons of polysilicon exports in January, 50% more than in December 2015.

China polysilicon import quantity total in tones

The chinese regulation

Photovoltaic products are subject to national and local regulations relating to building codes, safety, environmental protection, utility interconnection and metering and other aspects of the electric utility industry. Various Chinese governmental authorities have provided tax incentives to Chinese polysilicon producers. These incentives include income tax exemption or reduced enterprise income tax rates, for example from the 25% to 15% in some. Fast growing markets in recent years are China, the U.S. and Japan. The Chinese government increased additional electrovalence from CNY 1.5 cents/kWh to CNY 1.9 cents/kWh, which filled financing gap of governmental subsidies on wind, electricity and photovoltaic projects. Furthermore, in May 2006, the Ministry of Finance issued measures providing that the Chinese government shall provide certain government subsidies and financial incentives to support the development of the renewable energy industry, including the solar energy industry.

In 2007, the NDRC promulgated the Medium and Long-Term Development Plan for the Renewable Energy Industry. This plan sets forth national policy to provide financial allowance and preferential tax regulations for the renewable energy industry. A similar demonstration of the PRC government’s commitment to renewable energy was also set forth in the Eleventh Five-Year Plan for Renewable Energy Development. The Outline of the Twelfth Five-Year Plan for National Economic and Social Development of the PRC also demonstrates a commitment to promote the development of renewable energy to enhance the competitiveness of the renewable energy industry.

Also in 2009, the Ministry of Finance promulgated the Interim Measures for Administration of Government Subsidy Funds for Application of Solar Photovoltaic Technology in Building Construction to support the development of solar photovoltaic technology in China. Local governments are encouraged to issue and implement supporting policies. The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development jointly promulgated the Implementation Opinion on Acceleration in the Application of Solar Photovoltaic Technology in Building Construction. Also, both ministries encourage increasing the percentage of renewable energy used in buildings.

By the end of 2015, the NDRC announced that it would cut the solar tariffs by 2% to 11%. At the same time, China Renewable Energy Fund surcharge fee increased from RMB 15/MWh to RMB 19/MWh. Last year, they announced even lower solar power tariffs starting this year from 13% to 19%. Second, the subsidy for distributed solar power plants will remain unchanged. Third, for solar power projects registered prior to 2017 and eligible for fiscal subsidies, the FIT at the 2016 level will remain applicable if they are connected to the grid and in operation by June 30, 2017. Fourth, future solar power tariffs will be revised annually based on cost changes. Finally, DQ receives unrestricted government subsidies, including financial incentives from Chongqing and Xinjiang local government, which are unrestricted as to use and can be utilized in any manner.

The valuation

As we saw previously, imports into China are increasing monthly, now tarrifs for Korean polysilicon stand at 2.4%-2.8% and European tarrifs may decrease in the medium term which tends me to believe that in the near future the average selling price in China will be similar to abroad. I believe that prices will continue to drop as solar panels become cheaper leading to higher demand of panels causing expansion from producers ending with an over supply of capacity. The price compression and assuming no more cost efficiencies leads EBITDA to drop to 31% by 2024. Please note that EBITDA margins are higher than gross margins as the majority of depreciation is included in COGS.



Based on that, the DCF gives a value of $60 per share or 6.9x EV/EBITDA.

Currently, DQ is trading at 4.2x EV/EBITDA, 0.85x P/B and 5.4x P/E. All this keeping in mind that it has the highest EBITDA margin compared among its public competitors but still having a high capex intensity, which should decline as no more growth capex is contemplated.

Lowest multiple EV/EBITDA







While having the highest EBITDA Margin





Could be explained by the high capex of DQ

Lowest P/E





Lowest P/B





The catalyst

There are many catalysts such as an increase in oil prices, demand for solar panels and potential favorable Chinese policies. Also, more long-term credit facilities from banks and other types of financial institutions for solar farms and distributed PV systems in China would further boost the industry. Company-specific catalysts would be the inability of its competitors to reach profitability, consolidation in the Chinese industry and more bad news regarding new entrants into Xinjiang.

The risks

The main risks that could affect DQ are regarding new technologies and local competition in Xinjiang. The competitive production cost of DQ is the main point of our bullish thesis. While DQ has demonstrated its technological enhancement, competitive electricity prices in Xinjiang are a main factor in the competitive cost advantage. Thus, an upward revision to the electricity prices would hurt the company’s operations. Along the same train of thought, new entrants in Xinjiang may cause DQ to lose its the lower cost producer position. I believe that it is imminent that local competition will achieve the same cost structure as DQ...eventually, but as it has been witnessed, it takes time for new plants to reach that level of efficiency, my bet is that DQ has 3-4 years of a local moat, but competition may reach profitability before.

Technology-wise, there are two risks. First, polysilicon could be produced cheaper using fluidized bed reactors (FBR). But as far as I have gathered, only REC has succeeded in ramping up its FBR plants for large- scaled commercial production. Other firms are working on trial versions. The second risk involving technology is related to solar wafers. The solar wafer manufacturers are going through a fundamental change from an old slurry-based process to a modern diamond wire process. The diamond wire process leads to a significantly lower level of polysilicon usage. The move to diamond wire and the impact is currently difficult to forecast but is decidedly negative. Also, the new technologies, while not scalable yet, have shown to be cheaper than the modified Siemens process. If those technologies are successful and DQ is unable to change, I think our thesis is out of the window.

The main risks affecting the industry would be interest rates and the price of oil. Typically PV projects are 70% invested with debt. Thus, higher interest rates would cut into the project returns. Should interest rate hikes arrive earlier or of a larger magnitude than expected, investment in solar projects could be delayed. As for oil prices, if oil prices decline significantly, returns for conventional energy power plants could improve and as a result companies may hesitate to invest in solar.

Conclusion

If you believe that solar energy will replace more of the traditional energy sources, that the modified Siemens process will remain the dominant polysilicon manufacturing method and that it would take 3 to 4 years for competitors to succeed at producing polysilicon in Xinjiang, DQ would be a great investment vehicle. It enjoys the best production costs of the industry and is well positioned to take advantage of any market consolidation.

