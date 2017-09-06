The Biggest Chesapeake Opportunity The Market Seems To Be Missing

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) is at a crossroads. After riding high during the energy boom in the first half of the decade, the company found itself on the verge of bankruptcy when energy prices swooned. Layoffs and asset sales staved off an immediate collapse, yet large amounts of debt remain, and oil and gas prices are not predicted to return to 2014 levels. Some investors question whether Chesapeake can return to sustainable profitability and prosper again. However, an opportunity is quickly rising that could give Chesapeake a new lease on prosperity, natural gas exports.

International demand for liquefied natural gas ((NYSEMKT:LNG)) is on the rise. The United States, long the largest natural gas producer in the world, is now working to become a major exporter. Mexico is increasingly switching its power plants from coal to natural gas, and four large, cross-border pipelines are under construction to help meet that demand. Additionally, Europeans want a viable alternative to Russian natural gas for their own energy security, and India, which has an expanding gas-based energy infrastructure, is increasing energy consumption by 4.2% per year. Across the United States, only one export terminal is operational, Cheniere Energy’s (LNG) Sabine Pass LNG Terminal on the Texas-Louisiana border. However, six additional facilities are under construction. Once complete, they could potentially produce as much as $50 billion in export revenue alone. This does not include the four that are approved but not yet under construction or the several that are proposed or in the application process with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). In addition, the recent expansion of the Panama Canal will give LNG export facilities along the Gulf of Mexico better access to natural gas markets in East Asia.

Even after selling many of its leases, Chesapeake remains the second largest producer of natural gas in the United States, behind Exxon Mobil. The company plans to expand its production by 5-15% every year through 2020. If exports grow and demand increases, Chesapeake could easily increase its production on the higher end of that estimate. Much of that production is at its Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas and the Haynesville Shale in western Louisiana. Both fields are near the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal and the future Corpus Christi LNG Terminal, which is currently under construction. Dominion Energy (D) is also constructing its Cove Point Terminal in Lusby, Maryland, in relatively close proximity to Chesapeake’s Utica and Marcellus Shales in Ohio and Pennsylvania respectively. Once construction of those facilities is completed, Chesapeake will be able to fully expand its market from North America to the entire world.

To be sure, Chesapeake is not a low-risk play. The company’s current ratio, current assets divided by current liability, is under 1. While the current ratio has been under 1 for several years, it’s an especially disturbing trend when losses are mounting. Given this situation, any major disruption in cash can have devastating consequences. In addition, debt levels are extremely high, with long-term debt levels standing at approximately $10 billion on a $3.4 billion market capitalization. Yet the trend in Chesapeake’s debt also offers hope to investors as the company has managed to sell assets and extend maturity dates on much of the outstanding debt. Chesapeake reduced its debt burden by $2.1 billion in 2015 and 2016 and delayed any major debt maturities until 2020, which gives the company time. Chesapeake appears to be putting that time to good use. The company turned a quarterly profit in the first two quarters of 2017, its first two profitable quarters since oil prices fell. Plus, with energy prices projected to either remain stable or trend gradually upward through 2030, Chesapeake should have enough breathing room financially to not only survive but also increase drilling once natural gas exports begin to rise.

These exports that could turn Chesapeake from a struggling, debt-ridden entity into a profitable, major player in the world natural gas market. Because the United States is building the infrastructure to become a large-scale natural gas exporter, Chesapeake is likely to be in a strong position to help meet increasing natural gas demand from regions such as Latin America, Western Europe, and South Asia. Having weathered a devastating collapse in oil and gas prices and in pushing out remaining maturities into the next decade, Chesapeake has bought itself valuable time to stabilize itself and build these lucrative export markets. Assuming investors are willing to take on some risk, buying Chesapeake could allow investors to capitalize on a new and likely profitable natural gas export sector at a very low price.

