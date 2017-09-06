A Toy Story

Lego just reported a drop in revenues, but how are the two major listed toy makers faring?

Children are spending more time looking at screens and less time playing with toys.

I already told my two kids (aged 6 and 9) they are getting no toys for Christmas. I probably sound like Scrooge, but the simple fact is they do not play with them anymore; they lie around taking up space and gathering dust. When I told them this potentially distressing decision, they barely raised an eyebrow. Actually, I think it was more distressing to me, partly due to nostalgia for my own childhood toys, and partly because it brought home how much they had grown.

Anyway, the point is they have little interest in toys, and judging by Lego's announcement to ax 1,400 jobs due to declining revenues, they aren't the only ones. Most kids now have their own phones by age 10, and access to tablets, computer consoles, or some kind of screens from a much earlier age. The proliferation of apps and games available to download for free means the kids are never bored. In fact, it's hard to get them to do anything else.

So, where in this world is there any room for physical toys? Say action figures you can pick up and require the child to use their imagination? Sadly, I think they will be played with less and less, and sales will steadily decline.

But is there any evidence of this view, and more importantly, is there an opportunity to make money from it?

Evidence of a decline

Lego just announced a 5 percent drop in revenues for the first half of the year, attributing it to weak demand in US and parts of Europe. In fairness, this marks the first sales drop in more than a decade and is the first blip in a very successful period.

Mattel (MAT) has had less success, with three successive top and bottom line misses. There is clear evidence of declining sales and revenues.

Management blamed 'a number of industry-wide challenges, including a significant U.S. toy category slowdown' in its annual report out in January. It was quite specific what these challenges are:

Competition among the above companies [Hasbro, Jakks Pacific, Just Play Products, Lego, MGA Entertainment, Moose Toys, Spin Master, and VTech] is intensifying due to trends towards shorter life cycles for individual toy products and an increasing use of high technology in toys. In addition, as a result of the phenomenon of “children getting older younger” resulting from children outgrowing toys at younger ages, Mattel competes with companies that sell products outside the toy aisle, such as electronic consumer products and video games.

Hasbro (HAS) so far has managed to overcome these problems and has grown revenues.

How much of this growth comes at the expense of Mattel isn't exactly clear, but in September 2014, Hasbro obtained the licencing rights to Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Princess and Frozen lines from Mattel. Growth was also spurred by the recent Star Wars films, and in 2013, Hasbro and Disney expanded their 'Strategic Merchandising Relationship for Major Entertainment Properties', giving Hasbro the global rights to Star Wars and Marvel characters until 2020.

Undoubtedly, these lines are still popular and will continue to be for some time. I can only conclude there is no evidence of a decline in sales at Hasbro, at least for now.

Personally, I think they may struggle to repeat recent successes, and trends in how children spend their free time will eventually affect all toy makers. However, that is only my opinion, and I wonder if other, larger market participants seem in agreement? To get an idea of this, I look at the charts.

Technical Outlook

HAS has been in a strong uptrend, which is logical, given the fundamentals, but there is a nasty looking reversal from the July high of $116. If this were to gather momentum and break the trend channel as shown, it would suggest participants are concerned about something, and their behavior is changing.



MAT looks nearly the opposite to HAS, which is again logical, given the fundamentals.

Price seems likely to work its way to the long-term trend-line and measured move (shown by the arrows) just under $15. There are no signs of reversal, yet.

Unfortunately, the technicals don't highlight any immediate opportunity in either of the stocks. Ideally, MAT would be making a bear market rally into resistance as this would create an opportunity to sell. I'm not keen selling at the lows of a 67% decline.

I'm not keen on selling HAS either while it is in uptrend, but if it rolls over and breaks the channel at $90, it may be an early warning of a larger decline to come. This is when I'll get interested.

Conclusions

Children are changing as technology changes. There will always be a place for some physical toys, but I expect sales to slowly and consistently decline.

The two major listed toy makers, Mattel and Hasbro have had very different fates over the last five years. Mattel has fallen 66% and is very oversold, so there is no great opportunity to short at this time.

Hasbro has managed to grow by making great deals and is still trending up. However, there is the potential for a reversal from the July highs, and if the decline breaks the channel at $90, it could signal investors are concerned about the long-term prospects. I will be patient for a short to set up.

