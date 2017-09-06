A Bet On Netflix Is A Bet Against Market Forces

If you have been following me the past few months, I have written a bunch of articles on Netflix (NFLX) talking about some of the issues with Netflix's business model. In this article, I want to look at one of its greatest strengths and explain why you are essentially making a bet against market forces if you believe this strength will persist.

Advantages of a subscription model

In an earlier article, I illustrated how Netflix, even by its own accounting for content costs, is currently providing more than a dollar's worth of content to attract the marginal dollar of revenue. That said, there is no denying that the ability to write large checks financed by the significant cash flow stream from its subscriptions has allowed Netflix to convince content producers to make their content available on its platform.

However is there an inherent advantage to using a subscription model? Well, currently there is. It just so happens that right now there is significant mis-pricing of à la carte online content and this has given Netflix a significant advantage and is one of its greatest strengths.

Mis-pricing of a la carte online content

Before Netflix started its streaming service, I was a very happy Netflix DVD-by-mail subscriber. In fact, I continued my DVD subscription till there was enough content on Netflix and other online streaming platforms where I could rent any movie I wanted to watch online. Today, any movie or TV show you can rent by DVD/BluRay is typically also available online at the same time. However this does not mean the content itself is priced correctly. Consider for example, the movie "Alien: Covenant" that I was able to lookup on Redbox for $2 a night plus taxes. Note this is the price for a nightly rental of a BluRay disk. A DVD costs $1.50 + tax.

Source: RedBox



Now, how much do you think a HD rental of the same movie costs? On Amazon (AMZN), the very same movie is available for streaming for a whopping $5.99. A standard definition rental will cost you $4.99. There is no justification for this. Yes, as a consumer, it is more convenient for me to rent a movie online vs. picking up and returning a physical disk at a local Redbox kiosk. However that convenience does not cost the publisher anything. Instead, consider the amount of overhead involved in renting the physical disk. The content publisher/distributor has to make a profit excluding the cost of stamping/packaging the disk, Redbox has to make a profit on the rental excluding its own overhead for running the service but yet they are all still able to achieve this by charging the end customer $2.00 per night. An online rental on the other hand allows the content producer to cut out all the middlemen and keep the vast majority of the profits excluding a small fee to Amazon to provide the service. There is absolutely no justification for this discrepancy to exist in a free market.

Source: Amazon

A reluctance to disrupt existing revenue streams

So why does this mis-pricing exist? Well, content producers are very reluctant to disrupt their existing revenue streams. This also is the reason they still have release windows across various distribution channels. They are worried they will see double-digit declines in existing revenue streams and are reluctant to embrace new distribution channels which they feel may not make up for the losses. However this is a hopeless situation. You cannot fight the advance of technology. While they may have been able to delay the decline of the use of physical disks somewhat, they are still declining. Currently they are giving Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, etc., an advantage by their reluctance in embracing the platform. Eventually market forces will force them adapt and this discrepancy in pricing will evaporate.

Once that happens, consider what you would prefer. An all you can stream model like Netflix where you are interested in a few select movies and shows but find most of the remaining content mediocre or something which allows you to pick and chose the specific content you are actually interested in? Netflix already has indicated it is committed to the subscription model and is not interested in merely being a distributor for other content producers or making its original content available on a pay-per-view basis. Once a critical mass of content producers accept online distribution as a primary platform, Netflix will be directly competing with each one of them for its customer's dollars.

Fair Value

Yes, it is time to talk about valuation again. For those of who say "fair value" doesn't really matter because the market is clearly bidding up the stock and knows what its true value is, take a look at what happened to Ambarella (AMBA) recently. After drifting away from our fair value for several weeks, the stock came crashing down as the premium to our fair value evaporated in a single day. Our Relative Value Model determines fair value using a Machine Learning based cohort of comparables with the closest business fundamentals to the target company. Our fair value on Netflix is currently at ~$74 and our model has consistently pegged fair value on Netflix at < $80.

Source: FundamentalSpeculation

Remember, this value is from a cohort of comparables with the closest business fundamentals (such as gross margins, operating margins, return on equity, revenue growth etc) to our target company Netflix. The valuation metrics and comparables from our model are noted below.

Source: FundamentalSpeculation

Let's say we ignore the challenges Netflix faces in its business model for a moment. Is it really worth paying over twice what the market is paying for other businesses with similar fundamentals? There have been instances in the past where the market has mis-priced companies like Netflix by overly fixating on a single metric (subscriber counts in this case) at the expense of all other fundamentals. It has never ended well in the past and I do not expect it to end well for Netflix this time as well.