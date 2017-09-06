Kroger Stock: Earnings Preview

Grocery retail chain Kroger (KR) is scheduled to report its second quarter earnings on Friday. Memories of last earnings will still be fresh in many shareholders' minds. Kroger stock had suffered a double whammy, tanking more than 25% in the two days following the announcement.

The stock had tanked by 18% on the day following the last earnings release as investors raised several concerns. After reporting 13 years of same store sales or identical sales growth, for the second consecutive quarter, Kroger saw this metric decline. Same store sales is a very closely watched metric in the retail sector. Investors were also concerned by the margin compression. And to top it all, the company slashed its FY 2017 guidance. Kroger management revised expected 2017 diluted earnings per share to a $2 - $2.05 range, down from previous guidance of $2.21 to $2.25. Stiff competition was eating into companies profits and hurting its growth.

To add salt to injury, Kroger stock tanked another 9% next day, after the Seattle-based e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN) announced its acquisition of Whole Foods (WFM), another retailer in the grocery business. Generally, the threat of Amazon's entry in a particular business is enough to send the shares of the companies in that industry into a tail spin. And while it is true that Kroger and Whole Foods are not exactly competitors, the threat from Amazon can't be overstated. Kroger stock recently tanked another 8% after Amazon announced price cuts at Whole Foods on the fears (though overdone) of market share loss.

Competitive pressure will keep the margins down

Amazon is not the only competitor, in fact not even the primary competitor. Kroger is facing stiff competition from Wal-Mart, which recently reported pretty strong earnings and comp sales. The company also saw higher foot falls. Wal-Mart has 22 percent market share in the U.S grocery industry. Wal-Mart is aggressively cutting prices in its grocery department. Wal-Mart offers higher discounts on more number of products than Kroger. Wal-Mart's groceries cost about 4% less than Kroger's and offered lower prices than Kroger on 74% of the items checked by Barclays analysts a few months ago. Deep-discounting European chains like Aldi and Lidl and online grocers are also threatening Kroger’s market share.

Kroger has responded to the competitive threat by slashing prices. This has helped the company to keep the volumes high but has impacted its margins. The company said that it will continue to employ this strategy in the coming quarter. "We have no intention of giving up the momentum we’ve gained on low prices. These investments enable us to connect with our customers in a deeper way and increase our market share over time," management said during the conference call. However, a price war, especially with Amazon, is generally not a good strategy.

What to expect from Kroger's earnings?

Analysts expect Kroger to report a modest revenue growth of 3.5% in the second quarter, up from $26.57 billion last year to $27.49 billion. Digital sales will continue to grow. Digital revenue had more than doubled in the first quarter compared to last year. However, earnings are expected to shrink by over 17% to 39 cents, from 47 cents the company had reported in the second last year. Company's margins are likely to remain suppressed. Falling margins is one of the sore points for investors. Stiff competition from the likes of Wal-Mart is expected to result in 50 bps decline in the company's gross margin. Rising health care and pension costs of employees will also eat into the company's margins, the management has warned. The margins will also come under pressure due to Kroger's continued investments in technology, delivery, and acquisitions. These investments are necessary for Kroger to ward off competitive pressure in the long run.

Will same-store sales pick up?

Analysts and investors will be keenly watching the same-store sales comps. In the previous quarter, same-store sales growth excluding fuel was -.2%, negative for the second consecutive quarter. During the earnings call, the management had blamed the deflationary prices for the fall in the same store sales. Food at Home CPI averaged -1.1% during the months that correspond with Kroger's first quarter.





Well, the macro situation has improved slightly in the second quarter. Food at Home CPI turned inflationary in July for the first time since November of 2015. During the earnings call the management has said that the same store sales were improving towards the end of the first quarter. And in fact, in the first three weeks of the second quarter, comparable sales were up by more than 0.5%. This is a good news. After two consecutive quarters of negative growth, comp sales are likely to bounce back again. Expect same store sales growth to be in the range of 0.5%.

Conclusion

Competitive threats are likely to keep the margins down, but on a positive note, the company is expected to report positive same store sales. Amazon and the company's strategy to counter the threat from the e-commerce giant will remain the main focus. Also, investors must watch out for an update on the guidance. Given the competition in the industry, the company might revise its EPS guidance for the year even lower.

