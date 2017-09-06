HFI Research: Oil Production Growth Forecast For The Big 3

As George Soros said: "Money is made by discounting the obvious and betting on the unexpected."

Permian will carry U.S. shale growth, but not as much as people expect.

We give our forecast for where we think Permian, Bakken, and Eagle Ford oil production will be by 2020.

Welcome to the realistic edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Over the last two weeks, we published a series of public Oil Markets Daily articles that have received a lot of views and comments. In order to consolidate our findings and conclusions, this article will present how much shale oil production growth we are forecasting from the Permian, Bakken, and Eagle Ford.

In our article last week titled "Aggressive Shale Production Growth Powered By Delusional Assumptions," we said that the issue with the consensus's shale oil production growth forecast can be traced back to one shale play: Eagle Ford. Prior to that article, we wrote a special report for HFI Research subscribers, detailing the assumptions we needed to make to arrive at 600k b/d of shale oil growth from 2017 to 2020. In that report, we used unrealistic assumptions, and we couldn't get to the 1 million b/d consensus was using.

In this article, we will lay out where we see U.S. shale oil growth from the Permian, Bakken, and Eagle Ford. Here's what we're forecasting:

From 2017 to 2020, we expect the following:

The Permian will grow from ~2.393 million b/d to ~3.241 million b/d, or growth of 848k b/d.

Eagle Ford won't see production growth with 2020 production averaging at the same level in 2017.

The Bakken will see production decline from 1.02 million b/d to 976k b/d by 2020.

Here are the assumptions we used:

Permian

Eagle Ford

Bakken

EIA 914 already shows lackluster growth for the Bakken

Some of you might be thinking that the Bakken growth looks to be well-understated. You may very well be correct, but the EIA 914 monthly production data for North Dakota + Montana point to our forecast being on par. See the chart below:

There's also evidence pointing to insufficient rig counts in the Bakken currently, with well completions higher than wells drilled over the last year:

As Mark Papa, former EOG (NYSE:EOG) CEO, has said, "Bakken is a spent play."

Even as well completions increased, the Bakken's production has stagnated. We estimate that unless well completions materially increase over the next 12 months, which would require a material increase in the rig count, Bakken's production will slowly decline from 2017 to 2020.

Eagle Ford production will disappoint

The Permian is going to grow, but lackluster growth in Eagle Ford will weigh on overall Texas production growth. See the chart below:

Eagle Ford is another "spent play" with very limited production growth over the next three years. The reasoning is that production per well has not improved much over the last three years. See the chart below of EOG, one of the largest Eagle Ford producers:

This will increasingly become obvious as EIA's STEO of Eagle Ford production repeatedly disappoints its more accurate 914 monthly report. For readers wondering what the EIA had Eagle Ford oil production at in June 2017, it was 1.306 million b/d. It's about 150k b/d overstated and exactly where the overestimation is coming from.

The Permian will grow, but not as fast as people think

The Permian will carry the weight of the U.S. shale oil industry on its back. Production growth should be expected, but the Permian is not the Marcellus of natural gas.

As you can see in the chart above, Permian production per well is close to the Bakken. While there has been a remarkable improvement since 2014, the gains have stalled.

This is unlike the Marcellus, the juggernaut of natural gas, which has seen its production per well nearly double the next shale basin:

The only way for Permian to be the equivalent of Marcellus in NG is if production per well was estimated at 400 b/d vs. the 266 b/d it's at today. We have not seen any evidence pointing to another ramp-up in production per well from the Permian.

Shale growth is vastly overstated

This will be our last public Oil Markets Daily article on this topic. In the future, we will post our thoughts on EIA 914 at the end of each month, but we'll keep all of our shale production analysis for HFI Research subscribers. This article is meant to serve as our projection for U.S. shale oil growth. If our analysis was flawed, you will noticeably see U.S. shale oil growth outperform in the next 12 months. But if our estimate is right, well, oil prices aren't ready.

The beautiful thing about investing, however, is that you can be wrong and not lose money. The consensus has already priced in the scenario of "lower for longer" contingent on the premise that U.S. shale can serve as the swing producer. As oil prices rise, U.S. shale can ramp up production, etc. So, we are here today telling you that's not the case, and if you bet on the scenario we believe will happen, the downside has already been priced in from the generous consensus.

We will leave you with this quote from George Soros:

"Markets are constantly in a state of uncertainty and flux, and money is made by discounting the obvious and betting on the unexpected."

