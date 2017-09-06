Yext: Results Unlikely To Inspire Buying

After the close, Yext (YEXT) reported the second quarterly report as a public company. The digital knowledge management company again beat estimates while providing investors an opportunity to still invest close to the IPO price back in April.

The stock rallied into FQ2 results and the after-hours move has the stock trading around $14. Is now the time to buy the fast-growing Yext, especially on any dip from an non-inspiring earnings call where no analysts asked questions?

Yext runs a subscription model to manage the digital knowledge that powers intelligent search. This model combines 38% revenue growth with gross margins jumping 480 basis points to 74% in the quarter to make for an appealing investment model.

The current market isn't happy with money losing operations so Yext is hitting a wall near the IPO price of $11. The stock has a market value of about $1.2 billion, but Yext rallied to a high above $15 shortly after the IPO.

The company is aggressively spending on sales and marketing to grab share in a growing market with a listed total addressable market of $10 billion. In Q2, roughly 75% of revenues were spent on sales and marketing. In essence, the whole gross margin was wiped out by the spending on signing up new customers.

The recent deal with Zoe's Kitchen (ZOES) highlights the benefits of the business. With Zoe's planning to expand to 400 locations in the next couple of years, the restaurant concept decided to work with the Yext Knowledge Engine to manage and update the business details and menus on over 100-plus maps, search engines, and social networks. One can quickly see how managing all of this data for a vast amount of locations is unmanageable without a partner like Yext.

The net operating loss was only $6.8 million for the last quarter with cash used in operating activities of only $5.1 million. The company has over $127 million of cash on the balance sheet providing plenty of funds to pay for expansion.

The FY18 guidance isn't going to wow the market. The net loss per share of $0.50 to $0.52 is right inline with analyst estimates of $0.51. The market wants to see these numbers head closer to breakeven and Yext plans to invest over focusing on the bottom line with estimates for FY19 close to flat with the FY18 estimates at a $0.47 loss.

The business though continues to build. For FQ2, Yext saw attributes on the digital knowledge platform surge roughly 10% sequentially to 22.9 million and the amount of locations bumped up to 1.2 million after just crossing 1.0 million during the last quarter.

The key investor takeaway is that as businesses increasingly need help managing online content, Yext will see the TAM expand and revenues grow. As with other platforms, the company will generate leverage as revenue expands beyond the $225 million level forecast for next year.

The solid results probably don't inspire a big rally so the recommendation is to look for a dip back to the recent levels around $13 before starting to build a position.